Cast your vote for the boys and girls league MVPs for top area basketball players

Campus senior Sterling Chapman and his teammates celebrate their second straight Class 6A sub-state championship following a 77-53 victory over Derby on Friday.
Taylor Eldridge
The Wichita Eagle
The coaches have spoken for who they think their league MVP was for this season of Kansas high school basketball.
Now the fans are getting a chance to have their voices heard.
Varsity Kansas has selected five boys and girls candidates from all of the local leagues and fans can vote for their favorite player as many times as they want before the polls close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Winners will be announced on Thursday.
CITY LEAGUE BOYS
Who is the boys MVP of the City League?
CITY LEAGUE GIRLS
Who is the girls MVP of the City League?
AV-CTL DIV. 1 BOYS
Who is the boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 1?
AV-CTL DIV. 1 GIRLS
Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 1?
AV-CTL DIV. 2 BOYS
Who is the boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 2?
AV-CTL DIV. 2 GIRLS
Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 2?
AV-CTL DIV. 3 BOYS
Who is the boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 3?
AV-CTL DIV. 3 GIRLS
Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 3?
AV-CTL DIV. 4 BOYS
Who is boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 4?
AV-CTL DIV. 4 GIRLS
Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 4?
CENTRAL PLAINS BOYS
Who is the boys MVP in the Central Plains?
CENTRAL PLAINS GIRLS
Who is the girls MVP of the Central Plains?
CENTRAL KANSAS BOYS
Who is the boys MVP of the Central Kansas League?
CENTRAL KANSAS GIRLS
Who is the girls MVP of the Central Kansas League?
HEART OF AMERICA BOYS
Who is the boys MVP of Heart of America?
HEART OF AMERICA GIRLS
Who is the girls MVP of the Heart of America?
