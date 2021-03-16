Cast your vote for the boys and girls league MVPs for top area basketball players

Campus senior Sterling Chapman and his teammates celebrate their second straight Class 6A sub-state championship following a 77-53 victory over Derby on Friday. The Wichita Eagle

The coaches have spoken for who they think their league MVP was for this season of Kansas high school basketball.

Now the fans are getting a chance to have their voices heard.

Varsity Kansas has selected five boys and girls candidates from all of the local leagues and fans can vote for their favorite player as many times as they want before the polls close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Winners will be announced on Thursday.

CITY LEAGUE BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of the City League? Kapaun senior Blake Danitschek Heights senior Bronxon Frierson Carroll senior Alex Littlejohn Carroll senior Enrique Lankford Carroll senior Carter Reid

CITY LEAGUE GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of the City League? Kapaun senior Ella Anciaux Southeast senior Jaila Harding Heights senior Laniah Randle Carroll senior Khloe Schuckman Heights junior Cayanna Stanley

AV-CTL DIV. 1 BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 1? Campus senior Sterling Chapman Maize senior Jacob Hanna Campus senior Stevie Strong Maize junior Kyle Grill Hutchinson senior Myles Thompson

AV-CTL DIV. 1 GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 1? Derby sophomore Addy Brown Maize senior Sydney Holmes Maize junior Kyla Frenchers Derby senior Derryana Cobbins Maize South sophomore Avery Lowe

AV-CTL DIV. 2 BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 2? Andover senior Jack Johnson Valley Center senior Eli Isaacs Eisenhower senior Nick Hogan Arkansas City senior Brock Merz Valley Center senior Gabe Phillips

AV-CTL DIV. 2 GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 2? Andover Central senior Bailey Wilborn Andover Central junior Brittany Harshaw Eisenhower senior Kennedy Nicholson Goddard junior Maycee James Andover Central junior Ellie Stearns

AV-CTL DIV. 3 BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 3? Augusta senior Brendan Parker Augusta senior Ely Wilcox Buhler senior Max Alexander McPherson senior Seth Madron Circle senior Drew Middleton

AV-CTL DIV. 3 GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 3? McPherson senior Grace Pyle Circle senior Kimalee Cook Winfield freshman Aleah Moree Augusta senior Maycee Anderson McPherson senior Kassidy Beam

AV-CTL DIV. 4 BOYS

Who is boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 4? Collegiate senior Charlie Goree Mulvane senior Trey Abasolo Wellington senior Tanner Meyer Rose Hill junior Adriel Smith Andale junior Nathan Nemechek

AV-CTL DIV. 4 GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 4? Andale senior Katelyn Fairchild Wellington junior Ali Zeka Clearwater sophomore Carli Carlson Collegiate senior Maddie Mairs Andale sophomore McKenzie Fairchild

CENTRAL PLAINS BOYS

Who is the boys MVP in the Central Plains? Belle Plaine senior Eli Wiseman Cheney junior Luke Grace Trinity senior Christian Williams Medicine Lodge junior Theron Wedel Cheney junior Harrison Voth

CENTRAL PLAINS GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of the Central Plains? Cheney senior Kylee Scheer Chaparral senior Sophie Francis Garden Plain senior Alli Puetz Trinity senior Austin Broadie Independent senior Malgosia Byckowska

CENTRAL KANSAS BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of the Central Kansas League? Haven senior Zane Jacques Hesston junior Cason Richardson Hillsboro sophomore Brekyn Ratzlaff Lyons senior Trey McClure Hoisington senior Drew Nicholson

CENTRAL KANSAS GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of the Central Kansas League? Halstead senior Karenna Gerber Hesston junior Caryn Yoder Hillsboro senior Teegan Werth Nickerson sophomore Ava Jones Halstead sophomore Kaleigh O'Brien

HEART OF AMERICA BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of Heart of America? Hutch Trinity senior Lucas Hammeke Berean senior Chase Wiebe Sedgwick junior Lance Hoffsommer Moundridge sophomore Landon Kaufman Inman freshman Tanner Heckel

HEART OF AMERICA GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of the Heart of America? Hutch Trinity senior Hayley Hughes Moundridge junior Kate Eichelberger Moundridge senior Kourtney Kaufman Berean sophomore Lillie Veer Sterling junior Kali Briar