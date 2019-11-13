Varsity Basketball
It’s National Signing Day. See which local high schoolers made college commitments
Seven All-Metro selections signed on the dotted line Wednesday.
Many Wichita-area high school student-athletes committed to their college of choice on National Signing Day.
Here is a list of the pledges.
Andale
Morgan Brasser - Fort Hays State, women’s golf
Ellee Eck - Stanford, softball
Rachel Choate - Newman, softball
Andover
Madison Slayton - Wichita State, women’s golf
Andover Central
Trey Degarmo - Cowley County CC, baseball
Arkansas City
Espy Daniels - Neosho CC, softball
Taryn Rich - Johnson County CC, volleyball
Braylee Ruyle - Friends, softball
Bishop Carroll
Taryn Lubbers - Kansas State, women’s soccer
Buhler
Aliyah Frederick - Fort Hays State, women’s tennis
Circle
Mallory Cowman - Butler County CC, volleyball
Kayli Duncan - Butler County CC, volleyball
Derby
Chloe Eyhorn - Coffeyville CC, dance
Sydney Nilles - Newman, women’s basketball
El Dorado
Paiton Haga - Butler County CC, volleyball
Garden Plain
Abby Gordon - Arkansas, softball
Goddard
Kade Hackerott - Central Missouri, women’s basketball
Hesston
Elise Kaiser - Newman, women’s basketball
Hutchinson Trinity
Maddy Strecker - Friends, volleyball
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Ryen Wilkens - Denver, volleyball
Maize
Mallory Stegman - Emporia State, women’s soccer
Maize South
Jayce Meyer - Fort Hays State, baseball
Angela Palmer - Emporia State, women’s soccer
McKinley Pruitt - Neosho CC, volleyball
Sedgwick
Grace Thompson - Kansas State, women’s track and field
Sunrise Christian Academy
Ty Berry - Northwestern, men’s basketball (formerly of Newton)
Wichita Heights
Taylor Jameson - George Mason, women’s basketball
Wellington
Kylie Aufdengarten - Fort Hays State, women’s tennis
