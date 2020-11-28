Andale completes most dominant season yet with second straight Class 3A championship

Senior linebacker Caden Parthemer came up with two interceptions in Andale’s 20-0 victory over Perry-Lecompton in Saturday’s Class 3A state championship game. Courtesy

When it was all over on Saturday afternoon, and another victory, another shutout and another championship secured, the seniors on the Andale football team were finally able to reflect on the past four years.

The final numbers for the seniors were staggering after Andale completed its second straight undefeated season to win back-to-back Class 3A championships with a 20-0 victory over Perry-Lecompton at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson: a 25-game winning streak to run their win-loss record to 48-2 with an average margin of victory of nearly 41 points spanning their four-year careers.

And they saved their best for last, as Andale (12-0) finished its run to a second straight title with four straight shutouts while outscoring its five playoff opponents 238-7. The Indians set a school record this season for scoring (51.1 points), scoring defense (6.5) and margin of victory (44.6).

Now the debate can begin on which state title run was most dominant in school history, as the 2020 team joins Andale teams from 2006, 2007, 2014 and 2019 as state champions.

“If you want to go look at the stats, it probably is,” Andale coach Dylan Schmidt said. “It’s just so hard to compare year to year. There’s been a lot of great players and teams and all of those guys probably feel like their team would be the team to beat and I know these guys feel like that too. Whether it is or isn’t, this was special and this senior class has been unbelievable.”

Andale only out-gained Perry-Lecompton by 37 total yards of offense and Perry-Lecompton took all seven of its drive into Andale’s half of the field, but Andale’s defense came up with four turnovers on Saturday.

The first drive ended when Perry-Lecompton drove to the Andale 24, but Andale senior linebacker Caden Parthemer picked off a pass to end the threat. The Indians capitalized on the turnover and took a 6-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run by Noah Meyer.

Perry-Lecompton once again drove into Andale territory on its next drive and this time it was Andale’s other senior linebacker, Jacob Engelbrecht, who came up with the timely interception. Once again, Andale capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown with Eli Rowland scoring on a seven-yard touchdown to give Andale a 12-0 halftime lead.

“It was an amazing game for us,” said Parthemer, who finished with 11 tackles and two interceptions. “We knew we had a pretty good defense, so we just gave ourselves the challenge every game to try to get a shutout. We swarm to the ball really well, so I think that’s what makes our defense so good.”

Schmidt and the players gave credit for Andale’s dominant run to the state title to defensive coordinator Tim Fairchild, whose defense only gave up seven first-quarter points all season.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

“They were just lights out all season for us,” Schmidt said. “The points allowed is just unbelievable. In the state championship game to take the ball away four times and give our offense a short field while not giving up a single point is so impressive. Credit to our staff and our defensive guys for working their tails off.”

Parthemer’s second interception of the game on Perry-Lecompton’s first drive of the third quarter was demoralizing to an 11-win Perry-Lecompton team. Andale capitalized for a third time by turning a turnover into a touchdown when Rowland scored again to extend the lead to 20-0 and punctuate a 15-play, seven-minute drive with 4:24 left in the third quarter.

Rowland finished with 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Meyer added 91 rushing yards. Eli Aouad led Andale with a team-high 13 tackles and two sacks, while Cody Parthemer delivered nine tackles on defense as well.

“We dreamed about this since we were kids,” Meyer said. “For me, this was special because this is probably my last game putting on football pads. It meant so much to me. I knew time was running out and you only get to do this once, so to be able to go back-to-back was even more special.”

Perry-Lecompton (11-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0 Andale (12-0) 0 12 8 0 — 20

A—Meyer 15 run (run failed)

A—Rowland 7 run (pass failed)

A—Rowland 3 run (Rowland run)

Rushing—Perry-Lecompton, Metcalfe 24-83, Williams 1-14, Rush 6-12; Andale, Rowland 29-147, Meyer 18-91, Spexarth 1-2.

Passing—Perry-Lecompton, Metcalfe 10-18-4-86, Williams 1-1-0-20; Andale, Spexarth 1-3-1-12.

Receiving—Perry-Lecompton, Stone 2-46, Williams 5-27, Hess 1-19, Rush 3-14; Andale, Rowland 1-12.