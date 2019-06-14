All-Metro Boys Track: 24 state champions headline the Eagle’s 2019 squad

The Wichita Eagle’s 2019 All-Metro Boys Track and Field Team: (Back row) Andover’s Josh Jackson, Cheney’s Trey Patterson, Newton’s Damarius Peterson, Halstead’s Andrew O’Brien, Andale’s Easton Hunter, (Middle row) Andale coach Tyler Ryan, Andover’s Asher Moen, Wichita West’s Jaleel Montgomery, Wichita South’s Deron Dudley, Valley Center’s Larry Wilson, (Front row) Andover’s Ryan Kinnane, Campus’ Cameron Harvey, Andover’s Samuel McDavitt, Bishop Carroll’s Ethan Hull The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas is pleased to announced the second annual All-Metro Boys Track and Field team.

The 2019 group features two dozen state champions, representing every event from Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties:

When Wichita South lost Philip Landrum, a massive hole was felt on the sprints scene in the Wichita area.

Dudley not only stepped into it but might have finished his career with an even more outstanding career. In 2019, he defended his 100-meter title at 10.61 seconds and captured the 200 crown as well.

Dudley finished his Titan career with five state championships, including a 6A record in the 4x100-meter relay. He had seven top-three finishes and will continue his career with coach Shamoya Pruitt, a former South and Wichita State sprinter, at High Point University.

“I’ve been through a lot these past four years at South,” Dudley said. “Becoming a two-time state champion in the 100 and a record-holder in the 4-by-1, it means a lot to me with all these people that supported me: my coaches, teammates, the community.”

Montgomery took a massive leap from his freshman year. After finishing eighth in the 4x100 relay and not finishing in the Class 6A 110-meter hurdles last year, Montgomery came back to win the 110-meter hurdles at 14.17 seconds, just nine-hundreths of a second off his personal record at 14.08, which was good for No. 19 all-time in Kansas.





Montgomery lost in the 110 and 300 hurdles to Hutchinson’s Tayezhan Crough at the Shocker Pre-State Meet but came back to earn his title and a third-place finish in the 200.

“The emotion was very high,” Montgomery said. “Last year compared to this year, the emotion was just very exciting, very thrilling. All the joy, commitment, preparation and training that I did to win state and become champ, the emotion was real.”

Larry Wilson has never been too outspoken, but his feet say a million words.

Wilson earned his second straight runner-up finish in the 200 meters in 2019, coming in at 22.38 seconds, just off his PR. It was his third top-three medal of his short track career.

Signed to play football at Dodge City Community College, Wilson shined at the Kansas Shrine Bowl last week. His future is in football, but in just two years on the track, he made a name there, too.

“It’s good to give people a reason to watch Valley and have people look up to you and have kids follow you,” Wilson said. “I just wanted to set a good example.”

The hurdle crown will stay at Carroll for at least another year.

Succeeding Wichita State’s Thomas Holthusen, Marvin won the Class 5A 110- and 300-meter hurdles, the latter in his most impressive margin. He crossed at 39.66 seconds, more than a half-second ahead of the runner-up finisher. And in the 110, he beat Valley Center’s Zach Williams by one-hundreth of a second.

Marvin will likely have reinforcements next year, too, in rising seniors Tommy Harter and Justin Powell. They will look to keep the streak alive.

“It feels amazing,” Marvin said at state. “Being in Holthusen’s shadow all year, it’s good to finally get out and say, ‘I’m here.’ I’m not just a kid who lives in kids’ shadows. I’m able to show what I can do.”

The Mosley name is in good hands.

Following his sister, former Southeast star Christal Mosley, Elijah won his first state championship in 2019 in the 400 meters. He crossed at 48.29 seconds. It was the No. 1 time in Kansas this year across all classifications.

Mosley transferred to Heights ahead of his sophomore season after placing 12th in the 400 meters and 4x800-meter relay last year.

“My coach told me he would turn me into a state champion,” Elijah said at state. “He told me 49s and 48s hurt. I started running until I couldn’t feel my legs, and when it started to hurt, that’s when I knew I was getting there.”

One of Halstead’s greatest athletes in recent history finished in style.

O’Brien won his third and fourth state championships this season. O’Brien earned his first All-Metro bid in the 800 meters after years of waiting. He won the Class 3A title at 1 minute, 57.46 seconds for the No. 3 time in Kansas this season. He also helped the Dragons to a 4x800-meter relay title.

O’Brien’s track titles are coupled with a cross country crown and basketball championship. He will continue his basketball career at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid.

“It always gets super competitive at practice,” O’Brien said. “I want to thank my teammates and coaches for getting that competitive because that’s what pushed me over the edge.”

The future Wichita State Shocker finished his high school career as consistently as he started.

After earning a pair of seventh-place finishes and helping Maize South to a 4x800-meter relay title as a sophomore and junior, Magnuson took seventh in the Class 5A 1,600 meters at 4 minutes, 26.98 seconds.

Magnuson’s All-Metro track bid marks his second selection of 2019, pairing with his cross county recognition in the fall.

“It’s an honor,” Magnuson said at the All-Metro cross country shoot. “It started in 2009, and we’ve had a great team ever since. It’s really been a great past four years.”

Moen has a history of distance championships.

Following his brother’s path to the top and eventually to Wichita State, Moen won the Class 5A 3,200 meters for Andover as a senior. He crossed at 9 minutes, 24.74 seconds, ahead of maybe the deepest distance field at the state meet. It was the No. 4 time in Kansas in 2019.

Moen qualified for state all four years of his high school career and earned four top-five finishes, including his 3,200-meter title and another in the 4x800-meter relay.

“It’s unbelievable to have worked all four years for this,” Moen said. “It’s unbelievable that it can just all pay off.”

Made up of four Maize High football players, the Eagles had their sights on Northwest after losing to the Grizzlies in the state semifinals in the fall.

Running out of the first head because of a slow regional time, Maize came out firing and finished four-hundreths ahead of Northwest to win the 4x100-meter state relay title at 42.96 seconds.

The Eagles paraded through the infield after they learned of their title, and junior Caden Cox made some space for a backflip.

“We knew coming in that we had it in us,” Cox said at state. “We let it out this meet. ... Fly, Eagles, fly.”

They handed it to their champion and let him take the Falcons to the top.

Sophomore All-Metro selection Elijah Mosley anchored Heights’ 4x400-meter relay title in Class 5A after solid legs from seniors Sam Kiguru, K’Vonte Baker and Ryan McDougle. Mosley’s 48-second split made the biggest difference as Heights crossed at 3 minutes, 24.10 seconds for the No. 10 time in Kansas this season.

The Falcons’ first three legs were made up of some of the most athletic high school athletes in the Wichita area, who competed on Heights’ football and basketball teams.

At state, golden Nike swooshes on their headbands foreshadowed what was to come.

Andover won the Class 5A 4x800-meter relay at 8 minutes, 0.77 seconds for the No. 3 time in Kansas in 2019.

“The coolest thing is that we all did it as a team,” junior Ryan Kinnane said. “We have all worked really hard together for several years, so to be able to do it together with these guys is special.”

The team had a champion waiting in the second leg in 3,200-meter title-winner Ahser Moen. And after him, senior Josh Jackson took over.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been running with these guys for two years now, and I couldn’t ask for anything more in the world,” Jackson said. “To be able to push your hardest and be able to take state is amazing.”

Sophomore Samuel McDavitt, one of the most promising runners in the Wichita area, anchored the relay and crossed almost 6 seconds ahead of De Soto in second.

“The turning point was before the season even started,” McDavitt said. “It started during cross country when every day we would wake up and go running together. We would run even when our coaches said, ‘You don’t have to run today.’ We just wanted to get better.”

The Harvey family has a way of finding the top of the podium.

Following his father and brother, Federico, Cameron won his first and only state championship of his high school career with a title in the Class 6A long jump. He leaped 22 feet, 1 inch to hold of Shawnee Mission South quarterback Jack Roberts.

Harvey was instrumental in the athletic turnaround at Campus and is rewarded with the first All-Metro selection of his career after an outstanding football career with the Colts.

“The community just came together, and it seemed like we all celebrated together before everyone goes off to college,” Harvey said. “I was thinking about it the other day at work, ‘I’m a state champion.’ “

Hunter gave track a go in 2019, spreading out from the basketball court, and his points were valuable.

Helping Andale to another boys track and field team title, Hunter took fifth in the Class 4A high jump and triple jump, recording the top mark in the area in the triple jump at 43 feet, 9 inches.

Hunter has been menacing Wichita area basketball teams for years with his prolific scoring, but he earned his first All-Metro selection of his career on the track in his first appearance at state.

“It’s very motivating for next year to make us work harder and get going,” Hunter said.

After coming in third seemingly throughout his career, Grill broke through on his last go.

Grill took third two straight years in the Class 5A high jump and finished third in basketball as a senior after leading the Eagles to an undefeated regular season. But at his final track meet of his career, Grill jump 6 feet, 8 inches and won the state championship.

Grill is already in Ames, Iowa, gearing up for the coming basketball season as part of the Iowa State program but said at state how rewarding a title feels after coming so close so many times.

“I knew it was my last shot, so I just wanted to make the most of it,” Grill said. “For me focusing on track was difficult with recruitment and just because it wasn’t really my sport. I just came in this year with a different mindset.”

As it was last year, the Class 5A pole vault championship came down to two teammates.

Hull beat Brian Simon for the second straight year at state after a jump off at 16-0 to capture his second straight All-Metro selection and second straight state championship as an individual and a team.

Hull, who is committed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, said his teammates and coaches were responsible for his successes.

“It was just amazing,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season.”

Competing against two Division I football players and some of the most accomplished athletes in Kansas, Peterson broke through the rest.

In just his second state meet, Peterson won the Class 5A shot put at 57 feet, 6.75 inches over Wichita Northwest’s Josh Carter. Last year was Peterson’s first time at Cessna Stadium and he took second. He was determined to do one spot better.

Committed to Wichita State, Peterson didn’t quite reach his PR of 58-5, but his state mark would have been the No. 5 mark in the state in 2019.

“I’ve only been throwing for three years, and that has been my No. 1 thing is go to state and win,” he said. “I broke the school record for discus. I broke the school record for shot put, but the biggest thing is I just like competing with my team. I’m going to always miss my memories with my teammates and especially my coaches. I’m glad I threw at Newton.”

Hicks had one of the most outstanding senior high school seasons a now Division I athlete could ask for.

After finishing runner-up in Class 5A football and winning his first state title with a heavyweight wrestling title, Hicks made it two titles as a senior. He won the discus at 169 feet, 6 inches after throwing 177-6 at regionals for the second best mark in Kansas this season.

Hicks is already in Norman, Oklahoma, working with the Sooners, but at state, he said he realized how much of an impact he had on Northwest and the Wichita area.

“It’s extremely rewarding,” Hicks said. “I know a lot of people look up to me. I just really want to leave that mark, so the people who are coming into my spot have something to strive for.”

For years, Patterson has been among the top javelin throwers in Kansas, but almost remarkably, he entered his senior season without a state championship.

Patterson checked that off the list at his last state meet with a toss of 195 feet, 10 inches. It wasn’t his PR of 206-11 but was still good for the No. 4 throw in Kansas this season.

Patterson was constantly chasing Manhattan’s Sam Hankins in the state rankings and competitions outside of high school. Hankins is one of the best in the country with a high school PR of 220-2.

“Me and Sam have been to a ton of meets together like Texas Relays or Pre-State here in Wichita or KU Relays,” Patterson said. “It has been great competing against him this season.”

For years, former Andale coach Greg Smarsh pushed for an All-Metro Track and Field team.

It was partially because of his efforts that the Eagle adopted it in 2018. Smarsh has since retired, and Ryan has taken over. In his first season in charge of the Indians, Ryan led Andale to a pair of team titles in Class 4A.

The Indians’ boys team won the title for the fifth time since 2013 with 71 team points, 12 ahead of Kansas City Piper, who Andale had to beat on the final day of the meet.

“(The most rewarding thing) was just the accumulation of it at the very end,” Ryan said. “Seeing the community come together and the kids come together and seeing the excitement on their faces, whether they placed high or didn’t place at all, just seeing the excitement from a team aspect was probably the greatest reward for us.”