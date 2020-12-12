Wichita Eagle Logo
Varsity Football

The Wichita Eagle announces Top 33 Kansas high school football players for 2020 season

Wichita Northwest’s Wetu Kalomo
Wichita Northwest’s Wetu Kalomo Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas announces its Top 11 Kansas high school football team, featuring the top players from across the state. Andale’s Dylan Schmidt was named the Coach of the Year in the state.

The top 33 players are also included in the story.

Top 11 players

Tyler Bowden, Tonganoxie senior

Led Kansas in rushing with 2,583 yards in 11 games, while setting Tonganoxie single-season records for yards and touchdowns (37). The running back averaged 234.8 yards per game and nearly nine yards per carry.

Torray Horak, Rossville junior

Accounted for more than 3,000 total yards of offense at quarterback, as he rushed for 1,629 yards and 30 touchdowns and threw for 1,447 yards and 25 touchdowns. Led Rossville to a perfect 13-0 season capped by the program’s fourth state championship.

Wetu Kalomo, Wichita Northwest senior

The most dominant cornerback that has come through Northwest in recent history, Kalomo only had two passes completed on him during Northwest’s run to a third straight Class 5A state championship game. Finished his senior season with eight interceptions in 11 games.

Alex Key, Derby junior

The starting left tackle on a Derby offense that averaged 44.6 points per game and 439.6 yards of offense. One of the most dominant lineman to come through Derby, which won its third straight Class 6A championship.

Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley senior

Considered by many to be the most dominant two-way lineman in Kansas, Kremer helped lead Mill Valley to its second straight Class 5A championship. He is a first-team all-league player on both lines and finished this season with 14½ tackles for loss.

Cooper Marsh, Mill Valley senior

Helped lead Mill Valley to back-to-back Class 5A state championships with his second straight big game, as he’s now totaled 10 touchdowns in the last two state title games. The senior quarterback finished with 1,597 passing yards and 16 touchdowns and 556 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games.

Caden Parthemer, Andale senior

The best defensive player on an Andale defense that finished the season with four straight shutouts, including a 20-0 win over Perry-Lecompton for its second straight Class 3A state championship. The linebacker was named AV-CTL Div. IV Defensive Player of the Year and led the team in tackles at 75 and finished with four interceptions, including two in the title game.

Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton senior

A tenacious two-way player for a Perry-Lecompton team that reached the Class 3A state championship game for the second straight season. Recorded 139 tackles and 10 tackles for loss at linebacker and anchored the team’s offensive line at guard.

Josh Sanders, Maize senior

A magician standing just 5 foot 7, Sanders topped 2,000 yards of total offense at running back in 11 games. He was named AV-CTL Div. I Offensive Player of the Year and led Maize to a 9-2 record, while setting the school’s single-season records in rushing yards (1,682) and touchdowns (31).

Lem Wash, Derby senior

No one was better in November than Wash, who led Derby to its third consecutive Class 6A state championship and accounted for 349 yards of offense and seven touchdowns in the title game. The senior quarterback finished the season with 1,313 passing yards and 18 touchdowns and 1,292 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

LaJames White, St. James Academy senior

It was a dominant postseason run for James, who led St. James to its first state championship in program history and ran for 264 yards and five touchdowns in the title game. The running back finished with 1,513 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, while also playing lock-down defense at cornerback.

Dylan Schmidt, Andale coach

Andale had one of the most dominant Class 3A title runs in Kansas history, as the Indians finished a perfect 12-0 season with their second straight 3A title. Andale set school records this season for scoring (51.1 points), scoring defense (6.5) and margin of victory (44.6), as the Indians are now 48-2 under Schmidt in four seasons.

Top 11 selections

Tyler Bowden

Tonganoxie

RB

5-8

165

Sr.

Torrey Horak

Rossville

QB-DB

5-10

165

Jr.

Wetu Kalomo

Wichita Northwest

DB

6-0

175

Sr.

Alex Key

Derby

OL

6-4

270

Jr.

Ethan Kremer

Mill Valley

OL

6-0

270

Sr.

Cooper Marsh

Mill Valley

QB

6-0

175

Sr.

Caden Parthemer

Andale

TE-LB

6-1

190

Sr.

Hayden Robb

Perry-Lecompton

OL-LB

5-11

220

Sr.

Josh Sanders

Maize

RB

5-7

180

Sr.

Lem Wash

Derby

QB

6-0

205

Sr.

LaJames White

St. James Academy

RB-DB

5-9

175

Sr.

Second 11

Ty Black

SM Northwest

QB

6-1

200

Sr.

Danny Carroll

St. Thomas Aquinas

OL

6-1

265

Sr.

Tanner Cash

Clearwater

QB-DB

6-2

215

Sr.

Jayden Garrison

Little River

QB-DB

6-2

170

Sr.

Gaven Haselhorst

Hays

DL

6-1

230

Sr.

Andrew Khoury

Junction City

QB

6-1

205

Sr.

Brandon Martin

Tonganoxie

LB

6-2

195

Sr.

Henry Martin

Blue Valley North

QB

6-0

185

Jr.

Devin Neal

Lawrence

RB

6-0

210

Sr.

Eli Rowland

Andale

RB-DB

5-10

160

Sr.

Cayden Winter

Andale

OL-DL

6-0

240

Sr.

Third 11

Shadryon Blanka

St. Francis

RB-LB

6-2

205

Sr.

Julius Bolden

Wichita Northwest

RB

5-11

195

Sr.

Dylan Edwards

Derby

RB

5-8

155

So.

Nathan Hale

Wichita Northwest

DL

6-4

225

Sr.

Gaven Haselhorst

Hays

DL

6-1

230

Sr.

Sam Hecht

Mill Valley

OL

6-5

245

Sr.

Damian Ilalio

Manhattan

DL

6-2

270

Sr.

Jackson Miller

De Soto

QB

6-0

185

Sr.

Mack Moeller

Bishop Miege

TE

6-3

195

Sr.

Ben Purvis

Bishop Carroll

OL

6-2

285

Sr.

Darby Roper

Haven

QB-DB

5-11

165

Sr.

