Find results and box scores from this week’s high school basketball games (Jan. 29)

Bishop Carroll’s Khloe Schuckman The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Kansas has compiled the game scores and box scores from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games on Thursday and Friday.

You can also find updated team-by-team results for every boys team and girls team in the City League, all AV-CTL divisions, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Carroll 58, North 19

Records: Carroll 11-2, 8-1; North 2-11, 1-8.

Southeast 71, West 43

Records: Southeast 7-5, 3-5; West 2-9, 1-6.

Maize 77, Derby 57

Records: Maize 10-2, 3-2; Derby 3-5, 2-4.

Hutchinson 66, Eisenhower 47

Records: Hutchinson 4-6, Eisenhower 3-9.

Salina South 67, Newton 50

Newton 7 17 17 9 — 50

Salina South 16 11 17 23 — 67

Newton (1-10, 0-4): Brackeen 19, Dorrell 12, Petz 9, Edwards 5, Ruth 3, Slechta 2.

Salina South (10-0, 4-0): Johnson 21, Jordan 15, Schreiber 11, Junghans 8, McDaniel 6, Evans 4, Barber 2.

Arkansas City 61, Rose Hill 52

Records: Ark City 10-3, Rose Hill 6-5.

Hays 47, Salina Central 46

Records: Hays 13-0, Salina Central 4-8.

Hesston 68, Buhler 39

Records: Hesston 11-0, Buhler 7-4.

Collegiate 69, Circle 54

Records: Collegiate 10-2, Circle 4-7.

El Dorado 51, Clearwater 43

Records: El Dorado 2-10, Clearwater 4-8.

Wellington 82, Winfield 72

Records: Wellington 5-6, Winfield 1-11.

Cheney 84, Independent

Records: Cheney 11-1, Independent 1-5.

Douglass 74, Marion 50

Marion 10 16 13 11 — 50

Douglass 27 12 17 18 — 74

Marion (4-9): Mercer 24, Lenning 13, Mermis 7, Alleven 6.

Douglass (4-6): Ja. Stoffel 26, Jo. Stoffel 16, Arevalo 12, Megli 6, Stiner 6, Roberts 5, Kielhorn 3.

Lyons 53, Ellinwood 45

Records: Lyons 9-3, Ellinwood 10-3.

Smoky Valley 57, Clay Center 38

Clay Center 12 8 12 6 — 38

Smoky Valley 15 10 14 18 — 57

Clay Center (1-11): Lee 16, Floersch 7, Hoffman 4, Siebold 4, Frederick 3, Glaves 2, DeMars 2.

Smoky Valley (4-8): Lysell-Stewart 14, Heline 11, Lucas 10, Blanchat 8, Elseth 7, Heble 5, Miller 2.

Sacred Heart 65, Hutchinson Trinity 62 (3 OT)

Hutch Trinity 7 8 22 11 8 2 4 — 62

Sacred Heart 3 9 19 17 8 2 7 — 65

Hutch Trinity (8-6): L. Gray 20, L. Hammeke 19, W. Gray 8, Harris 7, Bergmeier 4, Remar 2, B. Hammeke 2.

Sacred Heart (4-3): None.

Berean Academy 60, Inman 44

Inman 4 22 7 11 — 44

Berean 20 12 10 18 — 60

Inman (5-8): Johnson 10, Heckel 9, E. Brunk 8, Blank 4, Doerksen 4, Konrade 3, Carter 2, H. Brunk 2, Mannebach 2.

Berean (11-2): Wiebe 30, Snook 14, Thiessen 6, Timken 5, Kukula 3, Hoover 2.

Girls

Bishop Carroll 69, Heights 67 (OT)

Records: Carroll 7-3, 7-1; Heights 8-4, 8-1.

Topeka 79, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 50 (Newton)

Records: Topeka 10-0, Kapaun 8-4.

Andover Central 64, Newton 32 (Newton)

Records: Andover Central 10-0, Newton 0-10.

Emporia 41, Hutchinson 25 (Emporia)

Records: Emporia 7-4, Hutchinson 4-6.

McPherson 58, Wellington 39 (McPherson)

Wellington 2 11 14 12 — 39

McPherson 11 19 16 12 — 58

Wellington (7-4): Zeka 16, Gerten 8, My. French 6, Rusk 5, Frame 3, Hughes 1.

McPherson (9-2): Beam 29, Malm 8, Pyle 7, Howard 6, Labertew 4, Schmid 2, Avord 2.

Clearwater 47, Independent 39 (Sedgwick 1st)

Clearwater 13 14 5 15 — 47

Independent 15 8 8 8 — 39

Clearwater (10-2): Tjaden 16, Berlin 13, K. Clevenger 8, C. Clevenger 4, Stevens 3, Street 3.

Independent (4-6): Byckowska 9, Scheck 9, Recalde-Phillips 7, Pistotnik 7, Skinner 4, Szadkowska 3.

Chaparral 47, Inman 46 OT (Sedgwick 3rd)

Chaparral 9 12 11 8 7 — 47

Inman 6 8 7 19 6 — 46

Chaparral (8-3): Swartz 16, Francis 12, Kangas 10, Gates 6, Eslinger 3.

Inman (5-8): Welch 14, R. Neufeld 12, Friesen 6, Martisko 6, Aden 4, M. Neufeld 3, Maurer 1.

Sunrise 35, Belle Plaine 20 (Sedgwick 5th)

Sunrise 11 8 11 5 — 35

Belle Plaine 6 7 4 3 — 20

Sunrise (11-2): Kanczalska 10, Nworie 8, Stachowska 7, Edwards 7, Zimmy 2, Adamczewska 1.

Belle Plaine (5-8): Mowdy 9, Glover 5, Cooper 4, Lujan 2.

Sedgwick 60, Canton-Galva 45 (Sedgwick 7th)

Canton-Galva 2 20 14 9 — 45

Sedgwick 9 16 18 17 — 60

Canton-Galva (3-9): Bell 22, Craig 10, Beach 6, Thomas 4, Peterson 2, Pearson 1.

Sedgwick (6-4): Lacey 18, Stucky 12, Scarlett 12, McGinn 11, Fitch 5, Croxton 2.

Rose Hill 54, Moundridge 45 (Haven consolation)

Records: Rose Hill 5-5, Moundridge 9-3.

Nickerson 54, Haven 45 (Haven consolation)

Nickerson 15 13 11 15 — 54

Haven 10 9 18 8 — 45

Nickerson (10-2): None.

Haven (5-6): Roper 28, M. Estill 7, Bro. Brawner 4, Bri. Brawner 3, Smith 2, Arnold 1.

Records: Nickerson 10-2, Haven 5-6.

Salina Central 64, Hays 43

Salina Central 19 14 16 15 — 64

Hays 15 8 6 14 — 43

Salina Central (10-2): Kierscht 28, Samilton 14, Williams 8, Stewart 7, Cunningham 4, Polk-Darby 2, Freeman 1.

Hays (4-9): Engel 10, Johnson 10, Lang 9, Sheldon 8, Ke 3, Humphrey 2, Green 1.

Hesston 45, Buhler 21

Buhler 5 5 8 3 — 21

Hesston 11 11 13 10 — 45

Buhler (3-9): Horning 8, Combs 5, Yutzy 3, Hanen 2, McDowell 2, Sirmens 1.

Hesston (7-5): Kueker 15, Martin 11, Bartell 7, Humphreys 4, Yoder 4, Kaiser 2, Ferralez 2.

Pratt 51, Kingman 44

Records: Pratt 4-8, Kingman 2-8.

Ellinwood 49, Lyons 39

Records: Ellinwood 8-5, Lyons 2-6.

Clay Center 60, Smoky Valley 28

Clay Center 9 24 14 13 — 60

Smoky Valley 5 8 13 2 — 28

Clay Center (11-0): Edwards 27, Siebold 12, Bent 6, Schurle 4, Hammel 4, Henry 3, Craig 2, Ohlde 2.

Smoky Valley (8-5): Hazelwood 13, Priddy 6, Rose 4, Haxton 3, Van Der Wege 2.

Hutchinson Trinity 47, Sacred Heart 39

Records: Hutch Trinity 3-10, Sacred Heart 6-3.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Trinity Academy 67, Newton 51

Trinity 11 12 22 22 — 67

Newton 14 9 16 12 — 51

Trinity (5-2): Williams 19, Rucker 15, Hill 12, Charles 11, Perez 10.

Newton (1-9): Petz 27, Dorrell 12, Brackeen 12.

Douglass 48, Bluestem 41

Records: Douglass 3-6, Bluestem 3-8.

Hillsboro 69, Halstead 23

Halstead 6 6 5 6 — 23

Hillsboro 23 19 20 7 — 69

Halstead (0-12): Burns 9, Boyd 5, Johnson 4, McDonald 3, Grear 2.

Hillsboro (9-2): Potucek 13, Boldt 11, Wichert 9, Duell 8, Reed 6, G. Ratzlaff 6, Linnens 6, Plenert 4, B. Ratzlaff 3, Thiessen 2, Hanschu 1.

Hoisington 58, Smoky Valley 52

Hoisington 11 20 7 20 — 58

Smoky Valley 11 11 9 21 — 52

Hoisington (10-2): Nicholson 24, Haxton 12, Robinson 8, Woydziak 5, Thompson 5, Richards 2, Dolezal 2.

Smoky Valley (3-8): Heline 13, Lysell-Stewart 12, Lucas 11, Miller 6, Heble 5, Miller 3, Elseth 2.

Girls

Hutchinson 61, Northwest 17

Records: Hutchinson 4-5, Northwest 1-10.

Maize 67, South 37

South 12 6 10 9 — 37

Maize 17 17 16 17 — 67

South (2-8): S. Jackson 14, Butler 12, D. Jackson 7, Banks 4.

Maize (8-1): Frenchers 12, Lambert 12, Miller 12, Holmes 8, Pierce 8, Martinez 4, Fillmore 4, Wedman 4, Brownell 3.

Derby 64, Heights 38 (Emporia)

Records: Derby 9-1, Heights 8-3.

Eisenhower 45, Emporia 37 (Emporia)

Records: Eisenhower 9-2, Emporia 6-4.

Southeast 45, Manhattan 41 (McPherson)

Southeast 7 8 12 18 — 45

Manhattan 9 8 12 12 — 41

Southeast (8-4): Harding 11, T. Adair 9, R. Kennedy 8, K. Kennedy 7, Jones 5, D. Adair 3, Jones 2.Manhattan (5-3): Larson 16, Chauncey 12, Claussen 5, Yates 4, Doering 4.

Wellington 71, Valley Center 67 OT (McPherson)

Valley Center 20 11 19 12 5 — 67

Wellington 13 14 17 18 9 — 71

Valley Center (4-8): Brittain 22, Coash 12, Eldridge 11, George 10, Niedens 6, Kinniburgh 6.

Wellington (7-3): Zeka 21, Frame 17, Rusk 12, Clift 12, My. French 5, Mi. French 2, Hughes 2.

Cheney 45, Andale 42 (Haven semis)

Records: Cheney 11-0, Andale 7-4.

Halstead 56, Garden Plain 48 (Haven semis)

Garden Plain 14 9 10 15 — 48

Halstead 9 22 10 15 — 56

Garden Plain (8-2): A. Puetz 18, S. Puetz 7, Hammond 6, Rolfs 6, Zoglman 5, Gorges 4, C. Puetz 2.

Halstead (12-0): Gerber 28, O’Brien 9, Engel 7, McClain 4, Schroeder 3, Lewis 3, Kelley 2.

Campus 54, El Dorado 19 (El Dorado)

Records: Campus 4-6, El Dorado 0-11.

Maize South 47, Augusta 18 (El Dorado)

Records: Maize South 7-4, Augusta 1-10.

Circle 54, Goddard 46 (El Dorado)

Records: Circle 9-2, Goddard 4-7.

North 48, Conway Springs 37 (Mulvane)

North 13 10 13 12 — 48

Conway Springs 5 7 14 11 — 37

North (5-7): Cavitt 13.

Conway Springs (2-8): Lange 10.

Winfield 52, Arkansas City 31 (Mulvane)

Winfield 14 10 17 11 — 52

Ark City 1 9 13 8 — 31

Winfield (6-5): Moree 18.

Ark City (0-11): Messenger 9, Bradley 9.

Clearwater 42, Chaparral 39 (Sedgwick semis)

Chaparral 10 10 7 12 — 39

Clearwater 19 7 6 10 — 42

Chaparral (7-3): Swartz 14, Francis 7, Gates 7, Eslinger 4, Holden 4, Kargas 3.

Clearwater (9-2): Berlin 12, Tjaden 11, Carlson 7, K. Clevenger 6, C. Clevenger 4, Stevens 2.

Independent 37, Inman 32 (Sedgwick semis)

Independent 8 10 8 11 — 37

Inman 9 8 11 4 — 32

Independent (4-5): Szadkowska 16, Byczkowska 10, Recalde-Phillips 6, Scheck 3, Skinner 2.

Inman (5-7): Welch 12, Martisko 8, R. Neufeld 8, M. Neufeld 3, Brunk 1.

Belle Plaine 54, Canton-Galva 24 (Sedgwick consolation)

Belle Plaine 20 10 15 9 — 54

Canton-Galva 2 8 12 2 — 24

Belle Plaine (5-7): Lujan 17, Cooper 14, Mowdy 13, Zimmerman 5, Karagianis 4, Glover 1.

Canton-Galva (3-8): Bell 13, Peterson 10, Peres 1.

Sunrise 66, Sedgwick 27 (Sedgwick consolation)

Sedgwick 2 14 8 3 — 27

Sunrise 21 11 21 13 — 66

Sedgwick (5-4): Stucky 11, McGinn 6, Fitch 5, Croxton 5.

Sunrise (10-2): Stachrorska 21, Konczalska 20, Nworie 9, Edwards 8, Zimmy 6, Adamczewska 2.

Trinity Academy 64, Remington 29 (Berean)

Trinity 15 20 23 6 — 64

Remington 3 6 12 8 — 29

Trinity (6-4): Bigelow 22, Winter 18, Hedstrom 10, Shaffer 9, Pannell 3, Hollinfwe 2.

Remington (2-7): Ingalske 11, Hochstetler 5, Hayes 5, Wedel 4, Johnson 2, Van Elfden 2.

Kingman 41, Ell-Saline 39 (Berean)

Ell-Saline 7 8 13 9 2 — 39

Kingman 13 11 8 5 4 — 41

Ell-Saline (5-6): Rowley 10, Bradley 8, Kramer 8, Ohman 4, Wilson 3, Bachkas 2.

Kingman (2-7): Walters 8, Livingston 7, Pearce 6, Schreiner 6, DeWeese 5, J. Belt 5, K. Belt 4.

Wichita Homeschool 50, Minneapolis 46 (Berean)

Minneapolis 10 10 11 15 — 46

Homeschool 7 16 17 10 — 50

Minneapolis: Cleveland 21, Forte 11, Cossart 9, Shupe 3, Smith 2.

Homeschool: Jenkins 15, Peffley 12, Hall 8, Kelley 5, Townsend 4, Jordan 3, Enegren 3.

Douglass 62, Bluestem 61

Records: Douglass 4-5, Bluestem 5-6.

Hillsboro 56, Lyons 18

Lyons 8 3 2 5 — 18

Hillsboro 17 8 16 15 — 56

Lyons (2-5, 0-1): Ramirez 7, Jaime 6, Pena 2, Belote 2, Valenzuela 1.

Hillsboro (11-2, 2-1): T. Werth 17, J. Saunders 6, Shahan 6, Hefley 5, Kleiner 5, Funk 5, S. Saunders 4, Z. Werth 4, Weisbeck 4.

Smoky Valley 47, Hoisington 38

Hoisington 7 7 10 14 — 38

Smoky Valley 14 8 11 14 — 47

Hoisington (4-8): Mason 14, Hanzlick 10, Colson 5, Henry 3, Brewer 2, Schneider 2, Wolf 1, Romeiser 1.

Smoky Valley (8-4): Haxton 14, Priddy 9, Hazelwood 8, Johnson 5, Mullen 5, Broxterman 4, Lambert 2.