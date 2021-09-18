The 10 high school football wins and stats you need to know from Friday’s games

The Kapaun Mt. Carmel football team is off to a 3-0 start following an impressive 34-17 win over Northwest on Friday night. Courtesy

Varsity Kansas has you covered with a full list of scores from Kansas high school football Week 3 games on Friday.

Need a quick run-down of the important wins and performances from Friday’s games? Varsity Kansas has picked 10 games and statistical outputs that fans in the Wichita area need to know about.

1. Kapaun’s second-half surge wipes out Northwest

In a critical early-season City League contest, Kapaun Mt. Carmel used a dominant second half to snap an 8-game losing streak to Northwest and top the Grizzlies, 34-17. The Crusaders racked up more than 400 rushing yards with Omari Elias, Austin Ruda and Will Doolittle against Northwest’s defense, as they rallied from a 10-7 halftime deficit to score four touchdowns in the second half. Kapaun led 13-10 going into the fourth quarter, but then blew the game open with two touchdowns in less than three minutes apart midway through the final quarter. Northwest was a combined 44-5 from 2017-20, but is now 1-2 for the first time since 2016. The Crusaders, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, not only will be moving up in the rankings following a win over No. 4-ranked Northwest, but they also picked up a crucial City League win that likely turns their rivalry game against Bishop Carroll on Oct. 8 into the de facto City League championship game.

2. Maize South’s fourth-quarter rally preserves 3-0 start

A fumble return for a touchdown by Brandon Lee helped spark Maize South, which scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of a 28-14 victory over Hutchinson. The Salthawks took a 14-13 lead into halftime following an 18-yard touchdown pass from Noah Khokhar to Daekwon Armstrong, a lead that held until midway through the fourth quarter. But that changed when Hutchinson put the ball on the ground and Lee scooped and scored for Maize South for a 20-14 lead with 6:54 remaining. The Mavericks tacked on an insurance score at the end, as Evan Cantu (150 rushing yards) rumbled in from 10 yards out for the touchdown. Britton Forsythe and Blake McCormick each led Maize South’s defense with 13 tackles apiece, as the Mavericks, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, improved to 3-0 this season.

3. Circle scores late to upset Augusta for 2-1 start

The Circle football program hasn’t won more than two games in a season since 2010. The Thunderbirds have a great chance of exceeding that total after Friday’s dramatic 42-35 upset win over Augusta, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A. Circle is off to a 2-1 start after erasing a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit thanks to 364 passing yards and five touchdown throws from Luke McGinnis and a big receiving day from Ty Smith, who hauled in 14 passes for 144 yards and four touchdowns. Circle cut Augusta’s lead to 35-34 with 5:11 remaining when McGinnis found Smith for a score. After a three-and-out by the defense, Circle drove the length of the field in a little more than a minute and scored the game-winning touchdown when McGinnis connected once again with Smith for a 32-yard score that secured Circle’s first win over Augusta since 2012.

4. Cheney tops Garden Plain for second straight year

In a rivalry historically dominated by Garden Plain, Cheney scored just its fourth win over the Owls since the turn of the century on Friday with a 34-7 win. Cheney quarterback Harrison Voth completed 19 of 27 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Voth’s younger brother, Jack, was the lead receiver, hauling in seven catches for 138 yards and a touchdown. Cheney has won back-to-back years now over Garden Plain by a combined score of 78-14.

5. Maize’s offense finally breaks out in win over Newton

Maize is off to 3-0 start following a breakout performance from its offense in a 54-10 win at Newton. After scoring a combined 46 points in its first two wins, Maize exploded for seven touchdowns on Friday. Maize’s star quarterback, Avery Johnson, accounted for six touchdowns, as he completed 15 of 28 passes for 288 yards and three scores and added 73 rushing yards to go along with three scores on the ground. Bryce Cohoon scored on both of his catches and totaled 142 yards, while running back Daeshaun Carter finished with 94 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Eagles ranked No. 6 in Class 5A.

6. Buhler tops Winfield in defensive slugfest

Off to a 2-0 start under former Friends coach Monty Lewis, Winfield showed it could hang with one of the best in Class 4A on Friday. Winfield came up short in an 18-7 loss to Buhler, ranked No. 3 in 4A, but it proved its strong start to the season isn’t a mirage. Winfield led 7-6 early following an Ar’mon Acosta touchdown run, but Buhler took a 12-7 lead into halftime when Bradley Neill found Matthew Eddy for a 33-yard score. The only points in the second half came on an interception returned for a touchdown by Buhler’s Jackson Childs to provide the final score line. The Crusaders improved to 2-1 this season behind 179 rushing yards and a touchdown by Sam Elliott.

7. Trinity prevails over Douglass with late stand

Following the third touchdown of the game for running back Dalton Hilyard, Douglass had an opportunity to take the lead on a go-ahead two-point conversion with 2:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. But the defense for Trinity Academy stopped Douglass on the two-point try for a third time, which proved to be the difference in a 19-18 victory for the Knights. Harvey Zimmerman threw for a touchdown and also rushed for 75 yards and a score to lead Trinity, which also had notable contributions from Meeko Lumapas (75 rushing yards, touchdown) and Keshawn Martin (six catches, 74 yards). Hilyard finished with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Douglass. It was the first win of the season for Trinity (1-2), while Douglass (0-3) suffered its third loss by a combined 11 points.

8. Inman scores school-record 86 without scoring in fourth

It has been a dominant start to the season for Inman, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A that delivered its latest rout on Friday with an 86-0 victory over Sacred Heart. In its 3-0 start, Inman has outscored opponents 206-0 and has not played its starters past the first half. The Teutons led 72-0 at halftime, as Kendyn Blank scored touchdowns on four of his five carries and finished with 122 rushing yards to go along with a punt return for a touchdown. Jace Doerksen completed 8 of 9 passes for 150 yards and four touchdowns, while Tanner Heckel scored three times on four catches for 112 receiving yards. The 86 points scored by Inman was a school record.

9. Smoky Valley shuts down Hillsboro for ranked win, 3-0 start

Following back-to-back losing seasons, Smoky Valley is off to a 3-0 start to the season following a 14-8 upset of Hillsboro, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A. Outside of a 54-yard touchdown run by Hillsboro quarterback Matthew Potucek in the first quarter, Smoky Valley’s defense was able to shut down a dangerous Hillsboro attack. The Vikings racked up 273 rushing yards and controlled the clock, as Justice Autry rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown and Trystan Stambaugh added 78 yards on the ground and also a score. In Smoky Valley’s 3-0 start, its defense has allowed just 32 points.

10. Caldwell rallies in fourth for comeback win over Norwich

Trailing by two touchdowns at home late in the third quarter, Caldwell rallied behind star quarterback Keiondre Smith for a 36-34 victory over Norwich. Smith connected with Dawson Bristor for a 46-yard touchdown pass, then scored on a 32-yard run and Caldwell, ranked No. 6 in 8-man Div. II, converted both two-point conversions to rattle off 16 straight points and improve to 3-0 this season. Smith finished with 200 rushing yards and three scores, while throwing for 120 more yards and two touchdowns.