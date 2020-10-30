Varsity Volleyball
State volleyball updates: Andale, McPherson and Hillsboro all chasing a championship
Champions are being crowned in Class 6A, 4A and 2A on Friday, as the Kansas state volleyball tournaments are being played in Salina, Hutchinson and Dodge City.
Below is a schedule and updated results for all state volleyball action in Kansas:
Class 6A (at Salina)
Records: Olathe Northwest (27-0), Washburn Rural (32-4), BV West (22-7), Garden City (20-13).
10:45 a.m. — Washburn Rural def. Olathe Northwest, 2-1 (26-24, 14-25, 25-18); BV West def. Garden City, 2-0 (25-23, 25-17).
11:45 a.m. — Olathe Northwest vs. BV West; Washburn Rural vs. Garden City.
12:45 p.m. — Olathe Northwest vs. Garden City; Washburn Rural vs. BV West.
3 p.m. — Semifinals.
4:15 p.m. — Championship and third place.
Class 4A (at Hutchinson)
Records: Andale (34-2), McPherson (33-3), Ottawa (23-13), Bishop Miege (17-11).
10:45 a.m. — Andale def. McPherson, 2-0 (25-23, 25-15); Bishop Miege def. Ottawa, 2-0 (25-17, 25-19).
11:45 a.m. — Andale def. Ottawa, 2-0 (25-15, 25-18); Bishop Miege def. McPherson, 2-0 (25-18, 25-14).
12:45 p.m. — Andale vs. Bishop Miege; McPherson vs. Ottawa.
3 p.m. — Semifinals.
4:15 p.m. — Championship and third place.
Class 2A (at Dodge City)
Records: Hillsboro (27-3), Smith Center (33-6), Heritage Christian (25-8), Wabaunsee (27-10).
10:45 a.m. — Smith Center def. Hillsboro, 2-0 (25-18, 25-21); Heritage Christian def. Wabaunsee, 2-0 (25-20, 25-15).
11:45 a.m. — Heritage Christian def. Hillsboro, 2-0 (25-16, 25-21); Smith Center def. Wabaunsee, 2-0 (25-23, 25-8).
12:45 p.m. — Hillsboro vs. Wabaunsee; Smith Center vs. Heritage Christian.
3 p.m. — Semifinals.
4:15 p.m. — Championship and third place.
