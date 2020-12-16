National signing day: List of Kansas high school seniors playing college football

Rose Hill’s Noah Bolticoff (second from right) @NBolticoff/Twitter

Wednesday is National Signing Day for high school seniors all over the country who can finally sign their national letter of intent to play college football next season.

The Eagle has compiled a list of the area’s football players who are expected to sign their NLI to play college football this week. The area features a handful of players who will be playing Division I football next season, including Rose Hill’s Noah Bolticoff (TCU), Northwest’s Zac Daher (Army), Northwest’s Julius Bolden (Northern Illinois), Wetu Kalomo (Northern Illinois), Northwest’s Todric McGee (Missouri State) and Andover Central’s Davin Simms (Missouri State).

Note: To report a missing player for this list, please e-mail teldridge@wichitaeagle.com.

Wichita Northwest's Zac Daher and Nathan Carter.

NCAA Div. I FBS

Army—Zac Daher, Northwest.

Northern Illinois—Julius Bolden, Northwest; Wetu Kalomo, Northwest.

TCU—Noah Bolticoff, Rose Hill.

NCAA Div. I FCS

Missouri State—Todric McGee, Northwest; Davin Simms, Andover Central.

NCAA Div. II

Southwest Oklahoma State—Bryce Bischler, Rose Hill.

NJCAA

Butler—Taylor Martin, Larned.

After six games, Halstead senior Lakin Farmer has averaged 10 yards per carry, rushed for 1,507 yards and scored 18 touchdowns.

NAIA

Bethel—Lakin Farmer, Halstead; Kale Funk, Goessel; Doug Grider, Halstead; Cole Herman, Bethel; Cade Mason, Hoisington.

Dordt (Iowa)—Kobe Turner, Collegiate.

McPherson—Dakota Istas, McPherson.

Mount Marty (S.D.)—Kenny Ferhman, Wellington.

Ottawa—Bryce Burkholder, Pratt.

Sterling—Seth Krehbiel, Kingman; Austin Bell, Kingman.

Tabor—Levi Perez, Buhler.