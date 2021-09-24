Week 4 schedule, scores for Kansas high school football games this Friday (Sept. 24)

Varsity Football

Week 3 action of the Kansas high school football season is happening on Friday and Varsity Kansas has you covered with games, schedules and updates on scores on Friday night.

Kansas high school football Week 4 schedule

City League

East (1-2) at Northwest (1-2)

Heights (2-1) vs. West (1-2), at Friends

North (0-3) at South (0-3)

Bishop Carroll (2-1) at Dodge City (3-0)

Liberal (1-2) at Southeast (1-2)

Great Bend (0-3) vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (3-0), at Stryker

AV-CTL Div. I

Derby (2-0) at Salina South (1-2)

Maize South (3-0) at Campus (0-3)

Hutchinson (1-2) at Newton (0-3)

Arkansas City (1-2) at Maize (3-0)

AV-CTL Div. II

Andover Central (3-0) at Goddard (0-3)

Eisenhower (1-2) at Andover (2-1)

Salina Central (1-2) at Valley Center (2-1)

AV-CTL Div. III

El Dorado (2-1) at Buhler (2-1)

Mulvane (1-2) at Circle (2-1)

Winfield (2-1) at McPherson (3-0)

Rose Hill (1-2) at Augusta (2-1)

AV-CTL Div. IV

Wellington (0-2) at Labette County (0-3)

Central Plains League

Cheney (3-0) at Hugoton (2-1)

Clearwater (1-2) at Trinity Academy (1-2)

Douglass (0-3) at Garden Plain (2-1)

Kingman (2-1) at Belle Plaine (0-3)

Bluestem (0-2) at Chaparral (3-0)

Conway Springs (2-1) at Ellinwood (0-3)

Elkhart (1-2) at Independent (0-1)

Central Kansas League

Halstead (1-2) at Andale (3-0)

Hesston (1-2) at Collegiate (3-0)

Larned (2-1) at Pratt (3-0)

Nickerson (0-3) at Holcomb (2-1)Smoky Valley (3-0) at Colby (1-2)

Hoisington (2-1) at Phillipsburg (1-2)

Heart of America

Haven (0-3) at Marion (2-1)

Hillsboro (2-1) at Sterling (0-3)

Lyons (1-1) at Hutchinson Trinity (1-2)

Oakley (0-3) at Inman (3-0)

Plainville (2-1) at Ell-Saline (2-1)

Stanton County (2-1) at Sedgwick (3-0)

Sublette (0-2) at Remington (2-1)

Other area teams

Humboldt (2-1) at Eureka (3-0)

8-man games

Caldwell (3-0) at Hutchinson Central Christian (0-3)

Canton-Galva (3-0) at Bennington (3-0)

Chase County (3-0) at Central Burden (2-1)

Fairfield (1-2) at Pretty Prairie (2-1)

Flinthills (1-2) at Oxford (0-3)

Goessel (1-2) at Argonia-Attica (3-0)

Little River (3-0) at Lincoln (2-0)

Madison (3-0) at Udall (1-2)

Marmaton Valley (2-1) at Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-3)

Medicine Lodge (3-0) at Moundridge (1-2)

Peabody-Burns (2-1) at Tescott (1-2)

Pratt Skyline (1-2) at Macksville (0-3)

South Haven (0-3) at Norwich (1-2)

Stafford (2-1) at South Barber (2-1)

West Elk (3-0) at Sedan (3-0)

