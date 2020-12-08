Two parents allowed for Kansas high school winter sports events starting Thursday

Wichita East sophomore Daylan Jones. The Wichita Eagle

Up to two parents or guardians per participant family will be allowed to attend Kansas high school winter sports events starting on Thursday, following a vote by the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors on Tuesday.

A special meeting was called for the Board of Directors on Tuesday to discuss in a virtual meeting if parents would be allowed at basketball, bowling, swimming and diving, and wrestling events during the winter months. There was also a lengthy discussion on determining the start date, the number of spectators allowed and the specific wording on what spectators would be allowed.

In the end, the Board of Directors approved the motion proposed by Paola principal Jeff Hines, which now allows up to two parents or guardians of participants instead of just athletes to attend the events. Bill Faflick, the KSHSAA executive director, clarified that a participant will include members of the cheer squad, dance team, pep band, team managers, videographers and student journalists. Coaches will also be allowed a spouse or significant other in the crowd.

The final vote passed by a 54-24 margin. The Wichita Public Schools representative, Northwest principal Eric Hofer-Holdeman, voted no on the motion.

Masks will be required for those in attendance and overall attendance can still be restricted by local the board of education or health department.

