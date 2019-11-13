It’s National Signing Day. See which local high schoolers made college commitments

Seven All-Metro selections signed on the dotted line Wednesday.

Many Wichita-area high school student-athletes committed to their college of choice on National Signing Day.

Here is a list of the pledges.

Andale

Morgan Brasser - Fort Hays State, women’s golf

Ellee Eck - Stanford, softball

Rachel Choate - Newman, softball

Andover

Madison Slayton - Wichita State, women’s golf

Andover Central

Trey Degarmo - Cowley County CC, baseball

Arkansas City

Espy Daniels - Neosho CC, softball

Taryn Rich - Johnson County CC, volleyball

Braylee Ruyle - Friends, softball

Bishop Carroll

Taryn Lubbers - Kansas State, women’s soccer

Buhler

Aliyah Frederick - Fort Hays State, women’s tennis

Circle

Mallory Cowman - Butler County CC, volleyball

Kayli Duncan - Butler County CC, volleyball

Derby

Chloe Eyhorn - Coffeyville CC, dance

Sydney Nilles - Newman, women’s basketball

El Dorado

Paiton Haga - Butler County CC, volleyball

Garden Plain

Abby Gordon - Arkansas, softball

Goddard

Kade Hackerott - Central Missouri, women’s basketball

Hesston

Elise Kaiser - Newman, women’s basketball

Hutchinson Trinity

Maddy Strecker - Friends, volleyball

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Ryen Wilkens - Denver, volleyball

Maize

Mallory Stegman - Emporia State, women’s soccer

Maize South

Jayce Meyer - Fort Hays State, baseball

Angela Palmer - Emporia State, women’s soccer

McKinley Pruitt - Neosho CC, volleyball

Sedgwick

Grace Thompson - Kansas State, women’s track and field

Sunrise Christian Academy

Ty Berry - Northwestern, men’s basketball (formerly of Newton)

Wichita Heights

Taylor Jameson - George Mason, women’s basketball

Wellington

Kylie Aufdengarten - Fort Hays State, women’s tennis