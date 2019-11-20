Dan Adelhardt out as Kapaun football coach; Crusaders announce ‘change in leadership’

Dan Adelhardt is out at Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

After 15 seasons as football coach of the Crusaders, Adelhardt will not return following a 2-7 record in the 2019 season. The school announced Wednesday a “change in leadership,” and the immediate search for a new coach.

“We want to thank the coaches for their dedication to the Crusader football program,” Kapaun President Rob Knapp said in a press release. “We also want to reassure the Kapaun Mt. Carmel community of our commitment to the legacy of KMC athletics.”

According to a Kapaun representative, Adelhardt’s contract is not being renewed for the upcoming season, but he will remain a teacher at KMC.

Adelhardt finished his time at Kapaun with an 81-67 record. He took the Crusaders to a Class 5A state semifinals in 2013 when Kapaun beat Liberal and Salina Central before falling to Salina South

Kapaun hasn’t won a regional championship since 2013 and has lost to City League rival Bishop Carroll in each of the past 21 seasons.

Adelhardt was the coach at Hesston before coming to Kapaun. He was coach of the Swathers from 1998-2004.

The coach of the Crusaders in 2020 will be just the fourth coach since 1969 when legend Ed Kriwiel took over and took Kapaun to nine state championships before present Maize coach Gary Guzman took over in 1991.