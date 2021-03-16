Varsity Basketball

Cast your vote for the boys and girls league MVPs for top area basketball players

Campus senior Sterling Chapman and his teammates celebrate their second straight Class 6A sub-state championship following a 77-53 victory over Derby on Friday.
Campus senior Sterling Chapman and his teammates celebrate their second straight Class 6A sub-state championship following a 77-53 victory over Derby on Friday. Taylor Eldridge The Wichita Eagle

The coaches have spoken for who they think their league MVP was for this season of Kansas high school basketball.

Now the fans are getting a chance to have their voices heard.

Varsity Kansas has selected five boys and girls candidates from all of the local leagues and fans can vote for their favorite player as many times as they want before the polls close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Winners will be announced on Thursday.

CITY LEAGUE BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of the City League?
Kapaun senior Blake Danitschek
Heights senior Bronxon Frierson
Carroll senior Alex Littlejohn
Carroll senior Enrique Lankford
Carroll senior Carter Reid
Created with PollMaker

CITY LEAGUE GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of the City League?
Kapaun senior Ella Anciaux
Southeast senior Jaila Harding
Heights senior Laniah Randle
Carroll senior Khloe Schuckman
Heights junior Cayanna Stanley
Create your own Polls

AV-CTL DIV. 1 BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 1?
Campus senior Sterling Chapman
Maize senior Jacob Hanna
Campus senior Stevie Strong
Maize junior Kyle Grill
Hutchinson senior Myles Thompson
Create your own poll vote

AV-CTL DIV. 1 GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 1?
Derby sophomore Addy Brown
Maize senior Sydney Holmes
Maize junior Kyla Frenchers
Derby senior Derryana Cobbins
Maize South sophomore Avery Lowe
Created with PollMaker

AV-CTL DIV. 2 BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 2?
Andover senior Jack Johnson
Valley Center senior Eli Isaacs
Eisenhower senior Nick Hogan
Arkansas City senior Brock Merz
Valley Center senior Gabe Phillips
Created with PollMaker

AV-CTL DIV. 2 GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 2?
Andover Central senior Bailey Wilborn
Andover Central junior Brittany Harshaw
Eisenhower senior Kennedy Nicholson
Goddard junior Maycee James
Andover Central junior Ellie Stearns
Created with Poll Maker

AV-CTL DIV. 3 BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 3?
Augusta senior Brendan Parker
Augusta senior Ely Wilcox
Buhler senior Max Alexander
McPherson senior Seth Madron
Circle senior Drew Middleton
Create a Poll

AV-CTL DIV. 3 GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 3?
McPherson senior Grace Pyle
Circle senior Kimalee Cook
Winfield freshman Aleah Moree
Augusta senior Maycee Anderson
McPherson senior Kassidy Beam
Created with Poll Maker

AV-CTL DIV. 4 BOYS

Who is boys MVP of AV-CTL Div. 4?
Collegiate senior Charlie Goree
Mulvane senior Trey Abasolo
Wellington senior Tanner Meyer
Rose Hill junior Adriel Smith
Andale junior Nathan Nemechek
Created with PollMaker

AV-CTL DIV. 4 GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of AV-CTL Div. 4?
Andale senior Katelyn Fairchild
Wellington junior Ali Zeka
Clearwater sophomore Carli Carlson
Collegiate senior Maddie Mairs
Andale sophomore McKenzie Fairchild
Created with Poll Maker

CENTRAL PLAINS BOYS

Who is the boys MVP in the Central Plains?
Belle Plaine senior Eli Wiseman
Cheney junior Luke Grace
Trinity senior Christian Williams
Medicine Lodge junior Theron Wedel
Cheney junior Harrison Voth
Created with Poll Maker

CENTRAL PLAINS GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of the Central Plains?
Cheney senior Kylee Scheer
Chaparral senior Sophie Francis
Garden Plain senior Alli Puetz
Trinity senior Austin Broadie
Independent senior Malgosia Byckowska
Created with PollMaker

CENTRAL KANSAS BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of the Central Kansas League?
Haven senior Zane Jacques
Hesston junior Cason Richardson
Hillsboro sophomore Brekyn Ratzlaff
Lyons senior Trey McClure
Hoisington senior Drew Nicholson
Create your own Polls

CENTRAL KANSAS GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of the Central Kansas League?
Halstead senior Karenna Gerber
Hesston junior Caryn Yoder
Hillsboro senior Teegan Werth
Nickerson sophomore Ava Jones
Halstead sophomore Kaleigh O'Brien
Create your own Polls

HEART OF AMERICA BOYS

Who is the boys MVP of Heart of America?
Hutch Trinity senior Lucas Hammeke
Berean senior Chase Wiebe
Sedgwick junior Lance Hoffsommer
Moundridge sophomore Landon Kaufman
Inman freshman Tanner Heckel
Create Polls

HEART OF AMERICA GIRLS

Who is the girls MVP of the Heart of America?
Hutch Trinity senior Hayley Hughes
Moundridge junior Kate Eichelberger
Moundridge senior Kourtney Kaufman
Berean sophomore Lillie Veer
Sterling junior Kali Briar
Create a Poll
Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service