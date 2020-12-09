Highlights, stats and scores from Tuesday’s 10 must-see high school basketball games

Bishop Carroll’s Enrique Lankford The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Kansas has you covered for all of the best action from Kansas high school basketball games in the area from Tuesday.

From buzzer beaters to wild finishes to 30-point scoring outbursts, here are the 10 games from Tuesday that you need to know about from the area’s boys and girls basketball teams.

Andover boys top Campus in battle of unbeatens

In a battle of two teams who finished 23-0 last season and featuring two of the biggest stars in Kansas, it was the Andover boys who prevailed in a 85-66 road victory over Campus on Tuesday.

Andover senior guard Jack Johnson, a Dallas Baptist commit, scored 21 points to lead Class 5A’s No. 1-ranked team to a 2-0 start and extend its winning streak to 25 games. Campus senior guard Sterling Chapman, a Tulsa commit, scored 17 points for Campus (1-1), which suffered its first loss since the 2018-19 season.

But the biggest swing of the game was not delivered by either team’s star. In fact, it was from Andover sophomore Eli Shetlar, who scored a game-high 22 points and delivered six three-pointers off the bench.

Andover sophomore @EliShetlar is EN FUEGO.



He has 3 triples already off the bench in the first quarter and @AHSTrojanAthlet has a 22-19 lead after the first 8 minutes. We’re watching some high-level basketball right now. pic.twitter.com/h50qbHa9Ei — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) December 9, 2020

“I was a little nervous, but once you start hitting a few threes then you get less and less nervous,” Shetlar said. “I knew I could hit open shots and all of my teammates did a great job of setting me up, especially Kaleb (Gaddis) and Brady (Strausz).”

While it was a breakthrough performance for the little-known sophomore, Andover coach Martin Shetlar said he knew his son could be a sharpshooter at the high school level — he was just surprised it came on Tuesday in a battle of two of the best teams from the Wichita area.

“It was amazing. Definitely a proud dad moment,” Martin Shetlar said. “I know he’s a good shooter, but to come into this atmosphere and play against those guys and make big shots like that, it’s huge. My daughter had 10 points in the girls game as a freshman too, so it’s been a good night for us.”

Eli Shetlar’s bombs from deep helped Andover open up a 43-31 at halftime, but Chapman led a rally for Campus in the third quarter that saw the Colts close the gap to within three points, 49-46, midway through the third quarter.

The game swung when Chapman was whistled for his fourth foul and had to sit out the final four minutes of the third quarter. Andover capitalized immediately, as Shetlar hit two more three-pointers in part of a 15-4 run to end the third quarter and establish a 14-point lead.

That hole was too much for Campus to overcome, as Chapman had to do a lot of the heavy lifting in all aspects of the game for the Colts. Campus was led in scoring by junior guard Aiden Sutter, who had 18 points, while freshman Andrell Burton added nine and sophomore Zion Young had eight.

BJ Redic scored 12 points, all in the second half, for Andover off the bench.

Andover (2-0) 22 21 21 20 — 85 Campus (0-2) 19 12 19 16 — 66

ANDOVER: Maikori 9, Johnson 21, Gehrig 5, Shetlar 22, Strausz 5, Redic 12, Rudy 2.

CAMPUS: Sutter 18, Young 8, Chapman 17, Hall 7, Sosa 6, Burton 9, Marlin 1.

Biby’s buzzer-beating game-winner lifts Carroll boys over Southeast

It wasn’t the first option and it wasn’t pretty, but the Bishop Carroll boys were able to prevail 49-46 over Southeast and improve to 2-0 thanks to a banked-in, buzzer-beating game winner from senior Will Biby.

With 4.4 seconds remaining in a tied game, Carroll ran a sideline out of bounds play that Southeast covered well to take away the first option. The ball was swung to Biby three feet beyond the three-point line on the left wing and he fired a desperation, three-pointer falling down that kissed off the glass and into the basket to win it for the No. 4-ranked team in Class 5A.

It was the second straight heartbreaking loss to open the season for Southeast, which lost to East in overtime last Friday.

“It was very lucky, but I’ll take it,” Carroll coach Mike Domnick said. “A lot of credit goes to Southeast. Their coach (Joe Mitchell) had them well-prepared. We’re a pretty tough out and they had every right to win that game. This just proves we still have a lot to work on.”

Southeast took a 43-40 lead on an Amarion Walker three-pointer with 4:32 remaining, but Littlejohn, Carroll’s star who was limited by foul trouble the entire game, answered right back with a three of his own.

Enrique Lankford (game-high 14 points) gave Carroll a 46-44 lead on a three-pointer with 1:47 remaining, but Southeast also had the answer with a layup from Caleb Wilson to tie the game with 1:26 left.

Each team squandered chances to take the lead in the final minute, as Southeast and Carroll traded turnovers. The Golden Buffaloes had the chance to hold for the final shot, but missed a runner in the lane with 11 seconds left and Carroll rebounded and called timeout with nine seconds left to set up Biby’s late-game heroics.

In the girls game, Carroll used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to break a 35-all tie en route to a 53-45 victory. Carroll senior Khloe Schuckman and Southeast (1-1) senior Jaila Harding each scored a game-high 18 points, while Carroll (2-0) also had notable contributions from junior Kendall Forbes (15 points) and freshman Brynn Steven (8).

Southeast (0-2) 8 11 17 10 — 46 Carroll (2-0) 11 12 14 12 — 49

SOUTHEAST: K. Smith 9, Adkins 5, Walker 5, Pottard 9, R. Smith 2, Bikar 7, Wilson 9.

CARROLL: Polley 2, Nguyen 10, Reid 2, Littlejohn 10, Biby 7, Lankford 14, Rottinghaus 4.

Southeast (1-1) 7 12 16 10 — 45 Carroll (2-0) 11 12 12 18 — 53

SOUTHEAST: Bailey 3, T. Adair 6, D. Adair 2, Harding 18, K. Kennedy 5, R. Kennedy 7, J. Kennedy 3.

CARROLL: Schuckman 18, Allen 5, Trail 1, Doonan 1, Steven 8, L. Forbes 5, K. Forbes 15.

Kylee Scheer scores 30 to lead Cheney to win over ranked Wellington

In a battle of ranked girls teams, Cheney senior Kylee Scheer scored 19 of Cheney’s first 21 points to blitz Wellington early and finished with 30 points in Cheney’s 58-43 road victory over Wellington.

Cheney, the No. 1-ranked team in 3A, improved to 3-0 and handed Wellington (2-1), ranked ninth in 4A, its first loss of the season in the Crusaders’ third game in five days. Airalyn Frame led Wellington with 12 points, while Myriland French added 10.

Scheer scorched the nets early by netting 19 points in the game’s first 10 minutes, as her scoring barrage included all five of her three-pointers to give Cheney a 21-8 lead over Wellington.

Wellington made a late rally, drawing to within 10 points midway through the fourth quarter, but Scheer again had the answer and scored a layup to end the threat. Cheney played its first game without senior point guard Lexi Cline, who was injured in practice and will be likely be out until January.

“Kylie got us going right off the bat,” Cheney coach Rod Scheer said. “They put on a full-court press and we were able to throw it over the top and she hit two quick threes. She kind of took control from there. She hit her shots, scored some layups and was good from all areas of the floor.”

It was a much more exciting finish to the boys game, as poor free throw shooting by Cheney made it sweat out a 54-51 road win over Wellington.

A three-point play by Luke Grace put Cheney on top 52-45 with 1:16 remaining, but the Cardinals would miss four of six free throws after that. Wellington rallied with back-to-back three-pointers from sophomores Jack Wright and Banks Hinshaw, which cut Cheney’s lead to 54-51 with 10 seconds remaining.

Cheney missed two free throws that could have sealed it and Wellington attempted a three-pointer as time expired that would have forced overtime, but Cheney played good defense and forced a desperation shot from Hinshaw that missed. Cheney improved to 1-0 on the season.

Heights boys hold on for win against furious late Northwest rally

After posting the program’s first losing record since 2007 last season, the Heights boys won’t complain about how they pick up wins this season as long as they get back to their winning ways.

The Falcons nearly allowed a 12-point lead to evaporate due to poor foul shooting in the final four minutes of Tuesday’s game against Northwest, but Heights held on for a 59-58 victory to improve to 1-0 to start the season.

“Northwest beat us in two really close games last year, so for our kids to get one back on them says a lot about their determination and a lot about their willingness to fight to the end,” Heights coach Joe Auer said. “It was an ugly first night, but both teams played their hearts out and never gave up and fought hard until the end.”

Heights led 51-39 with less than 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Northwest would rally behind a flurry of three-pointers. Geremiah Moore (10 points) drilled a deep one, then Carson Arndt connected on back-to-back triple to cut Heights’ lead to 55-51 with 1:31 remaining. After trading baskets, Braydon Verbeck cut Heights’ lead to 59-58 on a drive with 19 seconds left.

Heights continued to leave the door open with miss after miss from the foul line, as the Falcons went 2-for-9 on free throws in the final quarter. They also committed a turnover in the final seconds, which allowed Northwest to scheme up a potential game-winner.

With two seconds remaining on a sideline out of bounds play, Verbeck was able to pull an uncontested jumper just inside the three-point line that would have won it but the shot was just long.

Heights was led in a balanced scoring effort from Marcus Zeigler (14 points), A.J. Neal (13), Dreylin Kemp (9) and Rolando Reed (8), while Northwest junio Demarcus Hoover led all scorers with 16 and freshman Tasean Williams added 12 points off the bench.

Northwest (0-1) 15 10 10 23 — 58 Heights (1-0) 13 16 15 15 — 59

NORTHWEST: Hoover 16, Arndt 9, Moore 10, Williams 12, Verbeck 9, Brown 2.

HEIGHTS: Frierson 6, Zeigler 14, Neal 13, Miller 1, Reed 8, Kemp 9, Williams 6, Palmer 2.

Eisenhower boys pull away late for road win at Salina Central

Nick Hogan, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, scored more than half of his team’s points, as the Eisenhower boys prevailed with a grind-it-out 44-36 victory at Salina Central.

With Eisenhower clinging to a 33-30 lead with under four minutes remaining, the Tigers reeled off an 8-2 run with Hogan scoring six of the points to pull away for the road win. Eisenhower outscored Salina Central 11-6 in the final three minutes.

Eisenhower senior guard Tyler Roth came through with two crucial steals in the final three minutes to help clinch victory for the Tigers (1-1). Both of his steals led to fast breaks for Eisenhower, which were both finished by Hogan.

Maize South boys hold off late charge by Andover Central

Quincy Gholar scored all eight of his points during a crucial 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter, which gave the Maize South boys the cushion it needed to hold onto a season-opening 49-46 home victory over Andover Central.

Maize South outscored Andover Central by nine points in the third quarter to take a 33-31 lead into the final eight minutes, as the East transfer sparked the Mavericks with his aggressive drives to the basket. Gholar’s eight points during the 10-0 run gave Maize South a 43-31 lead with 5:43 remaining.

Give Andover Central credit for its resiliency. The Jaguars battled back from an 11-point deficit with under three minutes remaining, reeling off eight straight points to trim Maize South’s lead to 45-42 with 1:11 left. Skyler Clevenger scored seven of his 10 points for Andover Central in the fourth quarter.

But Maize South would survive, as Isaiah Atwater scored his only bucket of the game on a crucial drive to restore the Mavericks’ lead to 47-42 with 1:02 left. Andover Central cut it to 48-46 with four seconds left and had a half-court heave for a potential tie but it missed the mark.

Byron Fitchpatrick led Maize South with 13 points off the bench, while Owen Clyne scored nine points and Parker Scott added eight points. Andover Central was led by 13 points from sophomore forward Brian Perry.

Andover Central (0-1) 14 11 6 15 — 46 Maize South (1-0) 7 11 15 16 — 49

ANDOVER CENTRAL: Ray 5, Stupka 2, Clevenger 10, Steward 4, Sears 8, Perry 13, Wilson 4.

MAIZE SOUTH: Scott 8, Fitchpatrick 13, Atwater 2, Askren 2, Gholar 8, Buchanan 7, Clyne 9.

Freshman scores game-winner for No. 9 Hillsboro girls

The Hillsboro girls erased a three-point deficit in the final 30 seconds to win 48-46 at Moundridge, as freshman Zaylee Werth scored the go-ahead basket on a three-point play with 4.5 seconds remaining.

After a pair of missed free throws by Moundridge left the door open for Hillsboro, the Trojans called a timeout with 11 seconds left down 46-45 to draw up a final play. Werth inbounded the ball, retrieved it, then maneuvered her way around two defenders in the lane for the scoop and the score. Her free throw provided the final result for Hillsboro, ranked ninth in 2A.

It was a thrilling conclusion to a wild finish to the game. Hillsboro led 42-38 with 2:17 remaining, but Moundridge reeled off an 8-1 run in 90 seconds highlighted by a steal and layup from senior Erin Durst to take a 46-43 lead with 44 seconds left.

But Teegan Werth sank two free throws with 28 seconds left for Hillsboro (1-1) to trim the deficit to 46-45 and the Trojans’ had their game-winning chance after Moundridge missed two free throws at the other end. Moundridge (1-1) had a decent look for the potential game-winner, as Durst dribbled the length of the floor and her runner for 30 feet out hit the front of the rim.

Maize boys hold off surprising push from Hutchinson

Hutchinson won just one game last season, but the arrival of first-year coach Bryan Miller and 6-foot-6 transfer Myles Thompson appear to have strengthened the Salt Hawks considerably.

Maize entered ranked No. 5 in Class 5A and the favorite to win the AV-CTL Div. I this season, but needed a second-half rally at home for a 69-61 victory over a frisky Hutchinson team.

The Eagles trailed by five at halftime and by as many as eight in the third quarter, but reeled off a 12-0 run near the end of the third quarter to take back control of the game. Kyle Grill (15 points) scored five points during the rally that gave Maize a lead it would never relinquish in the fourth quarter.

Jacob Hanna, a 6-4 wing committed to Illinois-Springfield, led Maize (2-0) with 21 points, while Keegan Harrod (11) was also in double digits. Thompson, an honorable mention all-state player for Buhler last season, led Hutchinson with 21 points, while Treyton Peterson (16) and Micah Montandon (12) were both in double figures.

Derby boys fall in close battle on the road

The AV-CTL Div. I boys title race is expected to be a slugfest this season in a loaded division and Tuesday’s season-opener between Derby and Salina South lived up to the billing.

Every league game will be a battle and Salina South prevailed in this one with a minor upset over Derby, the No. 6-ranked team in 6A, in a 53-48 victory at home. Salina South improved to 2-0, while Derby dropped its first game of the season.

Derby led 45-44 with 2:31 remaining thanks to a scoring burst from Amari Thomas, who scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. Salina South surged ahead on back-to-back baskets for a 48-45 lead before Thomas scored again to cut the deficit to 48-47 with 50 seconds left.

Trailing by two, 49-47, with under 30 seconds remaining, Derby actually had the ball with the ability to tie or take the lead. Instead, the Panthers committed a costly turnover and watched as Salina South made four straight free throws to secure the victory. Josh Jordan (16) and A.J. Johnson (11 points) led Salina South to the early leg-up over Derby in the league race.

Boys scores

Bishop Carroll 49, Southeast 46

Heights 59, Northwest 58

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 73, North 33

Maize 69, Hutchinson 61

Salina South 53, Derby 48

Andover 85, Campus 66

Arkansas City 58, Goddard 44

Eisenhower 44, Salina Central 36

Maize South 49, Andover Central 46

McPherson 75, Newton 63

Cheney 54, Wellington 51

Mulvane 78, Independence 37

Pratt 55, Chaparral 54

Haven 63, Kingman 42

Hesston 62, St. Mary’s 44

Moundridge 59, Hillsboro 48

Eureka 59, Halstead 29

Southeast of Saline 65, Smoky Valley 37

Lyons 44, Inman 33

Hutchinson Central Christian 58, Canton-Galva 49

Girls scores

Bishop Carroll 53, Southeast 45

Heights 66, Northwest 21

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 60, North 31

Campus 47, Andover 40

Derby 55, Salina South 20

Andover Central 64, Maize South 30

Salina Central 52, Eisenhower 42

McPherson 59, Newton 20

Cheney 58, Wellington 43

Garden Plain 53, Rose Hill 27

Independence 48, Mulvane 37

Chaparral 44, Pratt 37

Haven 38, Hesston 25

Halstead 53, Eureka 29

Hillsboro 48, Moundridge 46

Smoky Valley 65, Southeast of Saline 54

Berean Academy 56, Marion 30