High school basketball predictions for every area team with every league’s top players

Bishop Carroll’s Tanner Mans and Alex Littlejohn The Wichita Eagle

After reviewing forms sent in from area coaches, The Eagle made its predictions for the top teams and best players in each league in the Wichita area for the 2020-21 season.

CITY LEAGUE

Boys

1. Bishop Carroll

2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

3. East

4. Southeast

5. Heights

6. Northwest

7. West

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

8. South

9. North

Top 15 players

1. Alex Littlejohn, Bishop Carroll senior forward

2. Blake Danitschek, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior forward

3. Enrique Lankford, Bishop Carroll senior guard

4. Daylan Jones, East senior guard

5. Carter Reid, Bishop Carroll senior guard

6. A.J. King, East senior guard

7. Grant Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior guard

8. Will Anciaux, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore forward

9. Bronxon Frierson, Heights senior guard

10. Rone Smith, Southeast senior guard

11. David Duncan, Northwest senior forward

12. Darryon Frierson, South senior forward

13. Marcus Ziegler, Heights sophomore guard senior

14. Hezekiah Washington, West senior forward

15. Braydon Verbeck, Northwest senior guard

Girls

1. Heights

2. East

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

4. Bishop Carroll

5. Southeast

6. Northwest

7. South

8. North

9. West

Top 15 players

1. Zyanna Walker, Heights junior guard

2. Laniah Randle, Heights senior guard

3. Cayanna Stanley, Heights junior guard

4. Ella Anciaux, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior center

5. Isis Sanders, East junior guard

6. Khloe Schuckman, Bishop Carroll senior guard

7. Katelyn Kennedy, Southeast senior forward

8. Tiana Winn, East junior forward

9. Jaila Harding, Southeast senior guard

10. Kendall Forbes, Bishop Carroll junior guard

11. Asia Dawson, East junior guard

12. Jennifer Jacobs, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior forward

13. Daysha Ongunbiyi, Northwest senior guard

14. Cherish Gails, Heights senior guard

15. Sophia Gimino, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore guard

Campus’ Kaleb Selenke, Sterling Chapman and Jayden Hall Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

AV-CTL Div. 1

Boys

1. Campus

2. Maize

3. Derby

4. Maize South

5. Salina South

6. Hutchinson

7. Newton

Top 12 players

1. Sterling Chapman, Campus senior guard

2. Fontaine Williams, Derby junior guard

3. Jacob Hanna, Maize senior forward

4. Javan Buchanan, Maize South junior forward

5. Jayden Hall, Campus senior guard

6. Josh Jordan, Salina South senior guard

7. Parker Scott, Maize South senior guard

8. Devin Junghans, Salina South senior guard

9. Colin Schreiber, Salina South senior guard

10. Myles Thompson, Hutchinson senior forward

11. Isaac Ray, Derby senior forward

12. Avery Johnson, Maize sophomore guard

Girls

1. Derby

2. Maize

3. Salina South

4. Maize South

5. Campus

6. Hutchinson

7. Newton

Top 12 players

1. Sydney Holmes, Maize senior guard

2. Maryn Archer, Derby sophomore guard

3. Addy Brown, Derby sophomore forward

4. Baylee Miller, Maize senior forward

5. Derryana Cobbins, Derby senior guard

6. Jaidyn Schomp, Derby senior forward

7. Tatum Boettjer, Derby junior forward

8. Sydney Peterson, Salina South junior guard

9. Kyla Frenchers, Maize junior guard

10. Tya Tindall, Campus junior guard

11. Acacia Weis, Salina South sophomore guard

12. Avery Lowe, Maize South sophomore forward

Andover’s Jack Johnson Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

AV-CTL Div. 2

Boys

1. Andover

2. Salina Central

3. Eisenhower

4. Valley Center

5. Andover Central

6. Arkansas City

7. Goddard

Top 12 players

1. Jack Johnson, Andover senior guard

2. Eli Isaacs, Valley Center senior guard

3. Nick Hogan, Eisenhower senior forward

4. Cody Houser, Eisenhower senior guard

5. Reed McHenry, Salina Central senior forward

6. Isaiah Maikori, Andover senior guard

7. Gabe Phillips, Valley Center senior forward

8. Caden Kickaefer, Salina Central senior forward

9. Kaleb Gaddis, Andover senior guard

10. Doug Stewart, Arkansas City senior guard

11. Cameron Moses, Goddard senior guard

12. Skyler Clevenger, Andover Central junior guard

Girls

1. Andover Central

2. Salina Central

3. Eisenhower

4. Andover

5. Goddard

6. Valley Center

7. Arkansas City

Top 12 players

1. Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central junior forward

2. Bailey Wilborn, Andover Central senior guard

3. Kennedy Nicholson, Eisenhower senior guard

4. Aubrie Kierscht, Salina Central junior guard

5. Maycee James, Goddard junior guard

6. Jaden Newfarmer, Andover Central senior guard

7. Ellie Stearns, Andover Central

8. Maddi Amekporfor, Andover Central sophomore forward

9. Mallory Woolston, Andover senior guard

10. Hampton Williams, Salina Central junior forward

11. Payton Ryan, Eisenhower senior forward

12. Addi Verbeck, Eisenhower sophomore guard

McPherson’s Grace Pyle Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

AV-CTL Div. 3

Boys

1. McPherson

2. Augusta

3. Buhler

4. El Dorado

5. Winfield

6. Circle

Top 10 players

1. Max Alexander, Buhler senior guard

2. Seth Madron, McPherson junior guard

3. Brendan Parker, Augusta senior guard

4. Jayton Alexander, McPherson senior guard

5. Ely Wilcox, Augusta senior forward

6. Drew Middleton, Circle senior guard

7. Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado senior guard

8. Aidan Harper, Winfield senior guard

9. Ryan Andrews, Augusta senior guard

10. Jacob George, Winfield senior guard

Girls

1. McPherson

2. Circle

3. Augusta

4. Buhler

5. Winfield

6. El Dorado

Top 10 players

1. Grace Pyle, McPherson junior guard

2. Kimalee Cook, Circle senior guard

3. Kassidy Beam, McPherson senior guard

4. Lanna Chase, Circle senior guard

5. Maci Claycamp, Circle senior forward

6. Emma Malm, McPherson senior guard

7. Madi Michaelis, Circle senior guard

8. Maycee Anderson, Augusta senior guard

9. Bailey Camien, El Dorado senior forward

10. Amaleigh Mattison, Buhler senior guard

Wichita Collegiate has won the most state championships of any Kansas high school in Class 3A as of 2019-20. The Wichita Eagle File photo

AV-CTL Div. 4

Boys

1. Collegiate

2. Clearwater

3. Andale

4. Mulvane

5. Wellington

6. Rose Hill

Top 10 players

1. Trey Abasolo, Mulvane senior guard

2. Tanner Meyer, Wellington senior guard

3. Charlie Goree, Collegiate senior guard

4. Jake Wellington, Clearwater senior guard

5. Wesley Fair, Collegiate sophomore guard

6. Eli Rowland, Andale senior guard

7. Jack Duarte, Collegiate junior forward

8. Ian Comer, Mulvane junior guard

9. Michael Fair, Collegiate senior guard

10. Tanner Cash, Clearwater senior guard

Girls

1. Wellington

2. Andale

3. Clearwater

4. Collegiate

5. Rose Hill

6. Mulvane

Top 10 players

1. Airalyn Frame, Wellington junior guard

2. Carli Carlson, Clearwater sophomore guard

3. Rylee Rusk, Wellington senior guard

4. Ali Zeka, Zeka, Wellington junior forward

5. McKenzie Fairchild, Andale sophomore forward

6. Maddy Mairs, Collegiate junior forward

7. Haley Thrush, Rose Hill senior guard

8. Ellie Munds, Clearwater sophomore guard

9. Katelyn Fairchild, Andale senior forward

10. Elizabeth Tjaden, Clearwater freshman guard

Cheney’s Kylee Scheer Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

Boys

1. Belle Plaine

2. Cheney

3. Trinity

4. Garden Plain

5. Independent

6. Chaparral

7. Conway Springs

8. Medicine Lodge

9. Kingman

10. Douglass

Top 15 players

1. Eli Wiseman, Belle Plaine senior guard

2. Harrison Voth, Cheney junior guard

3. Austin Hilton, Belle Plaine senior guard

4. Christian Williams, Trinity senior guard

5. Luke Grace, Cheney junior forward

6. Tyler Dreiling, Garden Plain senior forward

7. Jevon Hill, Trinity junior forward

8. Tim Bible, Belle Plaine senior forward

9. Theron Wedel, Medicine Lodge junior forward

10. Jackson Swartz, Chaparral sophomore guard

11. Heath Hilger, Conway Springs senior guard

12. Jimmy Guinn, Independent senior forward

13. Gabe Mannebach, Garden Plain senior guard

14. Avrey Albright, Kingman sophomore guard

15. Jared Stoffel, Douglass senior forward

Girls

1. Cheney

2. Garden Plain

3. Trinity Academy

4. Independent

5. Chaparral

6. Conway Springs

7. Belle Plaine

8. Medicine Lodge

9. Kingman

10. Douglass

Top 15 players

1. Kylee Scheer, Cheney senior guard

2. Austin Broadie, Trinity senior forward

3. Madysen Zoglman, Garden Plain senior guard

4. Rachel Fischer, Medicine Lodge junior forward

5. Alli Puetz, Garden Plain senior forward

6. Gosia Byczkowska, Independent senior forward

7. Sophie Francis, Chaparral senior guard

8. Ashlyn Bigelow, Trinity senior guard

9. Lexi Cline, Cheney senior guard

10. Brooke Hammond, Garden Plain junior guard

11. Nicole Szadkowska, Independent senior guard

12. Cheyenne Cooper, Belle Plaine senior forward (9.4 PPG)

13. Becca Hajdukovich, Douglass sophomore forward (9 PPG)

14. Megan Hedstrom, Trinity junior guard

15. Brooklyn Wewe, Cheney junior guard

Halstead’s Karenna Gerber Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

Boys

1. Hesston

2. Hoisington

3. Haven

4. Hillsboro

5. Lyons

6. Nickerson

7. Larned

8. Smoky Valley

9. Pratt

10. Halstead

Top 15 players

1. Cason Richardson, Hesston junior guard

2. Max Haxton, Hoisington senior guard

3. Darby Roper, Haven senior guard

4. Drew Nicholson, Hoisington senior forward

5. Trey McClure, Lyons senior guard

6. Brekyn Ratzlaff, Hillsboro sophomore guard

7. Matthew Potucek, Hillsboro junior guard

8. Zane Jacques, Haven senior guard

9. Brayden Schilling, Hesston junior forward

10. Bralen Thompson, Hoisington junior guard

11. Jackson Humphreys, Hesston senior forward

12. Ben Bollinger, Hesston senior forward

13. Phillipe Manga, Nickerson senior guard

14. Layton Crosby, Larned senior forward

15. Jackson Swift, Halstead junior guard

Girls

1. Halstead

2. Nickerson

3. Hillsboro

4. Haven

5. Hoisington

6. Smoky Valley

7. Hesston

8. Pratt

9. Lyons

10. Larned

Top 15 players

1. Karenna Gerber, Halstead senior forward

2. Ava Jones, Nickerson sophomore forward

3. Teegan Werth, Hillsboro senior forward

4. Madison McClain, Halstead senior guard

5. Josie McLean, Nickerson sophomore guard

6. Kaleigh O’Brien, Halstead sophomore guard

7. Maguire Estill, Haven senior forward

8. Kinsey Kleiner, Hillsboro senior guard

9. Ellie Brumbaugh, Smoky Valley senior guard

10. Keeley Wolf, Hoisington senior guard

11. Josie Engel, Halstead senior guard

12. Kieryn Ontjes, Nickerson junior guard

13. Lexi Walker, Pratt junior guard

14. Caryn Yoder, Hesston junior guard

15. Carlee Arnold, Haven senior guard