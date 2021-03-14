A five-minute guide to who won Kansas high school basketball state championships

The Maize boys basketball team celebrates its first state championship in program history after topping Topeka West in the Class 5A championship game in Emporia on Saturday. Courtesy

Here is the five-minute guide to a complete rundown of the Kansas high school basketball state championship games played on Saturday. Read all about the newest KSHSAA champions in boys and girls basketball:

Class 6A (at Koch Arena in Wichita)

The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls completed a historic season that saw the Cougars win the program’s first state championship and complete the first undefeated season with a 61-54 victory over Topeka. SM Northwest (23-0) made 60% of its shots from the floor and made 20 free throws, as it was led by a game-high 26 points and four assists from Saige Grampsas with Kennedy Taylor chipping in 15 points and three steals. Topeka (23-2) has lost in the last two state title games and was led by 25 points, 12 rebounds and four steals from Nijaree Canady, while Lillian Smith added 10 points.

The Blue Valley North boys rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to win its first state championship since 1997 in a 67-59 win over Campus. BV North trailed by two with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but reeled off an 18-5 run to take control of the game. BV North (21-3) had four scorers in double-digits in Isaac Patterson (19 points, 13 rebounds), Nikko Taylor (17), Luke Adams (14) and Keman Bundy (12). Campus (21-3) was looking for its first state title in program history in just its second title game appearance and first since 1988. The Colts (21-3) were led by a game-high 26 points and five steals from Stevie Strong, while Jayden Hall added 12 points and Sterling Chapman had 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Class 5A (at White Auditorium in Emporia)

The St. Thomas Aquinas girls won their fifth straight state championship and seventh since 2011 in a 52-44 victory to end the 45-game winning streak of Andover Central. Aquinas (20-2) held Central to 31% shooting for the game and won the rebounding battle 40-27, as Beatrice Culliton had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Jamya McPherson scored 10 points and Charlotte O’Keefe finished with 12 rebounds. Andover Central (24-1) was led by 18 points and seven rebounds from Brittany Harshaw, while Ellie Stearns added 12 points.

The Maize boys won the first state championship in program history in a 55-43 win over Topeka West. The Eagles held Topeka West to three points in the second quarter, forced 13 turnovers and dominated the rebounding battle, 32-17. Maize (23-2) was led by Avery Johnson (17 points), Winston Bing (11 points), Jaden Gustafson (nine points, six rebounds), Jacob Hanna (seven points, seven rebounds) and Kyle Grill (seven points, five assists). Topeka West (21-3) was led by 13 points each from Marque Wilkerson and Trevion Alexander.

Class 4A (at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina)

The Bishop Miege girls won in a battle between two of the most prestigious programs in the state with a 51-36 victory over McPherson. Miege (23-1) won its state-leading 22nd championship — McPherson is second with nine titles — behind a combined 29 points from Gabriella Henderson-Artis and Payton Verhulst, while Adrianna Smith grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. McPherson (21-4) was led by 16 points from Grace Pyle, while Kassidy Beam added 10 points and three steals and Peyton Howard had eight rebounds.

The Bishop Miege boys made it a school sweep by winning the fourth title in the last five state tournaments with a 94-40 victory over Louisburg. Miege led by double-digits for the final 28 minutes of the game, as it had four double-figure scorers in Harrison Braudis (22), Taj Manning (18 points, 10 rebounds), Mark Mitchell (16) and Christian Bowen-Webb (14). Louisburg (18-7) was led by 15 points from Julian Margrave.

Class 3A (at Hutchinson Sports Arena)

The Cheney girls completed a 25-0 season, their first undefeated season in school history, to capture the program’s second title in a 60-54 victory over Sabetha. The Cardinals were led by a game-high 25 points from Kylee Scheer, while Campbell Hague and Korri Lies each scored nine points and Lexi Cline added seven assists. Sabetha (23-3) was led by a combined 42 points from Leah Renyer (24 points) and Melinna Schumann (18 points, nine rebounds).

The Hesston boys only scored 13 points in the first half, but still won the game because its stifling defense in a 45-36 win over Galena. The Swathers (23-1) won their first state title since 2014 behind 16 points from Cason Richardson, while Brayden Schilling added nine points and seven rebounds and Nick Arnold chipped in eight points. Galena (23-3) was led by a game-high 19 points from Brett Sarwinski and 10 rebounds from Tyler Little.

Class 2A (at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan)

The Sterling girls completed a 23-1 season to win the first state championship in program history with a 52-36 win over Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan. Sterling’s defense held Colgan to 29% shooting from the field, as the Black Bears had three scorers in double figures: Bennie Horsch (16), Kali Briar (12) and Makenna Linden (11). Colgan (19-3) was led by Lauren Yaghmour with 10 points.

The Hillsboro boys won their first state title since 1998 in a 59-50 win over Wabaunsee. The Trojans (22-3) were led by the trio of top scorers in Matthew Potucek (17), Brekyn Ratzlaff (16) and Grayson Ratzlaff (14 points, 11 rebounds). The Cinderella run of Wabaunsee (13-12) in the school’s first state title game appearance since 2005, as the team was led by a game-high 22 points from Braden Meseke.

Class 1A-Div. I (at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City)

The Olpe girls finished off a perfect 25-0 season in dominant fashion with a 42-25 victory over Norwich. Macy Smith scored a game-high 13 points with five assists, while Maya Bishop added 11 points and six rebounds and Olpe used an 18-2 run in the middle of the game to pull away. It is the second straight undefeated season for Olpe, which has won three other state titles in undefeated fashion (the last in 2011). Norwich, which was looking for its first state title since 1988, was led by 12 points from Kira Kelly.

The Olpe boys made it a clean sweep for the school, as the boys won their first state title in program history in a 54-47 win over previously-unbeaten South Gray. Olpe rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit by outscoring South Gray 23-14 in the fourth quarter. Olpe (18-3) had four scorers in double-figures in Jordan Barnard (17), Truman Bailey (11), Derek Hoelting (10) and Damon Redeker (10). South Gray (23-1) was led by 14 points off the bench from Brent Penner.

Class 1A-Div. II (at Barton Community College)

The Central Plains girls won their seventh straight state championship in a 39-35 victory over Cunningham. Central Plains (22-3) held Cunningham to 28% shooting, while Kassidy Nixon led the way with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Brynna Hammeke added 13 points. Cunningham (23-2) was led by 15 points and five assists from Morgan Meyers.

The Hanover boys built a 12-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 52-40 victory over McPherson Elyria Christian. Hanover (24-1) won its seventh state title in program history and fifth since 2009 behind a balanced scoring attack that featured three in double-figures: Keagan Dinler (18 points), Jacob Jueneman (11 points, nine rebounds) and Blake Hynek (10 points). It was the second title-game loss for Elyria Christian (16-10) in the last four years, as this time it was led by 13 points from Josef Hobson.