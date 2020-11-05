Less than four months from open-heart surgery, Nam helps Maize back to state soccer

Andy Nam, a junior at Maize, had open-heart surgery in July and has returned to the field to help the Eagles return to the Class 5A semifinals for the first time in more than a decade. Courtesy

Andy Nam was told this summer that he would likely never be able to play soccer again after undergoing open-heart surgery.

Less than four months after that proclamation by his doctor, Nam not only returned to the field for the Maize boys soccer team, but he has scored a goal and assisted on another to help lead Maize back to the Class 5A semifinals for the first time in more than a decade.

The top-seeded Eagles (16-2-1) will play Andover Central (11-8) at 4 p.m. Friday in Spring Hill.

“It’s incredible this kid is even walking, let alone being able to play competitive soccer again,” Maize coach Mike Pfeifer said.

“To be able to be scoring goals and assisting my teammates again, I don’t think anything can be happier than that,” said Nam, a junior forward said. “Soccer is everything to me. Nothing is better than playing soccer, so I’m so happy right now.”

‘He’s like my brother’

Growing up in South Korea, Andy Nam fell in love with soccer at the age of six.

When it came time for him to enter high school, he told his parents he wanted to go to school in a foreign country.

“I thought it would be a challenge,” Nam said. “I wanted to try to play soccer in a different country and see how good other players are compared to me.”

Nam was matched with a host family and arrived in Wichita in 2018 and enrolled at North, where he played soccer his freshman year.

“It was really tough,” Nam recalled. “I remember the first day I got to the U.S., I couldn’t speak any English, not even a single sentence.”

The first year proved to be a difficult transition for Nam, but a bright spot was the first good friend he made in Max Shea, a teammate on his club soccer team with FC Wichita.

“He was this foreign kid who was really, really quiet and no one really got to know him,” Shea said. “But I got to know him and he’s such a great kid. He has good morals and we became friends pretty quick.”

It was that same year when Shea’s father, Scott, was moving to a new house near Maize High School and Max, a midfielder for Maize, joked that it would be cool if Andy could move in with them. Max was shocked when his father was open to the possibility and soon it became a reality.

Nam played his sophomore season at Maize, where he earned first-team all-league honors after leading the team with 11 goals.

“He moved in and we’ve been having fun ever since,” Max Shea said. “He eats dinner with us every single night. We’re always cracking jokes and doing something together, like playing FIFA or just games and hanging out. He’s like my brother.”

That’s why it was so terrifying when Nam discovered this summer that he would need open-heart surgery back home in South Korea.

Andy Nam, a junior forward at Maize, has returned from open-heart surgery in less than four months to help the Eagles reach the Class 5A semifinals on Friday. Robin Thornberg Courtesy

Unexpected adversity

During club season this spring, Nam felt a tightness in his chest that caused a shortness of breath when he

playing during games.

He went to a doctor, who discovered he had a major blockage in his heart that would require open-heart surgery as soon as possible. After discussing with his parents, Nam flew back to South Korea for the surgery.

“I cried a lot as soon as the doctor told me that I had heart problems,” Nam said. “The first question I asked was if I could play soccer and she said, ‘Probably not.’”

Back in Wichita, Nam’s second family was scared for him.

“It was so terrifying honestly because it’s open-heart surgery, so a lot of things could go wrong and you never know what could happen,” Max Shea said.

But Nam underwent successful open-heart surgery on July 4, which kept the 17-year-old in the hospital for a month following the procedure. He said he couldn’t walk for two weeks. For three months following the surgery, Nam couldn’t do much more than rest.

When he was finally released to run again in October, Nam began training with the mindset that he was returning. It soon became apparent that he was going to be able to seriously make a comeback.

In order to play in a game, the KSHSAA requires a player to have nine practices before competing. With a highly-anticipated showdown against Maize South scheduled for Oct. 22, Maize coach Mike Pfeifer went to his team with an idea.

There were only seven days before the Maize South game, so if the players wanted Nam to be eligible, they would have to practice twice a day and on the weekend to make it possible.

“It was unanimous, they were 100% for it,” Pfeifer said. “I knew the answer, but I wanted them to make the decision and be included in the solution. This was their own free time and they gave that up to come in at 6 a.m. in the morning and come back at 8 p.m. at night.”

Why were the players on board?

“Because Andy is the most popular player on the team,” Max Shea said. “He’s always smiling at everything and he’s always one to bring others up. And then obviously his technical quality is really good, so people appreciate him for that. But overall, he genuinely helps us when we’re down picking all of us up with his smile and energy.”

In his second game back from open-heart surgery, Nam was played through in the final minute of Maize’s first playoff game and finished a goal to finalize the Eagles’ 2-0 win over Eisenhower. It was a powerful moment.

Less than a week later, Nam played a spectacular ball over the top of Great Bend’s defense to assist on a goal in Maize’s 3-0 win over Great Bend in the quarterfinals.

“I’ve seen his comeback every step of the way and it’s been incredible,” Max Shea said. “I saw him sitting in his bed doing little workouts to coming back to practice and now coming back in games. He’s slowly been building, building, building. That goal against Eisenhower meant so much to us the players and the coaches because that was Andy’s announcement that he was back.”

Nam admitted there were some days where he gave up on the idea of ever playing soccer again.

But he persevered and now is making memories he said will never forget.

“I just wanted to play soccer so bad again,” Nam said. “I knew I wasn’t 100%, but I thought I could help the team. That goal meant a lot to me. It just makes me really happy.”