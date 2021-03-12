State basketball recap: Maize boys reach first Kansas state championship game ever

Maize’s Kyle Grill scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Eagles to a 77-70 victory over No. 1-ranked Andover, snapping Andover’s 30-game winning streak. Courtesy

Maize will play in its first boys basketball state championship game following a 74-48 win over Kansas City Washington on Friday afternoon in the Kansas Class 5A semifinals at White Auditorium in Emporia.

The Eagles (22-2) will play either Topeka West or De Soto in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday. After losing in the state semifinals in 2014 and 2019, Maize coach Chris Grill was proud of this team for being the ones to finally break through at Maize.

“It’s great to see these guys have the success they’re having because I know all of the time and work they put in,” Grill said. “It’s pretty to think back to where we started and where we are now.”

That’s a reference to last season when most of the same core players struggled in a 4-7 start in what became a mediocre 12-9 season. But in that 8-2 close to the season, Grill saw the players come together, share the basketball and play inspired.

That style has been perfected this season with many of the same players back, plus the addition of sophomore starter Avery Johnson.

Friday’s game was a perfect example of the balanced approach. The Eagles had five scorers in double-digits in Jacob Hanna (17 points, nine rebounds, five assists), Winston Bing (15 points), Keegan Harrod (14 points), Jaden Gustafson (10 points, seven rebounds) and Johnson (10 points, four assists, four blocks).

After topping Bishop Carroll in an emotional quarterfinal game on Tuesday, there was no let-down from Maize three days later. The Eagles built a 30-19 halftime lead and slowly stretched their lead out even further in the second half.

“It’s just so fun to watch how they play together as a team,” Grill said. “They don’t stress out about who’s scoring the points or who’s taking the shots. They just try to get the best shot possible, not just any shot.”

Richardson scores 36 to send Hesston boys back to 3A title game

Hesston junior Cason Richardson scored 36 points on 12-of-18 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Hesston to a 64-55 victory over Thomas More Prep in the Class 3A semifinals at Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The Swathers (22-1) will look for the fourth state title in program history and their first since 2014 at 6 p.m. Saturday in the finals against either Rock Creek or Galena.

Nick Arnold was the only other double-digit scorer for Hesston with 10 points and four rebounds, while Jackson Humphreys (six points, four rebounds), Brayden Schilling (five points, five rebounds) and Ty Schroeder (four points) all chipped in with key contributions.

Andale, Garden Plain girls both fall in semifinals

In a battle between two of the best defensive teams in the state, six-time defending state champion Bishop Miege topped Andale 55-40 in the Class 4A semifinals. Andale notched its 20th final four appearance at the state tournament and finished the season 18-5.

Andale was led by 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals from sophomore McKenzie Fairchild, while senior Katelyn Fairchild added 12 points and three steals. After falling behind by 25 points at halftime, Andale fought back to win the second half by 10 points.

Up against top-ranked Sterling in the Class 2A semifinals at Bramlage Coliseum, Garden Plain came up short in a 69-52 loss to wrap up a 17-5 season.

Senior Alli Puetz led the way with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Celia Puetz chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds in just 18 minutes off the bench for Garden Plain. Madelyn Rolfs also scored 10 points for the Owls, which only trailed by six at halftime but then were outscored 18-9 in the third quarter to fall in a double-digit hole it couldn’t rally from.