Tuesday’s high school basketball: East boys beat Carroll for 2-0 City League start

Wichita East sophomore Daylan Jones. The Wichita Eagle

From Class 1A to the City League, East boys basketball coach Clint Kinnamon is finding that his coaching methods translate to success at whatever level.

The first-year coach for the Blue Aces has the team 2-0 in the City League after knocking off the defending league champions, Bishop Carroll, on Tuesday night in a 54-47 victory. East improved to 2-1 overall.

Kinnamon spent the previous 19 seasons at St. John, a 1A school in Western Kansas where he won 83% of his games and led the program to four state championships. The coach said while he isn’t able to run as many offensive sets as years past, other principals he has leaned on are translating to success at East.

“We’re getting the job done as an all-around effort by the team,” Kinnamon said. “We’ve been stressing a lot about toughness, making sure you have two hands on a rebound, boxing out, getting those 50-50 balls, being tough enough to stay in a defensive stance for a long period of time.

“We’ve got a long ways to go, but the kids are buying in and we’re going forward.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kinnamon was unable to host a team camp to install his offense. It wasn’t until the first day of practice this fall when the first-year coach had the opportunity to start teaching his offense to the players.

After a rash of transfers following the departure of former coach Joe Jackson to Maize South, East has just two returners from last year’s varsity team in Daylan Jones and Braxton White, who have been solid this season and combined for 18 points against Carroll. Transfer A.J. King (21 points) has been the team’s leading scorer through three games, while the Blue Aces are relying mostly on junior-varsity players from last season capitalizing on their new opportunities like Chandler Pearson (nine points).

“I’m really happy that most of them are starting to buy in and really wanting to learn now,” Kinnamon said. “Getting wins obviously helps with buying in.

“We held a really good team to just 47 points. I’ll take that every single night. If we can do that, we’re going to have a chance to win every game we’re in.”

Carroll trimmed East’s lead to 39-36 early in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Aces turned two Carroll turnovers into easy baskets at the other end and never allowed it to become a one-possession game again.

It was the second straight loss and first in league play for Carroll (2-2), which was once again missing its best player in Alex Littlejohn. Carter Reid led the team on Tuesday in scoring with 18 points.

Boys scores

East 54, Bishop Carroll 47

Northwest 74, North 52

South 49, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 44

Derby 67, Maize 59

Campus 69, Goddard 34

Andover 62, Eisenhower 54 (OT)

Salina South 56, Maize South 48

Valley Center 68, Andover Central 61

Arkansas City 52, Salina Central 45

McPherson 65, El Dorado 54

Augusta 76, Winfield 65

Collegiate 69, Clearwater 52

Mulvane 63, Rose Hill 58

Wellington 62, Andale 59

Belle Plaine 58, Chaparral 49

Douglass 64, Conway Springs 42

Garden Plain 77, Independent 54

Haven 69, Nickerson 21

Hesston 52, Smoky Valley 26

Hillsboro 85, Marion 22

Pratt 75, Russell 54

Cunningham 40, Argonia 31

Girls scores

East 45, Bishop Carroll 44

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 60, South 34

North 57, Northwest 28

Andover Central 62, Valley Center 50

Eisenhower 46, Andover 33

Goddard 33, Campus 26

Salina Central 66, Arkansas City 12

Circle 45, Buhler 28

McPherson 74, El Dorado 25

Winfield 35, Augusta 33

Clearwater 47, Collegiate 36

Rose Hill 58, Mulvane 38

Cheney 67, Trinity Academy 57

Garden Plain 60, Independent 41

Douglass 43, Conway Springs 31

Chaparral 39, Belle Plaine 18

Nickerson 47, Haven 40

Smoky Valley 44, Hesston 39

Russell 54, Pratt 50

Cunningham 47, Argonia 35