VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s top teams with only a few regular-season games to go

These rankings consider all boys and girls high school basketball teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and select teams from the Heart of America and Tri-Valley leagues.
Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.
Boys
1. Maize (-)
Maize has five wins over the top 11 teams in the VK Top 25. The Eagles are the best closers in the area and perhaps the state.
Record: 18-0
Streak: W18
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West
2. Wichita Southeast (-)
Southeast is on a tear, coming off a home win over Heights. The Golden Buffaloes are a win away from their first outright City League title since 2008.
Record: 16-2
Streak: W7
Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 6A West
3. Maize South (+2)
Maize South is 12-1 since Dec. 14. The Mavericks’ only loss in that span came to undefeated rival Maize and they have three top 10 wins.
Record: 13-4
Streak: W3
Standing: T-2nd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West
4. Andover Central (-1)
Andover Central proved beatable at home against Maize South on senior night., but it takes three outstanding defensive guards to do it.
Record: 15-2
Streak: L1
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West
5. Campus Colts (-1)
The AVCTL I title is likely gone after a home loss to Maize, but the Colts gave the undefeated Eagles a one-point game.
Record: 13-4
Streak: W1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 6A West
6. Trinity Academy (+1)
The Class 4A West leaders’ only loss was to Campus at a neutral site. The Knights have the skill of a big-school team.
Record: 17-1
Streak: W6
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West
7. Wichita Heights (-1)
Coincidence? Heights’ three City League losses have come on Tuesday nights. That has likely cost the Falcons the City League title.
Record: 14-4
Streak: L1
Standing: 2nd City League, 3rd 5A West
8. McPherson (-)
The Bullpups are 12-1 since Dec. 7, with wins at Augusta and Andale and at home against Collegiate and Shawnee Heights.
Record: 13-4
Streak: W5
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 6th 5A West
9. Andale (+1)
Andale’s second loss came to McPherson at home. The Indians didn’t hit a three-pointer. They hit nine in the following game.
Record: 15-2
Streak: W3
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 3rd 4A West
10. Bishop Carroll (+2)
Carroll hasn’t put together a storybook ending like last year, but the Golden Eagles are playing better basketball than two weeks ago.
Record: 12-5
Streak: W4
Standing: 3rd City League, 8th 5A West
11. Salina Central (-)
Record: 13-4
Streak: W3
Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 5th 5A West
12. Eisenhower (+1)
Record: 10-7
Streak: L1
Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 9th 5A West
13. Wichita East (+1)
Record: 11-7
Streak: W3
Standing: 4th City League, 10th 6A West
14. Arkansas City (-5)
Record: 12-5
Streak: L2
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 4th 5A West
15. Augusta (+2)
Record: 13-4
Streak: W6
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West
16. Andover (-1)
Record: 10-7
Streak: W1
Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 11th 5A West
17. Newton (-1)
Record: 10-7
Streak: L1
Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 10th 5A West
18. Cheney (+2)
Record: 14-4
Streak: W2
Standing: 4th CPL, 2nd Sub-State
19. Inman (-)
Record: 16-2
Streak: W1
Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State
20. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (-2)
Record: 8-11
Streak: L2
Standing: 5th City League, 13th 5A West
21. Wichita South (-)
Record: 7-11
Streak: W1
Standing: 6th City League, 14th 6A West
22. Belle Plaine (+3)
Record: 14-4
Streak: W4
Standing: T-2nd CPL, 3rd Sub-State
23. Haven (-)
Record: 12-6
Streak: W1
Standing: 1st CKL, 4th Sub-State
24. Collegiate (NR)
Record: 9-8
Streak: L1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 7th Sub-State
25. Valley Center (-3)
Record: 6-11
Streak: L5
Standing: 6th AVCTL II, 14th 5A West
Dropped out
- Kingman (24)
Highest risers
- Belle Plaine (+3)
- Maize South, Bishop Carroll, Augusta, Cheney (+2)
Farthest fallers
- Arkansas City (-5)
- Valley Center (-3)
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel (-2)
Girls
1. Derby (-)
Derby is a win away from clinching the AVCTL I title outright. The Panthers’ closest game was decided by nine points against Newton.
Record: 17-0
Streak: W39
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 6A West
2. Maize South (-)
The Mavericks are one of nine Kansas girls basketball teams unbeaten with three games to go, and one of two in the Wichita area.
Record: 17-0
Streak: W17
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 1st 5A West
3. Wichita Heights (-)
Heights is the only team, boys or girls, to have clinched its league title outright, and the Falcons did it almost a week ago.
Record: 17-1
Streak: W9
Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 5A West
4. McPherson (-)
The Bullpups don’t play the toughest schedule, but their only loss came to Derby in the third game of the season.
Record: 16-1
Streak: W14
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 4th 5A West
5. Goddard (-)
Goddard has six wins over teams in the VK Top 25 but is 0-1 against teams in the top 10.
Record: 16-1
Streak: W4
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 3rd 5A West
6. Maize (-)
Maize’s three losses should have an asterisk. Each of the Eagles’ defeats have come to undefeated teams, twice on the road.
Record: 15-3
Streak: W3
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West
7. Circle (+1)
Circle has a chance to make a statement Friday at home against McPherson. The Thunderbirds’ best win came Dec. 11 at Augusta.
Record: 14-3
Streak: W5
Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 3rd 4A West
8. Wichita South (-1)
South was on a tear before hitting Heights on the road. The Titans must regain that form ahead of postseason play.
Record: 12-6
Streak: W1
Standing: 2nd City League, 6th 6A West
9. Bishop Carroll (+2)
Since losing five of six games toward the middle of the season, Carroll has won seven of its past eight.
Record: 13-6
Streak: W6
Standing: 3rd City League, 8th 5A West
10. Cheney (-1)
A road defeat at defending Class 3A champion Garden Plain, Cheney’s biggest rival, isn’t a bad loss. Don’t read too much into it.
Record: 16-2
Streak: W1
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State
11. Hesston (+3)
Record: 15-3
Streak: W8
Standing: 5th CKL, 2nd Sub-State
12. Andover Central (-2)
Record: 10-7
Streak: L2
Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West
13. Salina Central (-1)
Record: 10-7
Streak: L2
Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 9th 5A West
14. Haven (+2)
Record: 15-3
Streak: W4
Standing: 2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State
15. Garden Plain (+3)
Record: 15-3
Streak: W7
Standing: 2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State
16. Halstead (-3)
Record: 14-4
Streak: L1
Standing: 2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State
17. Rose Hill (-)
Record: 11-6
Streak: W1
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 7th 4A West
18. Kapaun (-3)
Record: 10-9
Streak: L1
Standing: 4th City Leauge, 9th 5A West
19. Eisenhower (+1)
Record: 8-9
Streak: W2
Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 11th 5A West
20. Wellington (+1)
Record: 12-5
Streak: W5
Standing: 3rd AVCTL IV, 6th 4A West
21. Newton (-2)
Record: 8-9
Streak: W1
Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 10th 5A West
22. Trinity Academy (-)
Record: 11-6
Streak: W2
Standing: 4th CPL, 9th 4A West
23. Augusta (-)
Record: 10-7
Streak: L1
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 8th 4A West
24. Wichita Northwest (NR)
Record: 8-10
Streak: W2
Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 10th 4A West
25. Inman (-1)
Record: 15-3
Streak: L1
Standing: 1st Sub-State
Dropped out
- Andale (25)
Biggest risers
- Garden Plain (+3)
- Hesston (+3)
- Bishop Carroll (+2)
- Haven (+2)
Farthest fallers
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel (-3)
- Halstead (-3)
- Andover Central (-2)
- Newton (-2)
