All-league boys soccer teams: Here are the best high school players in Kansas

Maize South’s Landon Eskridge and Raul Gerhardus The Wichita Eagle

Here is a full list of every all-league boys soccer team in Kansas from the 2020 season.

CITY LEAGUE (Unofficial)

Note: There was no official all-league team conducted by the City League. Instead, the Eagle polled the league’s nine coaches and helped select an unofficial team in its place.

Player of the Year

Angel Derath, East senior defender

Coach of the Year

Fred Koepp, East coach

First team

Ivan Quezada, East senior forward

Uriel Aguilera-Fernandez, North junior forward

Carson Arndt, Northwest senior forward

Faisal Arshard, Heights senior forward

Calixtro Gutierrez, East senior forward

Monty Almaliky, Heights junior midfielder

Bergan Loveless, Bishop Carroll junior midfielder

Abdullah Ahmed, East junior midfielder

Ben Bombardier, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior midfielder

Vincente Tovar, North senior midfielder

Angel Derath, East senior defender

Zaid Sibaai, Heights junior defender

Isaac Iseman, Bishop Carroll senior defender

Evan Jensen, Heights senior defender

Jesus Garcia, East freshman goalkeeper

Second team

Sebastian Vizcarra, Bishop Carroll junior forward

David Arriaga, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior forward

Elijah Harbin, North senior forward

Ethan Jensen, Heights senior forward

Johan Hernandez, East senior midfielder

Enrique Morales, Northwest senior midfielder

Kellen Daugherty, Bishop Carroll senior midfielder

Manuel Madrid, East senior midfielder

Andres Noble, West senior midfielder

Jovany Tomayo, North senior defender

Vijay Reddy, East junior defender

Aiden Albers, Bishop Carroll senior defender

Jude Tran, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior defender

Sam Mueller, Northwest senior defender

Adrian Perez, Heights sophomore goalkeeper

Eddy Rachedi, Southeast junior goalkeeper

Honorable mention

Sergio Morales-Diaz, Bishop Carroll senior goalkeeper

Keyden Gaines, East junior defender

Gael Landeros, East junior forward

Andrew Perez, East senior forward

Daniel Rodriguez, East senior defender

Jonathan Perez, Heights junior midfielder

Malik Seyam, Heights senior midfielder

Ramses Balderas, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior forward

Justin Brokaw, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior forward

Travis Do, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior defender

Collin Ingram, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior midfielder

Malik Ngugi, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior goalkeeper

Sebastian Ruiz, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior midfielder

Alex Truong, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore forward

Abraham Vargas, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior defender

Anthony Castaneda, North junior defender

Diego Estrada, North senior defender

Zahid Hernandez, North junior defender

Sergio Najera, North junior midfielder

Angel Quezada, North sophomore goalkeeper

Arturo Veliz, North junior midfielder

Calvin Bell, Northwest freshman midfielder

Jack Fincham, Northwest senior forward

Andrew Fisher, Northwest senior defender

Misael Rivas, Northwest senior defender

Tyler Smalley, Northwest sophomore goalkeeper

Zane Visger, Northwest senior forward

Malipo Bagaya, Southeast senior midfielder

Angel Castillo-Vital, Southeast senior defender

Marlon Gonzalez-Ramirez, Southeast junior midfielder

Exodus Kasongo, Southeast senior defender

Tim Nguyen, Southeast senior midfielder

Kevin Phitsanu, Southeast junior defender

Cristian Schmidt, Southeast junior defender

Ethan Sean, Southeast senior defender

Noe Beltran, West junior midfielder

Arturo Rojas, West junior defender

AV-CTL DIv. I

Player of the Year

Raul Gerhardus, Maize South senior forward

Coach of the Year

Mike Pfeifer, Maize

First team

Hassan Alamood, Campus senior forward

Raul Gerhardus, Maize South senior forward

Brandon Oaks, Salina South senior forward

Mikey Velasquez, Maize senior forward

Alaa Alamood, Campus junior midfielder

Caleb Day, Derby junior midfielder

Vitor Geromel, Maize South freshman midfielder

Tanner Prophet, Maize senior midfielder

Oliver Jaberg, Maize South junior defender

Caden Miller, Derby senior defender

Zack Pappan, Maize sophomore defender

Alex Sanchez-Cortinas, Newton senior defender

Xhavier Vaquera, Derby junior goalkeeper

Second team

Landon Eskridge, Maize South senior forward

Santiago Fernandez, Newton senior forward

Sergia Gallegos, Hutchinson senior forward

Robert Giroux, Maize South senior forward

Collin Hershberger, Newton sophomore midfielder

Alec Hinojos, Campus senior midfielder

Eric Mendoza, Hutchinson junior midfielder

Max Shea, Maize senior midfielder

Carter Booe, Hutchinson senior defender

Logan Eickelman, Derby senior defender

Alex Escobedo, Salina South junior defender

Connor Walcher, Campus junior defender

Selvin Abrego, Newton senior goalkeeper

Honorable mention

Josh Amador, Salina South senior forward

Wyatt Johnson, Hutchinson senior forward

Roman Mendez, Campus senior forward

Caden Miller, Derby senior forward

Jorge Navarro, Salina South senior forward

Diego Vaquera, Derby freshman forward

Gustavo Celiz, Campus senior midfielder

Carson Crow, Salina South freshman midfielder

Adam Dyer, Maize South senior midfielder

Peyton Wilson, Maize South junior midfielder

Marcos Rodriguez, Maize South junior midfielder

Scott Simmons, Derby junior midfielder

Adrian Vielmas, Derby sophomore midfielder

Nick Willm, Hutchinson senior midfielder

Andy Denesongkam, Derby junior defender

Carsen Ebert, Newton senior defender

Quentin Gee, Maize South junior defender

Preston Gietzen, Maize sophomore defender

Nik Highsmith, Salina South senior defender

Dauntay King, Hutchinson sophomore defender

Colby Lampkin, Maize junior defender

Brayden Parker, Maize South senior defender

Enrique Ruiz-Perez, Maize sophomore defender

Caden Wait, Maize South freshman defender

Gabe Nunez, Salina South sophomore goalkeeper

De’Alessandro Sosa, Campus senior goalkeeper

Grant Wessley, Maize sophomore goalkeeper

AV-CTL Div. II

Player of the Year

Cade Martin, Valley Center junior midfielder

Coach of the Year

Josh Hansen, Goddard

First team

Chase Chanminaraj, Andover senior forward

Blake Fimreite, Andover Central senior forward

Carlos Vidrio, Eisenhower senior forward

Gabe Villegas, Goddard junior forward

Jared Cromly, Andover Central junior midfielder

Corey Gleason, Eisenhower senior midfielder

Cade Martin, Valley Center junior midfielder

Dominic Zuniga, Goddard sophomore midfielder

Mehki Collins, Goddard senior defender

Grant Davis, Andover Central senior defender

Jacob White, Andover Central senior defender

Andy Sloss, Eisenhower junior defender

Brandon Bumgarner, Andover Central junior goalkeeper

Second team

Yoseph Espinoza, Goddard sophomore forward

Jeffrey Ju, Valley Center senior forward

Caden Spooner, Andover Central senior forward

Leo Wurth, Andover Central junior forward

Aidan Haislett, Goddard sophomore midfielder

Seth Lewis, Andover senior midfielder

Jack Moll, Andover sophomore midfielder

Connor O’Neill, Andover Central senior midfielder

Isaac Shumaker, Eisenhower senior midfielder

Nash Crosby, Valley Center junior defender

Noah Gonzalez, Eisenhower sophomore defender

Kaden Hubler, Andover senior defender

Cem Worpel, Andover senior defender

Logan Glover, Eisenhower sophomore goalkeeper

Honorable mention

Braden Boor, Eisenhower junior forward

Devin Hake, Eisenhower junior forward

Keagan David, Arkansas City sophomore midfielder

Nolan Foley, Salina Central senior midfielder

Logan Johnson, Salina Central senior midfielder

Ivan Mena-Rivera, Eisenhower senior midfielder

Antonio Tanguma, Valley Center junior midfielder

Jesus Contreras, Salina Central junior defender

Prescott Deckinger, Andover Central junior defender

Logan Glidewell, Valley Center junior defender

Skylar Hernandez, Goddard sophomore defender

Jesus Milan, Arkansas City freshman defender

Conner Shipman, Eisenhower junior defender

Max Raffinengo, Eisenhower senior defender

Joseph Rather, Andover senior defender

Cooper Rising, Goddard senior defender

Will Ryan, Salina Central senior defender

Bryden Schmidt, Valley Center senior defender

Ryan Bay, Goddard sophomore goalkeeper

Grant Sheppard, Salina Central junior goalkeeper

AV-CTL Div. III-IV

Released on Tuesday.

Centennial League

Player of the Year—Ehtan Hensyel, sr., Washburn Rural. Newcomer of the Year—Devon Rutschmann, fr., Topeka West. Coach of the Year—Brian Hensyel, Washburn Rural. First team—Wyatt Arnold, jr., Washburn Rural; Andre Chavez, sr., Washburn Rural; Kai Gillis, sr., Topeka West; Ethan Hensyel, sr., Washburn Rural; Hector Hernandez Jr., sr., Emporia; Jack Hutchinson, sr., Washburn Rural; Kelm Lear, sr., Topeka; Jeron Poteete, sr., Topeka Seaman; TK Robinson, sr., Manhattan; Cole Schmitt, sr., Manhattan; Connor Turner, sr., Manhattan; Cadin Worcester, sr., Topeka Seaman. Second team—Easton Bradstreet, so., Washburn Rural; Riley Clemons, sr., Junction City; Carlos Garzona, sr., Highland Park; Mason Grogan, jr., Washburn Rural; Andrew Kirmer, sr., Topeka Seaman; Kaden Nguyen, jr., Emporia; Nick Padilla, jr., Topeka Hayden; Sergio Ramirez, jr., Topeka; Devon Rutschmann, fr., Topeka West; Porter Schafersman, jr., Washburn Rural; Grant Snowden, jr., Manhattan; Danny Tamura, sr., Manhattan. Honorable mention—Adrian Alvarado, sr., Highland Park; Rudy Bedolla, so., Emporia; Kilyn Broxterman, sr., Topeka Seaman; Casey Champney, sr., Topeka; Caleb Deloach, sr., Manhattan; Kyson Evans, jr., Topeka Seaman; Johannes Glymour, sr., Manhattan; Mauro Gonzalez, jr., Junction City; Chris Hayes, so., Topeka Hayden; Isaiah Huckins, sr., Topeka; Edwin Maciel, fr., Emporia; Jake Muller, so., Topeka Hayden; Alex Ortega, sr., Highland Park; Angelo Ramos, sr., Highland Park; Gabe Rankey, jr., Topeka Hayden; Kevin Rios, jr., Emporia; Yahir Romo-Ruiz, sr., Highland Park; Jackson Rohn, sr., Washburn Rural; Alexis Salas, so., Topeka; Jack Snyder, so., Topeka West; Edgar Valenzuela, jr., Highland Park.

Eastern Kansas League

Coach of the Year—Brian Pollack, BV Northwest. Forward of the Year—Victor Lopez, Bishop Miege. Midfielder of the Year—Will Vancrum, BV Northwest. Defender of the Year—Remy Wood, BV West. Goalkeeper of the Year—Colin Welsh, BV West. First team—Blake Barrick, jr., F, BV West; Kaden Cripe, jr., D, BV West; Mitchell Farrar, sr., D, Aquinas; Luke Happer, sr., D, St. James; Baha Ibrahim, so., MF, BV Southwest; Aidan Knauth, sr., MF, BV Northwest; Victor Lopez, jr., F, Bishop Miege; Keagan McKinney, sr., D, BV Southwest; Sam Michael, jr., F, BV Southwest; Luke Mohess, jr., MF, BV North; Luke Rahto, sr., D, BV Northwest; Michael Samuel, sr., F, Blue Valley; Carson Schmidt, sr., MF, Blue Valley; Will Vancrum, sr., F, BV Northwest; Drew Welch, sr., MF, Aquinas; Colin Welsh, sr., GK, BV West; DJ White, sr., F, Aquinas; Remy Wood, sr., D, BV West. Second team—Kobee Austria, sr., MF, Blue Valley; Davis Bright, so., F, Blue Valley; Max Bryson, sr., D, Aquinas; Nic Edwards, sr., D, BV West; Ben Elgas, sr., D, Blue Valley; Jonny Emerson, jr., F, BV North; Nate Esterline, jr., F, BV Southwest; Cooper Forcellini, jr., F, BV West; Tyler Gagel, sr., MF, BV West; Ethan Houseworth, jr., GK, BV Southwest; Mason Kelley, sr., D, St. James; Andrew Mitchell, jr., MF, BV Northwest; Jacob Muckerman, jr., D, Aquinas; Quentin Nutt, jr., D, BV North; Charlie Rauter, sr., D, BV Northwest; Cole Reel, sr., D, Bishop Miege; Ramon Rodriguez, jr., D, Bishop Miege; Trey Schaefer, jr., D, St. James. Honorable mention—Nick Blunt, sr., MF, St. James; Tony Bono, jr., MF, BV West; Tanner Cellio, jr., MF, BV Southwest; Carter Diggs, jr., GK, Aquinas; Thomas Edwards, sr., MF, BV West; Blaise Foster, jr., MF, St. James; Barrett Kitts, so., MF, Aquinas; Luke Konnesky, jr., MF, Aquinas; Max Lamar, sr., D, BV West; Austen Lopez, fr., MF, Bishop Miege; Zach Marchesano, sr., GK, Blue Valley; Ryan Masterson, jr., MF, BV Northwest; Miller Matthew, sr., F, St. James; Sam McIntosh, so., F, BV Northwest; Matt Mohler, jr., GK, Bishop Miege; Andrew Navarro, sr., MF, BV North; Josh Peterson, jr., MF, BV Southwest; Austin Plumhoff, sr., MF, St. James; Yousif Radhi, jr., D, BV Northwest; Andrew Ramirez, sr., D, Bishop Miege; Gavin Ruder, sr., MF, Blue Valley; Zayveon Russell, sr., D, Aquinas; Mauricio Salas, jr., MF, Bishop Miege; Mathew Stine, jr., D, BV Southwest; Caden Wolf, sr., F, BV North.

Frontier League

First team—Jackson Rainforth, sr., MF, Spring Hill; Braden Yows, jr., MF, Louisburg; Colby Zimmerman, sr., MF, Baldwin; Treston Carlson, sr., F, Louisburg; Grady McCune, sr., MF, Baldwin; Cade Gassman, so., MF-F, Louisburg; Hunter Williams, sr., F, Spring Hill; Abel Mendoza, sr., D, Tonganoxie; Grayson Sonntag, jr., F, Tonganoxie; Keaton Herron, sr., F-MF, Eudora; Chezney Haney, sr., GK, Spring Hill. Second team—Mayson Sprague, jr., MF, Bonner Springs; Matthew Powell, sr., MF-F, Ottawa; Caleb Brueckner, so., MF, Spring Hill; Timothy Shockey, fr., F, Bonner Springs; Keen Knittel, sr., D, Spring Hill; Jace McCormick, sr., D, Eudora; Devin Prather, jr., D, Baldwin; Reese Fogle, jr., F, Ottawa; Luke Faulkner, sr., D, Louisburg; Colin McManigal, so., F, Louisburg; Mack Newell, so., GK, Louisburg. Honorable mention—Cuyler Kietzman, jr., MF, Tonganoxie; Utah Hester, fr., MF-D, Baldwin; Hunter Rogers, jr., MF, Louisburg; Michael Sueferling, jr., D, Louisburg; Chris Hanson, sr., MF-F, Ottawa; Dylan Meier, sr., D, Eudora; Ian Heid, sr., MF, Paola; John Mitchell, sr., D, Spring Hill; Afton Boone, sr., D, Tonganoxie; Alex Kooken, sr., F, Eudora; Grayson Renfro, sr., D, KC Piper; Caleb Carr, so., MF-F, Baldwin; Zack Reno, sr., D, Bonner Springs; Ridge Gerstberger, sr., D, Spring Hill; Brenan Kuzmic, so., D, Tonganoxie; Carden Escobar, so., D, Paola; Kade Carlson, jr., D, Ottawa; Dakota Coates, sr., D, Tonganoxie; Logan Jackson, so., D, Bonner Springs; Ben Timpe, sr., MF, Paola; Michael Garber, jr., D, Baldwin; Tavian Cruse, so., D, Bonner Springs; Aron Mackall, sr., MF, Eudora; Kyron Fergus, sr., GK, KC Piper; Jackson McWIlliams, fr., GK, Tonganoxie.

Southeast Kansas League

First team—Caden Herring, jr., F, Coffeyville; Alonzo Andres, jr., F, Coffeyville; Edgar Ponce, jr., MF, Coffeyville; Daniel Aragon, sr., D, Coffeyville; Caleb Johnston, sr., F, Independence; Gustavo Ventura, sr., MF, Independence; Cole Schroeder, jr., GK, Independence; Gavin Pytlowany, sr., F, Fort Scott; Collin Thomas, jr., MF, Fort Scott; Johan Arriola, so., F, Pittsburg; Drayton Cleaver, jr., GK, Chanute. Second team—Zach Slavin, jr., MF, Coffeyville; Jose Gaspar, jr., MF, Coffeyville; Dominique Mendoza, sr., F, Independence; Tristen Cushing, sr., D, Independence; Elijah Self, jr., F, Fort Scott; Noah Martin, sr., GK, Fort Scott; Bryan Rueda, jr., MF, Pittsburg; Lawson Collins, sr., D, Chanute.

Sunflower League

Co-Forward of the Year—Eamon Dujakovich, SM West; Davis Goertzen, Olathe Northwest. Midfielder of the Year—Caden Nicholson, SM East. Defender of the Year—Sage Smotherman, Olathe West. Goalkeeper of the Year—Ryan Sauter, Olathe West. Coach of the Year—Matt Trumpp, Olathe West. First team—Cael Denney, sr., MF, Mill Valley; Mason Anderson, sr., F, Lawrence; Sarj Zeedan, sr., F, Lawrence Free State; Jackson Barnett, sr., D, Lawrence Free State; Andrew Henderson, jr., F, Lawrence Free State; Walker Bond, sr., F, Olathe East; Jake Prather, jr., MF, Olathe East; Aidan Hepting, sr., F, Olathe North; Davis Goertzen, sr., F, Olathe Northwest; Christian Martinez, so., F, Olathe Northwest; Noah Conover, so., MF, Olathe Northwest; Bryce Dickerson, sr., MF, Olathe South; Joe Wells, sr., D, Olathe South; Logan Woodside, sr., D, Olathe South; Henry Curnow, sr., F, Olathe West; Blake Peterson, sr., MF, Olathe West; Sage Smotherman, sr., D, Olathe West; Ryan Sauter, sr., GK, Olathe West; Drew Parisi, sr., F, SM East; Caden Nicholson, sr., MF, SM East; Will Lowry, sr., GK, SM East; Gio Lara, sr., F, SM North; Nestor Reyes, so., F, SM Northwest; Eamon Dujakovich, sr., F, SM West. Second team—Owen Peachee, so., D, Mill Valley; Alec Murphy, sr., MF, Lawrence; Caleb Prescott, sr., GK, Lawrence Free State; Joon Chun, jr., MF, Lawrence Free State; Aaron Neff, jr., D, Lawrence Free State; James McFarlane, sr., MF, Olathe East; Charlie Stovall, jr., D, Olathe East; Tristan Madden, jr., F, Olathe North; Josh Burton, sr., MF, Olathe Northwest; Cole Abendroth, jr., D, Olathe Northwest; Colin Gaan, so., MF, Olathe Northwest; Caden Caire, sr., MF, Olathe South; Max Easton, sr., D, Olathe South; Michael Buckendahl, sr., GK, Olathe South; Nico Lopez, sr., F, Olathe West; Elyes Ellouz, jr., MF, Olathe West; Gage Daniels, so., D, Olathe West; Sean Brooks, sr., MF, SM East; Noah Brende, sr., D, SM East; Matthew Linscott, sr., D, SM East; Yonathan Tobar, sr., MF, SM North; Carlos Flores, sr., GK, SM Northwest; Cam Wiseman, jr., GK, SM South; Chris Shipp, sr., D, SM West. Honorable mention—Jhoab Orta, sr., Gardner Edgerton; Aidan Dove, sr., D, Gardner Edgerton; Ryan Wingerd, jr., F, Mill Valley; Colin Riley, so., GK, Mill Valley; Tanner Glanton, sr., D, Lawrence; Nicholas Davies, sr., D, Lawrence; Yoav Gillath, sr., F, Lawrence Free State; Ryan Duan, sr., MF, Lawrence Free State; Aidan Boehmer, fr., F, Olathe East; Payson Hoffstatter, fr., D, Olathe East; Corvin Beggs, sr., D, Olathe North; Cole Ronning, jr., D, Olathe North; Ethan Moore, sr., D, Olathe Northwest; Dylan Naidu, jr., MF, Olathe Northwest; Parker Mogolov, sr., MF, Olathe South; Mitchell Willie, sr., D, Olathe South; Alex Molina, sr., MF, Olathe West; Max Roberts, jr., D, Olathe West; Vinni Bortolotti, jr., F, SM East; Beck Rettenmaier, fr., F, SM East; Victor Bideau, sr., F, SM North; Dayton Moody, sr., D, SM North; Gabriel Cisneros, sr., MF, SM South; Elijah Thurston, sr., D, SM South; Marek Gregory, so., MF, SM South; Soren Dujakovich, so., D, SM West; Avean Lor, so., GK, SM West.

United Kansas Conference

Player of the Year—Alberto Romero, sr., D, KC Turner. Coach of the Year—Joseph Toigo, KC Turner. First team—Ashton Hoffman, jr., MF, De Soto; Austin Lum, jr., MF, De Soto; Chris Rincon-Berroa, so., MF, Lansing; Alex Mateski, sr., D, Leavenworth; Will Ayers, sr., D-MF, Leavenworth; David Skinner, jr., D, Shawnee Heights; Johnny Jasso, sr., MF, Shawnee Heights; Jordan Garvin, so., MF, Shawnee Heights; Alberto Romero, sr., D, KC Turner; Ryan Chilaca, sr., D, KC Turner; Brian Barrera, jr., GK, KC Turner; Martin Figueroa, jr., MF, KC Turner. Second team—Luke Miller, sr., MF, Basehor-Linwood; Kyle Newberry, jr., D, De Soto; Brody Macoubrie, so., GK, De Soto; Jackson Porras, jr., MF, De Soto; Kyle Boian, sr., D, Lansing; Brandon Copeland, sr., MF, Lansing; Vianny Verzola, sr., D-MF, Lansing; Sequoyah Mendez, sr., D, Shawnee Heights; Arnoldo Silvestre, sr., D, KC Turner; Alexis Madrigal, sr., MF, KC Turner; Ulises Madrigal, sr., MF, KC Turner. Honorable mention—Collen Riddell, sr., D, Basehor-Linwood; Isace Miller, so., D, Basehor-Linwood; Naigel Walker, so., MF, Basehor-Linwood; Tanner Graf, so., MF, Basehor-Linwood; Logan Boehm, jr., D, De Soto; Luke VanBooven, jr., D-MF, De Soto; Zach Anderson, so., GK, Lansing; Riley King, jr., D, Leavenworth; Gabriel Villegas, jr., MF, KC Turner; Jose Alvarez, so., MF, KC Turner; Luis Navidad-Hernandez, sr., MF, KC Turner; Jahir Segoviano, sr., D-MF, KC Turner.

Western Athletic Conference

Player of the Year—Alan Lopez, sr., F, Dodge City. Coach of the Year—Saul Hernandez, Dodge City. First team—Alan Lopez, sr., Dodge City; Erik Martinez, sr., Dodge City; Erubiel Duron, sr., Dodge City; Dani Rojas, sr., Dodge City; A.J. Ramirez, sr., Liberal; Erich Ortiz, sr., Liberal; Darius Archuleta, sr., Liberal; Jaime Arellanes, sr., Great Bend; Juan Sanchez, jr., Great Bend; Diego Muller, so., Hays; Cesar Macias, sr., Hays. Second team—Carlos Sanchez, sr., Dodge City; Adrian Equihua, sr., Dodge City; Rodrigo Oropeza, sr., Garden City; Moses Lares, sr., Garden City; Jairo Carrillo, sr., Garden City; Alex Galindo, fr., Great Bend; Johnathan Pasos, jr., Great Bend; Carlos Soto, jr., Great Bend; Brantlee Staab, fr., Hays; Alfredo Lopez, sr., Liberal; Kevin Guerrero, sr., Liberal.