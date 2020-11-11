All-league volleyball teams: Here are the best high school players in Kansas

Bishop Carroll’s Riley Daugherty (second right) and Ella Larkin (third right) were chosen to the Class 5A All-Tournament volleyball team in 2018. The Wichita Eagle

City League (unofficial)

Note: There was no official all-league team conducted by the City League. Instead, the Eagle polled the league’s nine coaches and helped select an unofficial team in its place.

Player of the Year

Ella Larkin, Bishop Carroll senior setter-outside hitter

Co-Coaches of the Year

Alexis Head, East

Adriana Leake, Northwest

First team

Ella Larkin, Bishop Carroll senior setter-outside hitter

Riley Daugherty, Bishop Carroll senior outside hitter

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Melody Ukoefreso, East senior outside hitter

Brailee Bogle, Northwest sophomore setter-outside hitter

Jordan Bruckner, East sophomore defensive specialist

Caiya Stucky, Northwest junior outside hitter-setter

Kenzie Dugan, Bishop Carroll junior middle hitter

Gracyn McClain, East senior middle blocker

Jaicee Corcoran, Northwest senior outside hitter

Haley Cahill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior setter

Lily Ebright, Bishop Carroll junior libero

Maddy Baxter, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior middle hitter

Brooke Tholen, East senior libero

Nicole Soto, Heights senior middle hitter

Payton Benoit, Northwest sophomore libero

Second team

Talia Wright, Southeast senior middle hitter

Maddie Marcotte, East senior setter

Ashton George, Bishop Carroll senior defensive specialist

Ali Nye, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior middle hitter

Camdyn Stucky, Northwest freshman middle hitter

Emily Wagner, Heights senior libero

Khanhvy Ta, South junior setter

Amber Dixon, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior libero

Akeir Scales, East junior outside hitter

Leslie Retana, North junior setter

Madison Ngo, Southeast senior libero

Zoey Tauanu’u, Heights senior setter

Anahy Quezada, North senior middle hitter

Jaidynee Vontress, Southeast sophomore outside hitter

Honorable mention

Tori Brake, Bishop Carroll senior outside hitter-middle hitter

Caroline Hybl, Bishop Carroll senior middle hitter

Ellie Anderson, East senior middle blocker

Klaire Kuckelman, Heights senior outside hitter

Michaela Wagner, Heights senior outside hitter

Olivia Kilby, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior outside hitter

Maura Lickteig, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior outside hitter

Marcela Cepeda, North senior outside hitter

Mia Perez, North senior libero

Daetyn Bogle, Northwest sophomore middle hitter (6th)

Alex Workman, Northwest sophomore middle hitter

Raisha Banks, South senior outside hitter

Kianna Davis, South senior outside hitter

Arianna Roach, South senior libero

Penelope Johnson, Southeast senior setter

Katelyn Kennedy, Southeast senior outside hitter

Brianna Assimonye, West junior outside hitter

Alayja Davis, West junior middle hitter

Keashia Davis, West sophomore middle hitter

Laticia Garcia, West senior outside hitter

Day’Z Putman, West senior outside hitter-setter

AV-CTL Division I

Player of the Year

Laurel Jones, Maize South senior setter-outside hitter

Coach of the Year

Teri Larson, Maize South

First team

Lauren Jones, Maize south senior setter-outside hitter

Mallorie Koehn, Maize senior outside hitter

Asha Regier, Newton senior outside hitter

Riley Kennedy, Maize South senior libero

Sophia Connor, Derby senior outside hitter

Baylee Miller, Maize senior outside hitter

Marah Zenner, Newton senior setter

Second team

Maliyah Johnson, Hutchinson sophomore outside hitter

Mariah Janda, Salina South senior setter

Morgan Meier, Hutchinson senior outside hitter

Addy Foster, Derby freshman libero

Gracie Morrow, Maize South freshman outside hitter

Sydney Lentz, Maize senior middle hitter

Gracie Rains, Newton junior outside hitter

Honorable mention

Taryn Kondo, Campus sophomore outside hitter

Tatum Boettjer, Derby junior outside hitter

Addy Brown, Derby sophomore outside hitter

Brooklyn Needham, Salina South junior outside hitter

Morgan Humphrey, Derby senior setter

Lindsey Antonowich, Newton senior middle hitter

Avery Lowe, Maize South sophomore middle hitter

Sydney Anderes, Salina South sophomore libero

Bella Boulanger, Maize South junior setter

Makenzie O’Bryan, Campus sophomore middle blocker

Callie Palecki, Maize South junior libero

Abby Godfrey, Maize junior middle blocker

Colleen Page, Hutchinson senior middle blocker

AV-CTL Division II

Player of the Year

Allyson Harris, Andover Central senior

Coach of the Year

Holly Avalos, Andover

First team

MayaMay Brown, Andover junior

Caleigh Haetten, Andover senior

Natalie Trigo, Andover senior

Allyson Harris, Andover Central senior

Ellie Stearns, Andover Central junior

Hannah Weber, Eisenhower junior

Cydney Carter, Goddard junior

Second team

Emma Bond, Valley Center sophomore

Anicia Tyson-Salas, Eisenhower senior

Anna Eldridge, Valley Center junior

Faith Madzey, Eisenhower senior

Capri Myers, Salina Central senior

Bethanne Lenz, Andover senior

Mika Munson, Arkansas City sophomore

Honorable mention

Sophie Hall, Andover sophomore

Kate Ralston, Andover senior

Halle Wilson, Andover senior

Amanda Ficken, Andover Central junior

Gracie Hett, Andover Central junior

Julia Jessop, Andover Central junior

Kate Pulsen, Andover Central senior

Jenna Lambertz, Andover Central junior

Maddie Amekporfor, Andover Central sophomore

Hadley Colquhoun, Arkansas City senior

Hailey Trent, Arkansas City senior

Isabel Trometer, Eisenhower junior

Mykayla Cunningham, Salina Central sophomore

Miranda Jenkins, Salina Central senior

Makenzie Maring, Salina Central senior

Hampton Williams, Salina Central junior

Kassandra Castorena, Goddard senior

Kambry Kirk, Valley Center junior

Haley Sparks, Valley Center senior

AV-CTL Division III

Player of the Year

Rhian Swanson, McPherson junior outside hitter

Coach of the Year

Christy Doile, McPherson

First team

Rhian Swanson, McPherson junior

Jadyn Jackson, Augusta senior

Katie Berg, McPherson senior

Leah Bentley, Buhler senior

Hadley Waldren, Buhler senior

Laci Beaougher, Circle senior

Addie Devine, Circle senior

Second team

Brette Doile, McPherson junior setter

Taylor Casebeer, McPherson senior libero

Avery Riedel, Augusta junior

Sam Johnson, Circle senior

Maddie Holland, Buhler senior

Ella Mullins, Circle junior

Tommie Schaffner, Augusta junior

Honorable mention

Jamison McCraig, El Dorado senior

Crosby Curtis, Winfield sophomore

Mikayla Konrade, Winfield junior

Preslie Wallace, Circle senior

Ella Schmidt, McPherson junior

AV-CTL Division IV

Player of the Year

Katelyn Fairchild, Andale senior outside hitter

Co-Coaches of the Year

Kaylie Bergkamp, Andale

Adrienne Noland, Clearwater

First team

Katelyn Fairchild, Andale senior

McKenzie Fairchild, Andale sophomore

Brynne Noland, Clearwater senior

Maddie Schrandt, Andale sophomore

Carlee Lill, Clearwater senior

Haley Thrush, Rose Hill senior

Aspen Goetz, Rose Hill senior

Second team

Alessandra Vedder, Collegiate senior

Avery Elofsson, Collegiate freshman

Laurel Streit, Clearwater junior

Ashton Winter, Collegiate senior

Annabeth Baalmann, Andale junior

Emily Schmidt, Mulvane sophomore

Jaley Eck, Andale junior

Honorable mention

Makenzie Haslett, Clearwater senior

Brooke Berlin, Clearwater junior

Ali Zeka, Wellington junior

Lexi Clift, Wellington senior

Ariah McCoy, Clearwater senior

Mandi Heinz, Rose Hill sophomore

Ashton Winter, Andale senior

Eley Johnson, Collegiate senior

Sadie Glover, Wellington junior

Central Plains League

First team

Alyssa Hunter, Belle Plaine senior middle hitter

Kylee Scheer, Cheney senior outside hitter

Brooklyn Wewe, Cheney junior setter

Brooke Hammond, Garden Plain junior outside hitter

Alli Puetz, Garden Plain senior outside hitter

Ashley Sawyer, Trinity Academy senior setter-outside hitter

Austin Broadie, Trinity Academy senior outside hitter

Second team

Tori Lujan, Belle Plaine senior setter-outside hitter

Mattelyn Swartz, Chaparral junior outside hitter

Olivia Albers, Cheney junior outside hitter

Kyla Echelberry, Conway Springs senior middle hitter

Madysen Zoglman, Garden Plain senior setter

Jordyn McGinnis, Kingman senior middle hitter

Lauren Cary, Trinity Academy junior middle hitter

Honorable mention

Gabby Lujan, Belle Plaine freshman middle hitter

Chloe Eslinger, Chaparral senior outside hitter

Sophie Francis, Chaparral senior libero-outside hitter

Camdyn Pipkin, Cheney senior middle hitter

Lexi Cline, Cheney senior libero

McKenlie Kirkhart, Douglass senior setter-outside hitter

Christia Rose Gorges, Garden Plain senior middle hitter

Hanna Scheck, Independent senior outside hitter

Marissa DeWeese, Kingman sophomore middle hitter

Rachel Fischer, Medicine Lodge junior middle hitter

Sarah Graham, Trinity Academy sophomore outside hitter

Central Kansas League

First team

Abby Rose, Smoky Valley junior middle hitter

Jessica Saunders, Hillsboro senior middle hitter

Bri Franklin, Smoky Valley senior middle hitter

Ava Jones, Nickerson sophomore middle hitter

Josie McLean, Nickerson sophomore setter

Josie Engel, Halstead senior setter

Karenna Gerber, Halstead senior middle hitter

Second team

Sammie Saunders, Hillsboro junior outside hitter

Suzanne Schneider, Hoisington senior outside hitter

McKinley Johnson, Smoky Valley senior setter

Teegan Werth, Hillsboro senior outside hitter

Harley Ferralez, Hesston junior setter-outside hitter

Kori Arnold, Hillsboro sophomore libero

Alex Martin, Hesston senior outside hitter

Honorable mention

Madi McClain, Halstead senior middle hitter

Maguire Estill, Haven senior setter-outside hitter

Sophia Becker, Hesston sophomore outside hitter

Alyx Lamatsch, Hoisington senior middle hitter

Kayleigh Arriola, Lyons junior outside hitter

McKinzie Starns, Nickerson senior outside hitter

Lauren Kolm, Pratt senior middle hitter

Addie Heitschmidt, Smoky Valley senior outside hitter

Elyse Ramsey, Smoky Valley senior setter

Madi Tolle, Smoky Valley junior outside hitter

Heart of America League

First team

Taylinn Lacey, Sedgwick senior

Kate Eichelberger, Moundridge junior

Dantile Raney, Inman senior

Karlie Boeken, Sterling senior

Reagan Brake, Inman junior

Alexa Scarlett, Sedgwick junior

Laura Savage, Marion senior

Second team

Lily Hilgenfeld, Remington junior

Trista Watson, Bennington junior

Kami Matson, Sedgwick senior

Bennie Horsch, Sterling junior

Alyssa Harbold, Hutchinson Trinity senior

Jasey Downing, Bennington senior

Madison Burge, Inman senior

Honorable mention

Erin Mullins, Berean Academy senior

Brynna Rowley, Ell-Saline senior

Claire Thiessen, Inman senior

Daitlyn Raney, Inman sophomore

Calli Burkholder, Marion sophomore

Chisolm Waner, Marion senior

Grace Hett, Marion freshman

Erin Durst, Moundridge senior

Kourtney Kaufman, Moundridge senior

Desiree Ingalsbe, Remington senior

Tayla Sampson, Sedgwick freshman

Madi Matson, Sedgwick senior

Makenna Linden, Sterling junior

Becca Hammersmith, Hutchinson Trinity senior

Heart of the Plains League

First team

Sam Dark, Attica senior

Jaci Howell, Attica senior

Tamara Lozoya, Attica junior

Kayleigh Rausch, Attica senior

Morgan Meyers, Cunningham senior

Maddie Boman, Hutchinson Central Christian senior

Avery Rosenhagen, Norwich senior

Presli Harts, Pratt Skyline sophomore

Grace Hendrickson, Pretty Prairie senior

McKenna Vogl, Pretty Prairie junior

Aubrey Young, Pretty Prairie junior

Nora Gugelmeyer, South Barber senior

Honorable mention

McKinsie Hoopes, Burrton junior

Alayna McGuire, Cunningham senior

Madison McGuire, Cunningham junior

Maddison Panek, Cunningham senior

Eva Schwertfeger, Fairfield senior

Kaylee Kaufman, Hutchinson Central Christian sophomore

Samantha Ramsey, Hutchinson Central Christian junior

Kady Anshtuz, Pratt Skyline sophomore

Baylee Lauffer, Pratt Skyline junior

Kenleigh Nation, Pratt Skyline senior

Jorah Harbaugh, Pretty Prairie junior

Emily Green, Stafford senior

South Central Border League

First team

Aubreigh Haxton, Argonia

Aubrey Eilers, Udall

Karly Girty, Flinthills

Karrlea Hessman, Argonia

Dakota Wiseman, West Elk

Katy Beeman, West Elk

Emma Enderud, Udall

Second team

Jacie Cummings, Sedan

Alexis Vineyard, Argonia

Morgan Holcomb, Flinthills

Marisa Williams, Oxford

Landrea Sears, Sedan

Kami Butler, South Haven

Essie Boatman, Cedar Vale-Dexter

Honorable mention

Reagan Heimgartner, Flinthills

Destiny Baker, Argonia

Karly Kill, West Elk

Emma Hoffman, Udall

Abby Hoffman, Udall

Jenna Sturm, Caldwell

Lauren Payne, Oxford

Madison Meyers, Sedan

Harley Branscum, Central Burden

Cerena Cady, Central Burden

Wheat State League

Coach of the Year

Lisa Beye, Herington

First team

Meaghan Brockmeier, Rural Vista senior

Carrie Roe, Herington senior

Kaleigh Guhr, Goessel junior

Lily Baughfman, Little River junior

Alyssa Espinoza, Centre senior

Tristyn Kremeier, Herington junior

Amber Brockmeier, Rural Vista senior

Samanatha Espinoza, Centre senior

Halle Rutschman, Herington junior

Raechel Boese, Goessel senior

Ryland Hawkinson, Elyria Christian sophomore

Emma Seidl, Solomon senior

Honorable mention

Cami Jacobson, Rural Vista senior

Mya Winter, Peabody-Burns junior

Elizabeth Schmucker, Goessel senior

Emily Peterson, Canton-Galva senior

Kylee Penner, Elyria Christian junior

Hannah Pohlman, Herington senio

CNC League

Coach of the Year—Cathy Oplotnik, St. Mary’s-Colgan. First team—Heather Arnett, jr., Frontenac; Kaitlin Crossland, sr., St. Mary’s-Colgan; Millie Stockard, sr., St. Mary’s-Colgan; Jacy Thomasson, so., Riverton; Olivia Cullen, jr., Girard; Mia Sarwinski, so., Galena. Second team—Emma Berry, sr., Riverton; Grace Carson, sr., St. Mary’s-Colgan; Gracen Hipfl, sr., Frontenac; Reagen Hipfl, sr., Frontenac; Emma Senecaut, so., Girard; Hallee White, so., Baxter Springs. Honorable mention—Kennedy Krokroskia, sr., Baxter Springs; Lauren Yaghmour, jr., St. Mary’s-Colgan; Lily Mooney, jr., Columbus; Alina Kukovich, sr., Frontenac; Kaley Ishman, sr., Galena; Makaila Ausemus, sr., Girard; Morgan Compton, so., Riverton.

Frontier League

First team—Keyana Cruse, sr., H, Bonner Springs; Alli Frank, sr., H, Spring Hill; Jalyn Stevenson, sr., H, Spring Hill; Jayla Pierce, sr., H, Eudora; Darby Weidl, sr., H, Ottawa; Corinna McMullen, jr., S, Louisburg; Cate Milroy, jr., L, Spring Hill. Second team—Carleigh Pritchard, sr., H, Louisburg; Kate Frakes, jr., H, Spring Hill; Mariyah Noel, so., H, Bonner Springs; Chaney Barth, so., H, Baldwin; Abby Richmond, sr., H, Paola; Mercedes Madlock, jr., S, Bonner Springs; Harper Schreiner, jr., L, Eudora. Honorable mention—Corrina McMullen, jr., H, Louisburg; Alyse Moore, sr., H, Louisburg; Allie Kennedy, so., H, Louisburg; Rylee Serpan, jr., H, Spring Hill; Fisayo Afonja, fr., H, Baldwin; Devyn Ford, sr., H, KC Piper; Molly Olmsted, sr., H, Ottawa; Tessa Calovich, sr., H, Tonganoxie; Morgan Clark, sr., H, Paola; Daphne Gardner, so., S, Spring Hill; Kirsten Evans, jr., S, Ottawa; Mikayla White, jr., S, Paola; Lexi Ziolo, sr., L, Tonganoxie; Brooklyn Chase, sr., L, Baldwin; Chase Kallevig, jr., L, Louisburg; Emma Stottlemire, jr., L, Ottawa.

Great West Activities Conference

First team—Talexa Weeter, Goodland; Nicole Ruda, Holcomb; Kennedy Stanley, Colby; Ali Brunswig, Scott City; Olivia Lehman, Goodland; McKenna Hamlin, Hugoton; Emma Lehman, Goodland. Second team—Halle Nagel, Ulysses; Kennedy Holstein, Scott City; JOrdyn Beard, Hugoton; Paige Jones, Holcomb; Brianna Barnett, Colby; Ella Rumford, Scott City; Sydney Dumler, Cimarron. Honorable mention—Mikyn Hamlin, Hugoton; Jacee Wilson, Cimarron; Brooklyn Jones, Colby; K’Adriahna Arellano, Ulysses; Ryleigh McVey, Holcomb; Anna Gutierrez, Goodland; Cami Kenney, Ulysses; Amber Latta, Scott City.

Hi-Plains League

Player of the Year—Jaya Esquibel, Lakin. First team—Jaya Esquibel, Lakin; Kamry Richardson, Elkhart; Chevelle Ralstin, Elkhart; Talyn Beltran, Lakin; Susana Carrillo, Southwestern Heights; Jordyn Snook, Stanton County; Emma Heglin, Syracuse; Amelia Koehn, Wichita County. Second team—Bianca Bultman, Elkhart; Jordan Webb, Lakin; Taegan Bachman, Lakin; Jara Davidson, Lakin; Lucy Vajnar, Southwestern Heights; Kenia Caro, Stanton County; Jayden Mitchell, Syracuse; Jasive Hernandez, Wichita County. Honorable mention—Julia Barco, Elkhart; Ryan Rider, Lakin; Sarah Headrick, Southwestern Heights; Vianey Jimenez, Southwestern Heights; Adyson Scott, Stanton County; Clarysa Webber, Sublette; Isabella Desaire, Sublette; Jailee McVey, Sublette; Ashlyn Finlay, Syracuse; Madi Harbin, WIchita County; Maggie Brown, Wichita County.

Mid-East League

First team—Destiny Bergstresser, Rossville; Grace Fitzgerald, Silver Lake; Grace Gehl, Rock Creek*; Briar Gillum, Rossville; Daigen Griffin, Silver Lake; Ellington Hogle, Silver Lake*; Ashtyn Kulp, Riley County; Olivia Lubbers, Rock Creek; Kinsey Perine, Rossville*; Jaci Schindler, St. Marys; Lauren Schutter, Wabaunsee*; Jenna Weers, Rock Creek*. Honorable mention—Leah Cook, Silver Lake; Lauren Gill, Rock Creek; Jordan Harrison, St. Marys; Jordan Magette, Wabaunsee; Breck McCrory, Rossville; Maddy Wertzberger, Wabaunsee.

North Central Activities Association

First team—MaKenzie Travis, jr., Beloit; Hallie Budke, sr., Beloit; Trinity McMillan, jr., Beloit; Mylie Brown, fr., Beloit; Shaylee Leiker, sr., Ellsworth; Lizzy Hipp, sr., Ellsworth; Courtney Forte, sr., Minneapolis; Cameron Cleveland, jr., Minneapolis; Emily Jensik, sr., Republic County; Teghan Slagle, sr., Sacred Heart; Kelsi Gack, sr., Sacred Heart; MaKenna Bartholomew, sr., Southeast-Saline. Honorable mention—Porsche Cooper, sr., Beloit; Grace Rhine, sr., Republic County; Ellie Woodall, jr., Sacred Heart; Avery Eshleman, fr., Sacred Heart; Chase Gilpin, so., Southeast-Saline; Dorothy Ann Sparacino, sr., Southeast-Saline; Karsyn Schlesener, jr., Southeast-Saline

Northern Plains League

First team—Bailee Cunningham, jr., Downs-Lakeside; Lauryn Dubbert, sr., St. John’s-Tipton; Payton Hake, sr., Downs-Lakeside; Raini Hrabe, sr., Thunder Ridge; Keeli Knobbe, so., Sylvan-Lucas; Cadence Nondorf, sr., Sylvan-Lucas. Second team—Liz Cline, jr., Sylvan-Lucas; Madelyn Davis, sr., Thunder Ridge; Josiah Field, sr., Pike Valley; Shaelynn McMillian, sr., Southern Cloud; Brecken Obermueller, sr., Lincoln; Ella Wiles, so., St. John’s-Tipton. Third team—Morgan Eberle, jr., Downs-Lakeside; Destiny Hammer, sr., Pike Valley; Kolbie Hennes, sr., Downs-Lakeside; Kamryn Rietzke, fr., Thunder Ridge; Ava Stull, jr., Osborne; Calie Wolters, sr., Osborne. Honorable mention—Lauren Brummet, fr., Downs-Lakeside; Mallorie Church, so., Tescott; Hana Cool, sr., Southern Cloud; Karrigan Dunstan, sr., Rock Hills; Jauclyn Lemke, sr., Rock Hills; Jillian Podrybau, jr., Natoma; Toree Slavik, so., Thunder Ridge; Lindsey Winkelman, sr., Chase.

Northwest Kansas League

First team—Traci Cramer, jr., OH, Dighton; Kierstyn Domsch, sr., OH-DS, Rawlins County; Emma Johnson, sr., S-OH, St. Francis; Kayler Getz, sr., MH, Quinter; Ashlyn Livas, jr., S, Rawlins County; Mia Morrow, jr., OH-DS, St. Francis; Grace Witham, jr., DS-OH, Greeley County. Second team—Jessie Carman, sr., OH, Wallace County; Rayne Erickson, fr., MH, Decatur Community; Jordyn Faulkender, jr., OH-S, St. Francis; Myria Reynolds, jr., MH, Greeley County; Tori Springsteel, sr., S-MH, Wallace County; Sadie Sramek, jr., MH, Rawlins County. Honorable mention—Ellee Krien, so., L, St. Francis; Gabbie Vontz, so., OH-S, Decatur Community

Pioneer League

First team—Madison Ballou, sr., OH, Osawatomie; Kaylyn Disbrow, sr., OH, Anderson County; Addie Hinterweger, sr., OH, Santa Fe Trail; Jadyn Troutman, sr., OH, Wellsville; Abby Reid, sr., MH-S, Anderson County; Becca Sprague, sr., OH-S, Iola; Skyler Gravatt, sr., L, Osawatomie. Second team—Kinley Baker, jr., MH, Prairie View; Lauryn Holloway, sr., MH, Iola; Allison Lagasse, sr., OH, Osawatomie; Marah Lutz, sr., MH, Anderson County; Emma Berkley, sr., S, Santa Fe Trail; Libby Stadel, sr., S, Burlington.

SPIAA

First team—Catherine Bowman, OH, Bucklin; Addi Heinson, OH, Kiowa County; Lauren Christensen, MH, Meade; Shelby Christensen, OH, Meade; Kodie Herd, MH, South Central; Tawney Krominga, OH, Spearville; Cameron Offerle, OH, Spearville Megan Tarn, MH, South Gray; Alissa Heskamp, L, Spearville. Second team—Colette Pelton, OH, Hodgeman County; Grace Shiew, MH, Hodgeman County; Regan Ast, OH, Ingalls; Kylin Rudzik, OH, Meade; Sierra Jellison, OH, South Central; Hadley Lohrding, OH, South Central; Attison Clark, OH, South Gray; Raygan Heft, S, Kiowa County; Allie Miller, L, Meade. Honorable mention—Sydnie Jones, OH, Bucklin; Alexa Lightner, MH, Ingalls; Sarah Hubert, OH, Kiowa County; Trinity Woods, MH, Meade; Madi Denison, MH, Minneola; Megan Schneweis, OH, Minneola; Jaden Carlson, OH, Pawnee Heights; Anna Stein, OH, Spearville; Paxton Sauser, S, Ashland; Halie Feikert, S, Bucklin; Kiana Unruh, S, Meade; Elle Weber, S, Spearville; Alleris Granados, L, South Gray.

Tri-Valley League

First team—Torrance Lovesee, Bluestem; Lauren Donner, Bluestem; Maddie Kramer, Erie; Jenna Laure, Erie; Mariah Monroy, Cherryvale; Jessica Myers, Humboldt; Jada Dangerfield, Humboldt; Kirstyn Murrow, Humboldt; Ava Perrier, Eureka; London Hilton, Eureka; Gracie Walden, Eureka; Sage Hawley, Fredonia; Chaynee Johnson, Neodesha; Kristen Stover, Neodesha. Honorable mention—Ally Miller, Caney Valley; Amy Smith, Neodesha; Cameron Stover, Neodesha.

United Kansas Conference

Player of the Year—Olivia Mae Van Der Werff, jr., Lansing. Co-Coaches of the Year—Lindsay Hothan, De Soto; Lindsay Zych, Lansing. First team—Jenna Zydlo, sr., Basehor-Linwood; Mila Seaton, so., Basehor-Linwood; Brooke Stonestreet, sr., De Soto; Gracey Janes, jr., De Soto; Caitlin Bishop, jr., Lansing; Olivia Mae Van Der Werff, jr., Lansing; Aleshia Jones, sr., Leavenworth. Second team—Jordan Knipp, jr., Basehor-Linwood; Taylor Cruse, so., Basehor-Linwood; Iyannah Jackson, jr., Lansing; Kamryn Farris, jr., Lansing; Skylar Weaver, so., Lansing; Kali Henry, jr., Shawnee Heights; Taylor Hawkins, sr., Shawnee Heights. Honorable mention—Lillie Sullivan, jr., De Soto; Lynlee Hutchinson, sr., De Soto; Margaret Anderson, sr., Leavenworth; Claire Hawkins, sr., Shawnee Heights; Emily Loy, so., Shawnee Heights.

Western Kansas Liberty League

First team—J.C. Allen, sr., Weskan; Khloee Braun, sr., Logan-Palco; Abigail Graham, jr., Logan-Palco; Anna Godek, jr., Wheatland-Grinnell; Kassie Miller, jr., Golden Plains; Livia Schultz, jr., Wheatland-Grinnell; Brooke Stoll, sr., Golden Plains. Second team—Brie Allen, jr., Weskan; Soledad Bermudez, sr., Cheylin; Carlee Flax, sr., Western Plains-Healy; Kirsten Marcotte, jr., Logan-Palco; Carli Nieman, jr., Golden Plains; Jobi Roemer, sr., Western Plains-Healy; Kristen Schroeder, sr., Wheatland-Grinnell; Ashley Stoll, sr., Golden Plains. Honorable mention—Brianna Hanson, sr., Triplains-Brewster; Lora Peterson, jr., Triplains-Brewster; Morgan Wark, jr., Golden Plains; Tabitha Williams, jr., Western Plains-Healy.