The Wichita Eagle announces Top 33 Kansas high school football players for 2020 season

The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas announces its Top 11 Kansas high school football team, featuring the top players from across the state. Andale’s Dylan Schmidt was named the Coach of the Year in the state.

The top 33 players are also included in the story.

Top 11 players

Tyler Bowden, Tonganoxie senior

Led Kansas in rushing with 2,583 yards in 11 games, while setting Tonganoxie single-season records for yards and touchdowns (37). The running back averaged 234.8 yards per game and nearly nine yards per carry.

Torray Horak, Rossville junior

Accounted for more than 3,000 total yards of offense at quarterback, as he rushed for 1,629 yards and 30 touchdowns and threw for 1,447 yards and 25 touchdowns. Led Rossville to a perfect 13-0 season capped by the program’s fourth state championship.

Wetu Kalomo, Wichita Northwest senior

The most dominant cornerback that has come through Northwest in recent history, Kalomo only had two passes completed on him during Northwest’s run to a third straight Class 5A state championship game. Finished his senior season with eight interceptions in 11 games.

Alex Key, Derby junior

The starting left tackle on a Derby offense that averaged 44.6 points per game and 439.6 yards of offense. One of the most dominant lineman to come through Derby, which won its third straight Class 6A championship.

Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley senior

Considered by many to be the most dominant two-way lineman in Kansas, Kremer helped lead Mill Valley to its second straight Class 5A championship. He is a first-team all-league player on both lines and finished this season with 14½ tackles for loss.

Cooper Marsh, Mill Valley senior

Helped lead Mill Valley to back-to-back Class 5A state championships with his second straight big game, as he’s now totaled 10 touchdowns in the last two state title games. The senior quarterback finished with 1,597 passing yards and 16 touchdowns and 556 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games.

Caden Parthemer, Andale senior

The best defensive player on an Andale defense that finished the season with four straight shutouts, including a 20-0 win over Perry-Lecompton for its second straight Class 3A state championship. The linebacker was named AV-CTL Div. IV Defensive Player of the Year and led the team in tackles at 75 and finished with four interceptions, including two in the title game.

Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton senior

A tenacious two-way player for a Perry-Lecompton team that reached the Class 3A state championship game for the second straight season. Recorded 139 tackles and 10 tackles for loss at linebacker and anchored the team’s offensive line at guard.

Josh Sanders, Maize senior

A magician standing just 5 foot 7, Sanders topped 2,000 yards of total offense at running back in 11 games. He was named AV-CTL Div. I Offensive Player of the Year and led Maize to a 9-2 record, while setting the school’s single-season records in rushing yards (1,682) and touchdowns (31).

Lem Wash, Derby senior

No one was better in November than Wash, who led Derby to its third consecutive Class 6A state championship and accounted for 349 yards of offense and seven touchdowns in the title game. The senior quarterback finished the season with 1,313 passing yards and 18 touchdowns and 1,292 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

LaJames White, St. James Academy senior

It was a dominant postseason run for James, who led St. James to its first state championship in program history and ran for 264 yards and five touchdowns in the title game. The running back finished with 1,513 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, while also playing lock-down defense at cornerback.

Dylan Schmidt, Andale coach

Andale had one of the most dominant Class 3A title runs in Kansas history, as the Indians finished a perfect 12-0 season with their second straight 3A title. Andale set school records this season for scoring (51.1 points), scoring defense (6.5) and margin of victory (44.6), as the Indians are now 48-2 under Schmidt in four seasons.

Tyler Bowden Tonganoxie RB 5-8 165 Sr. Torrey Horak Rossville QB-DB 5-10 165 Jr. Wetu Kalomo Wichita Northwest DB 6-0 175 Sr. Alex Key Derby OL 6-4 270 Jr. Ethan Kremer Mill Valley OL 6-0 270 Sr. Cooper Marsh Mill Valley QB 6-0 175 Sr. Caden Parthemer Andale TE-LB 6-1 190 Sr. Hayden Robb Perry-Lecompton OL-LB 5-11 220 Sr. Josh Sanders Maize RB 5-7 180 Sr. Lem Wash Derby QB 6-0 205 Sr. LaJames White St. James Academy RB-DB 5-9 175 Sr.

Second 11

Ty Black SM Northwest QB 6-1 200 Sr. Danny Carroll St. Thomas Aquinas OL 6-1 265 Sr. Tanner Cash Clearwater QB-DB 6-2 215 Sr. Jayden Garrison Little River QB-DB 6-2 170 Sr. Gaven Haselhorst Hays DL 6-1 230 Sr. Andrew Khoury Junction City QB 6-1 205 Sr. Brandon Martin Tonganoxie LB 6-2 195 Sr. Henry Martin Blue Valley North QB 6-0 185 Jr. Devin Neal Lawrence RB 6-0 210 Sr. Eli Rowland Andale RB-DB 5-10 160 Sr. Cayden Winter Andale OL-DL 6-0 240 Sr.

Third 11

Shadryon Blanka St. Francis RB-LB 6-2 205 Sr. Julius Bolden Wichita Northwest RB 5-11 195 Sr. Dylan Edwards Derby RB 5-8 155 So. Nathan Hale Wichita Northwest DL 6-4 225 Sr. Gaven Haselhorst Hays DL 6-1 230 Sr. Sam Hecht Mill Valley OL 6-5 245 Sr. Damian Ilalio Manhattan DL 6-2 270 Sr. Jackson Miller De Soto QB 6-0 185 Sr. Mack Moeller Bishop Miege TE 6-3 195 Sr. Ben Purvis Bishop Carroll OL 6-2 285 Sr. Darby Roper Haven QB-DB 5-11 165 Sr.