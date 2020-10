Area leaders in passing, rushing and receiving in Kansas high school football

Goddard’s Jake Shope The Wichita Eagle

Sedgwick (7-0) is undefeated heading into Friday’s showdown against Conway Springs (6-1) thanks in part to the stellar play of quarterback Lance Hoffsommer. Kelley DeGraffenreid Courtesy

Note: Total yards shown on the left; average per game shown in parenthesis.

AREA PASSING LEADERS

2,058 — Kyler Semrad, Goddard (294.0)

2,053 — Ben Schmidt, Newton (293.3)

1,759 — Dylan Rinker, McPherson (251.3)

1,687 — Lance Hoffsommer, Sedgwick (281.2)

1,657 — Harrison Voth, Cheney (236.7)

1,599 — Gabe Welch, Arkansas City (228.4)

1,420 — Dillan Smith, Larned (236.7)

1,336 — Colin Shields, Maize South (222.7)

1,250 — Bryson Evans, Rose Hill (178.6)

1,177 — Avery Johnson, Maize (168.1)

1,118 — Tanner Cash, Clearwater (159.7)

1,114 — Jace Doerksen, Inman (159.1)

1,056 — Nolan Fruend, Kingman (150.9)

1,047 — Chase White, Andover Central (174.5)

1,030 — Ryan Eilert, Hesston (206.0)

995 — Aiden Niedens, Bishop Carroll (165.8)

951 — Matt Potucek, Hillsboro (158.5)

928 — Kaleb Harden, Valley Center (154.7)

769 — Brady Strausz, Andover (128.2)

676 — Braden Scribner, Remington (96.6)

626 — Wesley Fair, Collegiate (89.4)

Halstead senior Lakin Farmer rushed for 533 yards in Halstead’s 48-34 win over Hesston last Friday. It was the second-most rushing yards in a single game in Kansas high school football history. Shawn Kohr Courtesy

Note: Total yards shown on the left; average per game shown in parenthesis.

AREA RUSHING LEADERS

1,619 — Lakin Farmer, Halstead (231.3)

1,228 — Alec McCuan, Hutchinson (175.4)

1,165 — Sam Elliott, Buhler (194.2)

1,071 — Wesley Fair, Collegiate (153.0)

1,070 — Josh Sanders, Maize (152.9)

973 — Tanner Cash, Clearwater (139.0)

869 — Jaytin Gumm, McPherson (124.1)

853 — Max Middleton, Andover (121.9)

788 — Dylan Edwards, Derby (157.6)

742 — Nathan Schmidt, Haven (106.0)

728 — Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado (145.6)

720 — Hunter Trail, Bishop Carroll (120.0)

715 — Alan Anderson, Sterling (102.1)

692 — John Randle, Heights (138.4)

671 — Owen Thiel, Remington (95.9)

654 — Eli Rowland, Andale (130.8)

646 — Evan Cantu, Maize South (107.7)

631 — Julius Bolden, Northwest (126.2)

631 — Darby Roper, Haven (90.1)

628 — Dalton Hilyard, Douglass (125.6)

628 — Spencer Nolan, Rose Hill (89.7)

586 — Devon Weber, Pratt (83.7)

582 — Reed Adelhardt, Garden Plain (97.0)

573 — Josh Ball, Hoisington (81.9)

561 — Holt Hanzlick, Hoisington (80.1)

553 — Lem Wash, Derby (110.6)

547 — Quincy Thomas, Cheney (78.1)

521 — Jacob Rees, Andover Central (86.8)

520 — Ashton Barkdull, Andover Central (86.7)

519 — Heath Hilger, Conway Springs (74.1)

Maize South senior wide receiver Jake Johnson has 728 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns through six games, among the area leaders in receiving. Laurie Welch Courtesy

Note: Total yards shown on the left; average per game shown in parenthesis.

AREA RECEIVING LEADERS

1,054 — Jake Shope, Goddard (150.6)

913 — Logan Bartlett, Cheney (130.4)

905 — Peyton Maxwell, Newton (129.3)

826 — Henry Burns, Sedgwick (137.7)

728 — Jake Johnson, Maize South (121.3)

625 — Aaron Powell, McPherson (89.3)

574 — Ben Bollinger, Hesston (82.0)

517 — Jack Stelter, Larned (86.2)

499 — Trey Buckbee, McPherson (71.3)

489 — Bo Bantz, Goddard (69.9)

467 — Brock Toothaker, Clearwater (66.7)

458 — Xzavion Martin, Newton (65.4)

442 — Brayden Schilling, Hesston (63.1)

436 — Gabe Phillips, Valley Center (72.7)

427 — Jacob Hanna, Maize (61.0)

417 — Luke Grace, Cheney (59.6)

394 — Kyle Kohman, Andover Central (65.7)

394 — Bryce Bischler, Rose Hill (56.3)

377 — Soren Carr, Goddard (53.9)

376 — Cadon Clark, Arkansas City (53.7)