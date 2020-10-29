Volleyball leaderboard: Here are the girls who put up the biggest stats this season

Garden Plain junior Brooke Hammond was one of the top hitters in the area this season, leading the Owls in kills. Courtesy

Here are the statistical leaders for area Kansas high school volleyball teams. Due to the wide variance of matches played by teams this season, the leaderboard is sorted by per-set averages instead of totals.

To see the top-50 players in the area, regardless of class, in each statistical category, here is the full leaderboard.

Big-class leaders (6A, 5A, 4A)

Kills per set

6.8 — Rhian Swanson, McPherson junior (507)

5.9 — Asha Regier, Newton senior (494)

5.1 — Katie Berg, McPherson senior (381)

4.3 — Ava Jones, Nickerson sophomore (258)

4.2 — Laci Beougher, Circle senior

4.1 — McKenzie Fairchild, Andale sophomore (300)

3.9 — Emily Schmidt, Mulvane sophomore

3.6 — Carlee Lill, Clearwater senior (283)

3.5 — Maliyah Johnson, Hutchinson sophomore (156)

3.5 — Sophia Connor, Derby senior (262)

3.5 — Katelyn Fairchild, Andale senior (252)

3.5 — Riley Daugherty, Bishop Carroll senior (181)

3.4 — Aspen Goetz, Rose Hill senior (171)

3.3 — Jaicee Corcoran, Northwest senior (77)

3.3 — Baylee Miller, Maize senior (232)

3.3 — Brynne Noland, Clearwater senior (247)

3.2 — Gracie Rains, Newton junior (271)

3.2 — Mallorie Koehn, Maize senior (218)

Aces per set

0.81 — Mallorie Koehn, Maize senior (56)

0.81 — Sophia Conner, Derby senior (60)

0.75 — Callie Palecki, Maize South junior (63)

0.74 — Brailee Bogle, Northwest sophomore (17)

0.63 — Baylee Miller, Maize senior (45)

0.63 — Morgan Humphrey, Derby senior (39)

0.63 — Tatum Boettjer, Derby junior (39)

0.60 — Kate Paulsen, Andover Central senior (41)

0.58 — Ashton George, Bishop Carroll senior (25)

0.57 — Amanda Ficken, Andover Central junior (40)

0.57 — Laurel Jones, Maize South senior (48)

0.57 — Kaylee Lively, Maize sophomore (38)

0.56 — Addison Goree, Collegiate freshman (35)

0.55 — Rylie Baker, Rose Hill senior (28)

0.54 — Addy Brown, Derby sophomore (40)

Blocks per set

1.52 — Sydney Lentz, Maize senior (108)

1.19 — Aleah Moree, Winfield freshman (57)

1.08 — Avery Elofsson, Collegiate freshman (67)

1.03 — Ava Jones, Nickerson sophomore (62)

1.02 — Jillian Rockley, Rose Hill junior (52)

0.95 — Maddy Baxter, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior (75)

0.94 — Abby Godfrey, Maize junior (59)

0.86 — Adi Igo, Derby junior (64)

0.86 — Avery Lowe, Maize South sophomore (72)

0.84 — Coleen Page, Hutchinson senior (37)

0.84 — Lexi Pitts, Derby senior (62)

0.83 — Cameron Cleary, Maize junior (53)

0.83 — Gracie Hett, Andover Central junior (57)

0.72 — Laurel Streit, Clearwater junior (56)

0.72 — Brooke Berlin, Clearwater junior (53)

Digs per set

7.0 — Crosby Curtis, Winfield sophomore (350)

6.4 — Haley Thrush, Rose Hill senior (6.4)

6.1 — Aspen Goetz, Rose Hill senior (309)

5.1 — Mia Kuehn, Rose Hill junior (259)

4.7 — Mandi Heinz, Rose Hill sophomore (240)

4.7 — Lexi Clift, Wellington senior (168)

4.6 — Kelsey Kuhl, Maize junior (297)

4.5 — Ashton Winter, Collegiate senior (276)

4.4 — Ella Mullins, Circle junior

4.4 — Hadley Colquhoun, Arkansas City senior (293)

4.3 — Kylar Graham, Winfield junior (215)

4.2 — Taylor Casebeer, McPherson senior (314)

4.1 — Asha Regier, Newton senior (347)

4.0 — Addy Foster, Derby freshman (299)

4.0 — Mikayla Konrade, Winfield junior (199)

3.9 — Elyse Howard, Hutchinson senior (141)

3.9 — Mallorie Koehn, Maize senior (267)

Assists per set

10.5 — Brette Doile, McPherson junior (790)

10.1 — Preslie Wallace, Circle senior

9.7 — Marah Zenner, Newton senior (815)

9.0 — Morgan Humphrey, Derby senior (561)

9.0 — Kenzie Haslet, Clearwater senior (594)

8.7 — Jadyn Jackson, Augusta senior (586)

8.6 — Annabeth Baalmann, Andale junior (644)

8.0 — Kaitlin Yoder, Hutchinson junior (350)

7.6 — Ellie Stearns, Andover Central junior (535)

7.6 — Josie McLean, NIckerson sophomore (568)

6.3 — Nikki Peninger, Wellington junior (225)

6.1 — Brailee Bogle, Northwest sophomore (141)

5.9 — Laurel Jones, Maize South senior (493)

5.7 — Ashley Sawyer, Trinity Academy senior (426)

5.5 — Kourtney Koster, Trinity Academy sophomore (413)

5.1 — Ella Larkin, Bishop Carroll senior (267)

Serves-received per set

8.5 — Kelsey Kuhl, Maize junior (550)

6.8 — Crosby Curtis, Winfield sophomore (340)

6.7 — Mandi Heinz, Rose Hill sophomore (343)

6.6 — Addy Foster, Derby freshman (491)

5.9 — Baylee Miller, Maize senior (419)

5.7 — Hadley Colquhoun, Arkansas City senior (382)

5.6 — Mika Munson, Arkansas City sophomore (376)

5.6 — Brynne Noland, Clearwater senior (422)

5.5 — Ella Mullins, Circle junior

5.4 — Myriland French, Wellington senior (196)

5.2 — Amber Dixon, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior (412)

5.1 — Payton Benoit, Northwest sophomore (118)

5.1 — Aspen Goetz, Rose Hill senior (260)

5.1 — Riley Kennedy, Maize South senior (407)

5.0 — Ashton Winter, Collegiate senior (312)

4.9 — Maddie Schrandt, Andale sophomore (360)

Small-class leaders (3A, 2A, 1A)

Kills per set

5.5 — Austin Broadie, Trinity Academy senior (410)

5.1 — Alyssa Hunter, Belle Plaine senior (429)

4.0 — Katy Beeman, West Elk sophomore

3.9 — Karlie Boeken, Sterling senior (240)

3.7 — Brooke Hammond, Garden Plain (313)

3.7 — Mattelyn Swartz, Chaparral (167)

3.6 — Abby Rose, Smoky Valley junior (246)

3.3 — Taylinn Lacey, Sedgwick senior (269)

3.2 — Raechel Boese, Goessel senior (243)

3.1 — Rachael Zoglman, Goessel junior (231)

3.1 — Karenna Gerber, Halstead senior

3.1 — Jessica Saunders, Hillsboro senior (196)

3.0 — Olivia Albers, Cheney junior (176)

3.0 — Jordyn McGinnis, Kingman senior (107)

2.9 — Alli Puetz, Garden Plain senior (250)

2.9 — Grace Hendrickson, Pretty Prairie senior (170)

2.7 — Sammie Saunders, Hillsboro junior (174)

Aces per set

1.13 — Kayley Shanfelt, Classical freshman (72)

1.11 — Lydia Woods, West Elk junior (61)

1.02 — Madison Meyers, Sedan senior (83)

0.85 — Logan Stucky, Sedgwick freshman (70)

0.84 — Rachael Zogleman, Goessel junior (63)

0.81 — Aubrey Young, Pretty Prairie senior (48)

0.71 — Tori Lujan, Belle Plaine senior (60)

0.71 — Ava Sweigart, Classical sophomore (46)

0.69 — Mattelyn Swartz, Chaparral junior (31)

0.69 — Kori Arnold, Hillsboro sophomore (44)

0.67 — McKinley Johnson, Smoky Valley senior (47)

0.66 — Emma Hoffman, Udall sophomore (41)

0.66 — Allison Colton, Pretty Prairie junior (39)

0.66 — Sophia Smith, Garden Plain junior (56)

0.65 — Marissa Deweese, Kingman sophomore (23)

Blocks per set

1.37 — Aubrey Eilers, Udall senior (92)

1.15 — Emma Hoffman, Udall sophomore (71)

1.13 — Abby Rose, Smoky Valley junior (77)

1.09 — Jessica Saunders, Hillsboro senior (70)

0.98 — Rylee Hawkinson, Elyria Christian sophomore (80)

0.91 — Kyla Echelberry, Conway Springs senior (50)

0.90 — Camdyn Pipkin, Cheney senior (53)

0.88 — Sadie Beagley, Sterling junior (38)

0.85 — Mya Winter, Peabody-Burns junior (51)

0.84 — Lauren Cary, Trinity Academy junior (63)

0.82 — Karlie Boeken, Sterling senior (50)

0.81 — Lacy Luehrs, Cheney junior (48)

0.81 — Marissa Deweese, Kingman sophomore (29)

0.80 — McKenna Vogl, Pretty Prairie senior (44)

0.78 — Kilynn Starburg, Elyria Christian junior (64)

0.72 — Bristia Rose Gorges, Garden Plain senior (61)

0.72 — Brooke Berlin, Clearweater junior (53)

Digs per set

7.3 — Emma Enderud, Udall senior (491)

7.0 — Lexi Cline, Cheney senior (414)

5.9 — Elizabeth Schmucker, Goessel senior (440)

5.4 — Dakota Wiseman, West Elk (298)

5.3 — Jaci Howell, Attica senior (394)

5.1 — Abby Hoffman, Udall junior (344)

4.3 — Kori Arnold, Hillsboro sophomore (275)

4.2 — Lauren Mercer, Conway Springs junior (233)

4.2 — Austin Broadie, Trinity Academy senior (315)

4.1 — Karlie Boeken, Sterling senior (250)

4.1 — Landrea Sears, Sedan junior (324)

3.8 — McKenlie Kirkhart, Douglass senior (221)

3.8 — Makenna Linden, Sterling junior (256)

3.7 — Ryland Hawkinson, Elyria Christian sophomore (307)

3.7 — Aly Hageman, Kingman junior (134)

3.7 — Tamara Lozoya, Attica junior (278)

3.7 — Kylee Scheer, Cheney senior (217)

3.7 — Korri Lies, Cheney junior (179)

Assists per set

9.1 — Kinsey Kleiner, Hillsboro senior (383)

8.9 — Bennie Horsch, Sterling junior (606)

8.6 — Madysen Zoglman, Garden Plain senior (735)

8.2 — Kami Matson, Sedgwick senior (670)

8.1 — Kaleigh Guhr, Goessel junior (606)

7.6 — Aubrey Young, Pretty Prairie senior (451)

7.1 — Tori Lujan, Belle Plaine senior (600)

6.7 — Brooklyn Wewe, Cheney junior (395)

6.5 — Karly Kill, West Elk sophomore (357)

6.4 — Mia Smith, Chaparral senior (287)

5.6 — McKinley Johnson, Smoky Valley senior (391)

5.4 — Kortney Potter, Elyria Christian sophomore (442)

4.9 — Elyse Ramsey, Smoky Valley (344)

4.9 — McKenlie Kirkhart, Douglass senior (282)

4.4 — Samantha Dark, Attica senior (328)

Serves Received per set

9.8 — Elizabeth Schmucker, Goessel senior (736)

7.3 — Alex Martin, Hesston senior (545)

7.1 — Lauren Mercer, Conway Springs junior (389)

5.0 — Kori Arnold, Hillsboro sophomore (320)

4.8 — Landrea Sears, Sedan junior (387)

4.7 — Aly Hageman, Kingman junior (170)

4.6 — Myra Megli, Douglass senior (267)

4.6 — Mya Winter, Peabody-Burns junior (275)

4.5 — Jhayla Alojacin, Medicine Lodge freshman (159)

4.4 — Jordyn McGinnis, Kingman senior (158)

4.4 — Lizzy Curry, Conway Springs senior (240)

4.2 — Alli Puetz, Garden Plain senior (359)

4.2 — Sophie Francis, Chaparral senior (160)

4.2 — Grace Hendrickson, Pretty Prairie senior (244)

4.1 — Ella Holden, Chaparral senior (186)

4.1 — Makenna Linden, Sterling junior (281)

4.1 — Rebecaa Alvarez, Douglass senior (231)