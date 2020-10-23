Varsity Football
Here’s the first glimpse of next week’s Kansas high school football playoff brackets
Varsity Kansas will be updating the playoff brackets for next week’s opening round of Kansas high school football as results roll in Friday night.
Class 6A West
No. 16 Wichita North (0-6) at No. 1 Lawrence (7-0); No. 9 Washburn Rural (3-5) at No. 8 Topeka (2-3).
No. 13 Wichita Southeast (1-5) at No. 4 Derby (4-2); No. 12 Wichita South (2-4) at No. 5 Gardner-Edgerton (4-2).
No. 15 Lawrence Free State (0-5) at No. 2 Junction City (6-1); No. 10 Garden City (3-5) at No. 7 Wichita West (3-3).
No. 14 Campus (1-5) at No. 3 Wichita East (5-1); No. 11 Dodge City (3-5) at No. 6 Manhattan (5-3).
Class 5A West
No. 1 Wichita Northwest (6-0) receives bye; No. 9 Andover (5-3) at No. 8 Wichita Heights (4-2).
No. 13 Salina South (2-5) at No. 4 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (6-1); No. 12 Eisenhower (3-5) at No. 5 Goddard (6-2).
No. 15 Salina Central (1-7) at No. 2 Hutchinson (7-1); No. 10 Valley Center (5-3) at No. 7 Bishop Carroll (5-2).
No. 14 Newton (2-6) at No. 3 Maize (7-1); No. 11 Maize South (4-3) at No. 6 Hays (5-2).
Class 4A West
Class 4A West bracket
No. 16 Great Bend (0-6) at No. 1 McPherson (7-1); No. 9 Ulysses (3-5) at No. 8 Augusta (3-5).
No. 13 Mulvane (1-6) at No. 4 Rose Hill (5-3); No. 12 Circle (1-5) at No. 5 Buhler (4-3).
No. 15 Abilene (0-5) at No. 2 Andover Central (6-1); No. 10 Independence (1-3) at No. 7 Wellington (3-5).
No. 14 Winfield (1-7) at No. 3 El Dorado (5-2); No. 11 Arkansas City (2-6) at No. 6 Wamego (4-4).
Class 3A West bracket
Smoky Valley (3-5) at Riley County (6-1); Concordia (5-3) at Scott City (5-3).
Larned (2-5) at Andale (4-0); Clearwater (6-2) at Holcomb (7-1).
Clay Center (4-4) at Southeast-Saline (7-0); Colby (6-2) at Marysville (3-4).
Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0); Pratt (3-5) at Collegiate (7-1).
Class 2A West bracket
Chaparral (2-5) at Hutch Trinity (7-1); Hillsboro (5-3) at Kingman (5-3).
Beloit (2-6) at Thomas More Prep (7-1); Lakin (4-4) at Phillipsburg (4-4).
Marion (2-6) at Garden Plain (7-1); Belle Plaine (4-4) at Haven (6-2).
Ellis (3-5) at Hoisington (8-0); Minneapolis (4-4) at Cimarron (5-3).
Class 1A West bracket
Smith Center (7-1) receives bye; Ell-Saline (3-5) at Sublette (1-4).
Ellinwood (0-8) at Sedgwick (7-1); Independent (1-5) at Oakley (6-2).
Conway Springs (7-1) receives bye; Elkhart (2-6) at Plainville (4-4).
Stanton County (0-7) at Inman (6-2); Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5).
