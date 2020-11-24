Kansas high school winter sports will start on time but without fans until next year

Andover Central’s Trey Degarmo, Xavier Bell and Matt Macy The Wichita Eagle

The winter high school sports season in Kansas will start on time next week, following a compromise reached by the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors on Tuesday.

The KSHSAA Board of Directors, a group of 77 members with representatives from every league in the state, called a virtual meeting on Tuesday to consider a proposal that would have delayed the start of winter sports until Jan. 15.

After agreeing on an amendment, they passed an item that will allow winter sports to commence from Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Tuesday, Dec. 22 and begin once again on Friday, Jan. 8. The vote passed by a 53-24 count with the amendment proposed by Olathe North athletic director Jason Herman. It was also determined middle school sports will follow suit.

“If you guys got the same emails that I did, the parents and students have spoken and we need to let the kids play,” Eureka principal Sean Spoonts said during the discussion.

But the Board of Directors didn’t approve a proposal to allow two spectators per participant. Instead they passed the original motion, which won’t allow any fans at games through at least Jan. 28, 2021. That vote passed by a 50-27 count.

During the public forum portion of the meeting, it was clear from listening to parents, athletes and coaches from around the state that they were in favor of winter sports starting next week — against the recommendations made unanimously from the KSHSAA medical advisory committee.

Speaking before the vote, the KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick stressed to board members that going forward “it’s not about the individual me’s, it’s about the collective we’s.”

“The bottom line is no matter what this board decides today, there needs to be a commitment from every educator from all stakeholders beyond the (sports team) for a strict adherence to the mitigation protocols. This isn’t something we can implement. We need to have considerations. We need to have protocols in place that are implemented with fidelity.

“90% is not good enough. 95% is not good enough. It just takes one exposure and if you’re not masked up, if you’re not social distancing, then you could be the next COVID patient. We’re not trying to strike fear in the heart of anybody. We just simply want to do what is responsible and what is responsible is for our system to work.”

David Smith, the team physician for the Kansas City Royals and a representative from the KSHSAA medical advisory committee, also weighed in to the board of directors before they voted.

“The numbers in our health system are at an all-time high,” Smith said. “We’ve never had more patients in the hospital with COVID. We’re about triple what we were at a month ago.”

Smith also touched on an earlier point that there was no evidence that transmission was occurring at a higher level during high school sporting events.

“We have no evidence from competitive fields or practice fields of transmission greater than in the general public,” Smith said. “That study is not peer-reviewed, so I think we need to use caution. The numbers are equivalent. There’s not a difference between student-athletes and non-athletes. So we could hypothetically say if they’re not in sports, they’re doing something else, going to club sports or social events, and still potentially transmitting the virus.”

The board of directors did pass a motion that will require all participants, including athletes, coaches, officials, spectators and support staff, to wear a face covering. The only exception is for athletes when they are competing and for officials during active play.