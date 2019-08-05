Kapaun football announces move from WSU’s Cessna Stadium. Here’s the next destination

Bishop Carroll takes Holy War in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week Bishop Carroll beat Kapaun 28-14 on Friday to clinch the 20th straight season that has happened. The Golden Eagles and Crusaders put on a show at Cessna Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bishop Carroll beat Kapaun 28-14 on Friday to clinch the 20th straight season that has happened. The Golden Eagles and Crusaders put on a show at Cessna Stadium.

Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium has lost a tenant.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School announced Monday that its football program will relocate home games from the Shockers’ field and to the renovated Stryker Sports Complex at K-96 and Greenwich Road.

The Crusaders will host five games in what is called an “exploratory year,” according to the release. Their home opener is at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 against Wichita Southeast. Kapaun was at Cessna since the 1980s, the release states.

“I am excited about the possibilities of the new venue,” Kapaun football coach Dan Adelhardt said in the release.

Adelhardt is entering his 15th season as the Crusaders’ coach. Last year, Kapaun went 7-3 (4-2, City League).

Stryker was reopened in the spring after a $22 million upgrade and served as the home of the Kapaun girls soccer team for the 2019 season. Kapaun will be the first football program to play at Stryker.

The venue has 11 turf fields, including a stadium that holds a few thousand fans. According to the release, Tymber Lee, managing director of the Sports Forum, which operates Stryker, said the facility welcomes the program with open arms.

“The combination of the world-class Stryker complex and the championship legacy of Kapaun Mt. Carmel football will make for some very entertaining Friday nights,” said Tymber Lee, managing director of Sports Forum.