Varsity Football
High school football: Here’s the complete schedule of this week’s playoff pairings
Here are this week’s high school football playoff pairings for Kansas.
Kansas: sectionals
Note: All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted.
CLASS 6A
BV North (5-5) at Blue Valley (7-3)
BV West (7-3) at Olathe North (8-2)
Manhattan (9-1) at Derby (10-0)
Junction City (8-2) at Topeka High (9-1)
CLASS 5A
Mill Valley (7-3) at De Soto (10-0)
BV Southwest (3-7) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)
Bishop Carroll (8-2) at Wichita Northwest (10-0)
Maize (9-1) at Maize South (10-0)
CLASS 4A
Bishop Miege (8-2) at Tonganoixe (10-0)
Chanute (9-1) at Paola (10-0)
Arkansas City (4-6) at McPherson (10-0)
Buhler (8-2) at Andover Central (9-1)
CLASS 3A
Frontenac (10-0) at Topeka Hayden (9-1), 6 p.m.
Prairie View (10-0) at Perry-Lecompton (7-3)
Cheney (8-2) at Scott Community (8-2), 6 p.m.
Andale (10-0) at Beloit (7-3)
CLASS 2A
Humboldt (10-0) at Nemaha Central (8-2)
Silver Lake (10-0) at Riley County (8-2)
Conway Springs (8-2) at Norton Community (7-3), 6 p.m.
Garden Plain (10-0) at Hoisington (10-0)
CLASS 1A
St. Mary’s Colgan (7-3) at Jackson Heights (8-2), 6 p.m.
Centralia (9-1) at Olpe (10-0)
Smith Center (10-0) at Sedgwick (10-0), 6 p.m.
Plainville (9-1) at Inman (6-4)
8-PLAYER, DIVISION I
Madison/Hamilton (10-0) at Caldwell (7-3)
South Central (10-0) at Canton-Galva (10-0), 6:30 p.m.
Little River (9-1) at Wichita County (9-1), 6 p.m.
St. Francis (10-0) at Hodgeman County (9-1), 6 p.m.
8-PLAYER, DIVISION II
Hanover (9-1) at St. Paul (10-0), 5 p.m.
Centre (8-2) at Axtell (9-1)
Osborne (10-0) at South Barber (9-1), 6 p.m.
Thunder Ridge (9-1) at Central Christian (9-1), 6 p.m.
Comments