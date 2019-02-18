Varsity Basketball

State basketball rankings: Coaches' final take ahead of sub-state tournaments

By Hayden Barber

February 18, 2019

The coaches have had their final say.

Here are the latest high school basketball rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):

Class 6A Boys

Wichita Southeast's Johnny Murdock
Wichita Southeast’s Johnny Murdock
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Blue Valley Northwest (-)

2. Washburn Rural (-)

3. Wichita Southeast (+1)

4. Topeka (-1)

5. Lawrence (-)

6. Olathe North (-)

7. Campus (+1)

8. Shawnee Mission South (-1)

9. KC J.C. Harmon (-)

10. Lawrence Free State (-)

Class 6A Girls

Derby senior point guard Tor'e Alford
Derby senior point guard Tor’e Alford delivers a step back during the Panthers’ 66-52 win over Wichita Heights on day one of the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. (Jan. 10, 2019)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Derby (-)

2. Liberal (-)

3. Blue Valley North (+1)

4. Topeka (+2)

5. Washburn Rural (-2)

6. Olathe East (+4)

7. Olathe South (-2)

8. Olathe North (-1)

9. Olathe Northwest (-)

10. Manhattan (NR)

Dropped Out: Shawnee Mission Northwest (8)

Class 5A Boys

Maize's Brandle Easter Jr.
Maize’s Brandle Easter Jr.
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize (-)

2. Andover Central (-)

3. Basehor-Linwood (-)

4. Bonner Springs (-)

5. Wichita Heights (-)

6. Pittsburg (-)

7. Maize South (-)

8. Bishop Carroll (NR)

9. Salina Central (-)

10. McPherson (-)

Dropped Out: Arkansas City (8)

Class 5A Girls

Maize South junior Katie Wagner (left) and senior Zayda Perez (right)
Maize South junior Katie Wagner (left) and senior Zayda Perez (right) jump in celebration of their 54-47 win over crosstown rival Maize on Friday night. (Feb. 1, 2019)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize South (-)

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (+1)

3. Goddard (-1)

4. Wichita Heights (-)

5. McPherson (-)

6. Maize (-)

7. KC Schlagle (+2)

8. Blue Valley Southwest (-)

9. De Soto (-2)

10. Bishop Carroll (NR)

Dropped Out: Hays (10)

Class 4A Boys

Trinity Academy
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Bishop Miege (+1)

2. KC Piper (-1)

3. Trinity Academy (-)

4. Andale (-)

5. Parsons (-)

6. Abilene (-)

7. Ottawa (+2)

8. Coffeyville (NR)

9. Chapman (+1)

10. Augusta (-3)

Dropped Out: Independence (8)

Class 4A Girls

Circle's Alyson Potter
Circle’s Alyson Potter
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Bishop Miege (-)

2. KC Piper (-)

3. Baldwin (-)

4. Abilene (+1)

5. Circle (+1)

6. Nickerson (-2)

7. Labette County (-)

8. Ulysses (-)

9. Eudora (-)

10. Wellington (NR)

Dropped Out: Pratt (10)

Class 3A Boys

Cheney
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maur Hill (-)

2. Beloit (+1)

3. Phillipsburg (+1)

4. Santa Fe Trail (-2)

5. Girard (-)

6. Perry-Lecompton (+1)

7. Baxter Springs (-1)

8. Cheney (-)

9. Kingman (+1)

10. Silver Lake (NR)

Dropped Out: Sabetha (9)

Class 3A Girls

Cheney
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Nemaha Central (-)

2. Jefferson West (+6)

3. Hesston (-)

4. Haven (-)

5. Cheney (-)

6. Norton (+1)

7. Pleasant Ridge (+2)

8. Wellsville (-6)

9. Sabetha (NR)

10. Eureka (NR)

Dropped Out: Clay Center (6), Halstead (10)

Class 2A Boys

1. Hutchinson Trinity (-)

2. Inman (-)

3. St. Mary’s Colgan (+1)

4. Ness City (-1)

5. Hoxie (-)

6. Pratt-Skyline (+2)

7. Stanton County (+2)

8. Yates Center (NR)

9. Sacred Heart (-3)

10. Seabury Academy (-3)

Dropped Out: Mission Valley (10)

Class 2A Girls

Garden Plain
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Trego Community (-)

2. Jefferson County North (+1)

3. Garden Plain (-1)

4. Wabaunsee (-)

5. Inman (-)

6. St. Mary’s Colgan (+1)

7. Sterling (NR)

8. West Elk (-2)

9. Conway Springs (NR)

10. Pleasanton (NR)

Dropped out: Jackson Heights (8), Syracuse (9), Northern Heights (10)

Class 1A Boys

1. Central Plains (-)

2. Hanover (-)

3. Burlingame (-)

8. Northern Valley (-4)

4. South Gray (+1)

5. Berean Academy (+1)

6. Wallace County (+1)

7. Osborne (+1)

9. Caldwell (-)

10. Dexter-Cedar Vale (NR)

Dropped Out: South Central (10)

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains (-)

2. Olpe (-)

3. Frankfort (-)

4. Rural Vista (-)

5. South Central (-)

6. Golden Plains (-)

7. Hanover (-)

8. Otis-Bison (+1)

9. Argonia (+1)

10. Cunningham (NR)

Dropped Out: Spearville (8)

