State volleyball updates: Andale, McPherson and Hillsboro all chasing a championship

The Andale volleyball team is competing at the Class 4A state tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Friday. The Indians won their first game in pool play over McPherson.

Champions are being crowned in Class 6A, 4A and 2A on Friday, as the Kansas state volleyball tournaments are being played in Salina, Hutchinson and Dodge City.

Below is a schedule and updated results for all state volleyball action in Kansas:

Class 6A (at Salina)

Records: Olathe Northwest (27-0), Washburn Rural (32-4), BV West (22-7), Garden City (20-13).

10:45 a.m. — Washburn Rural def. Olathe Northwest, 2-1 (26-24, 14-25, 25-18); BV West def. Garden City, 2-0 (25-23, 25-17).

11:45 a.m. — Olathe Northwest vs. BV West; Washburn Rural vs. Garden City.

12:45 p.m. — Olathe Northwest vs. Garden City; Washburn Rural vs. BV West.

3 p.m. — Semifinals.

4:15 p.m. — Championship and third place.

Class 4A (at Hutchinson)

Records: Andale (34-2), McPherson (33-3), Ottawa (23-13), Bishop Miege (17-11).

10:45 a.m. — Andale def. McPherson, 2-0 (25-23, 25-15); Bishop Miege def. Ottawa, 2-0 (25-17, 25-19).

11:45 a.m. — Andale def. Ottawa, 2-0 (25-15, 25-18); Bishop Miege def. McPherson, 2-0 (25-18, 25-14).

12:45 p.m. — Andale vs. Bishop Miege; McPherson vs. Ottawa.

3 p.m. — Semifinals.

4:15 p.m. — Championship and third place.

Class 2A (at Dodge City)

Records: Hillsboro (27-3), Smith Center (33-6), Heritage Christian (25-8), Wabaunsee (27-10).

10:45 a.m. — Smith Center def. Hillsboro, 2-0 (25-18, 25-21); Heritage Christian def. Wabaunsee, 2-0 (25-20, 25-15).

11:45 a.m. — Heritage Christian def. Hillsboro, 2-0 (25-16, 25-21); Smith Center def. Wabaunsee, 2-0 (25-23, 25-8).

12:45 p.m. — Hillsboro vs. Wabaunsee; Smith Center vs. Heritage Christian.

3 p.m. — Semifinals.

4:15 p.m. — Championship and third place.