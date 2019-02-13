Varsity Basketball

VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita's top teams with only a few regular-season games to go

By Hayden Barber

February 13, 2019

Southeast, Heights fight to one of the premier games of the City League

These rankings consider all boys and girls high school basketball teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and select teams from the Heart of America and Tri-Valley leagues.

Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.

Boys

1. Maize (-)

Maize has five wins over the top 11 teams in the VK Top 25. The Eagles are the best closers in the area and perhaps the state.

Record: 18-0

Streak: W18

Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West

2. Wichita Southeast (-)

Southeast is on a tear, coming off a home win over Heights. The Golden Buffaloes are a win away from their first outright City League title since 2008.

Record: 16-2

Streak: W7

Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 6A West

3. Maize South (+2)

Maize South is 12-1 since Dec. 14. The Mavericks’ only loss in that span came to undefeated rival Maize and they have three top 10 wins.

Record: 13-4

Streak: W3

Standing: T-2nd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West

4. Andover Central (-1)

Andover Central proved beatable at home against Maize South on senior night., but it takes three outstanding defensive guards to do it.

Record: 15-2

Streak: L1

Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West

5. Campus Colts (-1)

The AVCTL I title is likely gone after a home loss to Maize, but the Colts gave the undefeated Eagles a one-point game.

Record: 13-4

Streak: W1

Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 6A West

6. Trinity Academy (+1)

The Class 4A West leaders’ only loss was to Campus at a neutral site. The Knights have the skill of a big-school team.

Record: 17-1

Streak: W6

Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West

7. Wichita Heights (-1)

Coincidence? Heights’ three City League losses have come on Tuesday nights. That has likely cost the Falcons the City League title.

Record: 14-4

Streak: L1

Standing: 2nd City League, 3rd 5A West

8. McPherson (-)

The Bullpups are 12-1 since Dec. 7, with wins at Augusta and Andale and at home against Collegiate and Shawnee Heights.

Record: 13-4

Streak: W5

Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 6th 5A West

9. Andale (+1)

Andale’s second loss came to McPherson at home. The Indians didn’t hit a three-pointer. They hit nine in the following game.

Record: 15-2

Streak: W3

Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 3rd 4A West

10. Bishop Carroll (+2)

Carroll hasn’t put together a storybook ending like last year, but the Golden Eagles are playing better basketball than two weeks ago.

Record: 12-5

Streak: W4

Standing: 3rd City League, 8th 5A West

11. Salina Central (-)

Record: 13-4

Streak: W3

Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 5th 5A West

12. Eisenhower (+1)

Record: 10-7

Streak: L1

Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 9th 5A West

13. Wichita East (+1)

Record: 11-7

Streak: W3

Standing: 4th City League, 10th 6A West

14. Arkansas City (-5)

Record: 12-5

Streak: L2

Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 4th 5A West

15. Augusta (+2)

Record: 13-4

Streak: W6

Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West

16. Andover (-1)

Record: 10-7

Streak: W1

Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 11th 5A West

17. Newton (-1)

Record: 10-7

Streak: L1

Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 10th 5A West

18. Cheney (+2)

Record: 14-4

Streak: W2

Standing: 4th CPL, 2nd Sub-State

19. Inman (-)

Record: 16-2

Streak: W1

Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State

20. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (-2)

Record: 8-11

Streak: L2

Standing: 5th City League, 13th 5A West

21. Wichita South (-)

Record: 7-11

Streak: W1

Standing: 6th City League, 14th 6A West

22. Belle Plaine (+3)

Record: 14-4

Streak: W4

Standing: T-2nd CPL, 3rd Sub-State

23. Haven (-)

Record: 12-6

Streak: W1

Standing: 1st CKL, 4th Sub-State

24. Collegiate (NR)

Record: 9-8

Streak: L1

Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 7th Sub-State

25. Valley Center (-3)

Record: 6-11

Streak: L5

Standing: 6th AVCTL II, 14th 5A West

Dropped out

  • Kingman (24)

Highest risers

  • Belle Plaine (+3)
  • Maize South, Bishop Carroll, Augusta, Cheney (+2)

Farthest fallers

  • Arkansas City (-5)
  • Valley Center (-3)
  • Kapaun Mt. Carmel (-2)

Girls

1. Derby (-)

Derby is a win away from clinching the AVCTL I title outright. The Panthers’ closest game was decided by nine points against Newton.

Record: 17-0

Streak: W39

Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 6A West

2. Maize South (-)

The Mavericks are one of nine Kansas girls basketball teams unbeaten with three games to go, and one of two in the Wichita area.

Record: 17-0

Streak: W17

Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 1st 5A West

3. Wichita Heights (-)

Heights is the only team, boys or girls, to have clinched its league title outright, and the Falcons did it almost a week ago.

Record: 17-1

Streak: W9

Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 5A West

4. McPherson (-)

The Bullpups don’t play the toughest schedule, but their only loss came to Derby in the third game of the season.

Record: 16-1

Streak: W14

Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 4th 5A West

5. Goddard (-)

Goddard has six wins over teams in the VK Top 25 but is 0-1 against teams in the top 10.

Record: 16-1

Streak: W4

Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 3rd 5A West

6. Maize (-)

Maize’s three losses should have an asterisk. Each of the Eagles’ defeats have come to undefeated teams, twice on the road.

Record: 15-3

Streak: W3

Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West

7. Circle (+1)

Circle has a chance to make a statement Friday at home against McPherson. The Thunderbirds’ best win came Dec. 11 at Augusta.

Record: 14-3

Streak: W5

Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 3rd 4A West

8. Wichita South (-1)

South was on a tear before hitting Heights on the road. The Titans must regain that form ahead of postseason play.

Record: 12-6

Streak: W1

Standing: 2nd City League, 6th 6A West

9. Bishop Carroll (+2)

Since losing five of six games toward the middle of the season, Carroll has won seven of its past eight.

Record: 13-6

Streak: W6

Standing: 3rd City League, 8th 5A West

10. Cheney (-1)

A road defeat at defending Class 3A champion Garden Plain, Cheney’s biggest rival, isn’t a bad loss. Don’t read too much into it.

Record: 16-2

Streak: W1

Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State

11. Hesston (+3)

Record: 15-3

Streak: W8

Standing: 5th CKL, 2nd Sub-State

12. Andover Central (-2)

Record: 10-7

Streak: L2

Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West

13. Salina Central (-1)

Record: 10-7

Streak: L2

Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 9th 5A West

14. Haven (+2)

Record: 15-3

Streak: W4

Standing: 2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State

15. Garden Plain (+3)

Record: 15-3

Streak: W7

Standing: 2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State

16. Halstead (-3)

Record: 14-4

Streak: L1

Standing: 2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State

17. Rose Hill (-)

Record: 11-6

Streak: W1

Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 7th 4A West

18. Kapaun (-3)

Record: 10-9

Streak: L1

Standing: 4th City Leauge, 9th 5A West

19. Eisenhower (+1)

Record: 8-9

Streak: W2

Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 11th 5A West

20. Wellington (+1)

Record: 12-5

Streak: W5

Standing: 3rd AVCTL IV, 6th 4A West

21. Newton (-2)

Record: 8-9

Streak: W1

Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 10th 5A West

22. Trinity Academy (-)

Record: 11-6

Streak: W2

Standing: 4th CPL, 9th 4A West

23. Augusta (-)

Record: 10-7

Streak: L1

Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 8th 4A West

24. Wichita Northwest (NR)

Record: 8-10

Streak: W2

Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 10th 4A West

25. Inman (-1)

Record: 15-3

Streak: L1

Standing: 1st Sub-State

Dropped out

  • Andale (25)

Biggest risers

  • Garden Plain (+3)
  • Hesston (+3)
  • Bishop Carroll (+2)
  • Haven (+2)

Farthest fallers

  • Kapaun Mt. Carmel (-3)
  • Halstead (-3)
  • Andover Central (-2)
  • Newton (-2)

