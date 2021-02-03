Tuesday’s basketball scores: Vote for Varsity Kansas Top Player award (Feb. 2)

Andover’s Jack Johnson The Wichita Eagle

After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games on Tuesday, here are the four candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player of the week for boys and girls.

McPherson’s Kassidy Beam and Hutchinson’s Myles Thompson were voted the Varsity Kansas Top Player for Jan. 29. Beam scored 29 points during the McPherson tournament and helped the Bullpups upset No. 1-ranked Dodge City in the championship game, while Thompson scored 18 points to lead Hutchinson to a road win at Eisenhower.

Boys’ Top Player candidates

Clearwater’s Brett Gibbs

Gibbs was superb for Clearwater when it mattered most, scoring eight of his game-high 26 points in overtime to lead the Indians to a 63-58 upset over Augusta in overtime.

Maize’s Kyle Grill

The junior guard scored a game-high 17 points, including this jaw-dropping dunk, in Maize’s 68-45 win over Newton to improve to 11-2 this season.

Andover’s Jack Johnson

The Dallas Baptist signee took over late, scoring a game-high 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds to lead Andover to a 70-64 overtime victory over Valley Center. The Trojans improved to 11-2 this season and won a battle of unbeaten teams in AV-CTL Div. II play.

Andale’s Jacksyn Potucek

The Andale junior guard erupted for a game-high 21 points to lead Andale to a 52-43 victory over Circle to improve to 5-8 this season.

Girls’ Top Player candidates

Andover Central’s Maddie Amekporfor

The sophomore post came up big for Andover Central in a showdown of ranked Class 5A teams, as she delivered 14 points to help the Jaguars top Eisenhower 58-42. Andover Central improved to 12-0 overall and remained a perfect 6-0 in AV-CTL Div. II play.

Trinity’s Austin Broadie

After a short absence, Broadie returned in a big way for the Knights with a 27-point explosion in Trinity’s 77-18 victory over Conway Springs. Trinity improved to 7-5 this season and 2-0 in Central Plains League play.

Garden Plain’s Alli Puetz

The senior finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks in Garden Plain’s 48-35 win over Chaparral. The Owls improved to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in Central Plains League play.

Clearwater’s Elizabeth Tjaden

The freshman star scored over half of her team’s points, dropping a season-high 26 points to lead Clearwater to a 46-41 win over Augusta. The Indians improved to 11-2 this season.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Carroll 55, Southeast 38

Records: Carroll 12-2, 9-1; Southeast 8-6, 4-6.

Heights 57, Northwest 53

Northwest 13 16 6 18 — 53

Heights 11 13 12 21 — 57

Northwest (8-5, 5-4): Moore 18, McGee 10, Hoover 8, Duncan 7, Brown 4, Yandell 3, Williams 2, Verbeck 1.

Heights (9-5, 7-3): Frierson 14, Neal 12, Palmer 10, Miller 6, Kemp 6, Harris 5, Williams 4.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 77, North 36

Records: Kapaun 9-4, 6-4; North 2-12, 1-9.

West 63, South 54

West (3-10, 2-7): Washington 26, McCullough 11.

South (5-8, 3-6): Jones 17, Frierson 13.

Campus 67, Maize South 52

Campus 16 20 18 13 — 67

Maize South 4 10 20 18 — 52

Campus (10-1, 4-0): Chapman 20, Strong 18, Hall 12, Burton 7, Sosa 5, Young 2, Dixon 2, Martin 1.

Maize South (6-5, 3-3): Gholar 18, Fitchpatrick 14, Seals 5, Scott 5, Askren 5, Atwater 3, Queen 2.

Maize 68, Newton 45

Maize 13 19 17 19 — 68

Newton 14 15 8 8 — 45

Maize (11-2, 4-2): Grill 17, Hanna 15, Belcher 12, Johnson 9, Harrod 7, Gustafson 5, Bing 3.

Newton (1-11, 0-5): Dorrell 15, Brackeen 8, Mick 6, Sauceda 5, Edwards 4, Woods 3, Petz 2.

Derby 76, Hutchinson 60

Records: Derby 4-5, 3-4; Hutchinson 4-7, 1-5.

Salina South 68, Salina Central 55

Records: Salina South 11-0, Salina Central 4-9.

Andover 70, Valley Center 64 (OT)

Andover (11-2, 6-0): Johnson 23, Maikori 13.

Valley Center (10-4, 5-1): Simmons 18, Isaacs 16, Harden 13.

Andover Central 44, Eisenhower 28

Records: Andover Central 2-6, 2-4; Eisenhower 3-10, 2-4.

Andale 52, Circle 43

Circle 6 11 11 15 — 43

Andale 14 9 10 19 — 52

Circle (4-8): Middleton 13, Smith 10, Koehn 8, McGinnis 7, Cowman 3, Galloway 2.

Andale (5-8): Potucek 21, Nemechek 12, Spexarth 7, Reichenberger 5, Kerschen 4, Winter 3.

Buhler 62, Collegiate 39

Records: Buhler 8-4, Collegiate 10-3.

Clearwater 63, Augusta 58 (OT)

Clearwater 12 16 14 9 12 — 63

Augusta

Clearwater (5-8): Gibbs 26, Wellington 13, Ankerholz 11, Warren 9, Cash 4.

Augusta (9-3): Parker 23, McDaniel 14, Roberts 9, Kelley 3, Hand 3, Andrews 2, Wilcox 2, Timberlake 2.

Mulvane 65, Winfield 58

Winfield 3 20 17 18 — 58

Mulvane 9 17 14 25 — 65

Records: Mulvane 12-1, WInfield 1-12.

Rose Hill 70, El Dorado 59

Records: Rose Hill 7-5, El Dorado 2-11.

Belle Plaine 58, Kingman 55

Kingman 12 12 18 13 — 55

Belle Plaine 26 19 2 11 — 58

Kingman (1-9, 0-2): N. Freund 17, Munz 12, D. Freund 8, Krehbiel 8, Davidson 3, Holloway 3, Helm 2, Watkins 2.

Belle Plaine (8-2, 1-1): Wiseman 32, Hilton 21, Stephenson 3, McGinnis 2.

Cheney 78, Medicine Lodge 37

Records: Cheney 12-1, 2-0; Medicine Lodge 7-7, 2-1.

Garden Plain 55, Chaparral 53

Garden Plain (8-2, 3-0): Rex 13, Haukap 11, Dreiling 10.

Chaparral (3-8, 0-1): Swartz 15, Harding 15.

Independent 62, Douglass 34

Independent 20 17 14 11 — 62

Douglass 12 8 7 7 — 34

Independent (2-6, 1-2): Martin 28, Guinn 13, Recalde-Phillips 10, Dean 5, Solomon 4, Jensen 2.

Douglass (4-7, 0-1): Stoffel 12, Roberts 5, Arevalo 4, Stoffel 3, Ramey 3, Stiner 3, Megli 2, Titus 2.

Trinity Academy 67, Conway Springs 58

Trinity 15 21 17 14 — 67

Conway Springs

Trinity (7-2, 2-0): Williams 25, Hill 17, Izard 8, Kirsten-Westgard 5, Perez 5, Rucker 5, Charles 2.

Conway Springs (2-9, 0-3): Osner 14, Billups 12, Schulte 10, Nilger 9, Pauly 4, Smith 3, Wright 2, Johnsen 2, Fisher 2.

Hesston 60, Pratt 28

Records: Hesston 12-0, 3-0; Pratt 6-8, 1-2.

Hillsboro 57, Smoky Valley 35

Smoky Valley 15 2 9 9 — 35

Hillsboro 8 15 16 18 — 57

Smoky Valley (4-9, 1-2): Lysell-Stewart 14, Lucas 10, Heble 4, Miller 2, Heline 2, Blanchat 2, Apel 1.

Hillsboro (11-2, 3-0): Potucek 16, B. Ratzlaff 15, G. Ratzlaff 13, Duell 4, Boldt 3, Reed 2, Wichert 2, Linnens 2.

Hoisington 56, Haven 46

Hoisington 6 17 16 17 — 56

Haven 14 16 10 6 — 46

Hoisington (11-2, 2-1): Nicholson 24, M. Haxton 9, Hanzlick 6, Woydziak 6, L. Haxton 3, Thompson 2.

Haven (10-3, 2-1): Roper 14, Yoder 10, Jacques 6, Kraft 5, Barlow 5, Miller 3, Shingleton 3.

Lyons 51, Larned 50

Records: Lyons 10-3, 2-1; Larned 5-8, 0-3.

Nickerson 67, Halstead 44

Records: Nickerson 3-11, 1-2; Halstead 0-13, 0-3.

Girls

Bishop Carroll 45, Southeast 38

Records: Carroll 10-3, 9-1; Southeast 9-5, 6-4.

Heights 86, Northwest 8

Records: Heights 10-4, 9-1; Northwest 1-12, 1-8.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 41, North 30

Kapaun 9 17 11 4 — 41

North 5 3 8 14 — 30

Kapaun (9-5, 7-3): Remer 11, Gimino 10, Jacobs 6, Quigley 5, Bina 4, Bezdek 3, White 2.

North (6-8, 3-7): Cavitt 18, Urbina Montes 5, Brown 5, St. Clair 2.

South 60, West 25

Records: South 3-10, 3-6; West 0-13, 0-9.

Derby 55, Hutchinson 42

Records: Derby 11-1, 6-1; Hutchinson 4-8, 2-3.

Maize 63, Newton 15

Maize (10-1, 5-1): Holmes 15, Pierce 9, Miller 8, Frenchers 7, Wedman 7, Martinez 6, Lambert 6, Fillmore 5.

Records: Maize 10-1, 5-1; Newton 0-12, 0-5.

Maize South 52, Campus 28

Records: Maize South 9-4, 4-2; Campus 4-8, 1-4.

Salina South 66, Salina Central 53

Records: Salina South 6-7, Salina Central 10-3.

Andover 40, Valley Center 32

Records: Andover 4-9, 3-3; Valley Center 5-9, 2-4.

Andover Central 58, Eisenhower 42

Eisenhower 6 14 12 10 — 42

Andover Central 16 15 12 15 — 58

Eisenhower (10-3, 4-2): Nicholson 20, Respress 6, Verbeck 6, Ryan 4, Henry 2, Burkholder 2, Dameron 2.

Andover Central (12-0, 6-0): Wilborn 17, Amekporfor 14, Stearns 10, Harshaw 10, Newfarmer 7.

Goddard 54, Arkansas City 17

Records: Goddard 6-7, 1-5; Ark City 0-13, 0-6.

Andale 47, Circle 30

Circle 8 6 5 11 — 30

Andale 12 15 10 10 — 47

Circle (9-4): Michaelis 8, Cook 7, Chase 6, Claycamp 4, Johnson 3, Thornton 2.

Andale (9-4): M. Fairchild 14, K. Fairchild 9, Baalman 8, Winter 5, Gorges 5, Schrandt 2, Klegerer 2, Eck 2.

Clearwater 46, Augusta 41

Records: Clearwater 11-2, Augusta 1-12.

Collegiate 43, Buhler 33

Records: Collegiate 6-6, Buhler 3-10.

Rose Hill 59, El Dorado 35

Records: Rose Hill 6-6, El Dorado 0-13.

Winfield 48, Mulvane 47

Winfield 12 8 11 17 — 48

Mulvane 15 14 11 7 — 47

Records: Winfield 8-5, Mulvane 2-11.

Belle Plaine 45, Kingman 43

Records: Belle Plaine 6-8, 1-2; Kingman 2-10, 1-1.

Cheney 76, Medicine Lodge 24

Records: Cheney 13-0, 4-0; Medicine Lodge 1-10, 0-3.

Garden Plain 48, Chaparral 35

Garden Plain 12 11 14 11 — 48

Chaparral 5 9 11 10 — 35

Garden Plain (10-3, 3-0): Zoglman 17, A. Puetz 15, Gorges 9, C. Puetz 3, Rolfs 2, Hammond 2.

Chaparral (8-4, 0-2): Schwartz 9, Francis 9, Gates 6, Hill 5, Eslinger 4, Holden 2.

Independent 57, Douglass 25

Records: Independent 6-6, 2-0; Douglass 4-6, 0-1.

Trinity Academy 77, Conway Springs 18

Trinity 23 26 14 14 — 77

Conway Springs 3 9 5 1 — 18

Trinity (7-5, 2-0): Broadie 27, Winter 15, Bigelow 14, Hedstrom 9, Shaffer 6, Chilewa 3, Pannell 3.

Conway Springs (3-10, 0-3): Ebenkamp 6, Osner 5, Lange 3, May 2, Johnsen 1, Koester 1.

Hesston 41, Pratt 15

Hesston 13 9 7 12 — 41

Pratt 5 2 0 8 — 15

Hesston (8-5, 2-1): Kueker 11, Humphreys 9, Bartell 8, Yoder 6, Martin 5, Ferralez 2.

Pratt (4-10, 1-1): Gatlin 4, Rasmussen 4, Theis 3, Walker 3, Bates 1.

Hillsboro 43, Smoky Valley 24

Hillsboro 3 21 9 10 — 43

Smoky Valley 6 9 5 4 — 24

Hillsboro (12-2, 3-1): T. Werth 18, Weisbeck 11, J. Saunders 9, Z. Werth 2, Shahan 2, Kleiner 1.

Smoky Valley (8-6, 0-3): Hazelwood 12, Brumbaugh 5, Haxton 3, Mullen 2, Priddy 2.

Hoisington 46, Haven 34

Haven 11 4 5 14 — 34

Hoisington 7 16 9 14 — 46

Haven (5-8, 1-2): Estill 8, Arnold 8, Roper 8, Bri. Brawner 8, Smith 2.

Hoisington (5-8, 1-2): None.

Lyons 48, Larned 20

Records: Lyons 3-6, 1-1; Larned 2-11, 0-3.

Nickerson 40, Halstead 34

Records: Nickerson 12-2, 3-0; Halstead 12-2, 2-1.

Monday’s scores

Boys

East 56, West 48

Records: East 8-5, 6-3; West 2-10, 1-7.

Maize South 47, McPherson 43

Maize South 9 14 13 11 — 47

McPherson 7 10 18 8 — 43

Maize South (6-4): Fitzpatrick 15, Clyne 12, Gholar 10, Scott 7, Atwater 3.

McPherson (6-6): Madron 17, Alexander 8, Gibbs 5, Miller 4, Alvord 3, Elliot 3, Pyle 3.

Wellington 51, Conway Springs 49

Conway Springs 11 18 10 10 — 49

Wellington 9 14 13 15 — 51

Conway Springs (2-8): Osner 20, Billups 13, Johnsen 5, Schulte 5, Hilger 4, Fisher 2.

Wellington (6-6): Hinshaw 20, Wright 16, Tate 7, Henry 6, Cliff 2.

Trinity Academy 77, Independent 28

Independent 7 10 5 6 — 28

Trinity 17 26 25 9 — 77

Independent (1-6, 0-2): Martin 8, Guinn 7, Recalde-Phillips 3, Solomon 3, Richard 3, Dean 2, Jensen 2.

Trinity (6-2, 1-0): Perez 16, Hill 14, Williams 13, Charles 12, Rucker 7, Gerber 5, Kristen-Westgard 4, Spencer 4, Weimer 2.

Girls

Garden Plain 68, Conway Springs 26

Conway Springs 8 3 10 5 — 26

Garden Plain 21 20 13 14 — 68

Conway Springs (3-9, 0-2): Ebenkamp 6, Dalbom 5, Koester 4, Lange 3, May 3, Osner 3, Linn 2.

Garden Plain (9-3, 2-0): Gorges 14, Rolfs 13, Stuhlsatz 9, C. Puetz 6, Hammond 6, S. Puetz 6, A. Puetz 5, Smith 4, Hitt 3, Mo. Zoglman 2.

Independent 45, Kingman 34

Records: Independent 5-6, Kingman 2-9.

Hutch Trinity 63, Pratt 40

Records: Hutch Trinity 4-10, Pratt 4-8.