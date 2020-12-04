Varsity Basketball
Kansas high school basketball: A list of 100 of the top players from the Wichita area
With the Kansas high school basketball season beginning this Friday, Varsity Kansas is recognizing 100 of the best boys and girls basketball players from the area.
TOP 10 BOYS PLAYERS
1. Sterling Chapman, Campus senior
2. Jack Johnson, Andover senior
3. Alex Littlejohn, Bishop Carroll junior
4. Blake Danitschek, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
5. Fontaine Williams, Derby junior
6. Daylan Jones, Wichita East senior
7. Jacob Hanna, Maize senior
8. Enrique Lankford, Bishop Carroll senior
9. Trey Abasolo, Mulvane senior
10. Cason Richardson, Hesston junior
TOP 10 GIRLS PLAYERS
11. Zyanna Walker, Wichita Heights junior
12. Grace Pyle, McPherson senior
13. Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central junior
14. Laniah Randle, Wichita Heights senior
15. Kylee Scheer, Cheney senior
16. Ava Jones, Nickerson sophomore
17. Ella Anciaux, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
18. Cayanna Stanley, Wichita Heights junior
19. Sydney Holmes, Maize senior
20. Karenna Gerber, Halstead senior
40 MORE TOP BOYS
Note: Players are sorted alphabetically
21. Max Alexander, Buhler senior
22. Tim Bible, Belle Plaine senior
23. Winston Bing, Maize senior
24. Jacob Byrne, Valley Center junior
25. Skyler Clevenger, Andover Central junior
26. Jace Doerksen, Inman junior
27. Tyler Dreiling, Garden Plain senior
28. David Duncan, Wichita Northwest senior
29. Bronxson Frierson, Wichita Heights senior
30. Darryon Frierson, Wichita South senior
31. Kaleb Gaddis, Andover senior
32. Kyle Grill, Maize junior
33. Jaydon Hall, Campus senior
34. Lucas Hammeke, Hutch Trinity senior
35. Austin Hilton, Belle Plaine senior
36. Nick Hogan, Eisenhower senior
37. Eli Isaacs, Valley Center senior
38. Grant Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
39. A.J. King, Wichita East senior
40. Devin Loudermilk, West Elk senior
41. Isaiah Maikori, Andover senior
42. Matthew Potucek, Hillsboro junior
43. Isaac Ray, Derby senior
44. Carter Reid, Bishop Carroll senior
45. Brekyn Ratzlaff, Hillsboro sophomore
46. Jamari Robinson, Wichita South junior
47. Parker Scott, Maize South senior
48. Adriel Smith, Rose Hill junior
49. Rone Smith, Wichita Southeast senior
50. Amari Thomas, Derby junior
51. Braydon Verbeck, Wichita Northwest senior
52. Harrison Voth, Cheney junior
53. Theron Wedel, Medicine Lodge junior
54. Ely Wilcox, Augusta senior
55. Tyus Wilson, Sterling senior
56. Chase Wiebe, Berean senior
57. Tyus Wilson, Sterling senior
58. Eli Wiseman, Belle Plaine senior
59. Zion Young, Campus sophomore
60. Marcus Zeigler, Wichita Heights sophomore
40 MORE TOP GIRLS
Note: Players are sorted alphabetically
61. Maddie Amekporfor, Andover Central sophomore
62. Maryn Archer, Derby sophomore
63. Kassidy Beam, McPherson senior
64. Kali Briar, Sterling junior
65. Austin Broadie, Trinity senior
66. Addy Brown, Derby sophomore
67. Carli Carlson, Clearwater freshman
68. Lanna Chase, Circle senior
69. Maci Claycamp, Circle senior
70. Kimalee Cook, Circle senior
71. McKenzie Fairchild, Andale sophomore
72. Rachel Fischer, Medicine Lodge junior
73. Kendall Forbes, Bishop Carroll junior
74. Kyla Frenchers, Maize junior
75. Ashlyn Gerten, Wellington sophomore
76. Jayla Harding, Wichita Southeast
77. Haley Hughes, Hutch Trinity senior
78. Maycee James, Wichita Northwest junior
79. Kaylee Kaufman, Hutch Central Christian sophomore
80. Katelyn Kennedy, Derby senior
81. Madelyn Koop, West Elk senior
82. Hannah Landwehr, Bishop Carroll senior
83. Josie McLean, Nickerson sophomore
84. Baylee Miller, Maize senior
85. Jaden Newfarmer, Andover Central senior
86. Kennedy Nicholson, Eisenhower senior
87. Kaleigh O’Brien, Halstead sophomore
88. Alli Puetz, Garden Plain senior
89. Avery Rosenhagen, Norwich senior
90. Riley Rusk, Wellington senior
91. Isis Sanders, Wichita Northwest junior
92. Jaidyn Schomp, Derby senior
93. Khloe Schuckman, Bishop Carroll senior
94. Ellie Stearns, Andover Central junior
95. Haley Thrush, Rose Hill senior
96. Brooke Sullivan, Goddard senior
97. Teegan Werth, Hillsboro senior
98. Bailey Wilborn, Andover Central senior
99. Mallory Woolston, Andover senior
100. Ali Zeka, Wellington junior
Comments