Varsity Basketball
The Wichita Eagle’s 2021 Kansas high school boys and girls basketball all-state teams
The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas present its 2021 Kansas high school basketball all-state teams, featuring the top 15 players from teams across the state.
The Wichita Eagle has also determined its boys basketball and girls basketball all-class teams.
BOYS
First team
Sterling Chapman, sr., 6-5, Campus
Javon Grant, sr., 5-11, Pittsburg
Alston Mason, sr., 6-1, Blue Valley Northwest
Zeke Mayo, sr., 6-3, Lawrence
Mark Mitchell, jr., 6-9, Bishop Miege
Second team
Jack Chapman, sr., 6-7, Blue Valley Northwest
Jayden Garrison, sr., 6-1, Little River
Harlan Obioha, sr., 7-0, Hoxie
Andrew Orr, sr., 6-8, Blue Valley North
Aidan Shaw, jr., 6-8, Blue Valley
Third team
Jack Johnson, sr., 6-2, Andover
Alex Littlejohn, sr., 6-5, Bishop Carroll
Taj Manning, jr., 6-8, Bishop Miege
Cason Richardson, jr., 6-2, Hesston
Stevie Strong, sr., 6-1, Campus
Player of the Year — Sterling Chapman, Campus.
Coach of the Year — Chris Grill, Maize.
GIRLS
First team
NiJaree Canady, jr., 6-0, Topeka
Grace Pyle, sr., 5-10, McPherson
Kylee Scheer, sr., 5-8, Cheney
Kennedy Taylor, sr., 6-2, Shawnee Mission Northwest
Payton Verhulst, sr., 6-2, Bishop Miege
Second team
Beatrice Culliton, jr., 6-3, St. Thomas Aquinas
Karenna Gerber, sr., 6-1, Halstead
Brittany Harshaw, jr., 6-1, Andover Central
Ava Jones, so., 6-2, Nickerson
Amiah Simmons, sr., 5-8, Osawatomie
Third team
Kali Briar, jr., 5-7, Sterling
Addy Brown, so., 6-2, Derby
Mikyn Hamlin, so., 5-9, Hugoton
Laniah Randle, sr., 5-9, Wichita Heights
Macy Smith, sr., 5-4, Olpe
Player of the Year — Payton Verhulst, Bishop Miege.
Coach of the Year — Rod Scheer, Cheney.
Comments