Here’s the first glimpse of next week’s Kansas high school football playoff brackets

Varsity Kansas will be updating the playoff brackets for next week’s opening round of Kansas high school football as results roll in Friday night.

Class 6A West

Class 6A West playoff bracket.

No. 16 Wichita North (0-6) at No. 1 Lawrence (7-0); No. 9 Washburn Rural (3-5) at No. 8 Topeka (2-3).

No. 13 Wichita Southeast (1-5) at No. 4 Derby (4-2); No. 12 Wichita South (2-4) at No. 5 Gardner-Edgerton (4-2).

No. 15 Lawrence Free State (0-5) at No. 2 Junction City (6-1); No. 10 Garden City (3-5) at No. 7 Wichita West (3-3).

No. 14 Campus (1-5) at No. 3 Wichita East (5-1); No. 11 Dodge City (3-5) at No. 6 Manhattan (5-3).

Class 5A West

Class 5A playoff bracket.

No. 1 Wichita Northwest (6-0) receives bye; No. 9 Andover (5-3) at No. 8 Wichita Heights (4-2).

No. 13 Salina South (2-5) at No. 4 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (6-1); No. 12 Eisenhower (3-5) at No. 5 Goddard (6-2).

No. 15 Salina Central (1-7) at No. 2 Hutchinson (7-1); No. 10 Valley Center (5-3) at No. 7 Bishop Carroll (5-2).

No. 14 Newton (2-6) at No. 3 Maize (7-1); No. 11 Maize South (4-3) at No. 6 Hays (5-2).

Class 4A West

Class 4A West playoff bracket.

Class 4A West bracket

No. 16 Great Bend (0-6) at No. 1 McPherson (7-1); No. 9 Ulysses (3-5) at No. 8 Augusta (3-5).

No. 13 Mulvane (1-6) at No. 4 Rose Hill (5-3); No. 12 Circle (1-5) at No. 5 Buhler (4-3).

No. 15 Abilene (0-5) at No. 2 Andover Central (6-1); No. 10 Independence (1-3) at No. 7 Wellington (3-5).

No. 14 Winfield (1-7) at No. 3 El Dorado (5-2); No. 11 Arkansas City (2-6) at No. 6 Wamego (4-4).

Class 3A West bracket

Class 3A West playoff bracket.

Smoky Valley (3-5) at Riley County (6-1); Concordia (5-3) at Scott City (5-3).

Larned (2-5) at Andale (4-0); Clearwater (6-2) at Holcomb (7-1).

Clay Center (4-4) at Southeast-Saline (7-0); Colby (6-2) at Marysville (3-4).

Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0); Pratt (3-5) at Collegiate (7-1).

Class 2A West bracket

Class 2A West playoff bracket.

Chaparral (2-5) at Hutch Trinity (7-1); Hillsboro (5-3) at Kingman (5-3).

Beloit (2-6) at Thomas More Prep (7-1); Lakin (4-4) at Phillipsburg (4-4).

Marion (2-6) at Garden Plain (7-1); Belle Plaine (4-4) at Haven (6-2).

Ellis (3-5) at Hoisington (8-0); Minneapolis (4-4) at Cimarron (5-3).

Class 1A West bracket

Class 1A West playoff bracket

Smith Center (7-1) receives bye; Ell-Saline (3-5) at Sublette (1-4).

Ellinwood (0-8) at Sedgwick (7-1); Independent (1-5) at Oakley (6-2).

Conway Springs (7-1) receives bye; Elkhart (2-6) at Plainville (4-4).

Stanton County (0-7) at Inman (6-2); Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5).