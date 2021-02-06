Friday’s basketball scores, standings: Vote for Varsity Kansas Top Player (Feb. 5)

Kapaun’s Blake Danitschek The Wichita Eagle

After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games on Tuesday, here are the four candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player of the week for boys and girls.

Maize’s Kyle Grill and Andover Central’s Maddie Amekporfor were named the Varsity Kansas Top Player for Feb. 2. Grill, a junior guard, scored a game-high 17 points, including this jaw-dropping dunk, in Maize’s 68-45 win over Newton to improve the Eagles to 11-2. Amekporfor, a sophomore post, scored 14 points to lead undefeated Andover Central to an important league win over Eisenhower 58-42.

(Updated team-by-team results for every boys team and girls team in the City League, all AV-CTL divisions, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League.)

Boys’ Top Player candidates

Blake Danitschek, Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Two days after signing with Northwest Missouri State, the 6-foot-5 senior sharpshooter dropped a season-high 32 points to lead Kapaun to a 65-51 victory over South. The Crusaders (10-4) have won seven of their last eight games.

Jack Johnson, Andover

Facing the top two threats in league play in the same week, Johnson was brilliant in both games this past week for the Trojans. The Dallas Baptist signee scored 25 points to spur Andover to a 64-48 road victory over Arkansas City to improve to 12-2 this season and remain unbeaten in AV-CTL Div. II.

Ely Wilcox, Augusta

The senior big man led the way with 13 points to help Augusta, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, score an impressive 52-45 road victory at Collegiate, ranked No. 4 in 3A. The Orioles improved to 10-3 and have won seven of their last eight games.

Eli Wiseman, Belle Plaine

Belle Plaine poured in a season-high scoring output in its 84-68 victory at Independent and the senior sharpshooter led the way with 35 points. The Dragons, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, won their fourth straight game.

Girls’ Top Player candidates

Kyla Frenchers, Maize

In Maize’s balanced scoring attack this season, it was the junior point guard’s turn in the Eagles’ 67-18 win over Mulvane. Frenchers scored a game-high 17 points, as Maize, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, improved to 11-1 this season.

Jennifer Jacobs, Kapaun Mt. Carmel

The 6-foot-1 senior post scored a game-high 18 points to lead Kapaun to a 57-19 win over South. The Crusaders improved to 10-5 overall and 8-3 in the City League.

Ella Puckett, Augusta

The junior guard caught fire and hit nine three-pointers to score a game-high 27 points to lead Augusta to a 63-48 road upset over Collegiate. It was just the second win on the season for the Orioles (2-12).

Lexie Rose, Rose Hill

The senior point guard has been getting it done on both ends for the Rockets this season. Rose scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second half to lead Rose Hill to a narrow 47-46 win over Winfield to help the Rockets improve to 5-2 in their last seven games.

Friday’s games

Boys

Bishop Carroll 62, East 39

Records: Carroll 13-2, 10-1; East 8-6, 6-4.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 65, South 51

Kapaun (10-4, 7-4): Danitschek 32, Stuhlsatz 14, Johnson 13, Anciaux 10.

South (5-9, 3-7): Frierson 18, Jones 14.

Northwest 78, North 52

Northwest 22 27 17 12 — 78

North 12 17 13 10 — 52

Northwest (9-5, 6-4): Duncan 16, Moore 11, Hoover 10, Verbeck 9, Williams 8, Yandell 7, Arndt 6, McGee 6, Brown 5.

North (2-13, 1-10): Lawrie 14, Carrion 13, Wassall 9, Woods 7, Bailey 7, Inscho 2.

Campus 72, Eisenhower 44

Records: Campus 11-1, Eisenhower 3-11.

Derby 72, McPherson 43

Derby (5-5): Parke 26.

McPherson (6-7): Madron 14.

Hutchinson 78, Newton 63

Newton 15 15 20 13 — 63

Hutchinson 30 13 19 16 — 78

Newton (1-12, 0-6): Brackeen 28, Petz 17, Mills 12, Dorrell 3, Slechta 2, Woods 1.

Hutchinson (5-7, 2-5): Thompson 28, Robertson 20, Peterson 14, Huhs 7, O’Sullivan 3, Newquist 3, Blake 3.

Maize 70, Mulvane 48

Maize 26 8 11 25 — 70

Mulvane 15 14 13 6 — 48

Maize (12-2): Bing 20, Hanna 12, Johnson 12, Grill 10, Gustafson 9, Belcher 4, Harrod 3.

Mulvane (12-2): Comer 15, Ellis 12, T. Abasolo 11, Coe 8, K. Abasolo 2.

Salina South 60, Maize South 46

Salina South 6 14 22 18 — 60

Maize South 14 5 14 13 — 46

Salina South (12-0, 5-0): Jordan 20, Junghans 14, Schreiber 11, Barber 6, Johnson 5, McDaniel 4.

Maize South (6-6, 3-4): Scott 14, Buchanan 9, Atwater 8, Fitchpatrick 6, Gholar 4, Clark 3, Shields 2.

Andover 64, Arkansas City 48

Andover (12-2, 7-0): Johnson 25, Maikori 10.

Ark City (10-4, 4-3): Merz 14, Stewart 13.

Salina Central 61, Andover Central 56

Salina Central 13 13 15 20 — 61

Andover Central 15 11 15 15 — 56

Salina Central (5-9, 3-4): Kickhaefer 27, McHenry 22, Puckett 7, Kavanagh 4, McMillan 1.

Andover Central (2-7, 2-5): Clevenger 29, Sears 9, Holcomb 8, Perry 4, Stupka 4, Deckenger 2.

Valley Center 71, Goddard 53

Valley Center 18 18 14 21 — 71

Goddard 9 14 13 17 — 53

Valley Center (11-4, 6-1): Isaacs 24, Phillips 15, Harden 14, Dalrymple 10, Simmons 4, Schmelzle 3, Ashley 2, Wilson 1.

Goddard (1-10, 0-7): Moses 18, Trotter 15, Lefevre 8, Palmer 6, Wilhelm 4, Lubbers 2.

Augusta 52, Collegiate 45

Augusta 10 13 14 15 — 52

Collegiate 13 9 10 13 — 45

Augusta (10-3): Wilcox 13, McDaniel 10, Andrews 8, Parker 7, Hand 7, Schmidt 5, Roberts 2.

Collegiate (10-4): Kates 9, Duarte 9, Ramsey 8, Goree 6, W. Fair 6, Beaubrun 2, Chugg 2, Clay 2, Brown 1.

Buhler 46, Andale 30

Records: Buhler 9-4, Andale 5-9.

Clearwater 59, Circle 51

Records: Clearwater 6-8, Circle 4-9.

El Dorado 56, Wellington 51

El Dorado (3-11): Wittenberg 13, Berkstresser 11.

Wellington (6-7): None reported.

Belle Plaine 84, Independent 68

Belle Plaine (9-2, 2-1): WIseman 35, Hilton 31, Stephenson 10, McGinnis 7, Ray 1.

Independent (2-7, 1-3): Martin 35, Dean 15, Solomon 7, Guinn 6, Recalde-Phillips 5.

Cheney 71, Douglass 25

Cheney 22 15 21 13 — 71

Douglass 14 9 0 2 — 25

Cheney (13-1, 3-0): Grace 17, Middleton 15, O’Shea 9, Bartlett 9, H. Voth 9, J. Voth 8, Doshier 4.

Douglass (4-8, 0-2): Jo. Stoffel 6, M. Megli 6, Ja. Stoffel 6, Roberts 3, C. Megli 2, Titus 2.

Garden Plain 76, Medicine Lodge 60

Garden Plain (9-2, 4-0): Haukap 20, Mannebach 19, Dreiling 14.

Medicine Lodge (7-8, 2-2): Wedel 25, Scripskip 17, Guy 12.

Kingman 45, Conway Springs 41

Kingman 13 8 11 13 — 45

Conway Springs 8 8 9 16 — 41

Kingman (2-9, 1-2): Helm 11, N. Freund 9, Munz 8, Krehbiehl 7, Albright 4, D. Freund 3, Davidson 3.

Conway Springs (2-10, 0-4): Billups 16, Hilger 14, Johnsen 5, Schulte 4, Pauly 2.

Trinity Academy 78, Chaparral 40

Trinity 21 16 26 15 — 78

Chaparral 10 16 7 7 — 40

Trinity (8-2, 3-0): Williams 14, Hill 13, Rucker 11, Perez 8, Charles 8, Izard 7, Kice 5, Kirsten-Westgard 4, Gerber 3, Weimer 3, Spencer 2.

Chaparral (3-9, 0-2): Swartz 14, Harding 10, Pfaff 8, Francis 4, Varnauf 2, Wootann 2.

Haven 54, Nickerson 28

Nickerson 7 7 5 9 — 28

Haven 17 10 10 17 — 54

Nickerson (3-12, 1-3): Manga 8, Bowrell 6, Miller 4, Linn 3, Fast 3, Demato 3, Garcia 1.

Haven (11-3, 3-1): Jacques 21, B. Yoder 12, Barlow 4, Schrag 4, Roper 4, T. Yoder 3, Kraft 2, J. Miller 2, D. Miller 2.

Records: Haven 11-3, 3-1; Nickerson 3-12, 1-3.

Hillsboro 45, Pratt 40

Records: Hillsboro 12-2, 4-0; Pratt 6-9, 1-3.

Hoisington 50, Halstead 12

Records: Hoisington 12-2, 3-1; Halstead 0-14, 0-4.

Lyons 55, Hesston 51 (2 OT)

Records: Lyons 11-3, 3-1; Hesston 12-1, 3-1.

Smoky Valley 55, Larned 45

Smoky Valley 7 16 12 20 — 55

Larned 18 6 13 8 — 45

Smoky Valley (5-9, 2-2): Lucas 14, Lysell-Stewart 14, Heline 10, Heble 8, Blanchat 4, Elseth 3, Miller 2.

Larned (5-9, 0-4): Tucker 15, Crosby 13, Stelter 8, Smith 7, Haas 2.

Girls

Bishop Carroll 42, East 28

Carroll 2 22 4 14 — 42

East 10 6 10 2 — 28

Carroll (11-3, 10-1): K. Forbes 14, Schuckman 12, L. Forbes 7, Allen 4, Doonan 4, Trail 1.

East (7-5, 5-5): Sanders 10, As. Dawson 5, Au. Dawson 5, McElrath 3, Winn 3, Seales 2.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 57, South 19

Kapaun 20 14 10 13 — 57

South 3 10 6 0 — 19

Kapaun (10-5, 8-3): Jacobs 18, Anciaux 16, Quigley 11, Gimino 7, Sanders 3, Bezdek 2.

South (3-11, 3-7): Jackson 9, Jackson 5, Butler 3, Banks 2.

North 50, Northwest 19

North (7-8, 4-7): Cavitt 19, Urbina 13, Brown 10.

Northwest (1-13, 1-9): None reported.

Eisenhower 47, Campus 27

Records: Eisenhower 11-3, Campus 4-9.

Hutchinson 50, Newton 36

Records: Hutchinson 5-8, 3-3; Newton 0-13, 0-6.

Maize 67, Mulvane 18

Maize 25 17 19 8 — 67

Mulvane 6 6 3 3 — 18

Maize (11-1): Frenchers 17, Holmes 14, Lambert 12, Miller 8, Martinez 7, Pierce 6, Bownell 3.

Mulvane (2-12): Kanaga 5, Garrison 4, Nolan 3, L. Young 2, Hansen 2, Williams 1, A. Young 1.

Maize South 31, Salina South 29

Records: Maize South 10-4, 5-2; Salina South 6-8, 2-5.

McPherson 38, Derby 36

Records: McPherson 11-2, Derby 11-2.

Andover 50, Arkansas City 18

Records: Andover 5-9, 4-3; Ark City 0-14, 0-7.

Andover Central 66, Salina Central 56

Salina Central 12 15 17 12 — 56

Andover Central 16 12 21 17 — 66

Salina Central (10-4, 5-2): Kierscht 24, Cunningham 13, Samilton 8, Hall 5, Stewart 2, Vidricksen 2, Williams 2.

Andover Central (13-0, 7-0): Stearns 18, Harshaw 17, Wilborn 16, Amekporfor 7, Newfarmer 4, Wheatley 4.

Valley Center 50, Goddard 42

Records: Valley Center 6-9, 3-4; Goddard 6-8, 1-6.

Andale 55, Buhler 15

Records: Andale 10-4, Buhler 3-11.

Augusta 63, Collegiate 48

Augusta (2-12): Puckett 27, Williams 12.

Collegiate (6-7): Munds 20, Mairs 14.

Circle 46, Clearwater 38

Records: Circle 10-4, Clearwater 11-3.

Wellington 41, El Dorado 22

Records: Wellington 8-5, El Dorado 0-14.

Cheney 62, Douglass 22

Records: Cheney 14-0, 5-0; Douglass 4-7, 0-2.

Garden Plain 55, Medicine Lodge 33

Medicine Lodge 6 6 9 12 — 33

Garden Plain 12 13 22 8 — 55

Medicine Lodge (1-11, 0-4): Fisher 17, Coley 5, Alojacin 4, Bryan 3, Smith 2, Jacobson 2.

Garden Plain (11-3, 4-0): Zoglman 19, A. Puetz 8, Rolfs 8, S. Puetz 8, C. Puetz 6, Hammond 4, Gorges 2.

Independent 36, Belle Plaine 31

Records: Independent 7-6, 3-0; Belle Plaine 6-9, 1-3.

Kingman 41, Conway Springs 27

Records: Kingman 3-10, 2-1; Conway Springs 3-11, 0-4.

Trinity Academy 58, Chaparral 32

Trinity 17 10 23 8 — 58

Chaparral 5 13 6 8 — 32

Trinity (8-5, 3-0): Broadie 18, Winter 14, Bigelow 14, Hedstrom 6, Pannell 6.

Chaparral (8-5, 0-3): Francis 9, Swartz 8, Kangas 6, Swingle 4, Hill 2, Gates 2, Holden 1.

Halstead 57, Hoisington 38

Hoisington 4 11 11 12 — 38

Halstead 11 12 14 20 — 57

Hoisington (5-9, 1-3): Guthrie 9, Mason 6, Gonzalez 5, Hanzlick 4, Colson 4, Hahn 3, Wolf 2, Brewer 2, Komeiser 2, Brack 1.

Halstead (13-2, 3-1): Gerber 21, O’Brien 9, Schroeder 8, McClain 7, Kelley 5, Weber 3, Engel 3, Lewis 1.

Hesston 40, Lyons 32

Hesston 11 10 11 8 — 40

Lyons 9 7 11 5 — 32

Hesston (9-5, 3-1): Humphreys 13, Yoder 11, Kueker 8, Martin 4, Ferralez 2, Funk 2.

Lyons (3-7, 1-2): Belote 14, Valenzuela 9, Jaime 4, Arriola 3, Pena 2.

Hillsboro 55, Pratt 25

Hillsboro 10 17 18 10 — 55

Pratt 7 6 7 5 — 25

Hillsboro (13-2, 4-1): T. Werth 15, J. Saunders 13, Kleiner 11, Shahan 5, Weisbeck 4, Funk 3, S. Saunders 2, Hefley 2.

Pratt (4-11, 1-2): Walker 9, Gatlin 8, Donnenwerth 3, Theis 2, Bates 2, Rasmussen 1.

Nickerson 57, Haven 46

Nickerson 9 12 14 22 — 57

Haven 11 11 11 13 — 46

Nickerson (13-2, 4-0): Jones 26.

Haven (5-9, 1-3): Roper 13, Bri. Brawner 10, Arnold 9, Estill 8, Jacques 6.

Smoky Valley 48, Larned 28

Smoky Valley 11 9 11 14 — 45

Larned 6 3 11 8 — 28

Smoky Valley (9-6, 1-3): Brumbaugh 10, Hazelwood 9, Priddy 7, Rose 5, Haxton 4, Johnson 3, Broxterman 3, Van Der Wege 2, Mullen 2.

Larned (2-12, 0-4): Tapia 8, Krehbiel 4, Pinkston 4, Meyer 4, Upson 4, Collins 2, Lovesee 2.

Thursday’s games

Boys

Rose Hill 77, Winfield 59

Records: Rose Hill 8-5, WInfield 1-13.

Girls

Rose Hill 47, Winfield 46

Winfield 10 9 10 17 — 46

Rose Hill 9 11 12 15 — 47

Winfield (8-6): Moree 12, Gedrose 10, Green 10, Schumacher 9, Camp 5.

Rose Hill (7-6): Rose 17, Goetz 7, Thrush 7, Raupe 7, Hackney 6, Lee 3.