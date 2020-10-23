Wichita Eagle Logo
Varsity Football

Week 8 Kansas high school football: Scores, highlights and stats from around the area

The Maize South football team
The Maize South football team

Class 6A

Derby 48, Maize South 10

East 22, West 8

Southeast (1-4) at Heights (3-2)

Newton 42, Campus 15

Class 5A

Hutchinson 32, Maize 28

Bishop Carroll 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 24, Hays 6

Andover 14, Goddard 13 (4th quarter)

Valley Center 23, Eisenhower 7 (4th quarter)

Salina Central 28, Salina South 20 (4th quarter)

Class 4A

Andover Central 37, Arkansas City 6

McPherson 32, Augusta 14

Rose Hill 47, Independence 6

Buhler 42, Circle 6

El Dorado 32, Winfield 14

Wellington 20, Mulvane 13

Class 3A, District 7

Andale (6-0, 3-0) at Collegiate (7-0, 4-0)

Hesston (4-3, 1-3) at Clearwater (5-2, 2-2)

Halstead (3-4, 1-3) at Trinity Academy (1-5, 0-3)

Class 3A, District 8

Larned (2-4, 1-2) at Cheney (7-0, 4-0)

Hugoton (3-4, 1-2) at Holcomb (6-1, 3-1)

Pratt (2-5, 1-3) at Nickerson (0-6, 0-2)

Class 2A, District 5

Hillsboro (5-2, 4-0) at Hutch Trinity (6-1, 3-1)

Haven (5-2, 3-1) at Sterling (1-6, 1-3)

Marion (2-6, 2-3) def. Lyons (0-5, 0-5), forfeit

Class 2A, District 6

Garden Plain (6-1, 4-0) at Bluestem (0-7, 0-3)

Kingman (5-2, 3-1) at Chaparral (2-4, 1-2)

Douglass (3-2, 0-2) at Belle Plaine (3-4, 2-2)

Class 1A, District 3

Smith Center (6-1, 5-0) at Inman (6-1, 5-0)

Sacred Heart (2-5, 1-4) at Plainville (3-4, 2-3)

Ellinwood (0-7, 0-5) at Ell Saline (2-5, 1-4)

Class 1A, District 4

Conway Springs (6-1, 5-0) at Sedgwick (7-0, 4-0)

Elkhart (2-5, 2-3) at Remington (2-5, 2-2)

Independent (1-5, 1-3) at Stanton County (0-7, 0-5)

8-man Div. I, District 1

Sedan (7-0, 4-0) at Marmaton Valley (1-6, 0-4)

Cedar Vale-Dexter (4-2, 2-1) at Oswego (6-1, 3-1)

West Elk (3-3, 1-2) at Yates Center (2-5, 1-3)

8-man Div. I, District 2

Central-Burden (3-4, 3-1) at Madison (7-0, 4-0)

Chase County (5-2, 3-1) at Oxford (2-5, 2-2)

Flinthills (0-7, 0-4) at Udall (2-5, 0-4)

8-man Div. I, District 5

Argonia-Attica (6-1, 3-0) at Fairfield (0-7, 0-4)

Moundridge (3-4, 2-2) at Pretty Prairie (2-4, 2-1)

Goessel (3-3, 2-1) at Medicine Lodge (1-4, 1-2), canceled

8-man Div. II, District 6

Peabody-Burns (4-3, 3-2) at Norwich (4-3, 4-1)

South Barber (4-3, 3-2) at South Haven (1-6, 0-5)

Stafford (4-3, 2-3) at Hutch Central Christian (3-4, 2-3)

Chase (1-6) at Caldwell (5-2)

