Varsity Football
The Wichita Eagle announces Top 33 Kansas high school football players for 2020 season
The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas announces its Top 11 Kansas high school football team, featuring the top players from across the state. Andale’s Dylan Schmidt was named the Coach of the Year in the state.
The top 33 players are also included in the story.
Top 11 players
Tyler Bowden, Tonganoxie senior
Led Kansas in rushing with 2,583 yards in 11 games, while setting Tonganoxie single-season records for yards and touchdowns (37). The running back averaged 234.8 yards per game and nearly nine yards per carry.
Torray Horak, Rossville junior
Accounted for more than 3,000 total yards of offense at quarterback, as he rushed for 1,629 yards and 30 touchdowns and threw for 1,447 yards and 25 touchdowns. Led Rossville to a perfect 13-0 season capped by the program’s fourth state championship.
Wetu Kalomo, Wichita Northwest senior
The most dominant cornerback that has come through Northwest in recent history, Kalomo only had two passes completed on him during Northwest’s run to a third straight Class 5A state championship game. Finished his senior season with eight interceptions in 11 games.
Alex Key, Derby junior
The starting left tackle on a Derby offense that averaged 44.6 points per game and 439.6 yards of offense. One of the most dominant lineman to come through Derby, which won its third straight Class 6A championship.
Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley senior
Considered by many to be the most dominant two-way lineman in Kansas, Kremer helped lead Mill Valley to its second straight Class 5A championship. He is a first-team all-league player on both lines and finished this season with 14½ tackles for loss.
Cooper Marsh, Mill Valley senior
Helped lead Mill Valley to back-to-back Class 5A state championships with his second straight big game, as he’s now totaled 10 touchdowns in the last two state title games. The senior quarterback finished with 1,597 passing yards and 16 touchdowns and 556 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games.
Caden Parthemer, Andale senior
The best defensive player on an Andale defense that finished the season with four straight shutouts, including a 20-0 win over Perry-Lecompton for its second straight Class 3A state championship. The linebacker was named AV-CTL Div. IV Defensive Player of the Year and led the team in tackles at 75 and finished with four interceptions, including two in the title game.
Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton senior
A tenacious two-way player for a Perry-Lecompton team that reached the Class 3A state championship game for the second straight season. Recorded 139 tackles and 10 tackles for loss at linebacker and anchored the team’s offensive line at guard.
Josh Sanders, Maize senior
A magician standing just 5 foot 7, Sanders topped 2,000 yards of total offense at running back in 11 games. He was named AV-CTL Div. I Offensive Player of the Year and led Maize to a 9-2 record, while setting the school’s single-season records in rushing yards (1,682) and touchdowns (31).
Lem Wash, Derby senior
No one was better in November than Wash, who led Derby to its third consecutive Class 6A state championship and accounted for 349 yards of offense and seven touchdowns in the title game. The senior quarterback finished the season with 1,313 passing yards and 18 touchdowns and 1,292 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
LaJames White, St. James Academy senior
It was a dominant postseason run for James, who led St. James to its first state championship in program history and ran for 264 yards and five touchdowns in the title game. The running back finished with 1,513 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, while also playing lock-down defense at cornerback.
Dylan Schmidt, Andale coach
Andale had one of the most dominant Class 3A title runs in Kansas history, as the Indians finished a perfect 12-0 season with their second straight 3A title. Andale set school records this season for scoring (51.1 points), scoring defense (6.5) and margin of victory (44.6), as the Indians are now 48-2 under Schmidt in four seasons.
Top 11 selections
Tyler Bowden
Tonganoxie
RB
5-8
165
Sr.
Torrey Horak
Rossville
QB-DB
5-10
165
Jr.
Wetu Kalomo
Wichita Northwest
DB
6-0
175
Sr.
Alex Key
Derby
OL
6-4
270
Jr.
Ethan Kremer
Mill Valley
OL
6-0
270
Sr.
Cooper Marsh
Mill Valley
QB
6-0
175
Sr.
Caden Parthemer
Andale
TE-LB
6-1
190
Sr.
Hayden Robb
Perry-Lecompton
OL-LB
5-11
220
Sr.
Josh Sanders
Maize
RB
5-7
180
Sr.
Lem Wash
Derby
QB
6-0
205
Sr.
LaJames White
St. James Academy
RB-DB
5-9
175
Sr.
Second 11
Ty Black
SM Northwest
QB
6-1
200
Sr.
Danny Carroll
St. Thomas Aquinas
OL
6-1
265
Sr.
Tanner Cash
Clearwater
QB-DB
6-2
215
Sr.
Jayden Garrison
Little River
QB-DB
6-2
170
Sr.
Gaven Haselhorst
Hays
DL
6-1
230
Sr.
Andrew Khoury
Junction City
QB
6-1
205
Sr.
Brandon Martin
Tonganoxie
LB
6-2
195
Sr.
Henry Martin
Blue Valley North
QB
6-0
185
Jr.
Devin Neal
Lawrence
RB
6-0
210
Sr.
Eli Rowland
Andale
RB-DB
5-10
160
Sr.
Cayden Winter
Andale
OL-DL
6-0
240
Sr.
Third 11
Shadryon Blanka
St. Francis
RB-LB
6-2
205
Sr.
Julius Bolden
Wichita Northwest
RB
5-11
195
Sr.
Dylan Edwards
Derby
RB
5-8
155
So.
Nathan Hale
Wichita Northwest
DL
6-4
225
Sr.
Sam Hecht
Mill Valley
OL
6-5
245
Sr.
Damian Ilalio
Manhattan
DL
6-2
270
Sr.
Jackson Miller
De Soto
QB
6-0
185
Sr.
Mack Moeller
Bishop Miege
TE
6-3
195
Sr.
Ben Purvis
Bishop Carroll
OL
6-2
285
Sr.
Darby Roper
Haven
QB-DB
5-11
165
Sr.
