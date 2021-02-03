Varsity Football

List of where the best 2021 Kansas high school football seniors are going to college

As the top Kansas high school football players make their decisions on where to play college football, Varsity Kansas has compiled a list of the area’s players who are participating in Wednesday’s national signing day.

NCAA Division I FBS

Army

Zac Daher, Northwest

Navy

Ben Purvis, Bishop Carroll

Northern Illinois

Julius Bolden, Northwest

Wetu Kalomo, Northwest

TCU

Noah Bolticoff, Rose Hill

NCAA Division I FCS

Missouri State

Davin Simms, Andover Central

Todric McGee, Northwest

North Dakota State

Braden Rucker, Eureka

Tennessee Tech

Lem Wash, Derby

NCAA Division II

Central Missouri

Isaiah Maikori, Andover

Emporia State

Caleb Nott, Northwest

Cassius Williams, West

Fort Hays State

Logan Bolinger, Maize South

Austin Carlson, Clearwater

Jack Hileman, Derby

Jake Johnson, Maize South

Kyler Semrad, Goddard

Missouri S&T

Josh Sanders, Maize

Pittsburg State

Eli Wilcox, Augusta

Southwestern Oklahoma State

Bryce Bischler, Rose Hill

Washburn

Rhett Brown, Goddard

Nate Harding, Maize

Nick Hogan, Eisenhower

Gabe Havlovic, Bishop Carroll

William Jewell

Byron Fitchpatrick, Maize South

Junior college

Butler

Carson Arndt, Northwest

Daylan Jones, East

A.J. King, East

Jaxon Powers, Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Mason Ross, Northwest

Ethan Stuhlsatz, Kapaun Mt. Carmel

George Traglia, Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Peyton Wiechmann, Maize South

Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado

Coffeyville

Doug Bates, Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Cole Hough, Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Marion Ponds, East

Braxton Powers, Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Dodge City

Adama Faye, East

Royal Johnson, East

Jalen Martin-Peterson, Northwest

Fort Scott

Aiden Kendall, Newton

Highland

Andrew Gimino, Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Jonathan Wright, Conway Springs

Hutchinson

Ashton Ngo, Andover

Tanner Cash, Clearwater

Brayden Collins, Canton-Galva

Nathan Hale, Northwest

Alec McCuan, Hutchinson

Darby Roper, Haven

Colin Shields, Maize South

Independence

Avonte Dixon, Campus

Kamarion Hart, East

Davion Ware, Heights

Iowa Western

Aiden Niedens, Bishop Carroll

NAIA

Baker

Austin Coash, Valley Center

Bethel

Ben Bollinger, Hesston

Lakin Farmer, Halstead

Kale Funk, Goessel

Doug Grider, Halstead

Cole Herman, Halstead

Cade Mason, Hoisington

Noah Phillips, Argonia-Attica

Friends

Trent Beckwith, Winfield

Cypress Sallee, Southeast

Kansas Wesleyan

Braiden Botterweck, Newton

Dominic Phillips, Valley Center

Mount Marty (S.D.)

Kenny Ferhman, Wellington

Ottawa

Brycen Burkholder, Pratt

Waldorf (Iowa)

Tyler Kohls, Augusta

