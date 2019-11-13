Quarterfinal football: Here’s the scoop on each Friday night matchup around Wichita

The state quarterfinal lineup for Kansas high school football features some intriguing matchups for Wichita-area teams. Here’s a look at Friday’s sectional pairings.

Maize at Maize South

Previous meeting: Maize 35, Maize South 0 (Regional round, 2018)

Preview: One loss splits Maize’s two teams as both fight for one spot in the Class 5A semifinals. And the stage is set for this to be a fantastic game

Each features an elite defense. Both have playmakers on offense. Neither much likes the other.

In 2015, Maize South beat Maize 35-7. Last year, the Eagles repaid the favor with a 35-0 win in the regional round of the playoffs. The Mavericks hold a 2-1 lead over Maize all-time and have never lost to the Eagles at home.

Prediction: Maize South 17, Maize 16

Carroll at Northwest





Previous meeting: Wichita Northwest 21, Bishop Carroll 17 (Week 1, 2019)

Preview: It took something special to hold Carroll-Northwest off the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week.

The City League rivals kicked off the season with that honor as Northwest beat Carroll to put a nail through the league title with a 21-17 victory.

These programs know each other better than almost any other pair of teams in Kansas. Since 2011, the series is tied 5-5. Northwest has won each of the past three meetings, including an 84-67 finish in last year’s sectional round. But no game has been decided by more than 17 points since 2014.

Northwest (10-0) enters with the No. 1 offense and No. 3 defense among teams still alive in the Wichita area, but Carroll (8-2) hasn’t lost since its trip to Derby in Week 4.

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 35, Bishop Carroll 21

Buhler at Central

Previous meeting: Buhler 37, Andover Central 7 (Week 2, 2017)

Preview: Andover Central hasn’t beaten Buhler in more than a decade. In 2008, the Jaguars topped the Crusaders 28-14, and since than, they are 0-4. That could change Friday night.

Andover Central has scored more points than Buhler this season. The Jags have a better point differential, and their opponents this season have nine playoff victories to Buhler’s seven.

Andover Central (9-1) has been on a tear since losing at Maize South in Week 5. Buhler (8-2) has looked shaky in recent weeks save its most recent game, a 24-0 regional championship win over Mulvane.

Prediction: Andover Central 24, Buhler 14

Ark City at McPherson

Previous meeting: McPherson 62, Arkansas City 28 (Sectional round, 2018)

Preview: Arkansas City is seeking revenge. Last year, in this same round, undefeated McPherson scored 62 against a Cinderella Ark City team that finished the regular season with two wins.

It’s nearly the same scenario in 2019. Ark City (4-6) is the only team left in the Wichita area with a negative point differential. McPherson has outscored opponents 413-86.

The Bullpups’ opponents have just 31 wins this season, second-fewest among remaining Wichita-area teams, so the Bulldogs are looking to catch McPherson (10-0) napping.

Prediction: McPherson 48, Arkansas City 14

Manhattan at Derby

Previous meeting: Derby 24, Manhattan 6 (sub-state round, 2018)

Preview: Last year, Manhattan coach Joe Schartz dropped a quote about Derby that went viral ahead of his team’s semifinal vs. the Panthers.

“The fans, Derby, the team, it’s all about trying to intimidate you and get you to not think about the football game,” Schartz told The Manhattan Mercury. “I don’t know if we can win the pregame antics, but I know we can win the football game.”

This year, the teams meet again in the quarterfinal round. Manhattan (9-1) hasn’t beaten Derby (10-0) since 2010.

Prediction: Derby 38, Manhattan 21

Garden Plain at Hoisington

Previous meeting: Hoisington 49, Garden Plain 8 (sub-state round, 2016)

Preview: The Wichita area will get a taste of one of the best players in the state.

Hoisington (10-0) has a running back, Wyatt Pedigo, who is verbally pledged to South Dakota and ranks No. 7 in rushing statewide (No. 2 in 2A). Garden Plain’s defense has been solid, but the Owls might find themselves in a shootout.

Garden Plain (10-0) boasts one of the best offenses in Kansas, too. Behind Derby and Wichita Northwest, no one left in the Wichita area has scored more points than the Owls.

Prediction: Hoisington 48, Garden Plain 35

Cheney at Scott City

Previous meeting: Unknown

Preview: Cheney won two games last year and is seeking its first Class 3A semifinal appearance this century. Scott City has made its third straight quarterfinal game.

Scott City (8-2) has flinched against top competition this season, even at home. The Beavers haven’t beaten a team that is still alive heading into the quarterfinal round. Meanwhile, Cheney (8-2) has the best opponents’ winning percentage of any team still left in the Wichita area: more than 59 percent.

Prediction: Cheney 31, Scott City 24

Smith Center at Sedgwick

Previous meeting: Smith Center 61, Sedgwick 27 (Sectional round, 2018)

Preview: Last year, Smith Center — the eventual back-to-back state champion — ended Sedgwick’s season with a 61-27 loss. But it was the closest game Smith Center (now 10-0) played throughout the playoffs.

Sedgwick (9-0) is known for high-powered offense. But the Cardinals now have the No. 1 scoring defense in the Wichita area, having allowed just 59 points all season.

Prediction: Smith Center 28, Sedgwick 20

Conway Springs at Norton

Previous meeting: Conway Springs 34, Norton 27 (regional round, 2002)

Preview: After losing 49-19 to Cheney in Week 2, some wrote off Conway Springs. But the Cardinals are still alive and are seeking their first state semifinal appearance since 2011, when they won a state title.

Norton (7-3) will host this contest, and its only losses have come to 9-1 Plainville, 10-0 Smith Center and 10-0 Hoisington. Conway Springs (8-2) has a similar resume, with losses to only 9-1 Cheney and 10-0 Garden Plain.

Prediction: Norton 28, Conway Springs 21

Andale at Beloit

Previous meeting: Unknown

Preview: Andale has played just one game this season decided by fewer than four touchdowns. Beloit has played in seven such contests.

Andale (10-0) won its first two playoff games by a sum score of 117-7 and enters this one with the No. 2 point differential of teams left in the Wichita area, at +446.

Prediction: Andale 42, Beloit 21