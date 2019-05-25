Boys state track: Check out these notable state champions out of the Wichita area

Highlights: Local athletes tear up the track at Kansas state meet There were many winners from the Wichita are at the 2018 Kansas high school state track and field meet. Here are a few highlights from the finals on May 26. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There were many winners from the Wichita are at the 2018 Kansas high school state track and field meet. Here are a few highlights from the finals on May 26.

Good Kop: Wellington standout surprises himself with state title

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Eric Kop got about two hours of sleep Friday night.

Long after the torrential rain poured through the Wichita area, Kop was still awake in his bed. He counted down from 100 multiple times, but just as he was falling asleep, he would spring up.

He was nervous.

Saturday morning, Kop ran one of the best races of his career in the Class 4A boys 110-meter hurdles and won it at 14.54 seconds over league rival Jack Mull of Winfield. As he crossed the finish line, he put his hands in the air, and well after he crossed it, his jubilation could be felt throughout Cessna Stadium.

“Last year, I hit every hurdles, finished ninth and didn’t even qualify for the final,” Kop said. “I’m just happy. I put a lot of work in for this.”

Kop won his regional meet but entered with the No. 4 time in Class 4A. Because of it, he was toward the edge of the track and had to race.

Kop said he wasn’t expecting to win Saturday, and just a couple of years ago, it wasn’t clear he would even compete. Kop moved to Wellington from 1A Chase County. The bigger school brought more competition and he almost quit as a sophomore.





Down on himself, Kop gave it one more shot as a junior and it paid off as a senior.

“This is probably one of the biggest accomplishments of my life,” Kop said.

Maize gets redemption on Northwest out of nothing with 4x100 title

When the time went on the board, Caden Cox made some space and launched up for a backfield in the infield.

The Maize 4x100-meter relay team had just won the Class 5A state championship over rival Wichita Northwest, and the Eagles did it from the “slow” heat. They won it at 42.96 seconds, four hundreths of a second ahead of the Grizzlies.

All of the Maize runners were part of the football team that lost to Northwest 67-60 in the 5A state semifinals. It was one of the most thrilling games of the Kansas high school football season that ended with an interception following a Northwest touchdown with 35.9 seconds to play.

The Eagles remembered.

“With what happened in football, we don’t really speak on that,” Cox said. “Just know that next year, they are catching the smoke.”

Maize’s 4x100-meter relay team had been beaten up and sick all season. Last week at the Eagles’ regional meet, follow football teammate Keaton Robertson stepped in and did a job.

But the Eagles entered the state meet with the No. 14 qualifying time in Class 5A. They came third at their own regional.

Senior Brandle Easter Jr. said they knew they could pick it together at the state meet but didn’t know if they would. Junior Preven Christon, an All-Metro football receiver this year, said they hadn’t worked on the handoff all week with the group they had Saturday.

“We knew coming in that we had it in us,” Cox said. “We let it out this meet. ... Fly, Eagles, fly.”

Emphatic finish to career

Smoky Valley’s Smoky Valley Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

The fastest high school athlete in Kansas started sprinting only 18 months ago.

Halfway through his junior year, Smoky Valley’s Tim Lambert added the 100 and 200-meter dashes to his arsenal as one of the best hurdlers in Kansas. Saturday, he had the fastest time among all 100-meter sprinters in the state, winning the Class 3A title at 10.55 seconds.

“I didn’t think I was going to run a 10.55 today, but I’ll take it,” Lambert said. “With the weather forcing no prelims, I knew it was the only race I had, so I had to give it everything.”

Lambert cleaned house last year, winning the 100, 200 and 300-meter hurdles. He started his final season off the same way, beating his championship time from a year ago by almost three tenths of a second.

Lambert is signed to run at Kansas State upon his graduation. He said out-of-state tuition was a major factor, but being a kid from Smoky Valley and rewarding the state that has given him so much was a bigger one.

“It means so much because K-State has been my favorite school since I was a kid,” Lambert said. “I knew it was going to be hard to turn it down when they told me they were interested in me.”

Lambert followed his 100-meter title-winning performance with a relay championship in the 4x100 at 42.93 seconds.

“When I think about everything, it’s impressive, even to me,” Lambert said.

Finally gets his state championship

Maize’s Caleb Grill won the 5A High Jump at the Track and Field State Championships at Cessna Stadium Saturday. (May 25, 2019) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

As Caleb Grill flew over the 6-foot-8 bar on only his first attempt, a detail went unnoticed.

He flipped his hips, turned his head and pointed is left index finger out. Grill gave a No. 1 with his hand, and that’s where he finished in Class 5A for the first time in his career in any sport. On his last day as a Maize High student-athlete, Grill won his first and only state championship.

“I wish I could have gotten a couple more in high school, but I’m just thankful I could get one,” Grill said. “It’s an amazing accomplishment.”

Grill missed out on his personal best by an inch, but he outlasted Newton’s Zach Garcia who finished at 6-6 and his teammate Jacob Hanna at 6-4.

Grill’s performance Saturday capped one of the Wichita area’s most outstanding in 2019. In the fall, Grill quarterbacked Maize to a state semifinal appearance in the Class 5A football tournament. He was named to the Eagle’s All-Metro team and Top 11 team in all of Kansas.

In the spring, he led the Eagles to their best boys basketball season in school history with just one loss and a third-place finish in Class 5A. But without a title, the season was a bit of a disappointed for the top seed in Class 5A.

“I knew it was my last shot, so I just wanted to make the most of it,” Grill said. “For me focusing on track was difficult with recruitment and just because it wasn’t really my sport. I just came in this year with a different mindset.”

Deron double for Wichita South speedster

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Deron Dudely fell to his knees and then to his stomach, the put his hands above his head and kissed the track.

“That was it,” Dudley said. “My last high school track meet, my last 100 on this track. I’m going to walk out head high and proud.”

Saturday, Dudley became the first Class 6A boys sprinter to win back-to-back 100-meter championships since Eniak Epwo did it at Olathe North in 1996-97. Dudley did it in 2019 at 10.61 seconds.

“That means so much to me,” Dudley said. “I’ve been working so hard to get it.”

Last year, Dudley was the dark horse candidate to win the title among a crowded Class 6A field that included former teammate Philip Landrum and Southeast’s Ollie McGee. It was his first 100-meter win all season. He came in at 10.59 seconds.

Dudley said it was remarkable he was even back on the track.

As an eighth grader, Dudley was running against West High rival Xavier Sellers when he felt a pop in his right hip. He took another step and collapsed. He went to the emergency room and learned he had broken his hip.

“It took six months to get back,” Dudley said. “Then freshman year, the same thing happened but on the left hip.”

Dudley came back as a sophomore and finished second in Class 6A to former South star Philip Landrum. That put him on the map. Dudley is heading to High Point University (North Carolina) to run under former South and Wichita State sprinter Shamoya Pruitt.

“Check me at High Point,” he said.

Another sweep for Carroll hurdler

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

There is a new hurdle king at Carroll.

A year after now-current Shocker Joseph Holthusen won the boys Class 5A 110- and 300-meter hurdles, Kody Marvin is on top. He won the 2019 110-meter title at 14.80 seconds. Holthusen won the same event at 14.55 seconds last year.

Marvin gave massive credit for his progression to the one who came before him.

“It feels amazing,” Marvin said. “Being in Holthusen’s shadow all year, it’s good to finally get out and say, ‘I’m here.’ I’m not just a kid who lives in kids’ shadows. I’m able to show what I can do.”

Carroll was a threat throughout the Class 5A field. Tommy Harter and Justin Powell finished fifth and sixth respectively. Marvin said they were also two of the senior’s biggest motivators.

“These guys have been by my side all year, pushing me to be better,” Marvin said. “We can’t control elements. We can only control our attitudes.”

Marvin had massive shoes to fill replacing Holthusen. He said he never felt like making his own legacy was too tough because of the support of his teammates and coaches but that he would tell him thank you for everything if he were there.

“But he may of won it last year, but not this year,” he said. “This is my year.”

Bad blood: West hurdler gets even, cuts hand

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Coming over the seventh of 10 hurdles, Jaleel Montgomery felt a sharp pain in his left hand, but that was probably a good sign.

The Wichita West junior had cut his finger on the spikes of Hutchinson junior Tayezhan Crough. By the time he cross the finish line as the Class 6A 110-meter hurdles champion, his fingers were covered in blood. But it didn’t deter him, coming across with the best time in all classes at 14.07 seconds.

“It’s pretty deep, but I just had to keep on pushing,” Montgomery said. “I had to win.”

Montgomery has had a wild 2019 season. It started with a pair of losses to Crough at the Shocker Pre-State meet. Crough won both 6A hurdles events last year. Had Montgomery’s 2019 state time qualified last year, he would have won by almost four tenths.

Montgomery said after the pre-state meet, he knew he had more work to do. He came back and showed what he had been working on.

“It took goals, determination and trying to beat him,” he said. “I took it personally. I knew I needed to step up and take it.”