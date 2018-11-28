All-Metro Boys Cross Country: See the top runners in the Wichita area in 2018

The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas have selected the 2018 All-Metro Boys Cross Country Team. Here are the top seven runners from the Wichita area.
Michael Iyali - Wichita North, Junior
At one of Wichita’s oldest high schools, Iyali made history in 2018. He set the Redskins’ school record in boys cross country, but that wasn’t all. Iyali blitzed his way to a Class 6A regional championship in 15 minutes, 52.43 seconds. He came third at state at 16:00.7.
Iyali said setting the school record was special.
“It’s really an honor to be a part of them,” he said.
Will Clayton - Wichita East, Senior
Clayton was the leader of one of the most historic seasons in City League history in 2018. Wichita East won its first boys cross country title since 1966, and Clayton was a big reason. He came 12th at state, finishing at 16:26.0, and won his regional at 16:35.98.
Even better, his teammate and fellow senior Eliu Ramirez was a spot behind him, finishing in 16:40.99. Together, they helped East to a sixth-place team finish at state.
Ezekiel Kemboi - El Dorado, Senior
Outside of a tough state meet, Kemboi was among the most accomplished runners in Kansas in 2018. He was the champion at the McPherson Invitational and his home El Dorado Invitational. He won the AVCTL III-IV meet and capped his season with another win at the Wildcats’ regional meet in Ottawa, finishing at 17:26.5.
Kemboi came 38th at state, but he showed he has all of the talent to compete at the highest level.
“It feels good, putting in all the work I have and getting to where I have,” he said.
Ryan Kinnane - Andover, Junior
On a loaded Andover lineup, Kinnane was one of the Trojans’ headliners. He and fellow All-Metro selection Asher Moen were dominant and competitive with each other all season. At the Trojans’ 5A regional, Kinnane came second to Moen at 16:57.09. And at state, Kinnane finished fourth, a spot ahead of Moen, at 16:12.4.
Kinnane and Moens’ combined talents helped Andover to a runner-up team finish at state.
Britte Magnuson - Maize South, Senior
Magnuson was just the latest name to shine in the Maize South cross country program. The Mavericks have been one of the state’s top teams in recent years, and Magnuson helped keep them there. He won his Class 5A regional at 16:38.00 and came ninth at state at 16:30.0.
His efforts helped Maize South to a seventh-place team finish. The Mavericks haven’t come outside of the top 10 in the past five years.
“It’s an honor,” Magnuson said. “It started in 2009, and we’ve had a great team ever since. It’s really been a great past four years.”
Asher Moen - Andover, Senior
Coming off a strong track season, Moen carried that momentum onto the course in 2018. Moen and Kinnane were the Wichita area’s top two finishers in Class 5A as Moen came fifth at 16:19.9 at state. And at the Trojans’ regional meet, no one was better.
Moen came out with a win at 16:53.66. He helped the Trojans to a regional team title and a runner-up finish at state in 2018. He said he was confident coming into the season because of all the miles he put in during the summer.
“I’m really looking forward to track already,” Moen said. “I just can’t wait for May to come.”
Jack Pate - Bishop Carroll, Senior
Pate was Bishop Carroll’s strongest runner this season. He finished runner-up at the Golden Eagles’ home regional at 16:48.00, and at state, he came sixth at 16:26.8.
The Golden Eagles fell behind Andover at the regional and state meets in the team standings as Carroll came third at state. But Pate said the team is what he will miss most.
“We had a great year, and everyone got along really well,” he said. “We got a lot of team bonding in this year.”
Darham Rogers - Wichita East, Coach of the Year
Rogers was a bit of a miracle worker in 2018. He led the Blue Aces to their first boys cross country City League title since 1966. He helped them to a 6A regional title with five runners in the top 15 and a sixth-place finish at state. A pair of Aces finished in the top 30.
Rogers, a graduate from East, said this was something special.
“Every time we stumbled, the kids worked to pick themselves back up,” he said. “That culminated in one of the best City League races I’ve ever seen.”
