‘He can be an NFL guy’: Rose Hill lineman Noah Bolticoff signs with TCU football

Rose Hill senior offensive lineman Noah Bolticoff signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play college football at TCU next season. Courtesy

The Rose Hill-to-TCU connection continued on Wednesday when Noah Bolticoff signed his national letter of intent to play college football for Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson.

Bolticoff, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle, is the third Rose Hill offensive lineman to sign out of high school with TCU since 2008, following in the footsteps of Blaize Foltz (2008-12) and Brady Foltz (2011-15), who both became full-time starters on the line for TCU.

Rose Hill coach Lee Weber believes Bolticoff, who is rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2021 recruiting rankings and was recently chosen an all-Class 4A selection by The Wichita Eagle, is the next great offensive lineman produced by the Rockets.

“I think with some work, Noah can be an NFL guy,” Weber said. “He’s extremely powerful, extremely strong. He has great feet. His pass protection is unbelievable and he’s a nasty, physical offensive lineman that fits right in with what TCU does and the guys that they want, which is why they came and got him.”

Weber said that Bolticoff wasn’t always seen as a Big 12-bound prospect. Bolticoff had to put in the time and effort to become the dominant offensive lineman he was for Rose Hill this season. It took a commitment not just to improving his technique, but also one in the weight room.

Bolticoff has worked with Blaize Foltz to refine his technique, as well as Wichita trainer Brian Butler and former heavyweight champion Ross Puritty.

“A lot of people only see what he did on Friday nights,” Weber said. “But Noah did a lot of his work in the dark. We’re so proud of him and TCU has always been a place where he’s wanted to go. It’s his dream school and we’re excited to see what he can do.”

Bolticoff was originally pledged to Kansas State during his junior season, but re-opened his recruiting and ultimately committed to TCU once the Horned Frogs expressed interest.

He primarily played left tackle at Rose Hill, but Weber said he is a versatile lineman who can play any of the five positions on the line. He’s looking forward to seeing Bolticoff grow after a likely redshirt season.

“I can’t wait to see him go against the competition in the Big 12 and play against guys who are going to be NFL guys,” Weber said. “He’s going to get five years there and I think he’s just going to grow exponentially with two or three years in the weight room. I think with all of the work he’s going to put in, he’s just going to keep getting better and better and he’ll develop into a great lineman for TCU.”

