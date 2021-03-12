Shawnee Mission Northwest and Miege girls win hoops semifinals, will play for titles

Kennedy Taylor and the Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball team advanced to the Kansas Class 6A state high school championship game Friday in Wichita. KC Star file photo

Two more Kansas City high school basketball teams have made it to the 2021 Kansas state finals.

The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls team remained unbeaten this season at 22-0, dispatching Olathe West 59-45 in the Class 6A semifinals at Wichita’s Koch Arena Friday afternoon.

Colorado Buffaloes-bound Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Kennedy Taylor led the way with 23 points and 19 rebounds. Ella Mackiewicz added 12 points for Shawnee Mission Northwest.

The Cougars meet Friday night’s Dodge City-Topeka winner for the state championship Saturday at 6 p.m. at Koch Arena.

The Bishop Miege girls also won to reach their Class 4A title game. Miege beat Andale 55-40 in the Class 4A semifinals at Salina’s Tony’s Pizza Events Center, joining the Stags’ boys team, a winner there Thursday, in Saturday’s championship round.

Miege senior Payton Verhulst, who will play at Louisville next season, was 10 of 17 for 23 points. Miege led Andale 35-10 at halftime.

Adrianna Smith added 10 points for Miege, which will play the winner of Friday night’s other 4A semifinal, between Louisburg and McPherson, for the title on Saturday in Salina.