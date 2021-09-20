Who is the star of the week? Vote for your favorite high school football player

Andover Central receiver Cooper Tabor hauls in a pass in the Jaguars’ win over Goddard Eisenhower. Courtesy

Following the conclusion of Week 3 games, Varsity Kansas has compiled a list of the top high school football performances from last Friday night around the Wichita area.

Below you can vote for who you think should be the Star of the Week with each player’s statistics included below the voting poll.

Who should be the high school football Star of the Week?

Who should be the Varsity Kansas Star of the Week for September 20? Kapaun's Omari Elias Derby's Dylan Edwards Maize's Avery Johnson Heights' John Randle Maize South's Evan Cantu Andover Central's Cooper Tabor Buhler's Sam Elliott Bishop Carroll's Matt Holthusen Kingman's Nolan Freund Circle's Luke McGinnis El Dorado's Jayden Sundgren Collegiate's Wes Fair Cheney's Harrison Voth Create polls

Evan Cantu, Maize South senior running back

The Mavericks are off to a 3-0 start to the season thanks in part to Cantu, who rushed 27 times for 150 yards and a touchdown in Maize South’s 28-14 win over Hutchinson.

Dylan Edwards, Derby junior running back

Edwards rushed for 204 yards on 19 carries and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in top-ranked Derby’s 44-36 win over Class 5A No. 3 Bishop Carroll.

Omari Elias, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior running back

Elias rushed for 243 yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns in Kapaun’s 34-17 win over Wichita Northwest to establish the Crusaders as a City League and Class 5A contender.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Sam Elliott, Buhler senior running back

The two-way standout once again carried Buhler’s offense in an 18-7 win over Winfield, as Elliott rushed 32 times for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Wes Fair, Collegiate junior quarterback

The leader of the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A, Fair rushed for 187 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns to go along with 85 passing yards in Collegiate’s 35-7 win at Rose Hill.

Nolan Freund, Kingman junior quarterback

Freund completed 12 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 74 rushing yards and two more touchdowns in Kingman’s 61-0 win over Marion.

Matt Holthusen, Bishop Carroll senior wide receiver

Holthusen turned four catches into 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Bishop Carroll’s 44-36 loss at top-ranked Derby.

Avery Johnson, Maize junior quarterback

Johnson enjoyed his best game of the season so far by throwing for 288 yards on just 15 completions and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 73 yards and three more touchdowns in Maize’s 54-10 rout at Newton.

Luke McGinnis, Circle senior quarterback

The senior signal caller completed 23 of 35 passes for 364 yards and five touchdowns in Circle’s 42-35 upset over Augusta, including the game-winning touchdown throw to Ty Smith in the closing minutes.

John Randle, Heights junior running back

Randle touched the ball just six times, but rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons’ 69-12 win over Wichita North.

Jayden Sundgren, El Dorado senior running back

The new lead tailback for El Dorado was fantastic in a 51-7 rout over Labette County, as Sundgren rushed 25 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns.

Cooper Tabor, Andover Central junior wide receiver

Andover Central’s most dynamic receiving threat had his best game of the season in the Jaguars’ 35-13 win at Eisenhower, as Tabor caught seven passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Harrison Voth, Cheney senior quarterback

Voth completed 20 of 28 passes for 304 yards with three passing touchdowns, while he also led his team in rushing with 116 yards and another touchdown in an impressive 34-7 win over a ranked Garden Plain team to move Cheney to 3-0.