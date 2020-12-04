Wichita Eagle Logo
Varsity Basketball

Kansas high school basketball: A list of 100 of the top players from the Wichita area

Andover’s Jack Johnson
Andover’s Jack Johnson Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

With the Kansas high school basketball season beginning this Friday, Varsity Kansas is recognizing 100 of the best boys and girls basketball players from the area.

TOP 10 BOYS PLAYERS

1. Sterling Chapman, Campus senior

2. Jack Johnson, Andover senior

3. Alex Littlejohn, Bishop Carroll junior

4. Blake Danitschek, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

5. Fontaine Williams, Derby junior

6. Daylan Jones, Wichita East senior

7. Jacob Hanna, Maize senior

8. Enrique Lankford, Bishop Carroll senior

9. Trey Abasolo, Mulvane senior

10. Cason Richardson, Hesston junior

Wichita Heights High School girls basketball: Zyanna Walker
Wichita Heights has clinched the City League girls title with a home win over Wichita South on Friday night. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

TOP 10 GIRLS PLAYERS

11. Zyanna Walker, Wichita Heights junior

12. Grace Pyle, McPherson senior

13. Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central junior

14. Laniah Randle, Wichita Heights senior

15. Kylee Scheer, Cheney senior

16. Ava Jones, Nickerson sophomore

17. Ella Anciaux, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

18. Cayanna Stanley, Wichita Heights junior

19. Sydney Holmes, Maize senior

20. Karenna Gerber, Halstead senior

_MG_0723.JPG
Kapaun’s Blake Danitschek Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

40 MORE TOP BOYS

Note: Players are sorted alphabetically

21. Max Alexander, Buhler senior

22. Tim Bible, Belle Plaine senior

23. Winston Bing, Maize senior

24. Jacob Byrne, Valley Center junior

25. Skyler Clevenger, Andover Central junior

26. Jace Doerksen, Inman junior

27. Tyler Dreiling, Garden Plain senior

28. David Duncan, Wichita Northwest senior

29. Bronxson Frierson, Wichita Heights senior

30. Darryon Frierson, Wichita South senior

31. Kaleb Gaddis, Andover senior

32. Kyle Grill, Maize junior

33. Jaydon Hall, Campus senior

34. Lucas Hammeke, Hutch Trinity senior

35. Austin Hilton, Belle Plaine senior

36. Nick Hogan, Eisenhower senior

37. Eli Isaacs, Valley Center senior

38. Grant Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

39. A.J. King, Wichita East senior

40. Devin Loudermilk, West Elk senior

41. Isaiah Maikori, Andover senior

42. Matthew Potucek, Hillsboro junior

43. Isaac Ray, Derby senior

44. Carter Reid, Bishop Carroll senior

45. Brekyn Ratzlaff, Hillsboro sophomore

46. Jamari Robinson, Wichita South junior

47. Parker Scott, Maize South senior

48. Adriel Smith, Rose Hill junior

49. Rone Smith, Wichita Southeast senior

50. Amari Thomas, Derby junior

51. Braydon Verbeck, Wichita Northwest senior

52. Harrison Voth, Cheney junior

53. Theron Wedel, Medicine Lodge junior

54. Ely Wilcox, Augusta senior

55. Tyus Wilson, Sterling senior

56. Chase Wiebe, Berean senior

58. Eli Wiseman, Belle Plaine senior

59. Zion Young, Campus sophomore

60. Marcus Zeigler, Wichita Heights sophomore

_MG_1117.JPG
Andover Central’s Brittany Harshaw Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

40 MORE TOP GIRLS

Note: Players are sorted alphabetically

61. Maddie Amekporfor, Andover Central sophomore

62. Maryn Archer, Derby sophomore

63. Kassidy Beam, McPherson senior

64. Kali Briar, Sterling junior

65. Austin Broadie, Trinity senior

66. Addy Brown, Derby sophomore

67. Carli Carlson, Clearwater freshman

68. Lanna Chase, Circle senior

69. Maci Claycamp, Circle senior

70. Kimalee Cook, Circle senior

71. McKenzie Fairchild, Andale sophomore

72. Rachel Fischer, Medicine Lodge junior

73. Kendall Forbes, Bishop Carroll junior

74. Kyla Frenchers, Maize junior

75. Ashlyn Gerten, Wellington sophomore

76. Jayla Harding, Wichita Southeast

77. Haley Hughes, Hutch Trinity senior

78. Maycee James, Wichita Northwest junior

79. Kaylee Kaufman, Hutch Central Christian sophomore

80. Katelyn Kennedy, Derby senior

81. Madelyn Koop, West Elk senior

82. Hannah Landwehr, Bishop Carroll senior

83. Josie McLean, Nickerson sophomore

84. Baylee Miller, Maize senior

85. Jaden Newfarmer, Andover Central senior

86. Kennedy Nicholson, Eisenhower senior

87. Kaleigh O’Brien, Halstead sophomore

88. Alli Puetz, Garden Plain senior

89. Avery Rosenhagen, Norwich senior

90. Riley Rusk, Wellington senior

91. Isis Sanders, Wichita Northwest junior

92. Jaidyn Schomp, Derby senior

93. Khloe Schuckman, Bishop Carroll senior

94. Ellie Stearns, Andover Central junior

95. Haley Thrush, Rose Hill senior

96. Brooke Sullivan, Goddard senior

97. Teegan Werth, Hillsboro senior

98. Bailey Wilborn, Andover Central senior

99. Mallory Woolston, Andover senior

100. Ali Zeka, Wellington junior

