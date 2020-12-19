Vote for the Varsity Kansas Top Player award for girls and boys basketball (Dec. 18)

Trinity Academy senior Christian Williams has been the team’s leading scorer during a 4-1 start to the season. Courtesy

After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games on Thursday and Friday, here are the five candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player for boys and girls.

Top boys players

Northwest’s Demarcus Hoover

The 6-foot-3 junior scored a team-high 18 points in Thursday’s 68-51 win over South, which was coming off an upset of Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Following a one-point loss to Heights to open the season, Northwest heads to winter break with a 3-1 record with Hoover leading the way with a 13.8 scoring average.

Rose Hill’s Adriel Smith

The East transfer is excelling in his junior season at Rose Hill, as the 5-foot-11 junior guard continued his scoring onslaught this season with another 30 points in Friday’s 70-66 road win at Wellington.

Medicine Lodge’s Theron Wedel

Wedel poured in a season-high 33 points to lead Medicine Lodge to a 70-55 road win at Kingman on Friday. The 6-foot-2 junior has been one of the state’s top scorers through December.

Trinity Academy’s Christian Williams

Trinity Academy is off to a 4-1 start to the season thanks to the 6-foot-2 senior guard. Williams scored a team-high 20 points in Friday’s 68-40 win over Inman and has been the team’s leading scorer during its strong start to the season.

Belle Plaine’s Eli Wiseman

Belle Plaine (5-1) dropped its first game of the season on Friday in a 61-58 setback to undefeated Berean Academy, but it wasn’t without a furious rally by Wiseman. The 5-foot-9 senior guard nearly helped erase an 11-point deficit in the final 90 seconds, as he scored eight straight points and helped Belle Plaine get two potential game-tying shots off in the final seconds. Wiseman finished with a team-high 23 points.

Top girls players

Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Ella Anciaux

Kapaun (4-1) won its fourth straight game behind 20 points from the 6-foot-4 senior center and Wichita State signee in a 50-48 win over Southeast. Anciaux made the two deciding free throws in the final minute, while teammate Jennifer Jacobs also had 20 points.

Andale’s Katelyn Fairchild

Andale (2-0) handed Clearwater (2-1) its first loss of the season behind a game-high 19 points from the 5-foot-9 senior in a 45-30 win. Not only did Fairchild shoot 50% from the field, but she also helped play stifling defense that held Clearwater to 15 points in the first three quarters.

Halstead’s Karenna Gerber

The Pittsburg State signee scored a game-high 25 points without playing the fourth quarter in Halstead’s 63-27 win over Kingman on Thursday. The 6-foot senior has been the team’s leading scorer during a 6-0 start to the season.

Maize’s Sydney Holmes

After missing the first two weeks of the season in quarantine, Maize won its debut game 51-31 over rival Maize South on Thursday behind 28 points from the 5-foot-8 senior guard. With Maize only leading by four points heading into the fourth quarter, the Pittsburg State signee scored 14 points in the final frame as Maize outscored Maize South 17-1.

Nickerson’s Ava Jones

The 6-foot-2 sophomore scored a game-high 25 points for Nickerson in a 57-34 victory over Pratt. Jones, a highly-coveted Division I prospect, has been the team’s leading scorer during a 4-1 start to the season.

Friday’s games

Boys

Derby 65, Eisenhower 57

Andover 59, Arkansas City 48

Valley Center 61, Goddard 42

Augusta 51, Circle 40

Winfield 61, El Dorado 57

McPherson 56, Dodge City 39

Andale 66, Clearwater 57

Rose Hill 70, Wellington 66

Berean Academy 61, Belle Plaine 58

Moundridge 60, Chaparral 57

Conway Springs 63, Marion 24

Bennington 56, Douglass 40

Garden Plain 50, Hutchinson Trinity 35

Medicine Lodge 70, Kingman 55

Trinity Academy 68, Inman 40

Smoky Valley 75, Halstead 11

Haven 76, Central Plains 27

Hesston 57, St. John 29

Pratt 61, Nickerson 44

Goessel 33, Udall 31

Girls

Derby 47, Eisenhower 34

Andover 60, Arkansas City 13

Valley Center 34, Goddard 33

Circle 54, Augusta 34

Dodge City 58, McPherson 41

Winfield 32, El Dorado 22

Andale 45, Clearwater 30

Collegiate 47, Mulvane 37

Kingman 55, Medicine Lodge 50

Halstead 54, Smoky Valley 35

Central Plains 56, Haven 22

Hesston 29, St. John 23

Nickerson 57, Pratt 34

Bluestem 52, Central-Burden 37

Cunningham 51, Classical 16

Goessel 46, Udall 37

Thursday’s games

Boys

Northwest 68, South 51

Maize 65, Maize South 50

Salina Central 47, Andover Central 41

Hillsboro 71, Southeast of Saline 68

Girls

East 72, West 27

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 50, Southeast 48

South 50, Northwest 36

Hutchinson 43, Salina South 30

Maize 51, Maize South 31

Andover Central 60, Salina Central 52

Belle Plaine 48, Inman 42

Hutchinson Trinity 52, Conway Springs 40

Garden Plain 58, Berean Academy 43

Moundridge 42, Independent 25

Sterling 74, Trinity Academy 60

Halstead 63, Kingman 27

Hillsboro 52, Southeast of Saline 42