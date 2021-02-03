Varsity Football
List of where the best 2021 Kansas high school football seniors are going to college
As the top Kansas high school football players make their decisions on where to play college football, Varsity Kansas has compiled a list of the area’s players who are participating in Wednesday’s national signing day.
NCAA Division I FBS
Army
Zac Daher, Northwest
Navy
Ben Purvis, Bishop Carroll
Northern Illinois
Julius Bolden, Northwest
Wetu Kalomo, Northwest
TCU
Noah Bolticoff, Rose Hill
NCAA Division I FCS
Missouri State
Davin Simms, Andover Central
Todric McGee, Northwest
North Dakota State
Braden Rucker, Eureka
Tennessee Tech
Lem Wash, Derby
NCAA Division II
Central Missouri
Isaiah Maikori, Andover
Emporia State
Caleb Nott, Northwest
Cassius Williams, West
Fort Hays State
Logan Bolinger, Maize South
Austin Carlson, Clearwater
Jack Hileman, Derby
Jake Johnson, Maize South
Kyler Semrad, Goddard
Missouri S&T
Josh Sanders, Maize
Pittsburg State
Eli Wilcox, Augusta
Southwestern Oklahoma State
Bryce Bischler, Rose Hill
Washburn
Rhett Brown, Goddard
Nate Harding, Maize
Nick Hogan, Eisenhower
Gabe Havlovic, Bishop Carroll
William Jewell
Byron Fitchpatrick, Maize South
Junior college
Butler
Carson Arndt, Northwest
Daylan Jones, East
A.J. King, East
Jaxon Powers, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Mason Ross, Northwest
Ethan Stuhlsatz, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
George Traglia, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Peyton Wiechmann, Maize South
Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado
Coffeyville
Doug Bates, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Cole Hough, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Marion Ponds, East
Braxton Powers, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Dodge City
Adama Faye, East
Royal Johnson, East
Jalen Martin-Peterson, Northwest
Fort Scott
Aiden Kendall, Newton
Highland
Andrew Gimino, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Jonathan Wright, Conway Springs
Hutchinson
Ashton Ngo, Andover
Tanner Cash, Clearwater
Brayden Collins, Canton-Galva
Nathan Hale, Northwest
Alec McCuan, Hutchinson
Darby Roper, Haven
Colin Shields, Maize South
Independence
Avonte Dixon, Campus
Kamarion Hart, East
Davion Ware, Heights
Iowa Western
Aiden Niedens, Bishop Carroll
NAIA
Baker
Austin Coash, Valley Center
Bethel
Ben Bollinger, Hesston
Lakin Farmer, Halstead
Kale Funk, Goessel
Doug Grider, Halstead
Cole Herman, Halstead
Cade Mason, Hoisington
Noah Phillips, Argonia-Attica
Friends
Trent Beckwith, Winfield
Cypress Sallee, Southeast
Kansas Wesleyan
Braiden Botterweck, Newton
Dominic Phillips, Valley Center
Mount Marty (S.D.)
Kenny Ferhman, Wellington
Ottawa
Brycen Burkholder, Pratt
Waldorf (Iowa)
Tyler Kohls, Augusta
