All-league boys soccer teams: Here are the best high school players in Kansas
Here is a full list of every all-league boys soccer team in Kansas from the 2020 season.
CITY LEAGUE (Unofficial)
Note: There was no official all-league team conducted by the City League. Instead, the Eagle polled the league’s nine coaches and helped select an unofficial team in its place.
Player of the Year
Angel Derath, East senior defender
Coach of the Year
Fred Koepp, East coach
First team
Ivan Quezada, East senior forward
Uriel Aguilera-Fernandez, North junior forward
Carson Arndt, Northwest senior forward
Faisal Arshard, Heights senior forward
Calixtro Gutierrez, East senior forward
Monty Almaliky, Heights junior midfielder
Bergan Loveless, Bishop Carroll junior midfielder
Abdullah Ahmed, East junior midfielder
Ben Bombardier, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior midfielder
Vincente Tovar, North senior midfielder
Angel Derath, East senior defender
Zaid Sibaai, Heights junior defender
Isaac Iseman, Bishop Carroll senior defender
Evan Jensen, Heights senior defender
Jesus Garcia, East freshman goalkeeper
Second team
Sebastian Vizcarra, Bishop Carroll junior forward
David Arriaga, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior forward
Elijah Harbin, North senior forward
Ethan Jensen, Heights senior forward
Johan Hernandez, East senior midfielder
Enrique Morales, Northwest senior midfielder
Kellen Daugherty, Bishop Carroll senior midfielder
Manuel Madrid, East senior midfielder
Andres Noble, West senior midfielder
Jovany Tomayo, North senior defender
Vijay Reddy, East junior defender
Aiden Albers, Bishop Carroll senior defender
Jude Tran, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior defender
Sam Mueller, Northwest senior defender
Adrian Perez, Heights sophomore goalkeeper
Eddy Rachedi, Southeast junior goalkeeper
Honorable mention
Sergio Morales-Diaz, Bishop Carroll senior goalkeeper
Keyden Gaines, East junior defender
Gael Landeros, East junior forward
Andrew Perez, East senior forward
Daniel Rodriguez, East senior defender
Jonathan Perez, Heights junior midfielder
Malik Seyam, Heights senior midfielder
Ramses Balderas, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior forward
Justin Brokaw, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior forward
Travis Do, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior defender
Collin Ingram, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior midfielder
Malik Ngugi, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior goalkeeper
Sebastian Ruiz, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior midfielder
Alex Truong, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore forward
Abraham Vargas, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior defender
Anthony Castaneda, North junior defender
Diego Estrada, North senior defender
Zahid Hernandez, North junior defender
Sergio Najera, North junior midfielder
Angel Quezada, North sophomore goalkeeper
Arturo Veliz, North junior midfielder
Calvin Bell, Northwest freshman midfielder
Jack Fincham, Northwest senior forward
Andrew Fisher, Northwest senior defender
Misael Rivas, Northwest senior defender
Tyler Smalley, Northwest sophomore goalkeeper
Zane Visger, Northwest senior forward
Malipo Bagaya, Southeast senior midfielder
Angel Castillo-Vital, Southeast senior defender
Marlon Gonzalez-Ramirez, Southeast junior midfielder
Exodus Kasongo, Southeast senior defender
Tim Nguyen, Southeast senior midfielder
Kevin Phitsanu, Southeast junior defender
Cristian Schmidt, Southeast junior defender
Ethan Sean, Southeast senior defender
Noe Beltran, West junior midfielder
Arturo Rojas, West junior defender
AV-CTL DIv. I
Player of the Year
Raul Gerhardus, Maize South senior forward
Coach of the Year
Mike Pfeifer, Maize
First team
Hassan Alamood, Campus senior forward
Raul Gerhardus, Maize South senior forward
Brandon Oaks, Salina South senior forward
Mikey Velasquez, Maize senior forward
Alaa Alamood, Campus junior midfielder
Caleb Day, Derby junior midfielder
Vitor Geromel, Maize South freshman midfielder
Tanner Prophet, Maize senior midfielder
Oliver Jaberg, Maize South junior defender
Caden Miller, Derby senior defender
Zack Pappan, Maize sophomore defender
Alex Sanchez-Cortinas, Newton senior defender
Xhavier Vaquera, Derby junior goalkeeper
Second team
Landon Eskridge, Maize South senior forward
Santiago Fernandez, Newton senior forward
Sergia Gallegos, Hutchinson senior forward
Robert Giroux, Maize South senior forward
Collin Hershberger, Newton sophomore midfielder
Alec Hinojos, Campus senior midfielder
Eric Mendoza, Hutchinson junior midfielder
Max Shea, Maize senior midfielder
Carter Booe, Hutchinson senior defender
Logan Eickelman, Derby senior defender
Alex Escobedo, Salina South junior defender
Connor Walcher, Campus junior defender
Selvin Abrego, Newton senior goalkeeper
Honorable mention
Josh Amador, Salina South senior forward
Wyatt Johnson, Hutchinson senior forward
Roman Mendez, Campus senior forward
Caden Miller, Derby senior forward
Jorge Navarro, Salina South senior forward
Diego Vaquera, Derby freshman forward
Gustavo Celiz, Campus senior midfielder
Carson Crow, Salina South freshman midfielder
Adam Dyer, Maize South senior midfielder
Peyton Wilson, Maize South junior midfielder
Marcos Rodriguez, Maize South junior midfielder
Scott Simmons, Derby junior midfielder
Adrian Vielmas, Derby sophomore midfielder
Nick Willm, Hutchinson senior midfielder
Andy Denesongkam, Derby junior defender
Carsen Ebert, Newton senior defender
Quentin Gee, Maize South junior defender
Preston Gietzen, Maize sophomore defender
Nik Highsmith, Salina South senior defender
Dauntay King, Hutchinson sophomore defender
Colby Lampkin, Maize junior defender
Brayden Parker, Maize South senior defender
Enrique Ruiz-Perez, Maize sophomore defender
Caden Wait, Maize South freshman defender
Gabe Nunez, Salina South sophomore goalkeeper
De’Alessandro Sosa, Campus senior goalkeeper
Grant Wessley, Maize sophomore goalkeeper
AV-CTL Div. II
Player of the Year
Cade Martin, Valley Center junior midfielder
Coach of the Year
Josh Hansen, Goddard
First team
Chase Chanminaraj, Andover senior forward
Blake Fimreite, Andover Central senior forward
Carlos Vidrio, Eisenhower senior forward
Gabe Villegas, Goddard junior forward
Jared Cromly, Andover Central junior midfielder
Corey Gleason, Eisenhower senior midfielder
Cade Martin, Valley Center junior midfielder
Dominic Zuniga, Goddard sophomore midfielder
Mehki Collins, Goddard senior defender
Grant Davis, Andover Central senior defender
Jacob White, Andover Central senior defender
Andy Sloss, Eisenhower junior defender
Brandon Bumgarner, Andover Central junior goalkeeper
Second team
Yoseph Espinoza, Goddard sophomore forward
Jeffrey Ju, Valley Center senior forward
Caden Spooner, Andover Central senior forward
Leo Wurth, Andover Central junior forward
Aidan Haislett, Goddard sophomore midfielder
Seth Lewis, Andover senior midfielder
Jack Moll, Andover sophomore midfielder
Connor O’Neill, Andover Central senior midfielder
Isaac Shumaker, Eisenhower senior midfielder
Nash Crosby, Valley Center junior defender
Noah Gonzalez, Eisenhower sophomore defender
Kaden Hubler, Andover senior defender
Cem Worpel, Andover senior defender
Logan Glover, Eisenhower sophomore goalkeeper
Honorable mention
Braden Boor, Eisenhower junior forward
Devin Hake, Eisenhower junior forward
Keagan David, Arkansas City sophomore midfielder
Nolan Foley, Salina Central senior midfielder
Logan Johnson, Salina Central senior midfielder
Ivan Mena-Rivera, Eisenhower senior midfielder
Antonio Tanguma, Valley Center junior midfielder
Jesus Contreras, Salina Central junior defender
Prescott Deckinger, Andover Central junior defender
Logan Glidewell, Valley Center junior defender
Skylar Hernandez, Goddard sophomore defender
Jesus Milan, Arkansas City freshman defender
Conner Shipman, Eisenhower junior defender
Max Raffinengo, Eisenhower senior defender
Joseph Rather, Andover senior defender
Cooper Rising, Goddard senior defender
Will Ryan, Salina Central senior defender
Bryden Schmidt, Valley Center senior defender
Ryan Bay, Goddard sophomore goalkeeper
Grant Sheppard, Salina Central junior goalkeeper
AV-CTL Div. III-IV
Released on Tuesday.
Centennial League
Player of the Year—Ehtan Hensyel, sr., Washburn Rural. Newcomer of the Year—Devon Rutschmann, fr., Topeka West. Coach of the Year—Brian Hensyel, Washburn Rural. First team—Wyatt Arnold, jr., Washburn Rural; Andre Chavez, sr., Washburn Rural; Kai Gillis, sr., Topeka West; Ethan Hensyel, sr., Washburn Rural; Hector Hernandez Jr., sr., Emporia; Jack Hutchinson, sr., Washburn Rural; Kelm Lear, sr., Topeka; Jeron Poteete, sr., Topeka Seaman; TK Robinson, sr., Manhattan; Cole Schmitt, sr., Manhattan; Connor Turner, sr., Manhattan; Cadin Worcester, sr., Topeka Seaman. Second team—Easton Bradstreet, so., Washburn Rural; Riley Clemons, sr., Junction City; Carlos Garzona, sr., Highland Park; Mason Grogan, jr., Washburn Rural; Andrew Kirmer, sr., Topeka Seaman; Kaden Nguyen, jr., Emporia; Nick Padilla, jr., Topeka Hayden; Sergio Ramirez, jr., Topeka; Devon Rutschmann, fr., Topeka West; Porter Schafersman, jr., Washburn Rural; Grant Snowden, jr., Manhattan; Danny Tamura, sr., Manhattan. Honorable mention—Adrian Alvarado, sr., Highland Park; Rudy Bedolla, so., Emporia; Kilyn Broxterman, sr., Topeka Seaman; Casey Champney, sr., Topeka; Caleb Deloach, sr., Manhattan; Kyson Evans, jr., Topeka Seaman; Johannes Glymour, sr., Manhattan; Mauro Gonzalez, jr., Junction City; Chris Hayes, so., Topeka Hayden; Isaiah Huckins, sr., Topeka; Edwin Maciel, fr., Emporia; Jake Muller, so., Topeka Hayden; Alex Ortega, sr., Highland Park; Angelo Ramos, sr., Highland Park; Gabe Rankey, jr., Topeka Hayden; Kevin Rios, jr., Emporia; Yahir Romo-Ruiz, sr., Highland Park; Jackson Rohn, sr., Washburn Rural; Alexis Salas, so., Topeka; Jack Snyder, so., Topeka West; Edgar Valenzuela, jr., Highland Park.
Eastern Kansas League
Coach of the Year—Brian Pollack, BV Northwest. Forward of the Year—Victor Lopez, Bishop Miege. Midfielder of the Year—Will Vancrum, BV Northwest. Defender of the Year—Remy Wood, BV West. Goalkeeper of the Year—Colin Welsh, BV West. First team—Blake Barrick, jr., F, BV West; Kaden Cripe, jr., D, BV West; Mitchell Farrar, sr., D, Aquinas; Luke Happer, sr., D, St. James; Baha Ibrahim, so., MF, BV Southwest; Aidan Knauth, sr., MF, BV Northwest; Victor Lopez, jr., F, Bishop Miege; Keagan McKinney, sr., D, BV Southwest; Sam Michael, jr., F, BV Southwest; Luke Mohess, jr., MF, BV North; Luke Rahto, sr., D, BV Northwest; Michael Samuel, sr., F, Blue Valley; Carson Schmidt, sr., MF, Blue Valley; Will Vancrum, sr., F, BV Northwest; Drew Welch, sr., MF, Aquinas; Colin Welsh, sr., GK, BV West; DJ White, sr., F, Aquinas; Remy Wood, sr., D, BV West. Second team—Kobee Austria, sr., MF, Blue Valley; Davis Bright, so., F, Blue Valley; Max Bryson, sr., D, Aquinas; Nic Edwards, sr., D, BV West; Ben Elgas, sr., D, Blue Valley; Jonny Emerson, jr., F, BV North; Nate Esterline, jr., F, BV Southwest; Cooper Forcellini, jr., F, BV West; Tyler Gagel, sr., MF, BV West; Ethan Houseworth, jr., GK, BV Southwest; Mason Kelley, sr., D, St. James; Andrew Mitchell, jr., MF, BV Northwest; Jacob Muckerman, jr., D, Aquinas; Quentin Nutt, jr., D, BV North; Charlie Rauter, sr., D, BV Northwest; Cole Reel, sr., D, Bishop Miege; Ramon Rodriguez, jr., D, Bishop Miege; Trey Schaefer, jr., D, St. James. Honorable mention—Nick Blunt, sr., MF, St. James; Tony Bono, jr., MF, BV West; Tanner Cellio, jr., MF, BV Southwest; Carter Diggs, jr., GK, Aquinas; Thomas Edwards, sr., MF, BV West; Blaise Foster, jr., MF, St. James; Barrett Kitts, so., MF, Aquinas; Luke Konnesky, jr., MF, Aquinas; Max Lamar, sr., D, BV West; Austen Lopez, fr., MF, Bishop Miege; Zach Marchesano, sr., GK, Blue Valley; Ryan Masterson, jr., MF, BV Northwest; Miller Matthew, sr., F, St. James; Sam McIntosh, so., F, BV Northwest; Matt Mohler, jr., GK, Bishop Miege; Andrew Navarro, sr., MF, BV North; Josh Peterson, jr., MF, BV Southwest; Austin Plumhoff, sr., MF, St. James; Yousif Radhi, jr., D, BV Northwest; Andrew Ramirez, sr., D, Bishop Miege; Gavin Ruder, sr., MF, Blue Valley; Zayveon Russell, sr., D, Aquinas; Mauricio Salas, jr., MF, Bishop Miege; Mathew Stine, jr., D, BV Southwest; Caden Wolf, sr., F, BV North.
Frontier League
First team—Jackson Rainforth, sr., MF, Spring Hill; Braden Yows, jr., MF, Louisburg; Colby Zimmerman, sr., MF, Baldwin; Treston Carlson, sr., F, Louisburg; Grady McCune, sr., MF, Baldwin; Cade Gassman, so., MF-F, Louisburg; Hunter Williams, sr., F, Spring Hill; Abel Mendoza, sr., D, Tonganoxie; Grayson Sonntag, jr., F, Tonganoxie; Keaton Herron, sr., F-MF, Eudora; Chezney Haney, sr., GK, Spring Hill. Second team—Mayson Sprague, jr., MF, Bonner Springs; Matthew Powell, sr., MF-F, Ottawa; Caleb Brueckner, so., MF, Spring Hill; Timothy Shockey, fr., F, Bonner Springs; Keen Knittel, sr., D, Spring Hill; Jace McCormick, sr., D, Eudora; Devin Prather, jr., D, Baldwin; Reese Fogle, jr., F, Ottawa; Luke Faulkner, sr., D, Louisburg; Colin McManigal, so., F, Louisburg; Mack Newell, so., GK, Louisburg. Honorable mention—Cuyler Kietzman, jr., MF, Tonganoxie; Utah Hester, fr., MF-D, Baldwin; Hunter Rogers, jr., MF, Louisburg; Michael Sueferling, jr., D, Louisburg; Chris Hanson, sr., MF-F, Ottawa; Dylan Meier, sr., D, Eudora; Ian Heid, sr., MF, Paola; John Mitchell, sr., D, Spring Hill; Afton Boone, sr., D, Tonganoxie; Alex Kooken, sr., F, Eudora; Grayson Renfro, sr., D, KC Piper; Caleb Carr, so., MF-F, Baldwin; Zack Reno, sr., D, Bonner Springs; Ridge Gerstberger, sr., D, Spring Hill; Brenan Kuzmic, so., D, Tonganoxie; Carden Escobar, so., D, Paola; Kade Carlson, jr., D, Ottawa; Dakota Coates, sr., D, Tonganoxie; Logan Jackson, so., D, Bonner Springs; Ben Timpe, sr., MF, Paola; Michael Garber, jr., D, Baldwin; Tavian Cruse, so., D, Bonner Springs; Aron Mackall, sr., MF, Eudora; Kyron Fergus, sr., GK, KC Piper; Jackson McWIlliams, fr., GK, Tonganoxie.
Southeast Kansas League
First team—Caden Herring, jr., F, Coffeyville; Alonzo Andres, jr., F, Coffeyville; Edgar Ponce, jr., MF, Coffeyville; Daniel Aragon, sr., D, Coffeyville; Caleb Johnston, sr., F, Independence; Gustavo Ventura, sr., MF, Independence; Cole Schroeder, jr., GK, Independence; Gavin Pytlowany, sr., F, Fort Scott; Collin Thomas, jr., MF, Fort Scott; Johan Arriola, so., F, Pittsburg; Drayton Cleaver, jr., GK, Chanute. Second team—Zach Slavin, jr., MF, Coffeyville; Jose Gaspar, jr., MF, Coffeyville; Dominique Mendoza, sr., F, Independence; Tristen Cushing, sr., D, Independence; Elijah Self, jr., F, Fort Scott; Noah Martin, sr., GK, Fort Scott; Bryan Rueda, jr., MF, Pittsburg; Lawson Collins, sr., D, Chanute.
Sunflower League
Co-Forward of the Year—Eamon Dujakovich, SM West; Davis Goertzen, Olathe Northwest. Midfielder of the Year—Caden Nicholson, SM East. Defender of the Year—Sage Smotherman, Olathe West. Goalkeeper of the Year—Ryan Sauter, Olathe West. Coach of the Year—Matt Trumpp, Olathe West. First team—Cael Denney, sr., MF, Mill Valley; Mason Anderson, sr., F, Lawrence; Sarj Zeedan, sr., F, Lawrence Free State; Jackson Barnett, sr., D, Lawrence Free State; Andrew Henderson, jr., F, Lawrence Free State; Walker Bond, sr., F, Olathe East; Jake Prather, jr., MF, Olathe East; Aidan Hepting, sr., F, Olathe North; Davis Goertzen, sr., F, Olathe Northwest; Christian Martinez, so., F, Olathe Northwest; Noah Conover, so., MF, Olathe Northwest; Bryce Dickerson, sr., MF, Olathe South; Joe Wells, sr., D, Olathe South; Logan Woodside, sr., D, Olathe South; Henry Curnow, sr., F, Olathe West; Blake Peterson, sr., MF, Olathe West; Sage Smotherman, sr., D, Olathe West; Ryan Sauter, sr., GK, Olathe West; Drew Parisi, sr., F, SM East; Caden Nicholson, sr., MF, SM East; Will Lowry, sr., GK, SM East; Gio Lara, sr., F, SM North; Nestor Reyes, so., F, SM Northwest; Eamon Dujakovich, sr., F, SM West. Second team—Owen Peachee, so., D, Mill Valley; Alec Murphy, sr., MF, Lawrence; Caleb Prescott, sr., GK, Lawrence Free State; Joon Chun, jr., MF, Lawrence Free State; Aaron Neff, jr., D, Lawrence Free State; James McFarlane, sr., MF, Olathe East; Charlie Stovall, jr., D, Olathe East; Tristan Madden, jr., F, Olathe North; Josh Burton, sr., MF, Olathe Northwest; Cole Abendroth, jr., D, Olathe Northwest; Colin Gaan, so., MF, Olathe Northwest; Caden Caire, sr., MF, Olathe South; Max Easton, sr., D, Olathe South; Michael Buckendahl, sr., GK, Olathe South; Nico Lopez, sr., F, Olathe West; Elyes Ellouz, jr., MF, Olathe West; Gage Daniels, so., D, Olathe West; Sean Brooks, sr., MF, SM East; Noah Brende, sr., D, SM East; Matthew Linscott, sr., D, SM East; Yonathan Tobar, sr., MF, SM North; Carlos Flores, sr., GK, SM Northwest; Cam Wiseman, jr., GK, SM South; Chris Shipp, sr., D, SM West. Honorable mention—Jhoab Orta, sr., Gardner Edgerton; Aidan Dove, sr., D, Gardner Edgerton; Ryan Wingerd, jr., F, Mill Valley; Colin Riley, so., GK, Mill Valley; Tanner Glanton, sr., D, Lawrence; Nicholas Davies, sr., D, Lawrence; Yoav Gillath, sr., F, Lawrence Free State; Ryan Duan, sr., MF, Lawrence Free State; Aidan Boehmer, fr., F, Olathe East; Payson Hoffstatter, fr., D, Olathe East; Corvin Beggs, sr., D, Olathe North; Cole Ronning, jr., D, Olathe North; Ethan Moore, sr., D, Olathe Northwest; Dylan Naidu, jr., MF, Olathe Northwest; Parker Mogolov, sr., MF, Olathe South; Mitchell Willie, sr., D, Olathe South; Alex Molina, sr., MF, Olathe West; Max Roberts, jr., D, Olathe West; Vinni Bortolotti, jr., F, SM East; Beck Rettenmaier, fr., F, SM East; Victor Bideau, sr., F, SM North; Dayton Moody, sr., D, SM North; Gabriel Cisneros, sr., MF, SM South; Elijah Thurston, sr., D, SM South; Marek Gregory, so., MF, SM South; Soren Dujakovich, so., D, SM West; Avean Lor, so., GK, SM West.
United Kansas Conference
Player of the Year—Alberto Romero, sr., D, KC Turner. Coach of the Year—Joseph Toigo, KC Turner. First team—Ashton Hoffman, jr., MF, De Soto; Austin Lum, jr., MF, De Soto; Chris Rincon-Berroa, so., MF, Lansing; Alex Mateski, sr., D, Leavenworth; Will Ayers, sr., D-MF, Leavenworth; David Skinner, jr., D, Shawnee Heights; Johnny Jasso, sr., MF, Shawnee Heights; Jordan Garvin, so., MF, Shawnee Heights; Alberto Romero, sr., D, KC Turner; Ryan Chilaca, sr., D, KC Turner; Brian Barrera, jr., GK, KC Turner; Martin Figueroa, jr., MF, KC Turner. Second team—Luke Miller, sr., MF, Basehor-Linwood; Kyle Newberry, jr., D, De Soto; Brody Macoubrie, so., GK, De Soto; Jackson Porras, jr., MF, De Soto; Kyle Boian, sr., D, Lansing; Brandon Copeland, sr., MF, Lansing; Vianny Verzola, sr., D-MF, Lansing; Sequoyah Mendez, sr., D, Shawnee Heights; Arnoldo Silvestre, sr., D, KC Turner; Alexis Madrigal, sr., MF, KC Turner; Ulises Madrigal, sr., MF, KC Turner. Honorable mention—Collen Riddell, sr., D, Basehor-Linwood; Isace Miller, so., D, Basehor-Linwood; Naigel Walker, so., MF, Basehor-Linwood; Tanner Graf, so., MF, Basehor-Linwood; Logan Boehm, jr., D, De Soto; Luke VanBooven, jr., D-MF, De Soto; Zach Anderson, so., GK, Lansing; Riley King, jr., D, Leavenworth; Gabriel Villegas, jr., MF, KC Turner; Jose Alvarez, so., MF, KC Turner; Luis Navidad-Hernandez, sr., MF, KC Turner; Jahir Segoviano, sr., D-MF, KC Turner.
Western Athletic Conference
Player of the Year—Alan Lopez, sr., F, Dodge City. Coach of the Year—Saul Hernandez, Dodge City. First team—Alan Lopez, sr., Dodge City; Erik Martinez, sr., Dodge City; Erubiel Duron, sr., Dodge City; Dani Rojas, sr., Dodge City; A.J. Ramirez, sr., Liberal; Erich Ortiz, sr., Liberal; Darius Archuleta, sr., Liberal; Jaime Arellanes, sr., Great Bend; Juan Sanchez, jr., Great Bend; Diego Muller, so., Hays; Cesar Macias, sr., Hays. Second team—Carlos Sanchez, sr., Dodge City; Adrian Equihua, sr., Dodge City; Rodrigo Oropeza, sr., Garden City; Moses Lares, sr., Garden City; Jairo Carrillo, sr., Garden City; Alex Galindo, fr., Great Bend; Johnathan Pasos, jr., Great Bend; Carlos Soto, jr., Great Bend; Brantlee Staab, fr., Hays; Alfredo Lopez, sr., Liberal; Kevin Guerrero, sr., Liberal.
