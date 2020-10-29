Boys soccer regional results: Maize, Maize South advance for ‘dream’ rematch for title

Maize’s Tanner Prophet The Wichita Eagle

Boys soccer teams from around the area played in their first playoff game of the season on Wednesday or Thursday.

Here is a full rundown of the top games from the area:

Maize and Maize South both win to set up rivalry rematch

Ever since Maize ended Maize South’s perfect season in a 2-1 victory last week, the two sides have badly wanted a rematch in the playoffs.

Their wish was granted on Thursday when Maize knocked off Eisenhower, 2-0, and Maize South handled Goddard, 4-2. The Eagles (14-2-1) will travel to Maize South (16-1) for a Saturday game at noon with a regional championship and spot in the Class 5A quarterfinals at stake.

“This is what I’ve been dreaming of,” Maize senior Tanner Prophet said. “To play against Maize South again, this time for a regional championship, it’s going to be a high-intensity game.”

In order to make that dream happen, Maize first had to defeat a 12-win team in its first game. Thursday’s game against Eisenhower felt more like a regional championship or even a semifinal matchup than it did a first-round matchup.

Eisenhower controlled play in the first half and produced the better chances, but failed to finish. After a squandered corner kick by Eisenhower, Maize struck first in the 51st minute on a counter finished by senior Mikey Velasquez.

Off the counter following a corner, it’s @MaizeEagleAD that strikes first in the 51st minute as Mikey Velasquez buries this one in the corner of the net to put Maize on top of Eisenhower, 1-0, in a Class 5A playoff game. pic.twitter.com/Xguf88bdyj — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) October 29, 2020

“We didn’t finish the four or five chances we had and they finished on both of theirs,” said Eisenhower coach Roger Downing, whose team finished 12-5 and won the AV-CTL Div. II title for the fourth straight season. “We’ve never been a team to come from behind all year, so I knew we would have some issues when we got behind. I thought they out-worked us tonight, so more power to them.”

That’s a credit to Maize’s back line, led by the centerback duo of junior Colby Lampkin and freshman Zack Pappan.

“Those two guys are playing out of their minds,” Maize coach Mike Pfeifer said. “In my opinion, they’re the best in the state right now.”

After Maize scored, the defensive midfielders — Prophet and Levi Curtain — took control of the game and prevented Eisenhower from threatening in the final 30 minutes. Maize added its second goal in the final minute, as Andy Nam finished after being played behind the defense by Velasquez.

“It was a struggle playing against a great team like that,” Pfeifer said. “Sometimes when you play a great team, you don’t get a pretty game. You’ve got to win ugly and that’s what I thought we did, we won ulgy. We never really got into our game, but our guys kept fighting and the defense stepped up and we got the goals we needed.”

Heights prevails in double overtime over North

Beating a talented opponent three times in one season is a difficult thing to do, as Heights found out on Wednesday in its third matchup against North. But the Falcons were able to prevail in double overtime, 2-1, over their City League rivals to advance to a Class 6A regional championship match at at East at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, East dispatched Northwest, 4-2, to continue its perfect season with a 13-0 record. The Blue Aces are the only team to beat Heights (11-2) this season. East won 3-2 on Sept. 10 and 5-2 in the rematch on Oct. 1.

In the other local 6A regional, Scott Simmons scored in the 61st minute for the game’s only goal to send Derby (8-6-2) past Southeast on Wednesday. Campus (12-4) easily dispatched South on Thursday in a 6-0 victory to set up a league rematch with Derby for the regional title. Campus won the previous meeting on Oct. 8, 1-0.

Regional championship schedule

6A-2: Derby (8-6-2) at Campus (12-4), Friday or Saturday

6A-3: Heights (11-2) at East (13-0), Friday at 3:30 p.m.

5A-2: Maize (14-2-1) at Maize South (16-1), Saturday at noon

5A-3: Valley Center (7-10) at Bishop Carroll (7-6-1), Saturday at 11 a.m.

5A-4: Andover Central (9-8) at Newton (11-6), Saturday.

4A-1: McPherson (10-7) at Berean Academy (11-3-1), Friday at 4 p.m.

4A-2: Trinity Academy (10-6-1) at Augusta (13-3), Saturday at 1 p.m.

4A-3: Rose Hill (14-1-1) at Independence (7-0-1), Friday at 5 p.m.

Class 6A regional scores

Dodge City 1, Hutchinson 1 (OT)

Campus 6, South 0

Derby 1, Southeast 0

East 4, Northwest 2

Heights 2, North 1 (OT)

Class 5A regional scores

Maize South 4, Goddard 2

Maize 2, Eisenhower 0

Bishop Carroll 10, Arkansas City 0

Valley Center 2, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 0

Newton 2, Emporia 1 (2nd half)

Andover Central 1, Andover 0 (OT)

Class 4-1A regional scores

Berean Academy 10, Thomas More Prep 0

McPherson 7, Buhler 0

Augusta 11, Circle 0

Trinity Academy 1, Classical 0 (forfeit)

Independence 3, Mulvane 0

Winfield (7-8-1) at Rose Hill (13-1-1)