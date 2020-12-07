Introducing the 2020 Wichita Eagle high school football All-Metro team

Some of the best seniors from the area highlight The Wichita Eagle’s 17th annual All-Metro high school football team, as Maize senior running back Josh Sanders was chosen the area’s Player of the Year.

The All-Metro team consists of the top players on offense, defense and special teams and the top coach from Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties, based on statistics and area coaches’ feedback.

Here is a look at the full 2020 Wichita Eagle All-Metro football team:

Goddard’s Kyler Semrad Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Kyler Semrad, Goddard senior quarterback

The top pure passer in the area, Semrad threw for 2,637 yards and 29 touchdowns in 10 games this season. He was chosen Offensive Player of the Year in the AV-CTL Div. II and finished his career with 10 school passing records after racking up 6,144 yards passing.

“Kyler Semrad was always tremendously accurate with the football and he’s super smart about how offenses work and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Goddard coach Tommy Beason said. “The thing I’m most proud of him is his leadership capacity and the way he stepped up to be the face of our program. The best thing he did was become a better person and a better leader for our program, not just because he was a good thrower of the football. He’s a real leader.”

Derby quarterback Lem Wash avoids the Blue Valley North defense Saturday in the Kansas Class 6A state championship game at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe. Susan Pfannmuller Special to The Eagle

Lem Wash, Derby senior quarterback

No quarterback was better this postseason, as Wash led Derby to its third straight Class 6A championship in his second year starting. Wash scored seven touchdowns in Derby’s 56-31 win over BV North in the title game. The Tennessee Tech commit threw for 1,313 yards this season with 1,292 rushing yards and scored 38 total touchdowns.

“The most impressive thing about Lem was just the way he improved throughout the season,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “He’s a fierce competitor. I think looking back at the state playoffs the last two seasons, he’s accounted for 40 touchdowns. That tells you what kind of competitor he is. Lem is just a big-time, big-game player.”

Bishop Carroll’s Cade Gatschet and Wichita Northwest’s Julius Bolden Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Julius Bolden, Northwest senior running back

The most dynamic weapon on Northwest’s run to a third straight Class 5A championship game, Bolden finished the season with 1,454 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in 11 games despite playing the fourth quarter of just four games.

“I thought if we played a full schedule, he could have contended with Breece (Hall’s) single-season record of over 2,000 yards,” Northwest coach Steve Martin said. “He got two games cut and only played in four full games, so for him to be as explosive as he was and put up the stats he did was so impressive. I look forward to a great collegiate career for Juice because he has a lot of great miles left in his tank.”

Derby’s Dylan Edwards Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Dylan Edwards, Derby sophomore running back

The 5-foot-9 sophomore had one of the best seasons for a running back in Derby history, as he finished with 1,833 yards and 25 touchdowns in just 11 games. He eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for total offense and was Derby’s most consistent offensive weapon this season en route to another state championship.

“The speed that you all saw on Friday nights was the speed that we got every day in practice,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “He doesn’t take reps off, no matter what. He earns everything he gets. And he’s only going to get better, bigger, faster, stronger just because of the way he works. The biggest thing that stuck out to me was his refusal to go down, no matter how big or fast you were, he just refused to go down.”

Josh Sanders, Maize senior running back

No one was harder to catch or bring down this season than the 5-foot-7 Sanders, who was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the AV-CTL Div. I. The diminutive tailback set the Maize school record for rushing yards (1,682) and total touchdowns (31) in a single season, while he amassed 2,023 yards of total offense to lead the Eagles to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

“Anyone who saw Josh play football knows he has some pretty special skills,” Maize coach Gary Guzman said. “But his work ethic and his positive attitude and him being a great teammate is what stands out to me. Josh is just a great person overall. I’ve been around a long time and coached a lot of players and I’ve had a lot of hard workers, but Josh is right up there for kids I’ve seen. We were fortunate to have him on our team and it was pretty special to watch him work every day in practice and have the success that he did.”

Maize South senior wide receiver Jake Johnson has 728 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns through six games, among the area leaders in receiving. Laurie Welch Courtesy

Jake Johnson, Maize South senior wide receiver

Johnson was the favorite target for quarterback Colin Shields, as the 6-foot-1 receiver delivered 68 catches for 991 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games to earn first team all-league honors in the AV-CTL Div. I as a senior.

“Jake is a great example of what it looks like when a kid with talent works tirelessly and without excuses to improve each day,” Maize South coach Brent Pfeifer said. “His competitive spirit and attitude make others around him better. He is a winner and will no doubt help his team at the next level win a lot of games.”

A.J. King, East senior wide receiver

On a team with other electric receiving threats in Daylan Jones and Caquoy Patterson, it was King who was East’s top play-maker this season. The 5-foot-8 receiver finished with more than 700 yards receiving and 13 total touchdowns to help the Blue Aces to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

“I feel like any of our three receivers could have started anywhere, so that’s what made A.J. special is how he figured out a way to fit in and shine,” East coach Ene Akpan said. “The kid is unguardable. He’s not like 4.3 fast, but he can run and his route running is so precise. Teams were trying to double team him in the slot and he was still scoring touchdowns for us.”

Goddard’s Jake Shope Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Jake Shope, Goddard senior wide receiver

Goddard had the best deep-ball thrower in Kyler Semrad and the best deep-ball threat in Shope, who enjoyed a breakout senior campaign. The 6-foot-1 receiver finished with 71 catches for 1,191 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games.

“Jake played football as an angry person and as a person who desired to be the very best at his position and lead his team to success,” Goddard coach Tommy Beason said. “He had this quiet demeanor and his determination and perseverance were amazing. He’s got this quiet, ninja-like demeanor and lets his play speak for himself. Whenever we needed a big play, Jake stepped up for us.”

Drew Daniels, Andover Central junior offensive lineman

A three-year starter at Andover Central on the offensive line, Daniels turned in his best season yet as a junior. He was a two-way player for the Jaguars and earned first team honors in the AV-CTL Div. II for both offensive and defensive line on a team that finished with a 7-2 record.

“He’s started for us since he was a true freshman, which is pretty rare at a school our size, especially on the offensive line,” Andover Central coach Derek Tuttle said. “The thing that makes Drew unique is his versatility. He could play every position on the line for us. He has a relentless motor and drive and that makes him an outstanding blocker. He goes hard every single drill in practice to the point where some kids don’t want to go against him because he’s that tough to deal with. He’s a quiet, humble kid who has the ability to flip the switch on the football field.”

Nate Harding Courtesy

Nate Harding, Maize senior offensive lineman

A veteran presence on the offensive line for Maize, Harding helped pave the way for one of the top offenses in the area. He earned first team all-league honors in the AV-CTL Div. I and was one of the best lineman to come through Maize under coach Gary Guzman.

“Nate was a very athletic offensive lineman for us who worked his tail off for four years and I think kids on our team looked up to him because of how much he meant to our team,” Guzman said. “He just had great leadership skills. Whenever Nate talked, everyone listened. He probably could have been a great tight end or even a fullback for us because he’s so athletic.”

Anthony Hays, Garden Plain senior offensive lineman

A tenacious football player who Garden Plain coach Dan Adelhardt calls one of the best he’s been around. Hays was a first team all-league offensive lineman and also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Central Plains League with 130 tackles at linebacker.

“He was a great leader for us and he just brought it on every single play,” Adelhardt said. “He was the MVP of the CPL on defense and he’s just a great overall football player. His tackling was as good as any I’ve coached and he just ran downhill and covered sideline to sideline.”

Alex Key, Derby junior offensive lineman

Derby’s offense was dominant during its postseason run to its third straight championship and Key was the anchor on the line that helped the offense average 53.6 points in five postseason games. Only a junior, Key (6-4, 270) has already become one of the top linemen in Kansas and helped Derby rush for better than 317 yards per game.

“He’s the nicest kid in the world without pads on, but when he puts those pads on, he’s one of the meanest,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “He’s a great teammate. Very selfless. But when he puts his pads on, he is looking to put people on the ground and that’s the way he played every snap for us.”

Ben Purvis, Bishop Carroll senior offensive lineman

Playing one of the state’s toughest schedules, Carroll’s offense responded with another high-octane offense that powered the team to an 8-win season and trip to the Class 5A semifinals. Purvis was the anchor on Carroll’s line that helped pave the way for big seasons for quarterback Aiden Niedens and running back Hunter Trail.

“Ben was a special leader for us and someone who we never had to worry about,” Carroll coach Dusty Trail said. “He was a good communicator and he was always making sure the rest of our line knew what we were doing and got everybody on the same page. Obviously he’s a great football player and has the physical skills like his strength and foot work, but what made Ben stand out in my mind was his leadership.”

Brendan Barley, East senior defensive lineman

East’s dominance on defense began up front with Barley, who led the team with 13 sacks. Along with senior linebacker Darius Cooper, Barley turned the Blue Aces into one of the best defenses in the state and led the team to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

“We always put him on the strong side and had him attack and he did everything we asked him to do,” East coach Ene Akpan said. “We’re in a running league, but anytime teams liked to pass he got after the quarterback. He had a great game against Northwest. Every time a team would look to throw the ball, Brendan was there to either hurry or sack the quarterback. Against the big-time teams, Brendan always played great.”

Wichita Northwest’s Zac Daher and Nathan Carter. @Nate__34/Twitter

Zac Daher, Northwest senior defensive lineman

Daher, an Army commit, led a dominant defensive line for Northwest, which also included Nathan Hale and Nate Carter. Daher finished with 43 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and four sacks against offenses who were actively running away from him.

“The thing that impresses you the most about Zac is just his motor,” Northwest coach Steve Martin said. “He played the last two weeks of the season with two broken hands and he was still able to play at a high level in both games. He is a great patriot and he’s going to West Point and will be a great football player and a great American citizen for us.”

Nick Herrman, Collegiate senior defensive lineman

Not only was Herrman (6-0, 245) the best offensive lineman for a Collegiate offense that averaged nearly 400 yards per game, but he finished runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year in the AV-CTL Div. IV. Herrman was second on the team in tackles (53) and led the team in sacks and tackles for a loss.

“First of all, Nick is just a beast,” Collegiate coach Troy Black said. “He’s got a great football mentality and is just super tough. He’s by far one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had at Collegiate. He’s a mean son of a gun on the football field. He’s got one speed and that’s full speed. There were times in practice where we almost had to kick him out because he doesn’t have a half-speed. It’s too bad he doesn’t have the right size because he would be playing at a real high level with his ability. He’s one of the toughest dudes I’ve ever coached.”

Cayden Winter, Andale senior defensive lineman

Andale had one of the most dominant teams in Class 3A history, as the Indians outscored opponents 613-78 en route to back-to-back championships. Winter was a dominant force for Andale on both lines, as he earned first team all-league honors in the AV-CTL Div. IV for both offensive and defensive lines.

“Cayden is one of the best players we’ve ever had here at Andale High,” Andale coach Dylan Schmidt said. “I call him, ‘Mr. Consistent.’ Every day he just shows up and puts in the time and works his butt off. He definitely has all of the tools, too. He’s everything you would want in a lineman. Big, physical, can run, tough as hell and he’s a great leader.”

Doug Grider Courtesy

Doug Grider, Halstead senior linebacker

A devastating run blocker and a top-notch linebacker, Grider led the team in tackles with 120 and earned first team all-league honors on both sides of the ball in the Central Kansas League. Grider also helped pave the way for a Halstead offense featuring star running back Lakin Farmer that averaged more than 330 rushing yards per game.

“Doug was just a workhorse for us in the weight room and on the field,” Halstead coach Scott Grider said. “He made all of our offensive calls and all of our defensive calls. He’s our leader. I don’t know if I”ve had a kid work harder than him and he’s just one of those rare, special kids. It’s been a privilege to coach him the last four years.”

Jack Hileman, Derby senior linebacker

The heart and soul of Derby’s defense, Hileman led the team in tackles (101) and added 10 tackles for a loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Paired with Coleson Syring, Hileman gave the state champions from Derby one-half of one of the best duos at linebacker in the state.

“Jack is a guy who has so much football knowledge and just knows the game so well,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “He knew the game plan like the coaches did on Monday. He understood the game at a high level. He worked hard in the weight room and in the film room, so when it came to Friday night he knew what was going on and he knew where he needed to be. Jack is the type of kid if you wanted to define Derby football, you could just say Jack Hileman.”

Andover’s Ashton Ngo Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Ashton Ngo, Andover senior linebacker

A sideline-to-sideline linebacker, Ngo finished with a team-best 77 tackles with two sacks and nine tackles for a loss. Ngo anchored Andover’s defense and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the AV-CTL Div. II. He also played running back for the Trojans this season.

“Ashton is a big, physical player that just has tremendous football instincts,” Andover coach Ken Dusenbury said. “He played both ways for us and he just played very, very hard on both sides of the ball. He’s just an instinctive football player, that’s the best way I can describe him. He was a leader for our team.”

Senior linebacker Caden Parthemer came up with two interceptions in Andale’s 20-0 victory over Perry-Lecompton in Saturday’s Kansas Class 3A state championship game. Jim Ast Courtesy

Caden Parthemer, Andale senior linebacker

The leader of a dominant Andale defense, which finished the season with four straight shutouts en route to a second straight Class 3A championship. Parthemer led Andale with 75 tackles and four interceptions, including two in the title game, and even added three receiving touchdowns on offense.

“He’s been a three-year starter for us and has played through a lot of injuries and ended up leading our team in tackles this year,” Andale coach Dylan Schmidt said. “The thing that stands out to me about Caden is just his toughness and versatility. We were able to move him around on our defense at safety, inside linebacker, outside linebacker. He just had an unbelievable nose for the football and was a big, physical player for us on that defense.”

Clearwater senior quarterback Tanner Cash has accounted for nearly 1,600 yards of offense in Clearwater’s 5-0 start to the season. Avery Grace Photo Courtesy

Tanner Cash, Clearwater senior defensive back

A first team all-league pick in the AV-CTL Div. IV playing safety, Cash (6-2, 215) made a much larger impact playing quarterback for Clearwater. A one-man show, Cash finished with 1,268 passing yards, 1,425 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns while being named the Offensive Player of the Year in the league.

“The biggest thing about Tanner was his competitiveness and his willing to compete,” Clearwater coach Jeremy Scheufler said. “He showed up every single day with the same attitude. He obviously has an unbelievable amount of athletic ability. He’s got the ability to run, to throw, to catch, to tackle. He can do absolutely everything on the football field and he’s just as good of person off the field. When we needed a play to be made, Tanner was going to be the one to make it.”

Bishop Carroll senior Cade Gatschet has been momentum-swinging plays all season, including an interception in a 49-35 victory at Maize on Friday. Matt Birch Courtesy

Cade Gatschet, Bishop Carroll senior defensive back

Whenever Bishop Carroll needed a big play to be made on defense, Gatschet more times than not was there to deliver it for the Golden Eagles. He led the team in tackles with 95 in 10 games and finished with five interceptions, two blocked kicks and two touchdowns at safety.

“Cade was a big-play guy for us and we expected that out of him,” Carroll coach Dusty Trail said. “He was a kid who was always well-prepared, which led to good anticipation. He was a kid who would learn through the course of a game. Cade would see what a team was doing, learn from it and be ready to make big plays later in the game. That allowed him to be in the right place at the right time for a lot of plays this season. Along with all of his physical attributes, it all made for Cade being one of our best players this year.”

Wichita Northwest’s Wetu Kalomo Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wetu Kalomo, Northwest senior defensive back

Kalomo didn’t put up flashy statistics (22 tackles, one interception) because of his coverage ability at cornerback to take away a team’s best wide receiver. Paired with safety Todric McGee, Kalomo gave Northwest one of the state’s best secondaries that helped the Grizzlies to their third straight Class 5A state title game appearance.

“Wetu was one of the best cover corners we’ve ever had,” Northwest coach Steve Martin said. “He gave up two balls all season, one against Kapaun and one against Mill Valley. He had a remarkable career for us and I think he ended up with 14 pass deflections. He did not get the ball thrown to him at all this season and there’s a reason for it.”

Andale’s Eli Rowland Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Eli Rowland, Andale senior defensive back

Rowland earned first team all-league honors at running back, defensive back and returner in the AV-CTL Div. IV and was Andale’s most dangerous weapon in its run to a second straight Class 3A championship. Despite rarely playing in the fourth quarter this season, Rowland finished with 1,566 rushing yards and 1,938 total yards with 32 total touchdowns.

“Eli is a guy that can do it all for us,” Andale coach Dylan Schmidt said. “He’s a great running back, a great safety, a great returner. On offense, he broke the Andale scoring record this season and he truly only played in about six or seven games. He just had an unbelievable season and was able to make guys miss and he probably has the best vision of anybody I’ve ever coached. He has a great nose for the ball on defense and he didn’t have to make too many tackles for us this season because our front seven was so good.”

Ethan Stuhlsatz, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior defensive back

Stuhlsatz (6-4, 200) was the backbone of a Kapaun defense that only allowed 10.1 points per game and spearheaded the Crusaders’ turnaround to the Class 5A quarterfinals in coach Weston Schartz’s first season. Stuhlsatz played a hybrid safety role and led the defense with 59.5 tackles in nine games.

“Ethan was one of those guys you could depend on to make plays wherever you put him,” Kapaun coach Weston Schartz said. “If we needed a receiver to be locked down, we would put him on it. If we needed to stop the quarterback in the option game, we assigned him to the quarterback. He could do a little bit of everything and he made a lot of big plays over the last two or three years. He’s been that guy for Kapaun and this year was his best yet.”

Cheney senior receiver Logan Bartlett caught three touchdown passes, picked off three passes and kicked a field goal in Cheney’s 44-7 win over Garden Plain. Jean Nance Courtesy

Logan Bartlett, Cheney senior kicker

The most dangerous weapon for a 9-1 Cheney team, whether it was as a kicker — he was 4 for 4 on field goals with a 51-yarder — or a wide receiver — he had 45 catches for 946 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“Logan is just a tremendous athlete,” Cheney coach Shelby Wehrman said. “He loved to stay out after practice and loved the challenge of kicking balls long. He got a lot better from his sophomore year and that’s because he put in the work. He’s just a really talented football player and I’m happy for him because of how much he works at it. He’s just got a big leg.”

Andale coach Dylan Schmidt Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Dylan Schmidt, Andale coach

Schmidt is 48-2 as coach at Andale, as the Indians won their second straight Class 3A title this season with a 12-0 record and four straight shutouts in the postseason, topped by a 20-0 win over Perry-Lecompton in the title game. Andale outscored opponents 238-7 in the postseason and set school records in scoring (51.1 points), scoring defense (6.5) and margin of victory (44.6) this season.

“Our kids were so driven this season and they just worked their butts off and continued to get better every day in practice,” Schmidt said. “They won the title as juniors, so this senior class could have relaxed a little this season. But they were so determined to go back-to-back. They just wanted to get better and you saw that in the playoffs. The kids bought into what we asked them to do and they had some talent and they got to where they wanted to go in the end. It’s just a special, special group.”

The Wichita Eagle All-Metro second team

Offense

Aiden Niedens, Bishop Carroll senior quarterback

Ben Schmidt, Newton senior quarterback

Colin Shields, Maize South senior quarterback

Lakin Farmer, Halstead senior running back

Hunter Trail, Bishop Carroll senior running back

Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado senior running back

Henry Burns, Sedgwick senior wide receiver

Jacob Hanna, Maize senior wide receiver

Peyton Maxwell, Newton senior wide receiver

Landen Ayres, Cheney senior offensive lineman

Gavin Bell, El Dorado junior offensive lineman

Rhett Brown, Goddard senior offensive lineman

Beau Grant, Maize South senior offensive lineman

Keyvan Stallings, Northwest junior offensive lineman

Jonas Vickers, Derby junior offensive lineman

Defense

Eli Auaod, Andale senior defensive lineman

Nate Carter, Northwest junior defensive lineman

Nathan Hale, Northwest senior defensive lineman

Braydon Wickliffe, Goddard junior defensive lineman

Payton Wiechmann, Maize South senior defensive lineman

Brandon Bowles, Maize South senior linebacker

Darius Cooper, East senior linebacker

Tiger Jones, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior linebacker

Kendall Norrod, Maize senior linebacker

Jacob Rees, Andover Central senior linebacker

Coleson Syring, Derby senior linebacker

Jacob Younkman, Northwest senior linebacker

Scott Adams, Maize senior defensive back

Tanner Knox, Derby senior defensive back

Noah Meyer, Andale senior defensive back

Todric McGee, Northwest senior defensive back

Marion Ponds, East senior defensive back

Cole Segraves, Maize junior kicker