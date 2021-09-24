Varsity Football
Week 4 schedule, scores for Kansas high school football games this Friday (Sept. 24)
Week 3 action of the Kansas high school football season is happening on Friday and Varsity Kansas has you covered with games, schedules and updates on scores on Friday night.
Kansas high school football Week 4 schedule
City League
East (1-2) at Northwest (1-2)
Heights (2-1) vs. West (1-2), at Friends
North (0-3) at South (0-3)
Bishop Carroll (2-1) at Dodge City (3-0)
Liberal (1-2) at Southeast (1-2)
Great Bend (0-3) vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (3-0), at Stryker
AV-CTL Div. I
Derby (2-0) at Salina South (1-2)
Maize South (3-0) at Campus (0-3)
Hutchinson (1-2) at Newton (0-3)
AV-CTL Div. II
Andover Central (3-0) at Goddard (0-3)
Eisenhower (1-2) at Andover (2-1)
Salina Central (1-2) at Valley Center (2-1)
AV-CTL Div. III
El Dorado (2-1) at Buhler (2-1)
Mulvane (1-2) at Circle (2-1)
Winfield (2-1) at McPherson (3-0)
Rose Hill (1-2) at Augusta (2-1)
AV-CTL Div. IV
Wellington (0-2) at Labette County (0-3)
Central Plains League
Cheney (3-0) at Hugoton (2-1)
Douglass (0-3) at Garden Plain (2-1)
Kingman (2-1) at Belle Plaine (0-3)
Conway Springs (2-1) at Ellinwood (0-3)
Elkhart (1-2) at Independent (0-1)
Central Kansas League
Larned (2-1) at Pratt (3-0)
Nickerson (0-3) at Holcomb (2-1)Smoky Valley (3-0) at Colby (1-2)
Hoisington (2-1) at Phillipsburg (1-2)
Heart of America
Oakley (0-3) at Inman (3-0)
Plainville (2-1) at Ell-Saline (2-1)
Stanton County (2-1) at Sedgwick (3-0)
Sublette (0-2) at Remington (2-1)
Other area teams
Humboldt (2-1) at Eureka (3-0)
8-man games
Caldwell (3-0) at Hutchinson Central Christian (0-3)
Canton-Galva (3-0) at Bennington (3-0)
Chase County (3-0) at Central Burden (2-1)
Fairfield (1-2) at Pretty Prairie (2-1)
Flinthills (1-2) at Oxford (0-3)
Goessel (1-2) at Argonia-Attica (3-0)
Little River (3-0) at Lincoln (2-0)
Madison (3-0) at Udall (1-2)
Marmaton Valley (2-1) at Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-3)
Medicine Lodge (3-0) at Moundridge (1-2)
Peabody-Burns (2-1) at Tescott (1-2)
Pratt Skyline (1-2) at Macksville (0-3)
South Haven (0-3) at Norwich (1-2)
Stafford (2-1) at South Barber (2-1)
West Elk (3-0) at Sedan (3-0)
