Kansas high school boys soccer: A list of 100 of the top players from Wichita area

With so much boys soccer talent in the South Central region this season, The Wichita Eagle decided to try to recognize as many of the top players in the area as possible.

The following is a list of the 100 of the top players in the area, picked after discussions with area coaches and analyzing selections for all-league teams.

Note: The list is not meant to be viewed in order. The players are sorted first by position, then by alphabetical order by last name.

Forwards

Cody Achilles, McPherson senior (20 goals, 8 assists)

Uriel Aguilera-Fernandez, North junior (22 goals, 5 assists)

Hassan Alamood, Campus senior (22 goals, 2 assists)

Carson Arndt, Northwest senior (10 goals, 4 assists)

David Arriaga, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Faisai Arshad, Heights senior (12 goals, 7 assists)

Payton Ball, Augusta junior (40 goals, 9 assists)

Chase Chanminaraj, Andover senior

David Darrah, Classical senior (12 goals, 4 assists)

Caden Dinkel, Rose Hill senior (22 goals, 10 assists)

Landon Eskridge, Maize South senior (12 goals, 14 assists)

Santiago Fernandez, Newton senior (13 goals, 11 assists)

Blake Fimreite, Andover Central senior (9 goals, 3 assists)

Sergio Gallegos, Hutchinson senior

Raul Gerhardus, Maize South senior (30 goals, 6 assists)

Roberto Giroux, Maize South senior (11 goals, 10 assists)

Landon Green, Trinity Academy junior (12 goals)

Calixtro Gutierrez, East senior (11 goals, 4 assists)

Elijah Harbin, North senior (3 goals, 2 assists)

Ethan Jensen, Heights senior (8 goals, 7 assists)

Jeffrey Ju, Valley Center senior (11 goals)

Ivan Quezada, East senior (14 goals, 4 assists)

Kylan Towles, WInfield junior (16 goals, 4 assists)

Mikey Velasquez, Maize senior (22 goals, 10 assists)

Gabe Villegas, Goddard junior

Sebastian Vizcarra, Bishop Carroll junior (6 goals, 2 assists)

Leo Wurth, Andover Central junior (8 goals, 6 assists)

Midfielders

Abdullah Ahmed, East junior (5 assists)

Alaa Alamood, Campus junior (8 goals, 8 assists)

Monty Almaliky, Heights junior (21 goals, 8 assists)

Ben Bombardier, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Jared Cromly, Andover Central junior (7 goals, 9 assists)

Kellen Daugherty, Bishop Carroll senior (2 goals)

Caleb Day, Derby junior

Adam Dyer, Maize South senior (7 goals, 13 assists)

Vitor Geromel, Maize South freshman (4 goals, 4 assists)

Corey Gleason, Eisenhower senior

Collin Green, Trinity Academy junior (7 goals, 5 assists)

Aidan Haislett, Goddard sophomore

Johan Hernandez, East senior (3 goals, 5 assists)

Collin Hershberger, Newton sophomore (8 goals, 4 assists)

Alec Hinojos, Campus senior (13 goals, 2 assists)

Drew Leck, Rose Hill senior (12 goals, 17 assists)

Seth Lewis, Andover senior

Bergan Loveless, Bishop Carroll junior (8 goals, 2 assists)

Manuel Madrid, East senior (3 assists)

Cade Martin, Valley Center junior (11 goals, 12 assists)

Cole Matthews, Trinity Academy junior (3 goals, 3 assists)

Eric Mendoza, Hutchinson junior

Enrique Morales, Northwest senior (5 goals, 8 assists)

Connor Olson, McPherson junior (7 goals, 7 assists)

Anthony Orocio, Augusta senior (5 goals, 11 assists)

Tanner Prophet, Maize senior (7 goals, 6 assists)

Max Shea, Maize senior (7 goals, 14 assists)

Isaac Shumaker, Eisenhower senior

Scot Simmons, Derby junior

Vincente Tovar, North senior (3 goals, 9 assists)

Dominic Zuniga, Goddard sophomore

Defenders

Aiden Albers, Bishop Carroll senior

Ethan Anderson, Rose Hill senior (2 goals, 4 assists)

Seth Barclay, Trinity Academy senior (3 goals, 7 assists)

Carter Booe, Hutchinson senior

Ethan Cary, Trinity Academy junior (10 goals, 1 assist)

Teagan Cobb, Rose Hill sophomore (5 goals, 6 assists)

Mehki Collins, Goddard senior

Grant Davis, Andover Central senior (2 goals)

Lalo Derath, East senior (6 goals, 2 assists)

Logan Ediger, McPherson senior (4 goals, 2 assists)

Logan Eickelman, Derby senior

Kaden Hubler, Andover senior

Isaac Iseman, Bishop Carroll senior (5 goals, 5 assists)

Oliver Jaberg, Maize South junior

Evan Jensen, Heights senior (2 goals)

Caden Miller, Derby senior

Sam Mueller, Northwest senior (3 goals, 2 assists)

Justin Nguyen, Winfield senior

Wyatt Pankratz, Augusta senior

Zack Pappan, Maize sophomore

Vijay Reddy, East junior (4 goals, 3 assists)

Alex Sanchez-Cortinas, Newton senior (7 goals, 3 assists)

Zaid Sibaai, Heights junior (1 goal, 14 assists)

Andy Sloss, Eisenhower junior

Jovany Tomayo, North senior

Jude Tran, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Dawsyn Valdois, Buhler senior

Carlos Vidrio, Eisenhower senior

Connor Walcher, Campus junior

Jacob White, Andover Central senior (3 goals, 5 assists)

Chase Wiebe, Berean Academy senior

Cem Worpel, Andover senior

Goalkeepers

Selvin Abrego, Newton senior

Brandon Bumgarner, Andover Central junior

Jesus Garcia, East freshman

Logan Glover, Eisenhower sophomore

Temo Luna-Berumen, Rose Hill sophomore

Eddy Rachedi, Southeast junior

Jett Roberts, El Dorado senior

D’Alessandro Sosa, Campus senior

Xhavier Vaquera, Derby junior

Grant Wessley, Maize sophomore