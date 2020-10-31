From overlooked to game-winner, Velasquez helps Maize stun Maize South for title

Maize’s Michael Velasquez, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning goal in overtime against Maize South Saturday to win the regional championship. Eagle correspondent

From always being overlooked to scoring the game-winning goal in a regional championship game over Maize’s biggest rival, Mikey Velasquez was ready for his moment in the spotlight on Saturday.

Velasquez scored a jaw-dropping free kick goal, then slotted away the game-winner in overtime to lift Maize to a 3-2 overtime victory over a Maize South team that many thought was the Class 5A favorite. Maize (15-2-1) won the regional championship, advanced to Tuesday’s 5A quarterfinals against Great Bend and remained the only team to defeat Maize South (16-2) this season with its second win over the Mavericks in less than two weeks.

It wouldn’t have been possible without Velasquez, who a year ago was riding the bench at Newton as a reserve defensive midfielder. He has blossomed since transferring to Maize, where he has been moved to forward and Velasquez has responded with 19 goals this season.

“That game-winning goal meant the absolute world to me,” said Velasquez, who celebrated the stunner by ripping off his shirt and sprinting down the sideline. “I knew that there was a time and place for everything and it was meant to be.

“I’ve always had the dream about going into extra time and scoring the game-winning goal and to do it against the best team in 5A, in my opinion, it was just perfect. It meant everything to me.”

Maybe the best high school soccer game I’ve ever seen.



Clinical finish here from Mikey Velasquez on the counter and @MaizeEagleAD stuns Maize South with a 3-2 victory in overtime. A late lead change, an 80-minute equalizer, now an OT winner. Eagles sweep the season series. pic.twitter.com/KHKHbOtDns — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) October 31, 2020

A stunning goal to break a tie in extra time was the deserving finish to what both coaches agreed was one of the most competitive and wildest games they have ever seen.

Thanks to a first-half goal by senior Landon Eskridge, Maize South was protecting a 1-0 lead entering the final 20 minutes of regulation. That’s when Velasquez sparked Maize when he looped a 40-yard free kick up in the wind and played the perfect amount of bend for it to whip down and into the top-left corner of the goal to tie Maize South.

This might be the best goal I’ve ever seen in high school soccer from @MaizeEagleAD senior Mikey Velasquez.



WHAT. A. BEND. pic.twitter.com/NlmFBCcfCJ — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) October 31, 2020

“It was beautiful,” Maize senior Tanner Prophet said. “One of the best goals I’ve ever seen.”

Less than five minutes later, Maize South’s lead had not only vanished but it was playing from behind after the ball found Angel DeLeon in front of goal and the senior finished for a 2-1 Maize lead with 16 minutes remaining.

Maize South pelted Maize keeper Grant Wessley with a barrage of shots over the final 10 minutes, hitting the crossbar twice and even forcing an empty-net clearance from Maize’s back line. Despite the pressure, the Mavericks appeared like they would be unable to find the tying goal.

But in the final minute, Maize South senior Andy Dwyer lofted a threatening corner kick into the box and Eskridge was there to redirect it with his head past a Maize defender on the line and into the goal for an 80th-minute equalizer.

Down to its final seconds, @MaizeSouthAD saves its season with an equalizer in the 80th minute as @LandonEskridge rises above the crowd and heads it into the goal with 32 seconds remaining.



Maize South ties Maize 2-2 and we’re headed for OT in 5A regional title game. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/zyiXIdV1Xa — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) October 31, 2020

“With everything that was at stake, you knew the game was going to bring out the very best in both of the teams,” Maize South coach Rey Ramirez said.

Maize had to cope with being 32 seconds away from winning the regional championship in the short break between regulation and the first overtime.

Any regrets were soon forgotten early in the first overtime when Maize’s back line cleared a ball high into the air. It created a difficult ball to play and Maize South’s deepest defender took a tiny misstep that sprung Velasquez on the break going the other way.

Velasquez took one long touch and the Maize South keeper tried to take away the angle, but the Maize senior kept his composure on the ball with a defender charging in behind him and slotted it around the keeper for a clinical finish.

“Mikey just needs one step on a defender and if he gets that one step, he’s gone,” Maize coach Mike Pfeifer said. “It’s weird because he’s not our fastest guy on our team, but on the ball he accelerates to another gear.”

“When it’s overtime, any one mistake, any lack of quality is going to cost you,” Ramirez said. “On that play, we just had a miscalculation and a little breakdown. But that’s life.”

For Velasquez, the moment was validation to himself that he was good enough to deliver moments like this to his team. He spent years wondering if he would ever get his chance at Newton. After transferring to Maize for his final season, Velasquez feels like he has been unleashed.

“I knew we worked too hard and if I didn’t keep up my part, we weren’t going to be able to do it,” Velasquez said. “So as soon as I saw I could help this great team, I had to do it.”