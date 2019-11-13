Varsity Football

High school football: Here’s the complete schedule of this week’s playoff pairings

Derby’s Reid Liston (left), Tre Washington (center) and Jacob Karsak (right) celebrate a touchdown in front of Maize’s Keaton Robertson. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Here are this week’s high school football playoff pairings for Kansas.

Kansas: sectionals

Note: All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 6A

BV North (5-5) at Blue Valley (7-3)

BV West (7-3) at Olathe North (8-2)

Manhattan (9-1) at Derby (10-0)

Junction City (8-2) at Topeka High (9-1)

CLASS 5A

Mill Valley (7-3) at De Soto (10-0)

BV Southwest (3-7) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)

Bishop Carroll (8-2) at Wichita Northwest (10-0)

Maize (9-1) at Maize South (10-0)

CLASS 4A

Bishop Miege (8-2) at Tonganoixe (10-0)

Chanute (9-1) at Paola (10-0)

Arkansas City (4-6) at McPherson (10-0)

Buhler (8-2) at Andover Central (9-1)

CLASS 3A

Frontenac (10-0) at Topeka Hayden (9-1), 6 p.m.

Prairie View (10-0) at Perry-Lecompton (7-3)

Cheney (8-2) at Scott Community (8-2), 6 p.m.

Andale (10-0) at Beloit (7-3)

CLASS 2A

Humboldt (10-0) at Nemaha Central (8-2)

Silver Lake (10-0) at Riley County (8-2)

Conway Springs (8-2) at Norton Community (7-3), 6 p.m.

Garden Plain (10-0) at Hoisington (10-0)

CLASS 1A

St. Mary’s Colgan (7-3) at Jackson Heights (8-2), 6 p.m.

Centralia (9-1) at Olpe (10-0)

Smith Center (10-0) at Sedgwick (10-0), 6 p.m.

Plainville (9-1) at Inman (6-4)

8-PLAYER, DIVISION I

Madison/Hamilton (10-0) at Caldwell (7-3)

South Central (10-0) at Canton-Galva (10-0), 6:30 p.m.

Little River (9-1) at Wichita County (9-1), 6 p.m.

St. Francis (10-0) at Hodgeman County (9-1), 6 p.m.

8-PLAYER, DIVISION II

Hanover (9-1) at St. Paul (10-0), 5 p.m.

Centre (8-2) at Axtell (9-1)

Osborne (10-0) at South Barber (9-1), 6 p.m.

Thunder Ridge (9-1) at Central Christian (9-1), 6 p.m.

