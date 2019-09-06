High school football recap: Wild night of redemption across Wichita in Week 1

Goddard, Wichita East brawl in high school football season-opener The Goddard High School football team and Wichita East started a fight during the Lions' 34-22 home win in their 2019 season-opener following a late hit on junior quarterback Kyler Semrad of Goddard. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Goddard High School football team and Wichita East started a fight during the Lions' 34-22 home win in their 2019 season-opener following a late hit on junior quarterback Kyler Semrad of Goddard.

Week 1 has come and gone from the Kansas high school football season.

Here are some of the most noteworthy results from around the Wichita area:

Bishop Carroll at Wichita Northwest: Five turnovers and a win

Bishop Carroll and coach Dusty Trail (left) travel to City League rival Wichita Northwest to visit quarterback Reagan Jones (right) in Week 1. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Thursday night, Northwest coach Steve Martin told his wife it wasn’t going to be pretty.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over five times and won.

For the first time since 2013, the home team won the regular season meeting between Bishop Carroll and Northwest as the Grizzlies came out with a 21-17 victory.

With All-American running back Breece Hall in attendance, returning from Iowa State, the Grizzlies offense struggled to resemble anything of last year’s group that reached the Class 5A championship game. And Carroll was just as streaky.

Northwest quarterback Reagan Jones and receiver Zion Jones are the only two returning contributors from last year’s offensive skill positions, and that connection came to life in the fourth quarter. They linked up for two touchdowns, each of which stole the lead back.

“I knew it wouldn’t look good, but I didn’t think it’d be that,” Northwest coach Steve Martin said. “When you turn the ball over five times, you’re not supposed to win.”

Collegiate at Wellington: Stunner of the night

It was a 53-point swing.

Last year, Wellington embarrassed Collegiate at home in the season-opener, 32-0. It was the first time the Spartans had ever lost to Wellington.

In 2019, Collegiate stunned all of Kansas as first-year coach Troy Black led the Spartans to a 28-7 road win over last year’s Class 4A quarter-finalists. Collegiate finished 6-3 last year and graduated a wildly important senior class, which made Friday’s result all the more impressive.

Salina Central at Eisenhower: Redemption of the highest order

Darrin Fisher came to Eisenhower this season after spending time as the defensive coordinator at Goddard, and that moved paid off Friday night.

Eisenhower beat Salina Central 21-14 in Fisher’s debut with the Tigers, getting redemption from last year’s 44-7 beatdown in Salina that started a spiral for Eisenhower’s season.

Playing backup quarterback junior Blake Coyne, Eisenhower’s offense hit its stride in the second half with a receiving touchdown from junior Nick Hogan and one rushing from senior Parker Wenzel.

Wichita Heights at Maize South: Points, points, points

With less than 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Maize South trailed by three.

The Mavericks scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to erase an 11-point deficit and beat Wichita Heights 40-24.

Last year, Heights beat Maize South 35-21 behind a remarkable performance from now-graduate K’Vonte Baker. It started a three-game losing streak. The Mavs have now won seven of their last eight games, dating to Sept. 21.

Andover at Great Bend: Victory in a losing effort

Andover took a Class 5A quarter-finalist to overtime coming off a three-win season.

The Trojans ultimately lost 13-10 to Great Bend as Panther kicker Angel Razo hit the game-winner from 26 yards out. Andover was up 10-2 with seconds to go, but Great Bend’s Alex Schremmer caught a 45-yard touchdown to send it to overtime.

Last year, Andover lost to Great Bend 35-12 at home.

Wichita Southeast at Kapuan Mt. Carmel: Another tight one

Kapaun senior running back Jacob Nye fights for extra yardage during the Crusaders’ 26-3 victory against Wichita Southeast in their season opener. Aliyah Funschelle The Wichita Eagle

Kapaun and Southeast played one of the ugliest games of the year in 2018 to start the season on a Thursday night.

Friday, in the Crusaders’ new home, the Stryker Sports Complex, it wasn’t much prettier. Southeast jumped out to a field goal lead at halftime, but it didn’t hold.

Senior Jairus Kennedy rolled to his right from the Southeast 6-yard line. Junior receiver Tiger Jones was waiting in the near corner of the end zone and squeezed the game-winner with 5:38 to go.

