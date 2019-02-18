State basketball rankings: Coaches’ final take ahead of sub-state tournaments

The coaches have had their final say.
Here are the latest high school basketball rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):
Class 6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest (-)
2. Washburn Rural (-)
3. Wichita Southeast (+1)
4. Topeka (-1)
5. Lawrence (-)
6. Olathe North (-)
7. Campus (+1)
8. Shawnee Mission South (-1)
9. KC J.C. Harmon (-)
10. Lawrence Free State (-)
Class 6A Girls
1. Derby (-)
2. Liberal (-)
3. Blue Valley North (+1)
4. Topeka (+2)
5. Washburn Rural (-2)
6. Olathe East (+4)
7. Olathe South (-2)
8. Olathe North (-1)
9. Olathe Northwest (-)
10. Manhattan (NR)
Dropped Out: Shawnee Mission Northwest (8)
Class 5A Boys
1. Maize (-)
2. Andover Central (-)
3. Basehor-Linwood (-)
4. Bonner Springs (-)
5. Wichita Heights (-)
6. Pittsburg (-)
7. Maize South (-)
8. Bishop Carroll (NR)
9. Salina Central (-)
10. McPherson (-)
Dropped Out: Arkansas City (8)
Class 5A Girls
1. Maize South (-)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (+1)
3. Goddard (-1)
4. Wichita Heights (-)
5. McPherson (-)
6. Maize (-)
7. KC Schlagle (+2)
8. Blue Valley Southwest (-)
9. De Soto (-2)
10. Bishop Carroll (NR)
Dropped Out: Hays (10)
Class 4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege (+1)
2. KC Piper (-1)
3. Trinity Academy (-)
4. Andale (-)
5. Parsons (-)
6. Abilene (-)
7. Ottawa (+2)
8. Coffeyville (NR)
9. Chapman (+1)
10. Augusta (-3)
Dropped Out: Independence (8)
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege (-)
2. KC Piper (-)
3. Baldwin (-)
4. Abilene (+1)
5. Circle (+1)
6. Nickerson (-2)
7. Labette County (-)
8. Ulysses (-)
9. Eudora (-)
10. Wellington (NR)
Dropped Out: Pratt (10)
Class 3A Boys
1. Maur Hill (-)
2. Beloit (+1)
3. Phillipsburg (+1)
4. Santa Fe Trail (-2)
5. Girard (-)
6. Perry-Lecompton (+1)
7. Baxter Springs (-1)
8. Cheney (-)
9. Kingman (+1)
10. Silver Lake (NR)
Dropped Out: Sabetha (9)
Class 3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central (-)
2. Jefferson West (+6)
3. Hesston (-)
4. Haven (-)
5. Cheney (-)
6. Norton (+1)
7. Pleasant Ridge (+2)
8. Wellsville (-6)
9. Sabetha (NR)
10. Eureka (NR)
Dropped Out: Clay Center (6), Halstead (10)
Class 2A Boys
1. Hutchinson Trinity (-)
2. Inman (-)
3. St. Mary’s Colgan (+1)
4. Ness City (-1)
5. Hoxie (-)
6. Pratt-Skyline (+2)
7. Stanton County (+2)
8. Yates Center (NR)
9. Sacred Heart (-3)
10. Seabury Academy (-3)
Dropped Out: Mission Valley (10)
Class 2A Girls
1. Trego Community (-)
2. Jefferson County North (+1)
3. Garden Plain (-1)
4. Wabaunsee (-)
5. Inman (-)
6. St. Mary’s Colgan (+1)
7. Sterling (NR)
8. West Elk (-2)
9. Conway Springs (NR)
10. Pleasanton (NR)
Dropped out: Jackson Heights (8), Syracuse (9), Northern Heights (10)
Class 1A Boys
1. Central Plains (-)
2. Hanover (-)
3. Burlingame (-)
8. Northern Valley (-4)
4. South Gray (+1)
5. Berean Academy (+1)
6. Wallace County (+1)
7. Osborne (+1)
9. Caldwell (-)
10. Dexter-Cedar Vale (NR)
Dropped Out: South Central (10)
Class 1A Girls
1. Central Plains (-)
2. Olpe (-)
3. Frankfort (-)
4. Rural Vista (-)
5. South Central (-)
6. Golden Plains (-)
7. Hanover (-)
8. Otis-Bison (+1)
9. Argonia (+1)
10. Cunningham (NR)
Dropped Out: Spearville (8)
