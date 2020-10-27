Who’s going to state volleyball? Winners of Tuesday’s quarterfinals punch ticket

Garden Plain junior Brooke Hammond has helped lead the Owls back to the state semifinals, where they will play on Friday in Dodge City. Courtesy

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the KSHSAA opted to have schools host the quarterfinal matchups with best-of-five matches on Tuesday with the winners advancing to the final four teams at the state tournament to played in one day on Friday.

There were plenty of area teams in action on Tuesday and Varsity Kansas has you covered for all of the action.

Area teams in Tuesday’s quarterfinals

6A: Washburn def. Wichita Northwest, 3-0; Garden City (19-13) at Derby (22-11),

5A: Bishop Carroll def. Newton, 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-14); Maize South def. Great Bend, 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-14).

4A: Andale def. Clearwater, 3-0; McPherson def. Clay Center, 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-15).

3A: Cheney (28-3) at Smoky Valley (30-2) on Wednesday.

2A: Hillsboro (26-3) at Garden Plain (29-7)

1A-I: Pratt Skyline (26-7) at Flinthills (20-12) on Wednesday.

1A-II: Attica (27-6) at Otis-Bison (17-17) on Wednesday, Hutch Central Christian (18-8) at Marmaton Valley (20-11) on Wednesday.

Friday’s semifinals

6A in Salina: Washburn Rural (32-4).

5A in Salina: Bishop Carroll (25-2), Maize South (29-6).

4A in Hutchinson: Andale (34-2), McPherson (33-3).

3A in Hutchinson: TBD.

2A in Dodge City: TBD.

1A-I in Dodge City: TBD.

1A-II in Emporia: TBD.

Maize South secures best state finish in school history

This is the third straight season Maize South has won a sub-state championship, but this will be the first time they will finish top-four at the state tournament.

The Mavericks locked up a top-four finish on Tuesday by easily dispatching Great Bend in three straight sets, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14, to advance to Friday’s Class 5A semifinals in Salina.

Maize South won one match in both of its state appearances in 2018 and 2019, but did not advance to the semifinals. The Mavericks (29-6) will join Bishop Carroll as representatives in the 5A semifinals.

Bishop Carroll dominant in run to Class 5A semifinals

It doesn’t get much more dominant than Bishop Carroll’s performance in a Class 5A semifinal match at Newton, where the Golden Eagles won in three straight sets, 25-12, 25-9 and 25-14, over a 23-11 team.

Carroll is back at the state tournament for the fourth straight season and advanced to the semifinals for the second time since 2018. The Golden Eagles (25-2) will be looking for a better finish than that time, as they took fourth in 2018.





