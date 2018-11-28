All-Metro Boys Cross Country: See the top runners in the Wichita area in 2018

The Wichita Eagle’s 2018 All-Metro Boys Cross Country Team: Jacke Pate, Bishop Carroll; Asher Moen, Andover; Michael Ayali, Wichita North; Ezekiel Kemboi, El Dorado; Britte Magnuson, Maize South. (Not pictured: Will Clayton, Wichita East; Ryan Kinnane, Andover) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle