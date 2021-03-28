The Wichita Eagle’s 2021 Kansas high school boys and girls basketball all-state teams

Campus’ Sterling Chapman The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas present its 2021 Kansas high school basketball all-state teams, featuring the top 15 players from teams across the state.

The Wichita Eagle has also determined its boys basketball and girls basketball all-class teams.

BOYS

First team

Sterling Chapman, sr., 6-5, Campus

Javon Grant, sr., 5-11, Pittsburg

Alston Mason, sr., 6-1, Blue Valley Northwest

Zeke Mayo, sr., 6-3, Lawrence

Mark Mitchell, jr., 6-9, Bishop Miege

Second team

Jack Chapman, sr., 6-7, Blue Valley Northwest

Jayden Garrison, sr., 6-1, Little River

Harlan Obioha, sr., 7-0, Hoxie

Andrew Orr, sr., 6-8, Blue Valley North

Aidan Shaw, jr., 6-8, Blue Valley

Third team

Jack Johnson, sr., 6-2, Andover

Alex Littlejohn, sr., 6-5, Bishop Carroll

Taj Manning, jr., 6-8, Bishop Miege

Cason Richardson, jr., 6-2, Hesston

Stevie Strong, sr., 6-1, Campus

Player of the Year — Sterling Chapman, Campus.

Coach of the Year — Chris Grill, Maize.

GIRLS

First team

NiJaree Canady, jr., 6-0, Topeka

Grace Pyle, sr., 5-10, McPherson

Kylee Scheer, sr., 5-8, Cheney

Kennedy Taylor, sr., 6-2, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Payton Verhulst, sr., 6-2, Bishop Miege

Second team

Beatrice Culliton, jr., 6-3, St. Thomas Aquinas

Karenna Gerber, sr., 6-1, Halstead

Brittany Harshaw, jr., 6-1, Andover Central

Ava Jones, so., 6-2, Nickerson

Amiah Simmons, sr., 5-8, Osawatomie

Third team

Kali Briar, jr., 5-7, Sterling

Addy Brown, so., 6-2, Derby

Mikyn Hamlin, so., 5-9, Hugoton

Laniah Randle, sr., 5-9, Wichita Heights

Macy Smith, sr., 5-4, Olpe

Player of the Year — Payton Verhulst, Bishop Miege.

Coach of the Year — Rod Scheer, Cheney.