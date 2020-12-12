High school basketball scores: Andover Central girls rally for overtime win at Heights

Andover Central won its Class 5A state quarterfinal against De Soto. The Wichita Eagle

There were two phrases written on the white board the Andover Central girls basketball team stared at before their highly-anticipated game at Heights between two of the state’s best on Friday.

1. Composure

2. Do not panic

Those phrases written by coach Stana Jefferson turned out to be prophetic, as the Jaguars did not panic when they trailed by as many as 13 points and kept their composure to rally for a 56-48 overtime victory. Andover Central, ranked second in Class 5A, improved to 2-0, while Heights, ranked fourth in Class 6A, fell to 2-1.

“Wichita Heights has some great athletes on their team and they’re going to win a ton of games,” Jefferson said. “For us to come in here and get a win at their place, I’ve never been prouder of this group of kids I coach.”

The game delivered on the promise pitting arguably the two best girls basketball teams in the Wichita area against another in a matchup that featured four Division I prospects sharing the court in Heights’ duo of Laniah Randle and Cayanna Stanley and Andover Central’s Brittany Harshaw (Creighton) and Bailey Wilborn (Maine). The highest-rated Division I prospect of them all — Heights junior Zyanna Walker — did not play due to injury.

Randle was spectacular and a devastating force in transition, where she scored most of her game-high 26 points, and was needed on the defensive end to limit Harshaw in scoring.

With Heights’ defense focused on Harshaw, that presented opportunities for 5-foot-11 sophomore post Maddi Amekporfor. Skilled in her own right, Amekporfor capitalized on the single coverage in the post with an array of crafty moves that allowed her to deliver her best game in a Jaguar uniform with a career-high 25 points.

“We tried to stay very composed and not let ourselves get down,” Amekporfor said. “We know how good of a team we are and we know no matter what, we can always fight back and that proved right in the end.”

Andover Central trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half and trailed 42-34 with five minutes remaining in regulation. That’s when Harshaw, who had been contained for the majority of the game, stepped up when her team needed her the most.

Harshaw started by leaking out in transition for a layup, then followed with a crucial corner three-pointer and capped a personal 7-0 run with two free throws to erase the deficit and tie Heights at 42 with 2:11 remaining. Harshaw finished the game with 13 points.

Andover Central actually took a brief lead, 46-44, when Jaden Newfarmer collapsed Heights’ defense and found Amekporfor for the go-ahead layup with 40 seconds remaining. But Randle drove for the game-tying layup at the other end, which forced overtime after each team missed chances to win it late.

“I’m super proud of the fight tonight,” Jefferson said. “I saw moments in the first half where we panicked and rushed some of our shots. I felt like we focused the second half, slowed down and took better shots, took care of the ball better. But most of all, we fought hard.”

After trading baskets in overtime, Andover Central took control of the game when Wilborn drove the lane and scooped in a left-handed layup for a 50-48 lead with 2:03 remaining. The Jaguars never trailed again, as Heights missed its ensuing shot and had to play the foul game the final minute. Andover Central made six of eight free throws to ice the game.

Andover Central (2-0) 13 10 7 16 10 — 56 Heights (2-1) 20 9 10 7 2 — 48

ANDOVER CENTRAL: Amekporfor 25, Harshaw 13, Wilborn 6, Stearns 6, Newfarmer 6.

HEIGHTS: Randle 26, Stanley 7, Chandler 4, Gails 3, Mayberry 3, Zeigler 3, Proffit 2.

Boys scores

Friday

Maize 60, Andale 28

Salina South 66, Salina Central 61 (OT)

Clearwater 58, Winfield 51

Abilene 56, Augusta 53

Chanute 68, Rose Hill 64

El Dorado 59, Chaparral 35

Belle Plaine 67, Fredonia 49

Garden Plain 51, Caney Valley 49

Kingman 41, Conway Springs 33

Sedgwick 66, Douglass 41

Hillsboro 37, Inman 35

Concordia 45, Smoky Valley 33

Dodge City 64, Nickerson 48

Oxford 58, Udall 48

Eureka 59, Wichita Homeschool 54

West Elk 53, Marmaton Valley 19

Little River 62, Hutchinson Central Christian 50

Goessel 62, Burrton 22

Thursday

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 38, Heights 36

Maize 66, East 56

Mulvane 70, Parsons 67

Cheney 76, El Dorado 53

Labette County 51, Circle 43

Belle Plaine 54, Sedgwick 48

Haven 47, Conway Springs 34

Hutchinson Trinity 64, Chaparral 49

Hillsboro 50, Lyons 49 (2 OT)

Northeast-Arma 45, West Elk 30

Girls scores

Friday

Andover Central 56, Heights 48 (OT)

Derby 61, Bishop Carroll 44

Southeast 46, Andover 41

North 35, Newton 25

Goddard 54, Northwest 41

Campus 42, West 14

Salina Central 67, Salina South 39

Hutchinson 49, Buhler 28

Chanute 44, Rose Hill 38

Rock Creek 44, Augusta 29

Garden Plain 54, Caney Valley 30

Belle Plaine 39, Fredonia 25

Sedgwick 41, Douglass 35

Hesston 55, Conway Springs 24

Hillsboro 39, Inman 23

Smoky Valley 56, Concordia 27

Dodge City 64, Nickerson 56

West Elk 44, Marmaton Valley 15

Eureka 43, Wichita Homeschool 31

South Central 63, Flinthills 39

Little River 40, Hutchinson Central Christian 33

Burrton 49, Goessel 31

Thursday

Cheney 83, El Dorado 35

Collegiate 54, Independence 38

Labette County 60, Circle 58

Liberal 66, Trinity Academy 56

Haven 40, Conway Springs 32

Douglass 58, Classical 11

Chaparral 54, Hutchinson Trinity 49

Sedgwick 40, Belle Plaine 34

Hillsboro 41, Lyons 28

Nickerson 55, Colby 46

West Elk 45, Northeast-Arma 23