Football preseason profiles: The state of every Wichita-area high school program

The 2019 Kansas high school football season kicks off Sept. 6, and every team in the state believes this is the year for a turnaround, a league title or a state championship.

Here is the state of every program in the Wichita area heading into the highly anticipated season:

CITY LEAGUE

Bishop Carroll

Coach: Dusty Trail (Entering 3rd year, 20-4)

Last Season: 8-3 (5-1 City League)

Classification: 5A

2018 Postseason Finish: Sectional runner-up

Returning Starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)

Top players:

Ethan McMillan, OL, Sr.

Justin Powell, DB, Sr.

Dalton Nichols, DB, Sr.

Quarterback Aiden Niedens was thrown into the fire as a sophomore, but that doesn’t look too bad heading into 2019 as he provides a different look alongside senior John Honas, who was injured last season. Carroll couldn’t get past Northwest last year. The Grizzlies will likely be their top competition in the City League again this season. Carroll has a lot of youth, but the Carroll program is one to seemingly mask that.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Coach: Dan Adelhardt (Entering 15th season, 79-57)

Last season: 7-3 (4-2, City League)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional round to Great Bend

Returning starters: 6 (2 offense, 4 defense)

Top players:

Jairus Kennedy, DB, Sr.

Hunter Shonka, RB, Sr.

Tiger Jones, WR, Jr.

With just six returning starters, Kapaun has a lot of open spots for competition, especially on the offensive and defensive lines, coach Dan Adelhardt hopes will make a young roster mature more quickly. Kapaun lost one of the area’s best leaders last year in All-Metro safety Scott Valentas. Finding those to fill in for him and the rest of the senior will be the biggest challenge while trying to stay in the top three in the City League.

Wichita East

Coach: Ene Akpan (Entering 2nd season, 3-5)

Last season: 3-5 (2-4, City League)

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Wichita West

Returning starters: 16 (6 offense, 10 defense)

Top players:

Norman Massey, RB/LB, Sr.

Tavi Agnew, S, Sr.

Nick Stiger, S, Sr.

East is high on its chances in 2019. Under second-year coach Ene Akpan, the Aces believe they will improve dramatically after a 3-5 season in which they lost in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. East brings back 16 starters, including 10 on defense. Playmakers like seniors Norman Massey and Tavi Agnew were standouts last year and have only improved since.

Wichita Heights

Coach: Dominick Dingle (Entering second year, 4-5)

Last Season: 4-5 (3-3 City League)

Classification: 5A

2018 Postseason Finish: Lost in Week 9

Returning starters: 8 (3 offense, 5 defense)

Top players:

Josh Sanders, RB, Jr.

Jaylin Hanks, RB, Jr.

Chance Eastlick, OL, Sr.

The loss of quarterback K’Vonte Baker will be one of the biggest for any team in the Wichita area. Baker was one of Kansas’ top rushers and provided a constant reminder to defenses that Heights could go 99 yards on any snap. Without him, Heights will need to find points from an extremely young roster. Reaching a regional championship game in Class 5A wouldn’t be a bad thing for a group finding its next identity.

Wichita North

Coach: Scott Moshier (Entering 3rd season, 2-16)

Last season: 2-7 (1-5, City League)

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Free State

Returning starters: 8 (3 offense, 5 defense)

Top players:

Joe Williams III, RB, Sr.

Jaquan Stewart, WR/DB, Sr.

Christian Dodd, OL, Sr.

Although North finished with two wins last year and none after Week 2, 2018 felt like a success for a program looking to find its way under coach Scott Moshier. The Redskins’ City League opener against South was one of the best moments of the year at North. Now with a gutted starting lineup, the Redskins have to build it up again. Senior running back Joe Williams III will be the biggest asset.

Wichita Northwest

Coach: Steve Martin (Entering 8th season)

Last season: 12-1 (6-0, City League)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in championship game to St. Thomas Aquinas

Returning starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)

Top players:

Reagan Jones, QB, Sr.

Javon Wheeler, OL, Sr.

Jack Wiens, LB, Sr.

As far as talent is concerned, last season was a bit of an outlier even for Northwest. With two All-Americans on the roster in running back Breece Hall and defensive end Marcus Hicks, the Grizzlies reached the Class 5A state championship game. They’re now gone, and Northwest has those holes to fill. All-Metro quarterback Reagan Jones and All-Metro lineman Javon Wheeler are back along with Andover Central transfer Jack Wiens and a slew of players who were contributors to a 12-1 season.

Wichita South

Coach: Russ Wells (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 3-6 (2-4, City League)

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Wichita South

Returning starters: 16 (7 offense, 9 defense)

Top players:

Jashun Grant, QB/DB, Sr.

Daylon Harris, WR/LB, Sr.

Jo Jo White, RB/DB, Sr.

Russ Wells is back at South, coaching his alma mater in one of the feel good stories of the 2019 season. But the Titans have a long way to go to contend for the City League title. South lost to North last year and finished with two league wins. The Titans bring back a bit of skill on the outside, and that athleticism will be vital to a group still learning Wells’ system and culture.

Wichita Southeast

Coach: Taylor Counts (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 2-7 (1-5, City League)

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Manhattan

Returning starters: 11 (5 offense, 6 defense)

Top players:

Larry Cherry, S/RB, Sr.

Quintin Thomas, QB, Sr.

Knowledge McPherson, RB/DB, Sr.

It’s time for another change at Southeast. Replacing coach Erik Dibbins is Taylor Counts in 2019. The Golden Buffaloes have a lot of talent sprinkled across the field and have had a strong summer, implementing a new culture. Buying in will be the biggest challenge for a team that finished with only one City League win last year.

Wichita West

Coach: Weston Schartz (Entering 7th season)

Last season: 6-5 (3-3, City League)

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional round to Manhattan

Returning starters: 13 (5 offense, 8 defense)

Top players:

Jeremiah Brown, S, Sr.

Isaiah Canidy, OL/DL, Sr.

Quentin Saunders, LB, So.

2019 has a chance to be West’s best in recent history. The Pioneers finished fourth in the City League last year and have an outstanding shot at coming in the top three this season. With returning starters like Isaiah Canidy, Jeremiah Brown, Quentin Saunders and others, West is a team to watch for this year, even against City League powers like Northwest, Carroll and Kapaun.

AVCTL I

Campus

Coach: Jamie Cruce (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 6-4 (3-3, AVCTL I)

Classification: 6A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional round to Free State

Returning starters: 11 (5 offense, 6 defense)

Top players:

Brody Jones, OL, Sr.

Layton Brown, OL, Sr.

Brayden Tunnell, WR/S, Sr.

Perhaps the biggest coaching loss in the Wichita area is at Campus. Coach Greg Slade resigned after the 2018 season in which the Colts won their first home playoff game in school history and put three players onto the All-Metro team. Many of those players who made history possible are gone, and though first-year coach Jamie Cruce comes in with a proven track record from Pratt, he doesn’t inherit a lot of experience.

Derby

Coach: Brandon Clark (Entering 15th year, 117-36)

Last Season: 13-0 (5-0 AVCTL I)

Classification: 6A

2018 Postseason Finish: Won state championship agianst Blue Valley North

Returning Starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)

Top players:

Tre Washington, RB, Sr., 5-9, 170

Alex Conn, OL, Sr., 6-6, 280

Grant Adler, QB, Sr., 6-3, 190

Green was perfect last year, but anything short probably would have been seen as a disappointment. Derby won its fourth title in six years with a 24-16 win over Blue Valley North. Now one of the most talented groups in the Wichita area will look to build on that legacy. The Panthers will have to replace a pair of Top 11 players from last year in Hunter Igo and Isaac Keener, but with All-Metro selection Tre Washington back at running back, points probably won’t be hard to come by.

Hutchinson

Coach: Mike Vernon (Entering 2nd year, 2-7)

Last Season: 2-7 (1-5 AVCTL I)

Classification: 6A

2018 Postseason Finish: Lost Week 9

Returning Starters: 14 (5 offense, 9 defense)

Top players:

Dallas Chambers, DB, Sr., 5-9, 155

Tayezhan Crough, DB, Sr., 6-1, 178

Brayden Rogers, RB, Sr., 5-7, 148

2019 might be the turnaround for Hutch. After a couple of down years that have left the community wondering whether the high school could get back to its legacy, coach Mike Vernon believes his team is trending up. With a strong offensive line, group of linebackers and defensive backs, the Salthawks can’t go down much further than they were last year, which should serve as an inspiration for a motivated group.

Maize

Coach: Gary Guzman (Entering 9th season)

Last season: 10-2 (5-1, AVCTL I)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in sub-state round to Wichita Northwest

Returning starters: 10 (5 offense, 5 defense)

Top players:

Preven Christon, WR, Sr.

Caden Cox, RB, Sr.

Andrew Hanlin, DB, Sr.

2018 was the best football season in Maize history. Reaching the Class 5A semifinals and losing only to the Class 6A champ and 5A runner-up is a good launching point for a group that brings back enough to contend again. Top 11 quarterback Caleb Grill is gone, but All-Metro receiver Preven Christon and running back Caden Cox will headline what could be an explosive offense while many defensive starters come back after pitching six shutouts last year.

Newton

Coach: Chris Jaax (Entering 4th year, 7-20)

Last Season: 3-6 (1-5 AVCTL I)

Classification: 5A

2018 Postseason Finish: Lost Week 9 to Bishop Carroll

Returning Starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)

Top players:

Josh Edson, QB/WR, Sr.

Henry Claassen, S, Sr.

Samuel Claassen, OL, Jr.

Newton has to replace one of the area’s most underrated quarterbacks, Colton Davis. Davis held the Railers’ offense together, but he is gone now. With that, they will have to find a way to manufacture points in one of the strongest leagues in Kansas, AVCTL I. From facing Derby to Maize to Salina Central every week, Newton will have to fight for wins.

Salina Central

Coach: Mark Sandbo (Entering 2nd season, 7-3)

Last season: 7-3 (4-2, AVCTL I)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Last in regional round to Bishop Carroll

Returning starters: 13 (6 offense, 7 defense)

Top players:

Jackson Kavanagh, QB, Sr.

Houston Griffitts, OL, Sr.

Quinn Stewart, WR, Sr.

There was perhaps no more improved team in AVCTL I or beyond than Salina Central last year. After going two seasons without a win, Central won seven in 2018 and reached a Class 5A regional championship before losing to Bishop Carroll on the road. The Mustangs lost running back Taylon Peters but bring back some of the top prospects in Kansas like senior lineman Houston Griffitts and others.

Salina South

Coach: Sam Sellers (Entering 10th season)

Last season: 1-8 (1-5, AVCTL I)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Wichita Northwest

Returning starters: 15 (10 offense, 5 defense)

Top players:

Ty Garrett, WR, Sr.

Terran Galloway, QB, Jr.

Brandt Cox, RB, So.

Playing in AVCTL I, Salina South probably knew it wouldn’t go undefeated last season, but to come out of the regular season with one victory felt like a disappointment. The Cougars should see steep improvement as their crosstown rival did last year. South has the talent to contend for a top three spot in the league but will need to translate potential to performance.

AVCTL II

Andover

Coach: Cade Armstrong (Entering 3rd season, 14-15)

Last season: 3-6 (3-3, AVCTL II)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Maize South

Returning starters: 15 (8 offense, 7 defense)

Top players:

Eli Fahnestock, QB, Jr.

Peyton Henry, RB, Sr.

Harper Jonas, WR, Sr.

Last year, Andover was one of the youngest but most promising teams in the Wichita area. The Trojans will head into 2019 feeling like this is the year to start to turn the corner and make a playoff run in Class 5A. Playing in AVCTL II, Andover is bound to take its licks, but the Trojans have a strong quarterback in junior Eli Fahnestock, talented running back in Peyton Henry and an All-American kicker in David Kemp.

Andover Central

Coach: Derek Tuttle (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 5-5 (3-3, AVCTL II)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional round to Goddard

Returning starters: 13 (6 offense, 7 defense)

Top players:

Xavier Bell, WR, Sr.

Shomari Parnell, QB, Sr.

R.J. Bethea, DL/FB, Sr.

After 17 season, Andover Central has a new coach. Derek Tuttle will replace Tom Audley in 2019, and he inherits a talented roster at the skill positions. Senior receiver Xavier Bell is a homerun hitter. Senior quarterback Shomari Parnell has potential for the explosive play. If the Jaguars can get a consistent enough push from its lines, they could be a dangerous team come postseason after proving it against Goddard last year.

Arkansas City

Coach: Jon Wiemers (Entering 2nd season, 4-7)

Last season: 4-7 (1-5, AVCTL II)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in sectional round to McPherson

Returning starters: 14 (7 offense, 7 defense)

Top players:

Braiden Mattocks, RB, Sr.

Jamauri Jordan, TE, Sr.

Jarrett Brooks, OL, Jr.

Ark City finished last in AVCTL II last year and still won a Class 4A regional championship over Coffeyville. The Bulldogs finished the season 4-7 and won two postseason games. The Cinderella run came to an end in McPherson, but the 2019 Bulldogs now know how to win on the big stage and will be hopeful to replicate the historic season.

Eisenhower

Coach: Darrin Fisher (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 3-6 (3-3, AVCTL II)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Salina Central

Returning starters: 9 (5 offense, 4 defense)

Top players:

Parker Wenzel, RB, Sr.

Collin Mackey, QB, Sr.

Chance Omli, WR, Sr.

Last year in Week 1, Eisenhower got on the bus to Salina Central will a ton of high expectations. The Tigers lost to a team that hadn’t won since 2015, and that put a dent in the rest of the season. Now under first-year coach Darrin Fisher, Eisenhower is looking to make up for lost time in a new scheme with a strong quarterback-running back pair in Collin Mackey and Parker Wenzel.

Goddard

Coach: Tommy Beason (Entering 2nd year, 10-3)

Last Season: 10-3 (5-1 AVCTL II)

Classification: 4A

2018 Postseason Finish: State runner-up

Returning Starters: 14 (7 offense, 7 defense)

Top players:

Kyler Semrad, QB, Jr., 6-1, 185

Dhimani Butler, LB, Sr., 6-0, 220

Zeke Howell, DL, Sr., 6-0, 220

Goddard was the surprise of the Wichita area last year. The Lions were not supposed to be state title contenders but found themselves in the final of Class 4A. With that, they will be expected to do the same at least in 2019, serving under second-year coach Tommy Beason. Goddard has more depth than any team in the area, but most important, the Lions have experienced depth. That will help them to remain as one of the top teams in Kansas.

Maize South

Coach: Brent Pfeifer (Entering 10th year, 70-31)

Last Season: 6-4 (4-2 AVCTL II)

Classification: 5A

2018 Postseason Finish: Regional runner-up

Returning starters: 14 (5 offense, 9 defense)

Top players:

Cody Fayette, OL, Sr., 6-4, 280

Trevion Mitchell, DB, Sr., 6-0, 180

Mason Edwards, RB, Sr., 5-10, 210

Maize South has some of the top players in the Wichita area, but the Mavericks have a lot to replace heading into the 2019 season. Their depth has gone down, which makes health and commitment paramount to their success. Maize South lost to crosstown rival Maize, eventual 5A semifinalist, in the regional championship round. A regional championship game feels like the ceiling for a group that will look to compete once again for an AVCTL II title.

Valley Center

Coach: Scott L’Ecuyer (Entering 2nd season, 3-6)

Last season: 3-6 (2-4, AVCTL II)

Classification: 5A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Great Bend

Returning starters: 7 (3 offense, 4 defense)

Top players:

Tony Caldwell, DL, Sr.

Garrett Craft, DL, Jr.

Jerod Payne, OL, Sr.

It’s year two for coach Scott L’Ecuyer, and the Hornets are looking to make a push having spent a year in his system. Last year, Valley Center leaned on offensive weapon Larry Wilson and it made them one-dimensional at times. In 2019, the Hornets should have a more balanced attack despite losing a lot of talent, including quarterback Myles Thompson, who is now at Buhler.

AVCTL III

Augusta

Coach: Jason Filbeck (Entering 6th season)

Last season: 3-6 (2-3, AVCTL III)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Andover Central

Returning starters: 14 (9 offense, 5 defense)

Top players:

Ryan Andrews, FB, Jr.

Justin Clausing, WR, Sr.

Ely Wilcox, DB, Jr.

With 14 starters coming back, there is reason to believe in Augusta this season. Junior Ryan Andrews and Ely Wilcox headline a strong 2021 class while 6-foot-4 receiver Justin Clausing will provide some senior leadership to a team that won only three games last year. The Orioles had a tough postseason draw against Andover Central and will be looking for more this year.

Buhler

Coach: Steve Warner (Entering 13th season)

Last season: 5-5 (4-1, AVCTL III)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Winfield

Returning starters: 10 (3 offense, 7 defense)

Top players:

Jacob Fredrickson, OL, Sr.

Ian Stubbs, LB/WR, Sr.

Adam Whitson, DL, Sr.

Buhler has a chance to be one of the Wichita area’s most improved teams in 2019. Last year, the Crusaders couldn’t find a rhythm. In 2019, they bring back a massive senior class and a transfer quarterback, Myles Thompson, who comes from Valley Center. Buhler has a manageable schedule in AVCTL III. Last year, it came runner-up to Class 4A semifinalist McPherson. The Crusaders will be eyeing an upset over their rival.

Circle

Coach: Logan Clothier (Entering 3rd season, 3-24)

Last season: 2-7 (0-5, AVCTL III)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Goddard

Returning starters: 6

Top players:

Luke Myers, QB/DB, Sr.

Gunner Coslett, RB/LB, Sr.

Solomon Bowen, RB/DB, Sr.

Circle finally found some wins last year after one of the longest droughts in Kansas. The Thunderbirds graduated an important group of seniors who, along with coach Logan Clothier, helped change the expectations of the program. Now the rising seniors have to pick up where the 2018 captains left off. Circle plays in one of the area’s weakest leagues and should have a couple of opportunities at wins in 2019.

El Dorado

Coach: Wes Bell (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 2-7 (1-4, AVCTL III)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Coffeyville

Returning starters: 6 (2 offense, 4 defense)

Top players:

Kai Wernli, LB, Sr.

Jackson Schell, RB, Sr.

Zach Wittenberg, DB, Jr.

El Dorado is in need of a perception change, and first-year coach Wes Bell could provide it. The Wildcats went 2-7 last year in a weak league. With only six starters coming back, the 2019 roster has a chance to make its own legacy and change the direction of the program. That starts Week 1 at home against Independence, a team that hasn’t won since Sept. 29, 2017.

McPherson

Coach: Jace Pavlovich (Entering 5th season, 34-10)

Last season: 11-1 (5-0, AVCTL III)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in sub-state round to Goddard

Returning starters: 10 (4 offense, 6 defense)

Top players:

Cody Stufflebean, TE/DE, Sr.

Mason Thrash, LB, Sr.

Jacob Feil, DB, Sr.

There are three clear favorites in Class 4A this season. Miege is on a five-year run. Goddard reached the title game last year, and McPherson was a play away from beating the Lions and going themselves. McPherson brings back several key pieces from the semifinal team, including tight end/defensive end Cody Stufflebean, who is verbally committed to Kansas State.

Winfield

Coach: Linn Hibbs (Entering 4th season, 6-21)

Last season: 3-6 (3-2, AVCTL III)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Buhler

Returning starters: 15 (8 offense, 7 defense)

Top players:

KC Crandall, QB, Sr.

Jake Kaufman, DE/TE, Sr.

Steele Morin, OL/DL, Sr.

Winfield enters the 2019 season as one of the more respected groups in AVCTL’s lower two divisions. Coaches around the area know the talent the Vikings have and the job coach Linn Hibbs has done. Now it’s about translating that to wins. Last year, Winfield won three games, all coming in AVCTL III play. The Vikings want more this year.

AVCTL IV

Andale

Coach: Dylan Schmidt (Entering 3rd Year, 23-2)

Last Season: 11-1 (5-0 AVCTL IV)

Classification: 3A

2018 Postseason Finish: Sub-state runner-up

Returning starters: 13 (6 offense, 7 defense)

Top players:

Easton Hunter, QB/DB, Sr.

Scotti Easter, DB, Sr.

Mac Brand, RB/LB, Sr.

Few teams would rather play in Class 4A than 3A, but the prospect would have probably ended better for Andale last season. The Indians met undefeated Pratt in the 3A semifinals before dropping out. This year’s group will be looking to do two wins better. As one of the Wichita area’s premier programs, Andale is surprisingly riding a four-year state championship drought.

Clearwater

Coach: Jeremy Scheufler (Entering 2nd season, 4-5)

Last season: 4-5 (1-4, AVCTL IV)

Classification: 3A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Chapman

Returning starters: 18 (9 offense, 9 defense)

Top players:

Tanner Cash, QB/DB, Jr.

Nolan Streit, FB/LB, Sr.

Denton Demel, FB/LB, Sr.

Clearwater hasn’t had a winning season since 2013, but this looks like the best shot to change that since. Junior quarterback Tanner Cash has emerged as one of the best dual-threats in the Wichita area, and with a pair of runners in seniors Nolan Streit and Denton Demel, Clearwater shouldn’t struggle finding the end zone.

Collegiate

Coach: Troy Black (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 6-3 (3-2, AVCTL IV)

Classification: 3A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Hesston

Returning starters: 17

Top players:

Aidan Walsh, RB/LB, Sr.

Jacob Chugg, WR/DB, Jr.

Clay Gagnon, K, Jr.

After 20 years, Mike Gehrer has retired, and Troy Black is in as coach of the Spartans. Black has been around the program long enough to know the culture, but with any coaching change, there will be some differences. Collegiate brings back 17 starters, so the cover isn’t bare for Black to work with.

Mulvane

Coach: Daniel Myears (Entering 2nd season, 6-3)

Last season: 6-3 (3-2, AVCTL IV)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Arkansas City

Top players:

Cole Diffenbaugh, RB, Sr.

Matthew Beyer, OL, Sr.

Gage Gerlach, DB, Sr.

Mulvane has a strong offensive line and one of the area’s best running backs coming back this season, which could make for some electric plays. The Wildcats are looking to finish in the top three of AVCTL IV this year and hopefully higher. Last year was a letdown in the postseason, losing to two-win Ark City. 2019 is about redemption.

Rose Hill

Coach: Lee Weber (Entering 2nd season, 1-8)

Last season: 1-8 (0-5, AVCTL IV)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Wellington

Returning starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense)

Top players:

David Leck, LB, Sr.

Colton McGrew, OL/DL, Jr.

Noah Bolticoff, OL/DL, Jr.

It’s about buying in now under second-year coach Lee Weber. Weber has a successful coaching background, but the Rockets went 1-8 last year and lost to Circle. The perception needs a change and that starts with the 11 starters coming back. Rose Hill has had success in football, going back to the Greg Slade days. It’s about getting back now.

Wellington

Coach: Zane Aguilar (Entering 4th season, 12-17)

Last season: 8-3 (3-2, AVCTL IV)

Classification: 4A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in sectional round to Goddard

Returning starters: 12

Top players:

Zane Cornejo, TE/LB, Sr.

Isaac Hilt, RB/LB, Sr.

Silas Popplewell, TE/LB, Sr.

2019 is the time for Wellington. Since coach Zane Aguilar came in charge of the Crusaders, he has built a program from the ground up, and last year, he put them on the map. With a dozen returning starters, Wellington has a good shot at advancing past the sectional round that stopped it last year. The Crusaders must find a new quarterback but bring back a lot of offensive talent. They will be tested Week 2 at Andale.

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine

Coach: Colton Koenigs (Entering 2nd season, 4-5)

Last season: 4-5 (1-2, Central Plains League)

Classification: 2A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Hutch Trinity

Returning starters: 7

Top players:

Eli Wiseman, WR/DB, Jr.

Luke Baker, QB/DB, Sr.

Gerardo Rathburn, RB/LB, Sr.

One of Belle Plaine’s best players in recent history is gone. Bo Gooch was a game-changer for the Dragons at quarterback, but they bring back his No. 1 target in 2019. Junior Eli Wiseman is one of the area’s top receivers.

Chaparral

Coach: Jordan Mosier (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 7-3 (5-1, Central Plains League)

Classification: 2A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional round to Conway Springs

Top players:

Iverson Bello, RB/LB, Sr.

Kooper Kastens, QB/LB, Sr.

Eric Helms, OL/LB, Sr.

There will be a lot of changes at Chaparral this year. The father-son, coach-quarterback combo of Justin and Jake Burke is gone. First-year coach Jordan Mosier is in. Mosier is the son of Wichita North coach Scott Mosier.

Cheney

Coach: Shelby Wehrman (Entering 3rd season, 11-10)

Last season: 2-7 (1-3, Central Plains League)

Classification: 3A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Smoky Valley

Returning starters: 16 (9 offense, 7 defense)

Top players:

Logan Bartlett, WR/DB, Jr.

Zac Block, TE/DB, Sr.

Riley Petz, RB/DB, Sr.

Last year was a lost season in Cheney. The Cardinals had talent but played one of the toughest schedules in the area. The schedule hasn’t changed, but Cheney knows what to expect and brings back a few skilled players.

Conway Springs

Coach: Matt Biehler (Entering 11th season)

Last season: 10-1 (6-0, Central Plains League)

Classification: 2A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in sectional round to Phillipsburg

Returning starters: 11 (5 offense, 6 defense)

Top players:

Collin Koester, QB/LB, Sr.

Peyton Winter, RB/DB, Sr.

Joshua Koester, TE/LB, Sr.

After back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, Conway Springs has its eyes on what comes after. Eventual Class 2A champion Phillipsburg bounced the Cardinals last year. Conway Springs brings back one of the top running attacks in the area this year and on paper, should go undefeated again.

Douglass

Coach: Kelley Sayahnejad (Entering 5th season)

Last season: 7-2 (2-1, Central Plains League)

Classification: 2A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Garden Plain

Top players:

Cole Martin, QB/LB, Jr.

Dalton Hilyard, RB/LB, So.

Keylan Jones, WR/DB, Sr.

Douglass had one of its best seasons in recent memory last year, winning its Class 2A district title, but once the postseason came around, the Bulldogs fell flat. Now they must rebuild with few returning starters.

Garden Plain

Coach: Ken Dusenbury (Entering 5th season)

Last season: 6-4 (4-2, Central Plains League)

Classification: 2A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional round to Hutch Trinity

Returning starters: 10 (6 offense, 4 defense)

Top players:

Matt Pauly, QB/DB, Sr.

John Nowak, RB/LB, Sr.

Trey Smith, WR/DB, Sr.

Coach Ken Dusenbury enters his fifth season looking to bring the Owls’ football team up to the championship standards the school has become used to. The Owls will lean on a huge senior class to push them to the top of the Central Plains League.

Kingman

Coach: Tanner Hageman (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 3-5 (1-2, Central Plains League)

Classification: 3A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Colby

Returning starters: 9 (5 offense, 4 defense)

Top players:

Hayden Albright, RB/S

Austin Bell, G/DE

Caden Hageman, LB, Sr.

Coach Tanner Hageman enters his first season looking to establish a culture and bring Kingman back to its first winning season since 2014. The Eagles look to defy odds with only nine returning starters.

Medicine Lodge

Coach: Josh Ybarra (Entering 7th season, 17-38)

Last season: 5-4

Classification: 1A

2018 postseason finish: Finished fifth, 2-3 in district 2

Returning starters: 10 (5 offense, 5 defense)

Top players:

Kirk Fisher, TE, Sr.

Cason Liebst, RB/LB, Sr.

Tyce Lonker, OL/DL, Sr.

Medicine Lodge was having an outstanding season before going cold late and missing the postseason. Quarterback-receiver duo of Garrett Burden and Dakota Bayliff is gone, and Medicine Lodge is back to 11-man football in Class 1A.

Trinity Academy

Coach: Wes Miller (Entering 2nd season, 1-8)

Last season: 1-8 (0-4, Central Plains League)

Classification: 3A

2018 postseason finish: Finished fifth, 1-4 in district 6

Returning starters: 9

Top players:

Mark Hedstrom, WR/DB, Sr.

Jake Flesher, OL/DL, Sr.

Isaac Osborne, OL/DL, Sr.

Last year was one of growing pains for Trinity Academy. The knights drew one of the toughest schedules in the Wichita area and will have to go through it again this year. Coach Wes Miller enters his second season with an experienced roster. The Knights will have to find inspiration against some of the area’s top teams like Conway Springs, Andale and Chaparral.

OTHERS

Bluestem

Coach: Jeremiah Fiscus (Entering 2nd season, 1-8)

Last season: 1-8 (0-3, Tri-Valley League)

Classification: 1A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to St. Mary’s Colgan

Top players:

Nicholas Laidler, QB/S, Sr.

Luke Simon, OL/LB, Sr.

Tyler Gonzalez, WR/LB, Jr.

Bluestem is in need of a spark under second-year coach Jeremiah Fiscus. Last year, the Lions went 1-8 and didn’t win a league game. Bluestem brings back a lot of offensive talent and should improve year-over-year.

Haven

Coach: Thomas Cooprider (Entering 1st season, 0-0)

Last season: 2-7 (1-2, Central Kansas League)

Classification: 3A

2018 postseason finish: Finished sixth, 0-5 in district 6

Returning starters: 8 (4 offense, 4 defense)

Top players:

Mario Quintero, RB/DB, Sr.

Wyatt Winter, RB/LB, Sr.

Darby Roper, QB/DB, Jr.

After losing 12 seniors and finishing last in Class 3A district 6, Haven is looking to turn the page with a new coaching staff. The Wildcats have been inconsistent over the past decade. They will need their youth to step up if they want to qualify for the state playoffs in a district that includes 3A semifinalist Andale, Collegiate and others.

Halstead

Coach: Jason Grider (Entering 6th year)

Last Season: 5-4 (2-3 Central Kansas League)

Classification: 3A

2018 Postseason Finish: Lost Week 9

Returning Starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)

Top players:

Scott Grider, RB/S, Sr., 5-10, 190

Kaden Kraus, FB/LB, Sr., 5-10, 190

Doug Grider, OL/LB, Jr., 6-3, 235

Halstead’s Grider brothers return in 2019 with their dad at coach. Senior running back Scott Grider was one of the top rushers in Kansas last year and will be expected to do much of the same this season. The Dragons were up and down in 2018 and will be seeking more consistency from a promising group of returning starters.

Hesston

Coach: Tyson Bauerle (Entering 3rd year, 14-8)

Last Season: 6-4 (3-2, Central Kansas League)

Classification: 3A

2018 Postseason Finish: Regional runner-up

Returning Starters: 11 (4 offense, 7 defense)

Top players:

Cameron Weaver, DE, Sr., 5-11, 210

Ben Bollinger, WR, Jr., 6-4, 180

Brady Cox, WR, Jr., 5-8, 150

Hesston has a lot to replace, especially in program-defining running back Parker Roth. But the Swathers bring back a wealth of young talent, especially skill players. Hesston plays in the Central Kansas League, one of the deepest in Kansas. If the Swathers can compete in league play, they likely will in the state tournament, too.

Hutchinson Trinity

Coach: Jordan Bell (Entering 6th season)

Last season: 9-2 (4-0, Heart of America)

Classification: 2A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in sectional round to Hoisington

Top players:

Andrew Bergmeier, RB, Jr.

Evan Remar, LB, Jr.

Lucas Hammeke, WR, Jr.

Hutch Trinity is coming off its best season since 2010. The Celtics reached the Class 2A quarterfinals before losing to Hoisington. Most of the Celtics’ offensive production is gone, but with a winning culture in place under coach Jordan Bell, they will continue to win games.

Inman

Coach: Lance Sawyer (Entering 4th season, 9-19)

Last season: 6-4 (2-3, Heart of America)

Classification: 1A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in regional round to Elkhart

Returning starters: 15 (6 offense, 9 defense)

Top players:

Jace Doerksen, QB/DB, So.

Nate Shober, RB/LB, Jr.

Jacob Koop, C, Sr.

After going 0-9 in 2017, Inman flipped the script and won six games last year behind an inspiring senior class. Inman brings back 15 starters this season and will continue to be a threat in Class 1A and the Heart of America league.

Nickerson

Coach: John Wellman (Entering 2nd season, 2-7)

Last season: 2-7 (1-4, Central Kansas League)

Classification: 3A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in Week 9 to Scott City

Returning starters: 16 (8 offense, 8 defense)

Top players:

Noah Salazar, WR/DB, Sr.

Logan Broomfield, OL/DL, Sr.

Tre Garcia, QB, Sr.

Nickerson was used to constant success under former coach Mike Vernon, who is now at Hutchinson. The Panthers went 2-7 last year and struggled in the Central Kansas League. Playing in a brutal district, Nickerson is in need of some inspired play to compete for the playoffs.

Remington

Coach: Simon McKee (Entering 2nd season, 2-7)

Last season: 2-7 (0-4, Heart of America)

Classification: 2A

2018 postseason finish: Finished fifth, 1-4 in district 6

Returning starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense)

Top players:

Paul Fasnacht, RB/LB, Sr.

Cole Sommers, WR/S, Sr.

Max Reese, WR/LB, Sr.

Remington was close to reaching the Class 2A playoffs last year, and it looks as if it will have a better shot in 2019 on paper returning 11 starters, but playing in a tough league and district, Remington might find it challenging again. They have to get through teams like Sedgwick and Ell-Saline in HOA play and Conway Springs and Hutch Trinity in district 6 play.

Sedgwick

Coach: Jeff Werner

Last season: 8-2 (4-1, Heart of America)

Classification: 1A

2018 postseason finish: Lost in sectional round to Smith Center

Top players:

Kale Schroeder, WR, Sr.

Mason Lacy, TE, Sr.

Gannon Resnik, OL, Sr.

Sedgwick was perhaps the most electric offense in Kansas last year behind quarterback Hooper Schroeder. He is gone, but the Cardinals bring back a lot of receiving talent. They are looking to get over the hump from great to elite after losing to Ell-Saline in Heart of America play and 1A champion Smith Center in the postseason.