State volleyball updates: Carroll, Maize South and Smoky Valley chase a championship

Already secured with the best season in school history, Smoky Valley will try to top off its magical season with a Class 3A championship at the state tournament at Hutchinson Sports Arena on Saturday.

Bishop Carroll and Maize South will also be looking to bring home a title from the Class 5A state tournament in Salina, while Attica and Hutchinson Central Christian are in play for the Class 1A Div. II title in Emporia.

Below is a state volleyball schedule for Saturday that will be updated throughout the day with scores and results.

Class 5A (at Salina)

Records: Lansing (26-1), Bishop Carroll (25-2), St. Thomas Aquinas (24-2), Maize South (29-6).

10:45 a.m. — Lansing vs. Bishop Carroll; St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Maize South.

11:45 a.m. — Lansing vs. St. Thomas Aquinas; Bishop Carroll vs. Maize South.

12:45 p.m. — Lansing vs. Maize South; Bishop Carroll vs. St. Thomas Aquinas.

3 p.m. — Semifinals.

4:15 p.m. — Championship and Third place.

Class 3A (at Hutchinson)

Records: Sabetha (36-1), Smoky Valley (31-2), West Franklin (32-3), Goodland (34-5).

10:45 a.m. — Sabetha vs. Smoky Valley; West Franklin vs. Goodland.

11:45 a.m. — Sabetha vs. West Franklin; Smoky Valley vs. Goodland.

12:45 p.m. — Sabetha vs. Goodland; Smoky Valley vs. West Franklin.

3 p.m. — Semifinals.

4:15 p.m. — Championship and Third place.

Class 1A-Div. I (at Dodge City)

Records: Lebo (30-3), Pratt Skyline (27-7), Central Plains (28-11), St. John (22-17).

10:45 a.m. — Lebo vs. Pratt Skyline; Central Plains vs. St. John.

11:45 a.m. — Lebo vs. Central Plains; Pratt Skyline vs. St. John.

12:45 p.m. — Lebo vs. St. John; Pratt Skyline vs. Central Plains.

3 p.m. — Semifinals.

4:15 p.m. — Championship and Third place.

Class 1A-Div. II (at Emporia)

Records: Hanover (29-6), Attica (28-6), Hutchinson Central Christian (19-8), Wheatland-Grinnell (24-15).

10:45 a.m. — Hanover vs. Attica; Central Christian vs. Wheatland-Grinnell.

11:45 a.m. — Hanover vs. Central Christian; Attica vs. Wheatland-Grinnell.

12:45 p.m. — Hanover vs. Wheatland-Grinnell; Attica vs. Central Christian.

3 p.m. — Semifinals.

4:15 p.m. — Championship and Third place.